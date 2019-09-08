Today in High Prairie – September 8, 2019

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – September 8, 2019

Attend the church of your choice.

Cribbage at HP Golden Age Centre at 1:30 p.m.

EDSRC meeting at Enilda Mud Bowl at 6:30 p.m.

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – September 8, 2019

No listings today.

Today’s Local Birthday – Faust – September 8, 2019

Annabel Courtoreille

Catherine May Hubler

Jarrett Malanowich

Reeva Campiou

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – September 8, 2019

1157 – Richard the Lionheart, English King

1767 – Karl von Lichtenstein, Composer

1841 – Charles Guiteau, James Garfield Assassin

1857 – Ida Hyde, Micro-Electrode Inventor

1897 – Jimmie Rodgers, Country Singer

1925 – Peter Sellers, Pink Panther Actor

1932 – Patsy Cline, Country Singer

1945 – Rogie Vachon, Montreal Canadiens Goalie

1948 – The Great Kabuki, NWA Wrestler

1960 – David Steele, Five Young Cannibals Singer

1971 – Martin Freeman, The Hobbit Actor

1972 – Cari Shayne, General Hospital Actress

1981 – Jonathan Taylor Thomas, Home Improvement Actor

1987 – Alexandre Bilodeau, Canadian Freestyle Skier

This Day in Local History – September 8, 2019

Sept 8, 1913: O.D. Hill, of High Prairie, threshes oats on his farm and nets 110 bushels per acre.

Sept. 8, 1969: The Kinuso Auction Market opens with B.M. McLean as auctioneer.

Sept. 8, 1969: Lee McAllister, an escapee serving 10 years from a jail in Leavenworth, Kansas, is arrested and appears in High Prairie provincial court. He is convicted of forgery from a High Prairie business and sent to jail for six months by Judge Bernard Barker. Extradition proceedings begin soon afterwards.

Sept. 8, 1971: South Peace News reports on a sod turning celebration to establish more residential housing in town by Prairie Dale Homes.

Sept. 8, 1971: South Peace News reports Bob Paquette opens a new automotive parts business called Prairie Automotive.

Sept. 8, 1975: The Gift Lake Expos defeat the Peavine Rangers 6-4 to tie the Men’s Fastball League final 1-1.

Sept. 8, 1984: Arson is suspected in a fire that destroys the Driftpile Band office.

Sept. 8, 1985: High Prairie’s Dave Temple shoots a 157 and wins the CKYL Tournament of Champions at the Mighty Peace Golf and Country Club in Peace River.

Sept. 8, 1993: South Peace News reports High Prairie Dr. Chris Lewis and Dr. Phil Rutter are elected to Senior Membership in the Canadian Medical Association.

Sept. 8, 1994: The NPHL officially accepts a bid from Gift Lake as the NPHL’s ninth team, which becomes the Lakeland Eagles. Another bid from Slave Lake is refused.

Sept. 8, 1996: A grizzly bear kills six pigs at Conrad Torstensen’s farm in Sunset House.

Sept. 8, 1997: A public meeting is held in Kinuso to discuss dissolution and joining the M.D. of Big Lakes.

Sept. 8, 1997: Judy Shybunia resigns as High Prairie Chamber of Commerce president.

Sept. 8, 1999: The M.D. of Big Lakes approves a plan to go to Lesser Slave Lake to supply water to Grouard.

Sept. 8, 2000: A student is robbed of an undisclosed amount of cash at Prairie River Junior High School. Police investigate but leave the matter for the school to deal with.

Sept. 8, 2001: The Town of High Prairie is awarded three blooms by Communities in Bloom judges. Athabasca wins the provincial title after receiving four blooms.

Sept. 8, 2001: Pitcher Trish Courtoreille of the Faust Silver Bullets is named the High Prairie Ladies Fastball League MVP for the 2001 season. Whitefish Lake shortstop Kelly Cunningham wins the men’s MVP honour.

Sept. 8, 2008: Northern Albertans, including those in High Prairie, are required to dial the area code “780” in addition to local phone number for the first time.

Sept. 8, 2008: The NPHL Meets to plan for the coming season and grants the Grimshaw Huskies a year’s leave of absence.

Sept. 8, 2008: Alberta Minister of Aboriginal Relations Gene Zwozdesky and Metis Settlements General Council president Gerald Cunningham help cut the ribbon to open East Prairie Hillview School.

Sept. 8, 2009: Town of High Prairie CAO Lonnie Miller announces his resignation effective Oct. 9.

Sept. 8, 2010: The M.D. of Big Lakes agrees to offer free land if the federal government builds a prison in its region.

Sept. 8, 2016: Stroke survivors Brian Holmberg and Janet Poole share their experiences during a stroke information evening at the Gordon Buchanan Recreation Centre.

Sept. 8, 2016: Former MLA Pearl Calahasen is hired by Northland School Division as its First Nations, Metis and Inuit Pedagogical Supervisor.

Sept. 8, 2017: The High Prairie Renegades pay tribute to fallen teammate John Linteris before their game with the Whitecourt Cats by retiring his No. 49. The Renegades lose 42-14.

This Day in World History – September 8, 2019

September 8

1449 – Battle of Tumu Fortress – Mongolians capture the Chinese emperor.

1504 – Michelangelo’s statue of David is unveiled in Florence.

1760 – French army surrenders Montreal to General Jeffrey Amherst.

1855 – Crimean War ends when British and French troops capture Sevastopol.

1888 – In England, first six Football League matches ever are played.

1914 – HMS Oceanic, sister ship of RMS Titanic, sinks off Scotland.

1921 – 1st Miss America crowned: Margaret Gorman, 16, of Washington, D.C.

1926 – League of Nations Assembly votes unanimously to admit Germany.

1930 – 1st appearance of comic strip “Blondie”.

1930 – Richard Drew creates Scotch tape.

1945 – US invades Japanese-held Korea.

1948 – British De Havilland DH108-fighter flies faster than sound.

1952 – Ernest Hemingway’s novel “The Old Man & the Sea” published.

1954 – With a 3-2 count, Phillies Richie Ashburn fouls next 14, then walks.

1954 – SE Asia Treaty Org. forms to stop communist spread in SE Asia.

1960 – US release of Alfred Hitchcock’s “Psycho”.

1962 – Chinese troops exceed Mac-Mahon-line [Tibet-India boundary].

1963 – Ines Cuervo de Priete, 34, gives birth to quintuplets, all boys.

1966 – “Star Trek” premieres on NBC-TV.

1967 – Surveyor 5 launched; makes soft landing on Moon Sept. 10.

1967 – Uganda abolishes traditional tribal kingdoms, becomes a republic.

1974 – US President Gerald Ford pardons former President Richard Nixon.

1974 – Evil Knievel attempts to jump Snake River Canyon in Idaho but fails.

1986 – “The Oprah Winfrey Show” is 1st broadcast nationally.

1991 – Macedonia votes for independence from Yugoslavia.

1994 – Last US, British & French troops leave West Berlin.

2015 – Comedian Stephen Colbert debuts as host of CBS’s “The Late Show”.

2016 – Giraffe DNA study reveals there are 4 species, not just 1.

Today’s Horoscopes – September 8, 2019

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Upsets among family members in the home could drive you to escape it all and throw yourself into your work, particularly creative projects of some kind. This might be the right course of action. The situation isn’t permanent, and perhaps the others in your household simply need to work things out for themselves. In the meantime, your work will give you satisfaction and perhaps even advancement.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Don’t expect much luck with computers today, particularly when it comes to writing or communicating with others. Malfunctions with technology could plague you throughout the day. If you want to get a message to a friend, the best way might be to visit in person! Creative efforts could be hindered the same way. Today is a great day to fall back on good old pen and paper.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Upsetting news about money may come your way today. This could involve your personal finances or economic factors in general that indirectly affect your finances. Don’t panic. All may not be as it seems! Check the facts before acting. The situation could be real, but it’s more likely the product of overblown journalism. Don’t believe everything you read.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – A strong desire for new romance, whether with a new or current partner, could prove overwhelming today. You might be tempted to do whatever it takes to attain it. Don’t plunge ahead. This isn’t the day for it! It might cause problems. Go to a romantic movie or read a racy novel. Seek what you want in a few days. You should have better results by then!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Someone you’re very fond of could be in a difficult mood today. Don’t let your sensitivity get the better of you. Don’t take offense at what this person may say in frustration. Intuit what they’re feeling and be your usual compassionate self. This could strengthen your relationship and make you feel good, too.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – An unexpected meeting with a friend could leave you sensing some strong emotions that your friend is experiencing. These could be unsettling, so be prepared. Increased psychic awareness could cause you to pick up the thoughts and feelings of others more strongly than usual. This should increase your understanding of the person, but be careful not to reveal this understanding unless asked. It might prove too much for your friend right now.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – A sudden desire for independence from the confines of a job, stagnant home life, or relationship that isn’t working could seem irresistible right now. You might have some outrageous ideas for changing jobs, moving, or finding a new partner. These ideas might be more workable than they seem, but this isn’t the day to make decisions. Wait a few days and then consider your ideas again.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – A warm, loving letter, phone call, or e-mail could come today from someone dear who lives far away. This should be delightful, but the frustrations that result from the separation could cause you to think about taking a trip to visit the person. This might be a good idea, but don’t make any promises. Wait a few days and look into the possibility to see if it’s workable.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Someone could approach you today offering an opportunity to increase your income, which may seem too good to be true. It might be all they say, but look into the facts before making promises to go ahead with it. All may not be as it seems! Today isn’t a good day to commit to investments of any kind. Wait a few days, consider the idea again, and see if it’s workable.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Whatever your situation, today you could encounter someone exciting who stirs a powerful romantic attraction within you. This can be delightful, and there’s no reason why you shouldn’t enjoy the company, but be a little cautious before taking any action. Get to know this person better before you decide on any sort of involvement, casual or serious. All may not be as it seems.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Annoying situations that arise today could have you feeling stressed. A sudden desire to escape might enter your mind. Take care not to work out your frustrations by overindulging in food or drink. This could only make the situation worse. Focus on the tasks at hand and get them done. Follow that with a long walk to clear your head and a movie to get your mind off it all.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Difficulty reaching others could plague you today. E-mails might not go through or you could be stuck in endless telephone tag. You may want to stop trying, but don’t give up. Keep at it! Find something else to do while you’re waiting. You’ll make contact eventually. What you have to discuss with these friends could prove gratifying on more than one level.