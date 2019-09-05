Today in High Prairie – September 6, 2019

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – September 6, 2019

Free Play at HP CRC Office at 10 a.m.-noon.

Floor Curling at HP Golden Age Centre at 1:30 p.m.

Football: Sabres at Renegades at E.W. Pratt Field at 4:30 p.m.

AA meets at the HP Church of the Nazarene at 7:30 p.m.

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – September 6, 2019

Adley Harkness

Cody Nichols

Sky Kasinec

Today’s Local Birthday – Faust – September 6, 2019

No listings for today!

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – September 6, 2019

1711 – Henry Muhlenberg, US Lutheran Church Founder

1757 – Marquis de Lafayette, French Revolutionary

1860 – Jane Addams, American Feminist

1869 – Felix Salten, Bambi Author

1888 – Joseph P. Kennedy, J.F. Kennedy’s Father

1901 – W.A.C. Bennett, Former B.C. Premier

1921 – Norman Woodland, Barcode Inventor

1943 – Roger Waters, Pink Floyd Bassist

1947 – Jane Curtin, Kate & Allie Actress

1958 – Jeff Foxworthy, Jeff Foxworthy Show Comedian

1961 – Pal Waaktaar, A-Ha Guitarist

1973 – Greg Rusedski, Tennis Pro

1974 – Justin Whalin, Charles in Charge Actor

This Day in Local History – September 6, 2019

Sept. 6, 1913: The seal of the Town of Grouard arrives. On top is the “Town of Grouard Labor Omia Vincit” or “Labor Accomplishes All”. In the centre of the seal is the form of a buffalo.

Sept. 6, 1913: The Grouard News reports L.G. Fredette will open a vet office in Grouard at the end of September.

Sept. 6, 1969: Town of High Prairie Councillor Reg Burgar resigns. Speculation is that he may run for mayor in the fall election.

Sept. 6, 1970: Lawrence Anderson uses a three-iron to ace the seventh hole at the High Prairie Golf Course. It’s the first hole-in-one recorded at the course.

Sept. 6, 1972: A federal election call by Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau prompts optimism the Liberals will announce the rapeseed crushing plant will go to High Prairie.

Sept. 6, 1978: South Peace News reports that Larry Davis recently opened L&J Ironworks.

Sept. 6, 1986: Edith Guild opens E.G. Frames beside JJ Video.

Sept. 6, 1988: Ed and Mary Kowalchuk take over the Petro-Canada bulk dealership in town.

Sept. 6, 1990: The High Prairie Chamber of Commerce attempts to rally support for Polyboard building a mill in town. Over 800 sign a petition in support.

Sept. 6, 1995: Residents in the area of the old Bob’s Sporting Goods Building circulate a petition against Ernie and Val Masson’s plans to open a bar.

Sept. 6, 1999: Low water levels on Lesser Slave Lake prompt dredging of the Joussard channel.

Sept. 6, 2001: Former High Prairie resident Gary Ruecker is appointed to the Keeweetinok Lakes RHA board as well as Jenny Laderoute, of Gift Lake, and Simon Yellowknee, of Wabasca.

Sept. 6, 2005: Bev New is returned as president of the Metis Nation of Alberta in an election. Peter Campiou is returned as vice president.

Sept. 6, 2006: The Lesser Slave Lake Regional Police Force is disbanded.

Sept. 6, 2008: Long-time Lesser Slave Lake MLA and High Prairie businessman Larry Shaben dies at the age of 73 years from cancer.

Sept. 6-7, 2008: High Prairie’s Dawson Cardinal, 5, wins the High Average Championship in Peewee Barrels at the Northern Alberta Redneck Finals in Dawson Creek, B.C.

Sept. 6, 2011: Atikameg School reintroduces its high school program. Principal Tim Wilkinson is pleased after 46 students register.

This Day in World History – September 6, 2019

3114 BC – Date Maya/Mesoamerican Long Count Calendar starts.

1522 – Ferdinand Magellan’s returns to Spain: 1st to sail around Earth.

1620 – The Mayflower departs Plymouth, England with 102 Pilgrims.

1651 – King Charles II of England spends a day hiding in an oak tree.

1716 – 1st lighthouse built in North America at Boston.

1819 – Thomas Blanchard patents lathe.

1886 – Queen Victoria establishes Distinguished Service Order.

1899 – Carnation processes its first can of evaporated milk.

1910 – Saskatchewan [then Regina] Roughriders football club formed.

1913 – 1st aircraft to loop the loop occurs in France.

1945 – A’s catcher Greek George punches umpire Joe Rue, gets suspended,

1952 – The CBC begins broadcasting.

1954 – US plane shot down above Siberia.

1957 – Elvis records “White Christmas” and “Silent Night”.

1963 – Lee Allen says Indians-Senators game is 100,000th in MLB history.

1963 – Jerry Lee Lewis quits Sun Records.

1968 – Swaziland gains independence from Britain.

1969 – “The Brady Bunch” premieres on ABC-TV.

1975 – Czech tennis star Martina Navratilova asks for US political asylum.

1976 – Russian pilot Belenko defects to Japan in a Mig 25 jet.

1983 – Soviet Union admits it shot down South Korean airliner KAL 007.

1989 – Amateur Athletic Federation strips Ben Johnson of all track records.

1991 – City name of Saint Petersburg is restored [Leningrad in 1924].

1995 – Cal Ripken Jr. plays in record 2,131 straight games.

1997 – Funeral of Diana, Princess of Wales, held at Westminster Abbey.

2018 – World Surf League announces equal prize money for men and women.

Today’s Horoscopes – September 6, 2019

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – When all else fails today, talking things out will help. From blameless fender benders to convoluted industrial-sabotage conspiracies, your communication abilities will go a very long way toward easing any tensions, and perhaps even solving the problem altogether. You have a lot more influence over the attitudes of other people than you may realize. Try flashing a smile. You might be surprised by how it inspires people to smile right back.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Some of the spendthrifts in your life are going to be a lot more financially conservative than they usually are, and you should follow their example. Even if your current financial situation is fairly stable, it would not do you any harm to tighten your purse strings a little bit. Brown-bagging your lunch is an easy first step. You can even make it fun by concocting a new dish to try each day. You’ll save money and expand your culinary experiences!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – There’s nothing you can’t organize today, so it’s a great time to tackle any major cleaning projects that you’ve been putting off for a while. Whether you need to tame the mess in the garage, cull some outdated fashions from your closets, or just get going on preparing your taxes, today is the day to do it. The earlier you begin, the faster you will get it done. So stop putting this chore off. It won’t be as unpleasant as you think.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Someone in your life who is usually very perceptive and sharp is suddenly oblivious to something very important despite the conspicuous clues you’ve been providing. Try not to let this unusual thickheaded behaviour frustrate you. You’ll just have to be very clear when communicating what you want this person to know. Your hints have been too vague, and you mustn’t waste more time on merely hoping that your message will be understood.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You will be able to simplify complicated plans today. You’ll have an uncanny ability to cut right through all the clutter and noise and get right to the important stuff. All the recent dramas in your social circle are being caused by the same thing, and you should make an attempt to find out what that thing is. Keeping the peace is not your job, per se, but a little bit of effort on your part will make everyone happier, and make your life much easier.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Your day will be somewhat dictated by the whims of someone who is in authority right now. Luckily, this person is not interested in making your life difficult; rather, she or he is focused on personal goals. So don’t jump to any conclusions about what will be asked of you, and don’t volunteer for any project or role. Wait to be asked, and be honest about the amount of time you’ll need. If expectations seem unrealistic, you have to say so.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Open up your calendar and take a look at the months ahead. Today is an excellent day for long-term plans, so start thinking about what you want to do and where you want to go over the course of the year. Try to pencil in as many vacations, family reunions, dinner parties, solo excursions, and romantic weekend trips as you can. Don’t worry about making plans too far in advance. Details will fall into your lap easily, so why no try to set things in stone?

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – If you are in the middle of any business dealings, be extra careful today. You needn’t worry too much about anyone’s honesty or integrity, but you should be very mindful of details. Small print may be hard to read, but very important things are to be found therein. Negotiations of any kind will be tricky right now. The wheelers and dealers involved have contradictory agendas, and things could get a little bit messy before the end of the day.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – To help yourself today, help other people. The overwhelming gratitude you’ll receive from the people you’ve aided will lift your spirits higher than any retail therapy or self-indulgence ever could. Giving your time to someone else will make you feel strongly connected to humanity and empowered to do more to make the world a better place. Consider a new long-term volunteer opportunity. It might finally be time to take that step.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – If you have a regular exercise routine, try to mix it up a bit today. Mundane physical exertion will do more to hinder your energy levels than to improve them. If you don’t have any sort of regular physical routine, today you definitely need to start one. Even if it’s something small, such as taking a walk at lunchtime, or walking up a couple of flights of stairs instead of taking the elevator, it will make a big difference in your energy level and in your attitude today.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Your day will be neatly divided into different periods today: there will be a time for fun, a time for work, and even a little bit of time for romance! The exact sequence is something you can determine, so take a look at the day’s schedule to get a sneak preview of the way your day will flow. You might end up being quite surprised by how romance works its way into your calendar. Be open to last-minute rescheduling. You will not be disappointed.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You should think long and hard before you share any opinions today. There is a possibility that some tensions could result from what you say. Don’t assume that someone you’re speaking to shares your beliefs and attitudes. You don’t want to end up with your foot in your mouth: it would be a very unappetizing snack. Even if you are extremely tactful in your delivery, your words might be misread by someone who is eager to react emotionally.