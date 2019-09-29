Today in High Prairie – September 30, 2019

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – September 30, 2019

Play & Learn at HP CRC Office at 1 p.m.

HP Community Band meets in PRJH band room at 6 p.m.

Floor Shuffleboard at HP Golden Age Centre at 7 p.m.

AA meets at the HP Church of the Nazarene at 7:30 p.m.

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – September 30, 2019

Nathalie Roy

Georgette Hopkins

Today’s Local Birthday – Faust – September 30, 2019

Jason Anderson

Logan Nygaard

Tonya Adams

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – September 30, 2019

1627 – Robinson Crusoe, Fictional Character

1861 – William Wrigley, Wrigley Company [Gum]

1882 – Hans Geiger, Geiger Counter Inventor

1921 – Deborah Kerr, The King and I Actress

1924 – Truman Capote, In Cold Blood Author

1943 – Marilyn McCoo, 5th Dimension Singer

1954 – Barry Williams, Brady Bunch Actor “Greg”

1971 – Jenna Elfman, Dharma & Greg Actress

1980 – Martina Hingis, Swiss Tennis Pro

This Day in Local History – September 30, 2019

Sept. 30, 1905: Charles King is hung for the murder of Edward Hayward near Grouard.

Sept. 30, 1962: The High Prairie Optimists bounce back from a 20-0 first quarter deficit to defeat visiting McLennan 35-20 in the opening game on their eight-game series in midget flag football action.

Sept. 30, 1970: South Peace News reports that restoration of the Flying Saucer is completed at the tourist booth.

Sept. 30, 1970: High Prairie Councillor Annah Holt resigns.

Sept. 30, 1970: South Peace News announces that Darryl Mathers is hired as the new High Prairie Royal Bank manager.

Sept. 30, 1970: South Peace News announces that the Enilda Women’s Institute is building a new hall at Enilda.

Sept. 30, 1974: High Prairie businessman Larry Shaben announces his intention to seek the PC nomination. It would be the start of a prolific career in politics.

Sept. 30, 1975: Fire breaks out at Modern Cleaners in High Prairie causing $800 damage.

Sept. 30, 1977: The House of Furniture opens under the ownership of Ali Nanji and Ron Pillay.

Sept. 30, 1978: The Manning Comets pull out of the NPHL due to lack of players. League president Clint Fystro calls a meeting for Oct. 6 to reorganize.

Sept. 30, 1981: South Peace News features a story on the High Prairie Boxing Club and its preparations for its third season under coach Mel Laboucan.

Sept. 30, 1982: Twenty Peace River Stampeders’ players chip in $150 each to pay off the team’s approximate $2,500 debt to keep the team alive.

Sept. 30, 1987: South Peace News reports Dennis Zahacy and Christine Ferleyko purchase The Pizza Factory.

Sept. 30, 1987: South Peace News reports church services are cancelled at the Big Meadow Church due to poor attendance.

Sept. 30, 1996: The Canada Employment Centres closes in High Prairie.

Sept. 30, 1996: Vien Truong celebrates the grand opening of The Medicine Shoppe.

Sept. 30, 2000: Over $25,000 is raised at the second annual Sports Night in High Prairie. Olympic and Peace Country boxer Willie DeWit is the guest speaker.

Sept. 30, 2007: Rev. Joan Schellenberger celebrates her Induction at St. Mark’s Anglican Church in the presence of Bishop John Clarke.

Sept. 30, 2007: High Prairie RCMP respond to a false fire alarm at a High Prairie motel but hit the jackpot as they lay drug related charges against a High Prairie man.

Sept. 30, 2008: The Baker’s Crossing Bridge at East Prairie is officially opened and renamed the Victor Prinz Bridge. The bridge opens 2,056 days after it burned Feb. 13, 2003.

Sept. 30, 2011: The High Prairie and District Museum opens the Jack Burley Cave to posthumously honour long-time museum supporter Jack Burley.

Sept. 30, 2012: High Prairie’s Gary Couch is named Reserve Champion in mounted shooting after the Western State Shooting Association Finals conclude at Nampa, Idaho.

Sept. 30, 2013: High Prairie Beautification approves a motion to donate 10 boxes of Christmas lights to J.B. Wood to decorate the tree in the front yard.

Sept. 30, 2014: A New Fish Creek family is relieved after their missing boy, 6, is found safe and sound. He went missing at 10 a.m. and was found at 9 p.m.

Sept. 30, 2014: The High Prairie Municipal Library holds a retirement party for library manager Janet Lemay, who worked at the library for 28 years.

Sept. 30, 2015: The NPHL holds its fall meeting in Fairview and accepts the High Prairie Regals and Dawson Creek Canucks back into the league for the coming season.

This Day in World History – September 30, 2019

1399 – King Richard II of England abdicates.

1544 – King Henry VIII draws his armies out of France.

1659 – Robinson Crusoe is shipwrecked [according to Daniel Defoe].

1659 – P.Stuyvesant [Netherlands] bans tennis during religious services.

1841 – Samuel Slocum patented the stapler.

1862 – Otto von Bismarck’s delivers his “Blood & Iron” speech.

1880 – 1st ever photograph of the Orion Nebula.

1888 – “Jack the Ripper” murders 2 more women in London.

1898 – City of New York established.

1904 – White Sox lefty Doc White, pitches his 5th shutout in 18 days.

1929 – 1st manned rocket plane flight occurs.

1935 – The Hoover Dam is dedicated by FDR.

1939 – Germany & Russia agree to partition Poland.

1941 – German assault on Moscow, Operation Typhoon, begins.

1946 – 22 Nazi leaders found guilty of war crimes at Nuremberg.

1950 – Radio’s “Grand Ole Opry” is broadcast on TV for 1st time.

1953 – Auguste/Jacques Piccard dives with bathosphere to record 3,150 m.

1954 – 1st nuclear submarine, USS Nautilus, commissioned by US Navy.

1955 – American actor and cultural icon James Dean killed in car crash.

1960 – Howdy Doody’s last show Clarabelle finally talks “Goodbye Kids”.

1960 – “The Flintstones” premieres on ABC-TV.

1968 – 1st Boeing 747 rolls out.

1975 – The Hughes [now Boeing] AH-64 Apache makes its 1st flight.

1984 – “Murder She Wrote” starring Angela Landsbury premieres on CBS-TV.

1988 – IBM announces shipment of 3 millionth PS/2 personal computer.

1989 – NASA closes down tracking stations in Hawaii & Ascension.

1989 – Toronto Blue Jays wins AL East title.

1991 – “The Jerry Springer Show” debuts.

1993 – 6.4 earthquake at Latur, India, 28,000 killed.

1997 – Hooters agrees to pay $2 million in discrimination suits.

1997 – Microsoft releases Internet Explorer 4.

2004 – 1st images of a live giant squid in its natural habitat taken.

2017 – Indonesian man survives a fight with giant python 7.8m long.

Today’s Horoscopes – September 30, 2019

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You could be feeling energetic and driven. There’s something you feel you absolutely must work on today. Chances are you won’t be able to shake this conviction, so it’s best if you just roll up your sleeves and get going on it. You’ll undoubtedly get more accomplished than usual and be proud of the results.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Do you have the uncomfortable feeling there’s something you ought to be doing but can’t think what it is? This feeling could bother you all day. It’s best to try to remember. Try sitting in a hot tub. Lean back, close your eyes and let the water flow around you. You may not recall it right now, but it will probably come to you later.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Are you involved in an important group activity, possibly with close friends? If so, you might be working on a vital task, probably involving communication. A love partner might also be involved. You can be rather intense at times like this, so don’t come on too strong with those around you. Use all your people skills, be a good listener, and you should accomplish what you want.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Career matters may force you into the public eye just when you’d prefer to sequester yourself and work alone. This could be frustrating, but significant financial benefits could depend on it. So come out of your shell and meet your public! In the end, you’ll be glad you did. You could make some great contacts and even some new friends.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Romance with someone from far away who shares your spiritual inclinations could arise today. This could be a very intense, loving, and supportive relationship. Don’t be shy, and don’t let your insecurities get the better of you. There’s never any guarantee that a love relationship will last, but don’t hold off because of that. Get to know this person.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You may have a very busy day ahead, but you might not be able to concentrate. Too many issues could churn up from the past. Old emotional traumas, money problems from years ago that still haunt you, even past dreams could be on your mind. Don’t fight it. This is a healing process. Clear the psychic space to make way for more positive input.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – A business or romantic partner could be gloomy today. Don’t ask. Your friend might lash out at you. Your concern isn’t unappreciated, but sometimes people prefer to work things out on their own. Be a good listener, but back away if necessary. Do something by yourself. Your partner will speak when he or she is ready.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Have you been putting off some work? It may be weighing on your mind. You could work extra hard today to get it out of the way. Afterwards, you’ll feel relieved, but don’t push yourself too hard or you won’t have any energy left for tomorrow. If some of the tasks don’t get done, that’s OK. They’ve waited this long, so another day won’t hurt.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – A powerful creative urge may come upon you today. Your intuition should play a strong role in whatever you produce. You may feel driven to finish your project. The only downside might be that your partner may not understand why you want to work instead of go out. Follow your heart and keep working. Your friend will see it differently when you show the results.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – A couple, perhaps friends, could visit today. Perhaps you’ve moved into a new home or redecorated and want to show them around. They’ll be impressed and you’ll enjoy the company. Do they share an interest in dreams with you? The subject of dreams may come up in the conversation. You could be surprised at the insights your friends have.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Romance blossoms for you today. If you’re single, a walk around the neighbourhood could put you in touch with someone new and exciting. If you’re involved, you and your significant other could plan a trip out of town, perhaps a weekend getaway. The trip may be partly related to business. This is a great time to write, even if it’s only a letter to a relative.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Are you attracted to someone connected with your work? If so, romance with this person could be in your immediate future. Don’t be surprised if your colleague suddenly seems to express an interest in you. What you do about it depends on your situation, but at least you’ll be flattered. You could make a new friend.