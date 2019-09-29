Today in High Prairie – September 29, 2019

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – September 29, 2019

Attend the church of your choice.

Kimiwan Lake Naturalists Community Hike [2.2-km Owl Loop] at O’Mahony Conservation Area at 1 p.m.

Cribbage at HP Golden Age Centre at 1:30 p.m.

Gospel Sing at HP Nazarene Church at 6 p.m.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – September 29, 2019

1547 – Miguel de Cervantes, Don Quixote Author

1758 – Horatio Nelson, British Admiral at Trafalgar

1786 – Guadalupe Victoria, 1st President of Mexico

1899 – Lásló Jósef Bíró, Ballpoint Pen Inventor

1901 – Enrico Fermi, Father of the Atomic Bomb

1907 – Gene Autry, The Gene Autry Show

1931 – Eddie Barth, “Mr. Gravel”

1932 – Robert Benton, Kramer vs Kramer Director

1935 – Jerry Lee Lewis, Whole Lotta Shakin’ Singer

1939 – Larry Linville, MASH Actor “Frank Burns”

1939 – Tommy Boyce, Monkees Songwriter

1942 – Madeline Kahn, Young Frankenstein Actress

1943 – Lech Walesa, Polish Solidarity Leader

1944 – Mike Post, Rockford Files Composer

1948 – Bryant Gumbel, Today Show Host

1988 – Kevin Durant, Golden State Warriors

This Day in Local History – September 29, 2019

Sept. 29, 1915: Construction begins on High Prairie’s Gillispie elevator, which later opens and sells the current year’s crop. It is the first elevator in the north.

Sept. 29, 1962: The High Prairie Progress reports the Lakeside Coffee Shop in Faust is under the new management of Walter Lindeblatt.

Sept. 29, 1971: South Peace News reports Mr. and Mrs. Ed Dow, of Kinuso, win a Canada-wide draw for a trip for two to the Bahamas and $250 in a contest sponsored by Marshall Wells.

Sept. 29, 1971: South Peace News reports that High Prairie’s Darlene Dupuis, 17, placed third of 16 candidates for the Miss Canada contest to represent Northern Alberta. Miss Edmonton wins the title.

Sept. 29, 1971: South Peace News reports that Leonarda’s Beauty Salon is under the new ownership of Helen Sandor, with Joan McLean, Carol Lysiak and Lillian Guerin as hairstylists. Leonarda’s was formerly named The Beauty Spot.

Sept. 29, 1971: Ballet classes begin at HPE School under the direction of teacher Joan Eberman, of Peace River.

Sept. 29, 1976: South Peace News reports that the recent census was 2,257 people in High Prairie, down from the 1971 total of 2,696.

Sept. 29, 1976: Some mail is burned during a break-in at the Kinuso post office.

Sept. 29, 1978: High Prairie holds a referendum on flouridation. Residents turn it down 152-111.

Sept. 29, 1982: South Peace News reports the Alberta government is purchasing the Ike’s Modern Motors lot for $207,904 to build a new liquor store.

Sept. 29, 1991: Dallas Turcotte, in junior steer riding, and Stacy Cox, in novice saddle bronc, place first in the Timberland Rodeo Association finals held in Fairview.

Sept. 29, 1992: Gordon Wright pleads guilty to second-degree murder in Peace River Court of Queen’s Bench. The charge arose Oct. 19, 1991 after Wight fatally stabbed Joanne Margaret Giroux, 20, at the Pioneer Trailer Court. He is not eligible for parole for 10 years.

Sept. 29, 1995: Brothers Melvin Curtis Vanrostel, 33, and Clark Donald Vanrostel, 36, die of smoke inhalation when their trailer burns in the Westridge Trailer Park.

Sept. 29, 1995: Driftpile First Nations celebrates the official opening of the new $6 million Driftpile Community School.

Sept. 29, 2000: High Prairie Day Care closes its doors due to financial troubles.

Sept. 29, 2000: Greg and Susan Smith celebrate the grand opening of CAJ’s Auto Shop.

Sept. 29, 2001: The commercial fishery on Lesser Slave Lake is closed due to the alarming number of whitefish harvested by commercial fishermen.

Sept. 29, 2005: Carmelle Lizee, librarian at St. Andrew’s School, is awarded the Peace Library System Excellence in Librarianship Award.

Sept. 29, 2006: East Prairie Metis Settlement co-chair Raymond Supernault says the M.D. of Big Lakes should “mind its own business” after comments from Reeve Myler Savill that charging $200 to pass through Settlement land is inappropriate.

Sept. 29, 2007: Swan Hills holds a celebration marking 50 years since the discovery of oil near the community.

Sept. 29, 2015: High Prairie Visitor Information Centre employee Kendal Carlson places in the top three at the AMMY Awards for exemplary service at tourism centres in Alberta.

Sept. 29, 2016: A sod turning ceremony in Atikameg is held to mark the start of construction of a new water treatment plant.

This Day in World History – September 29, 2019

1650 – Henry Robinson opens 1st marriage bureau in England.

1793 – Tennis is 1st mentioned in an English sporting magazine.

1915 – 1st transcontinental radio telephone message is sent.

1916 – John D. Rockefeller becomes the world’s first billionaire.

1918 – Allied forces scored a decisive breakthrough of Hindenburg Line.

1920 – Joseph Horne Company in Pittsburgh sells radios for $10.

1930 – 1st Canadian football game played under lights in Hamilton.

1944 – Soviet troops invade Yugoslavia.

1947 – Dizzy Gillespie presents his 1st Carnegie Hall concert in NY.

1949 – “Inside USA With Chevrolet” debuts on CBS-TV.

1950 – Telephone answering machine created by Bell Laboratories.

1951 – S.B. Nicholson discovers 12th satellite of Jupiter.

1952 – “Lights Out” last airs on NBC-TV.

1953 – Milton Berle Show premieres.

1955 – “Sergeant Preston” debuts on CBS-TV.

1957 – Explosion in Russia spreads radiation over 20,000 square miles.

1960 – “Tell Laura I Love Her” by Ricky Valance peaks at #1 in UK.

1961 – Bob Dylan’s 1st recording session-backup harmonica for C. Hester.

1962 – “Green Onions” by Booker T & MG’s peaks at #3.

1962 – “Roy Rogers & Dale Evans Show” debuts on ABC-TV.

1962 – Launch of Alouette 1, 1st Canadian satellite.

1966 – Bechuanaland gains independence from England, becomes Botswana.

1966 – The Chevrolet Camaro, originally named Panther, is introduced.

1967 – Gladys Knight & Pips releases “I Heard it Through the Grapevine”.

1975 – WGPR-TV Detroit, 1st Black-owned station in US, broadcasts.

1976 – “Alice” debuts on CBS-TV.

1976 – Boy George expelled from school.

1977 – Eva Shain is 1st woman to ref a heavyweight title bout.

1978 – “For Richer, For Poorer” TV Daytime Soap; last airs on NBC-TV.

1979 – “Born To Be Alive” by Patrick Hernandez peaks at #16.

1979 – Pope John Paul II becomes 1st pope to visit Ireland.

1982 – 1st broadcast of comedy “Cheers” on NBC-TV.

1984 – Elizabeth Taylor undergoes rehab at the Betty Ford Clinic.

1985 – “MacGyver” starring Richard Dean Anderson, debuts on ABC-TV.

1989 – Zsa Zsa Gabor convicted of slapping a police officer.

1996 – Nintendo 64 video game system debuts in USA [3 months after Japan].

Today’s Horoscopes – September 29, 2019

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – An old friend you may not have seen for a long time could come to visit today. This should be a surprise, but you’ll probably be glad to see this person. You could purchase a new piece of equipment of some kind – a computer or home entertainment centre. Your home should be busy, but you’ll have fun.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – An unexpected invitation from a friend could have you taking a short trip, perhaps to visit this person. Conversations with friends should prove interesting and enlightening. A part of you may be forever changed for the better. New interests, perhaps humanitarian, could come your way. It’s a busy, satisfying day.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – New career opportunities appear on the scene to reawaken your ambition. You might come across some unusual possibilities for advancement that you’ve never considered before. This can be a bit intimidating but also exciting. You’re unlikely to pass up any chances until you consider them. Success and good fortune are indicated.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Today you may plan a long journey to a place you’ve never been, probably in the company of a lover or close friend. The excitement of making the arrangements brings you closer, and a great time is promised. Romance looks good, as increased communication between you and your special someone is strongly indicated. The two of you may have an exciting evening out.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – An unexpected visit from a friend you haven’t seen for a while could bring up long-forgotten memories. You could confront hidden psychological and emotional issues. Though it may be tempting, don’t try to repress them again. It’s important that you face and release these points. Today you should greatly enjoy seeing your friend again.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Today you may fall in love at first sight. Perhaps with someone you’ve never met before or an old friend you suddenly see in a new light. You could also learn something wonderful you never knew before about a current partner. However it manifests, today bodes well for romance. Look your best all day. If possible, go out with your partner tonight!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Exciting new developments make you upbeat about your career. Perhaps the Earth-shattering solution you’ve been searching for suddenly happens, or an enthusiastic potential partner appears on the scene. Either way, you’re excited, and you can look forward to interesting projects and possible advancement. You could also make a new friend, someone who will around for a long time.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Interest in art from distant lands might capture your interest today, possibly through the influence of friends. Your desire to travel may be awakened, and you might toy with the idea of visiting faraway places, perhaps in the company of a lover. If you’re serious, start doing research. This is a great day to plan a vacation.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Purchases for your home might be one of your projects today. Your aesthetic sense is very high right now and your good taste at a peak. You’re likely to be more attracted to the unusual and unconventional than usual. Unexpected but welcome visitors could come to your door, and some fascinating conversations could result. You might even host an impromptu event.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Some unexpected but welcome communications could come your way, probably from a lover or close friend. Planning for a pleasant, exciting journey is indicated. Today you relate well to others, friendships grow closer, romantic relationships become more intimate. Someone close to you could move to your neighborhood. Plan a small gathering for tonight.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Experiments combining creativity and technology could lead to opportunities to increase your income. You’re receptive to new ideas and willing to make an effort to put them to work for you. You’re likely to uncover new talents that you didn’t know you had. This is a great day to sign up for a class, attend a lecture, or seek tutoring.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Today you might be more attracted to unusual art forms. Perhaps exhibits of local artists have caught your attention, or you may be developing a taste for alternative music. Movies with a lot of special effects could also appeal to you. If you’re so inclined, this is a good day to start learning about any of these fields.