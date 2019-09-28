Today in High Prairie – September 28, 2019

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – September 28, 2019

Football: Raiders at Outlaws at E.W. Pratt Field at 1 p.m.

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – September 28, 2019

Today’s Local Birthday – Faust – September 28, 2019

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – September 28, 2019

551 BC – Confucius, Chinese Philosopher

1836 – Thomas Crapper, Owned World’s 1st Toilet

1852 – Henri Moissan, Isolated Fluorine

1860 – Paul U. Villard, Gamma Rays Discoverer

1895 – Dave Franklin, Hop-a-Long Cassidy Composer

1901 – Lily Bouwmeester, Pygmalion Actress

1901 – Ed Sullivan, TV Variety Show Host

1909 – Al Capp, Li’l Abner Cartoonist

1916 – Peter Finch, Network Actor

1928 – Koko Taylor, Queen of the Blues Singer

1934 – Brigitte Bardot, French Animal Activist

1943 – Nick St Nicholas, Steppenwolf Rock Bassist

1946 – Peter Egan, Chariots of Fire Actor

1950 – Paul Burgess, 10cc Drummer

1955 – Stéphane Dion, Canadian Politician

1968 – Jock Climie, TSN CFL Broadcaster

1968 – Naomi Watts, King Kong Actress

1987 – Hilary Duff, Lizzie McGuire Actress

This Day in Local History – September 28, 2019

Sept. 28, 1979: Thelma Naelgas takes over from Paul and Dorothy Hartman as owner of Flowers ‘n’ Things.

Sept. 28, 1979: Manning’s Jack McAvoy is chosen the new NPHL commissioner succeeding Peace River’s Clint Fystro.

Sept. 28, 1981: The High Prairie Bank of Commerce places the W.G. Wagner Lumber Ltd. mill at Enilda into receivership. It is eventually sold to Merv Steele.

Sept. 28, 1981: High Prairie Minor Hockey president Charles Cobban announces that the provincial government has given them a $40,000 grant for the new dressing rooms at the Sports Palace arena.

Sept. 28, 1983: South Peace News reports High Prairie is awarded the 1984 Peace Winter Games.

Sept. 28, 1983: St. Andrew’s School teachers vote 97 per cent to reject a contract offer by the board. The dispute is settled Oct. 5 when teachers receive five per cent and three per cent pay hikes the next two years.

Sept. 28, 1988: South Peace News reports a chopstick factory is proposed for Enilda.

Sept. 28, 1991: High Prairie’s Beaver Lumber store is destroyed in a fire after standing for about 50 years.

Sept. 28, 1991: Manuel Steward Laboucan, 29, of Whitefish, dies while in custody at the High Prairie RCMP detachment. A public inquiry is later held.

Sept. 28, 1994: South Peace News reports that Jacquie Seper and Fran Miller are the new coaches of the High Prairie Figure Skating Club.

Sept. 28, 1994: The I.D. advisory council threatens to pull out of the recreation agreement. The reason cited is that the board – especially Town of High Prairie members – are not following policy.

Sept. 28, 2005: The M.D. of Big Lakes refuses to loan the Riverbend Water Co-op $100,000 to finance their water lines citing precedent. The decision angers Riverbend’s executive.

Sept. 28, 2005: The High Prairie Library Board asks town council for proper wheelchair access at the rear of the Moostoos Building.

Sept. 28, 2006: Gift Lake Community Services holds the first of its three Century of Fashion Show at the Gift Lake Community Hall. Models show clothes from the early 1900s to the present during the show.

Sept. 28, 2009: High Prairie provincial court sentences Tyrone Burt Isadore, 23, to three months in jail after he pleads guilty to break and enter with intent. Isadore entered J.B. Wood Extended Care Unit June 13 and locked himself inside making for an easy arrest for police.

Sept. 28, 2011: The M.D. of Big Lakes tables a proposal to form the hamlet of Spruce Point, thus ending any further action on the matter.

Sept. 28, 2012: High Prairie TD Financial holds an open house to celebrate their being chosen as the branch with the highest rating is customer satisfaction in the prairie region.

Sept. 28, 2012: A hunter is accidentally shot near Driftpile. Police do not release his name.

Sept. 28, 2013: Louise Owens celebrates her 10th anniversary as manager of the High Prairie A&W.

Sept. 28, 2013: M.D. of Big Lakes Reeve Alvin Billings receives his Diamond Jubilee Medal in a ceremonial photo. Lesser Slave Lake MLA Pearl Calahasen does the honours. Billings received the medal earlier.

Sept. 28, 2013: The High Prairie Curling Club receives a $20,000 CFEP grant from Lesser Slave Lake MLA Pearl Calahasen to repair the roof on their building and renovations.

Sept. 28-Oct. 3, 2014: High Prairie’s Kelly Masson competes in the World Disable Golf Championships in Japan. He places 23rd overall while Canada places seventh in team competition.

Sept. 28, 2015: The winners of a contest to have their messages of “Don’t Drink and Drive” on billboards is announced. Rae-ann L’Hirondelle wins in East Prairie, Sheena Smith in Gift Lake, Madison Cunningham in Peavine, and Joella Thunder in Whitefish. The contest is held by the Aboriginal Impaired Driving Coalition.

Sept. 28, 2015: The PRJH golf team wins the Peace Zone title in Fairview. Team members are D.J. St. Cyr, Dayton Shantz, Avery McNabb, Blake Anderson and Cody Strebchuk.

Sept. 28, 2016: Long-time High Prairie lawyer Ivan Ladouceur is called to the bench and made a provincial court judge. He will be stationed in St. Paul.

Sept. 28, 2016: South Peace News reports that Alberta has recycled its 100 millionth tire.

Sept. 28, 2016: Big Lakes County refuses support for an out-of-town hockey team saying it will only support local players playing for local teams.

Sept. 28, 2016: Big Lakes County presents the Alberta Heart and Stroke Foundation with a cheque for $15,000 from proceeds raised at the Big Lakes Charity Golf Classic.

This Day in World History – September 28, 2019

1066 – William the Conqueror invades England landing at Pevensey Bay.

1542 – Juan Rodríguez Cabrillo discovers California, claims it for Spain.

1785 – Napoleon Bonaparte, 16, graduates from military academy in Paris.

1850 – US Navy abolishes flogging as punishment.

1858 – Donati’s comet becomes 1st to be photographed.

1867 – Toronto becomes capital of Ontario.

1887 – Yellow River floods in China, killing between 900,000 and 2 million.

1904 – Woman arrested for smoking a cigarette in a car in New York.

1920 – 8 White Sox indicted, threw 1919 World Series [Black Sox scandal].

1928 – 1st recording session occurs in Nashville.

1931 – 200,000 demonstrators demand declaration of war on Japan in Peking.

1938 – Dutch Premier Colijn sends radio message: “No war coming!”

1945 – Canadian football’s Calgary team changes name to Stampeders.

1949 – “My Friend Irma” is 1st of 12 films with Dean Martin & Jerry Lewis.

1950 – Indonesia becomes 60th member of UN.

1955 – 1st World Series colour TV broadcast [Yankees beat Dodgers].

1956 – RCA Records reports Elvis Presley sold over 10 million records.

1959 – Explorer VI reveals an intense radiation belt around Earth.

1961 – “Doctor Kildare” debuts on NBC-TV.

1963 – Giuseppe Cantarella roller-skates record 25.78 mph.

1968 – Beatles’ “Hey Jude” single goes #1 and stays #1 for 9 weeks.

1972 – Japan & Communist China agree to re-establish diplomatic relations.

1972 – Paul Henderson scores! Canada defeats the USSR in Summit Series.

1974 – “Rock Me Gently” by Andy Kim peaks at #1.

1980 – Jaromir Wagner is 1st to fly Atlantic standing on wing.

1987 – “Star Trek: The Next Generation” starring Patrick Stewart debuts.

1992 – Pakistani Airbus A-300 crashes into mountain at Kathmandu, 167 die.

1994 – “Cats” 5,000th Broadway performance.

2008 – SpaceX launches the 1st private spacecraft [Falcon 1] into orbit.

2015 – NASA scientists announce the discovery of flowing water on Mars.

2018 – Up to 50 million Facebook accounts hacked due to code weakness.

Today’s Horoscopes – September 28, 2019

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Your thinking should be clear today, and your sharp focus adept at revealing the truth of any situation. Your mind may be intertwined quite delicately with your heart, but the good news is that they’re working harmoniously together. You’re able to stand back and see the rational, logical side of your feelings as well as the emotional, tender side of your thoughts.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Don’t leave anyone behind as you gallivant through your world today. You’re so wrapped up in your adventures that you’re unaware of other people who could use more attention. In your endless search for something bigger and better, you may have lost contact with the wonderful things you already have in front of you.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Love and romance are key aspects of the day. You should find that things relating to these aspects of your life are going well. Your mind is much more penetrating than usual, and your search for deeper knowledge can be quenched with less effort than might usually be required. Your creative spirit is anxious to find an outlet for adventure.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You might need to take a step back today and turn your attention inward instead of outward. When it comes to love and romance, don’t rush things. Patience is needed now more than ever. People are much more emotional than usual. Don’t be surprised if you or someone you know becomes territorial when a stranger steps on his or her private turf.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Your mind is like a fine sieve that filters even the smallest details from the whole. Nothing escapes your attention today. You’re right on top of the situation whether people realize it or not. Feel free to take your time and be patient. Facts may reveal themselves slowly, so don’t make a major decision about something until you have all the relevant data.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You may feel like you’re sitting on a pincushion when it comes to issues regarding love and romance. Don’t be surprised if there’s conflict in this part of your life. If you’re involved in a relationship, consider this bump in the road a challenge that will make you stronger and bond you more tightly your partner. If you aren’t with someone, it may be for the best.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – There could be some verbal sparring as you tackle the challenges this new day brings. Love is on your side. You’ll find that as long as you stay true to your inner strength, you’ll come through with shining colours regardless of the events that transpire. Engage in activities and situations that promote your strengths instead of your weaknesses.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You may try to explain something with your brain today when the true understanding of the situation comes only through your heart. Feel the answer from deep within instead of trying to decipher it. Sink into the mood of the environment instead of trying to break it down into little compartments that you can analyze and categorize. Consider the whole instead of the pieces.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Your mind is especially keen today. You’ll find that it communes well with your anxious heart. Someone may have recently stepped into your life and now it’s time to engage with this person on a deeper level. It’s wise to take things one step at a time. Don’t let your imagination get carried away. It could be hard to find the line between imaginary and actual.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Bask in each new day. Do your best to spread your sunshine, but don’t be surprised if someone challenges the way you think. There are stubborn forces out there working to steer you in the direction that they’d like you to go. Make sure that you’re the one who remains in control. Keep up your positive outlook!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Love and romance should be going well for you now. Something has sparked the detective in you and you’re anxious to probe, inquire, and seek the truth in every situation. Your grounded, stable, and practical approach will be your greatest asset. Make sure to let someone else be the martyr today. You’re the one who needs to take control.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – The indecisiveness that you feel regarding certain issues may be amplified today. You may go to extremes from one side of the spectrum to the other. Work with this energy by recognizing the value in both situations, putting your rational mind aside and letting your heart be the final judge. Something beautiful and comforting will probably end up catching your eye.