Today in High Prairie – September 27, 2019

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – September 27, 2019

Prayer Shawl Knitting at HP St. Mark’s Anglican Church at 10 a.m.

Floor Curling at HP Golden Age Centre at 1:30 p.m.

AA meets at the HP Church of the Nazarene at 7:30 p.m.

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – September 27, 2019

Pauline Sharkawi

Jayden Rothwell

Today’s Local Birthday – Faust – September 27, 2019

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – September 27, 2019

1719 – Samuel Adams, US Revolutionary

1840 – Thomas Nast, Santa Claus Cartoonist

1962 – Louis Botha, 1st South African PM

1920 – William Conrad, Matt Dillon Radio Voice

1923 – Mary McCarty, Trapper John MD Actress

1934 – Greg Morris, Mission Impossible Actor

1943 – Randy Bachman, BTO Musician

1943 – Steve Boone, Lovin’ Spoonful Vocalist

1947 – Meat Loaf, Bat Out of Hell Singer

1949 – Robb Weller, Entertainment Tonight Host

1953 – Greg Ham, Men at Work Saxophonist

1971 – Patrick Muldoon, Melrose Place Actor

1984 – Avril Lavigne, Canadian Singer/Songwriter

This Day in Local History – September 27, 2019

Sept. 27, 1913: The Grouard News reports that the CNR will be built on the north shore of Lesser Slave Lake to Grouard and onto Peace River Crossing.

Sept. 27, 1971: High Prairie Royal Bank manager Glen Norton is notified of someone trying to break out of the bank. However, the cleaning woman locked herself in and was merely trying to get out.

Sept. 27, 1974: Bishop Equipment celebrates it grand re-opening.

Sept. 27, 1976: The NPHL meets to organize for the coming season and elects Peace River’s Clint Fystro as president.

Sept. 27, 1978: South Peace News reports of sightings of Sasquatch footprints at Peavine. RCMP were called in to investigate.

Sept. 27, 1980: The High Prairie Recreation Board hosts the Northern Alberta Chess Championships and an open tournament. Don McDonald places second in the open tournament.

Sept. 27, 1989: South Peace News reports Darrel and Cindy Shewchuk open Pro Hardware.

Sept. 27, 1985: High Prairie’s Laurie Savill is given a lifetime membership in the Peace Curling Association for his long involvement in the sport in the Peace Region.

Sept. 27, 2006: Former High Prairie businessman Clayton Bates passes away from cancer at the age of 80 years in Cochrane.

Sept. 27, 2008: PRJH School golf teams excel at the Junior High School Golf Zones in Woking. The boy’s team won gold medals while the girls won silver. Kyle Olansky fires a 97 to win individual bronze.

Sept. 27, 2010: PRJH School’s boy’s golf team places second in the 3/4A Group at zones in Fairview. Austin Guttinger places second overall with a score of 77.

Sept. 27, 2014: High Prairie bids farewell to Arnie and Gail Wyllie at a party at Smitty’s Restaurant.

Sept. 27, 2014: A retirement party is held for High Prairie Hospital nurse Glenys Cuts. She served for 56 years.

Sept. 27, 2017: South Peace News reports on the High Prairie RCMP’s efforts to crack down on the local drug trade. Drugs are seized at three separate raids and several people charged.

Sept. 27, 2017: The High Prairie Regals are unanimously accepted back into the NPHL at the league’s annual general meeting in Fairview.

Sept. 27, 2018: The High Prairie Municipal Library wins the Peace Library System’s Excellence in Public Library Programs and Services Award.

Sept. 27, 2018: ATB Financial holds an open house to celebrate its 80th anniversary with refreshments. The High Prairie branch opened in 1938.

This Day in World History – September 28, 2019

1066 – William the Conqueror’s troops set sail for England.

1290 – Earthquake in Bohai Sea near China, reportedly kills 100,000 people.

1590 – Pope Urban VII dies 13 days after being chosen: shortest papacy.

1821 – Mexican forces occupy Mexico City: independence gained.

1822 – Rosetta stone deciphered.

1864 – Jesse James’ gang surprise attack train: 150 killed.

1881 – Chicago Cubs beat Troy 10-8 before record small “crowd” of 12.

1892 – Book matches are patented by Diamond Match Company.

1905 – Paper published introducing Einstein’s equation E=mc2.

1908 – Henry Ford’s 1st Ford Model T automobile leaves Detroit plant.

1912 – “Memphis Blues” published; considered to be 1st blues song.

1919 – Democratic National Committee votes to allow female members.

1937 – 1st Santa Claus Training School opens in Albion, NY.

1937 – Balinese Tiger declared extinct.

1938 – British ocean liner “Queen Elizabeth” launches.

1939 – Warsaw surrenders to Germans after 19 days of resistance.

1942 – NY Giants beat Wash Redskins 14-7 without making a 1st down.

1953 – Typhoon destroys one third of Nagoya, Japan.

1954 – Steve Allen’s “Tonight Show” premieres.

1961 – Sierre Leone becomes 100th member of UN.

1968 – France denies UK entry into common market.

1973 – Soyuz 12 carries 2 cosmonauts into Earth orbit for 2 days.

1973 – “The Way We Were” single released by Barbra Streisand.

1983 – South Africa worker’s union leader Ndlovu freed after 19 years.

1989 – Sony purchases Columbia Pictures for $3.4 billion cash.

1992 – LA Dodgers for 1st time in history clinch last place.

2009 – Germans return Angela Merkel for her second term as chancellor.

2012 – The 2004 Japanese discovery of the 133th element is confirmed.

2015 – A “Supermoon” coincides with a lunar eclipse creating “Blood Moon”.

2018 – Report: half of all orca could die through pollution.

Today’s Horoscopes – September 27, 2019

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You may feel extra passionate today, so don’t be surprised if you take things to extremes even more than usual. There’s an aggression within you that’s working to help keep you in control of every situation. Remember that you must be prepared to receive whatever you dish out. There’s a warring instinct in everyone that’s likely to emerge on a day like this.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Find your strength from within. There’s a great deal of it in there, and it’s ready to erupt like a volcano. Let your passion drive your engine today and you’ll be amazed at the incredible places you can go. Don’t be afraid to take things to extremes. Your fantastic good luck will pull you out of any sticky predicament.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Your strong yet steady pace may get a lift today. It might seem like there’s a fire under your feet, and you probably need to keep moving in order to keep yourself from getting burned. Use your independent streak to get things done the way you want them. This could be a powerhouse day for you!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – There’s excitement today that indicates that things are happening, things are changing. Stay alert and in tune with what’s going on around you. There’s a wonderful energy charge urging you to push the boundaries of everything going on around you. Do your part to help the world evolve to a happier, more peaceful place.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You’re the sensitive one in a sea of anger today, so keep your guard up. Don’t be tempted or seduced by any rage around you. Be wary of people who seem motivated by fear. You’ll be much better off when you align yourself with those who act from a point of neutrality and self-confidence. Model your behaviour after the people you see as superheroes in your world.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You should mesh quite well with the prevailing energy today. There’s a powerful, transformative force helping to give greater strength to your ego and vitality. Note the fiery energy about the day that encourages your dynamic and forceful personality to shine through. Feel free to express your independence in every situation.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Things may be happening too fast around you today, but that doesn’t mean you necessarily have to join the frenzied pace. You’re probably much better off sticking with your methodical approach. Take the time to collect the facts you need before you jump into a major decision or plan of attack. People may be a bit jumpy, so do your best to be the stable one in the group.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Make sure you aren’t projecting a picture of yourself that doesn’t represent the real you. It’s important that you remain true to your soul or you’ll end up in situations that make you uncomfortable and frustrated. There’s a strong transformative force working against you today, but you’ll have the leadership and confidence to stand up for yourself in whatever way you need.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Remind yourself of all the positive things you have going on in your life now. It’s possible that you’ll be met with tension and challenges today that are threatening your sense of self. Arguments may break out around you, and you may have questions regarding what it is you stand for. Don’t lose touch with your nurturing qualities and sixth sense.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – The fire within you is burning extra hot, so make the most of this incredible internal furnace. Treat yourself to some new attire and proudly show it off tonight. Take the lead on projects that might be floundering. You have power behind your words and actions today, so use it for the highest good.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You may feel the urge to get up and go today, but at the same time you may feel like you aren’t prepared. Perhaps you don’t feel you’re on solid enough ground to take the next step. Don’t let the pressure of the outside world move you to a place you aren’t ready to go. Take things at your own pace, and be tolerant of those who choose to go at theirs.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Tension is building today that may wreak havoc with your harmonious nature. The key for you now is to see the opportunity instead of conflict in each situation. This is a good time to gain a greater perspective on certain things. A bit of internal transformation may take place when you see things from the other side of the fence.