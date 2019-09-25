Today in High Prairie – September 26, 2019

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – September 26, 2019

Play & Learn at HP CRC Office at 10 a.m.

Baby & Me at East Prairie at 1 p.m.

Free Play at HP CRC Office 6-8 p.m.

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – September 26, 2019

Holly Gervais

Michelle Zahacy

Sadie Winterburn

Today’s Local Birthday – Faust – September 26, 2019

Cameron Courtoreille

Cayley Klyne

Colton Lodge

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – September 26, 2019

1181 – Francis of Assisi, Founder of Franciscan Order

1774 – John Chapman, aka Johnny Appleseed

1888 – T.S. Eliot, American Poet

1898 – George Gershwin, Rhapsody in Blue Composer

1907 – Ralph Michael, Doctor in the House Actor

1909 – Bill Fracne Sr., NASCA Co-Founder

1925 – Marty Robbins, I Walk Alone Singer

1927 – Joyce Jameson, Outlaw Josey Wales Actress

1933 – Donna Douglas, Beverly Hillbillies Actress

1936 – Winnie Mandela, Anti-Apartheid Activist

1942 – Kent McCord, Adam 12 Actor

1947 – Lynn Anderson, Rose Garden Singer

1948 – Olivia Newton-John, Grease Actress/Singer

1956 – Linda Hamilton, Beauty & The Beast Actress

1967 – Martha Nix, The Waltons Actress

1981 – Serena Williams, Pro Tennis Player

This Day in Local History – September 26, 2019

Sept. 26. 1914: The Grouard News reports the ED&BC railway will not pass through Grouard before the end of February but adds the branch line will be constructed before the main line passes. The guarantee of bonds is the issue.

Sept. 26, 1973: South Peace News reports Bill Berry hopes to publish the first issue of the independent Courier-Gazette newspaper Oct. 5 from his Kinuso office.

Sept. 26, 1982: Bernie Poloz wins the High Prairie Golf Club’s men’s title. Dorothy Anderson wins the women’s title and Vernon Walker the junior title.

Sept. 26, 1986: Susan Lamothe celebrates the grand opening of her new law practice in the Henderson Professional Building.

Sept. 26, 1987: The E.W. Pratt Chargers men’s volleyball team defeats Peace River 16-18, 15-11, 15-10 in the final of the Early Bird Volleyball Tournament. Falher wins the women’s title.

Sept. 26, 1990: John Neil says his company, Neil’s Agri-Services, will take over the Kathleen fertilizer plant by mid-October.

Sept. 26, 2001: High Prairie town council decides to add the names of Bill Eckel, George Keay, Sister Marion Poirier and Donna Smith to the town monument. Ironically, Poirier dies the same day in Edmonton.

Sept. 26, 2001: High Prairie is saddened to hear of the death of Sister Marion Poirier, 76, in Edmonton. She was fondly remembered as High Prairie’s hockey “Grandmother to All”.

Sept. 26, 2009: Grouard celebrates its 100th birthday with a bash including games, an open house, dinner and dance.

Sept. 26, 2009: Joussard bids farewell to Father Virgil Baratto, who leaves the community after 20 years of service.

Sept. 26, 2011: High Prairie youth court Judge G.W. Paul calls a High Prairie boy a “coward” and a “bully” for his part in a vicious beating before sending him to jail for 106 days. The boy was part of a group that attacked the victim.

Sept. 26, 2012: South Peace News reports that Dwayne Krieger qualifies for the World Series of Team Roping in Las Vegas Dec. 10-15.

Sept. 26, 2012: South Peace News reports that Gary Couch is named Cowboy-of-the-Year for 2012 in mounted shooting by the Alberta Mounted Shooting Association.

Sept. 26, 2017: High Prairie town council proclaims Oct. 6 as West Fraser Day.

Sept. 26, 2018: South Peace News publishes a story on efforts to save the historic leather mural made by former resident Elsbeth Schween in the old hospital.

This Day in World History – September 26, 2019

1580 – Frances Drake completes circumnavigation of the world.

1890 – US stops minting $1 & $3 gold coin and 3-cent piece.

1904 – Earl Grey is named British governor-general of Canada [Grey Cup].

1934 – British liner Queen Mary is launched.

1950 – Because of forest fire in BC, blue moon appears in England.

1951 – Prof. Youngblood demonstrates artificial heart in Paris.

1962 – TV comedy series Beverly Hillbillies premieres on CBS.

1964 – Gilligan’s Island, starring Bob Denver as Gilligan, debuts on CBS.

1968 – First broadcast of “Hawaii Five-O” on CBS-TV.

1973 – Concorde makes its first non-stop crossing of the Atlantic.

1978 – Judge rules women sportswriters cannot be banned from locker rooms.

1982 – Knight Rider, starring David Hasselhoff, debuts on NBC.

1984 – Britain & China initial agreement return Hong Kong to China in 1997.

1986 – RUN-DMC is first rap group to hit top 10 [Raisin’ Hell].

1988 – Canada’s Ben Johnson stripped of his 100-m gold failing drug test.

2017 – Saudi Arabia announces it is overturning its ban on women driving.

Today’s Horoscopes – September 26, 2019

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – This is going to be a good time to get a global view of things. Take full advantage of the current planetary aspects by reading some books on spirituality or travel. If you desire to go on a long voyage, don’t be surprised if your job sends you on an adventure, even if it isn’t part of your job routine. Don’t hesitate! Go breathe in some fresh air in a new place!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – It’s true that having to earn a living isn’t always the most agreeable thing in life. However, we all know that it’s necessary. Have you thought about adding more balance to your life? All work and no play makes anyone a dull person. This would be a good day to examine your daily life and add some new elements. Yes, Leo, it’s time for you to choose a hobby.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – If you’ve had some problems in your sentimental life during the last few months, they’re probably behind you now. It’s a sure bet that you’ve learned something. You’ve been served the same dish for years and now it seems you’ve finally had enough! Know that from now on you’ll be better about not falling into the same old traps.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – If you aren’t the most self-assured person in the world, take a look around and see all that you’ve done. True, you still have many unattained dreams, but look at how many you’ve already realized. A lack of confidence in your abilities is holding you back. There’s a moment for everyone when a leap of faith is required. It’s time for you to jump.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You may meet some new people in the next few days. Someone in your professional life may help you launch some unusual experiments that have never been done before. Or someone may want to create a new service or get into a completely new market. You will be the one they seek to explore these exciting new avenues!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – It seems as though you’re trying to live down some criticism. For weeks you’ve taken special care to look over your work to catch any mistakes. Perhaps the number of errors you found surprised you. Criticism from others stung even more as a result, because you could see that it had some merit. Today you’ll get some relief. In fact, you may receive some compliments.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Smile, because the forecast is bright today. You’ll be in a curious mood, just right for new encounters. Perhaps this will add a little spice and enjoyment to your love life. There’s a wide spectrum of experiences awaiting you, ready to offer fulfillment. A spirit of adventure prevails. You should take advantage of it!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – The Rolling Stones said it best, “I can’t get no satisfaction,” and that’s how you’ve been feeling lately. Indeed, looking back on your recent activities, you may feel a bit like a character in Wonderland – running as fast as you can just to stay in the same place. The day ahead will provide some relief and open up new, more fulfilling opportunities.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You’re often preoccupied by other people’s lives. Your devotion to others will be appreciated today. For example, in the family circle, you may have to bandage everyone’s little physical or psychological wounds. Don’t neglect your energy needs. As you’re aware, you need all the strength you can muster.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You may have some trouble getting out of bed today due to a desire to let the world carry on without your help for a while. You can yield to that lazy urge today, for the aspects are likely to assist you in fulfilling your goals. Take advantage of some time off to rest or perhaps tidy your nest. You might want to make that bed, too.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – The day ahead should be excellent. You tend to work with an energy unparalleled by the other signs, and today you reap some rewards for your diligence. These days it’s rare to find someone as conscientious as you, and you deserve recognition. Nevertheless, you still have many hills left to climb, as you well know!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You’ve been lucky for the last two months, there’s no doubt about it. Lately it seems like your luck is changing. It’s hard to pinpoint, but something isn’t quite right in your daily life. At the moment, the planets are imparting some lessons that could be difficult to bear. Get through this transition with as little pain as possible. The lessons you learn will prove worthwhile.