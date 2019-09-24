Today in High Prairie – September 25, 2019

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – September 25, 2019

Free Play at HP CRC Office 10 a.m.-noon.

CRC Bright Beginnings at Girouxville at 10 a.m.

Storytime for Kids 0-5 Yrs HP Library 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Baby & Me at HP CRC Office at 1 p.m.

CRC Parent n’ Tots at Kinuso at 1 p.m.

Stronger Together Family Night at HP CRC Office at 6 p.m.

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – September 25, 2019

Heaven Belcourt

Mya Dwernychuk

Noelle Gallagher

Holly Gervais

Today’s Local Birthday – Faust – September 25, 2019

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – September 25, 2019

1764 – Fletcher Christian, Bounty Mutineer

1832 – William Jenney, “Father of the Skyscraper”

1843 – Melville Bissell, Carpet Sweeper Inventor

1929 – Barbara Walters, American Newscaster

1933 – Ian Tyson, Canadian Singer/Songwriter

1939 – Joseph Russell, Slip Sliding Away Singer

1944 – Michael Douglas, Jewel of the Nile Actor

1947 – Cheryl Tiegs, Sports Illustrated Model

1949 – Anson Williams, Happy Days Actor

1951 – Mark Hamill, Star Wars Actor

1952 – Christopher Reeve, Superman Actor

1961 – Heather Locklear, Dynasty Actress

1968 – Will Smith, Men in Black Actor

This Day in Local History – September 25, 2019

Sept. 25, 1962: High Prairie town council approves an $11,000 tender to construct a 20 x 40-foot wading pool.

Sept. 25, 1971: HPE principal Ken J. Singleton helps deliver the baby boy of Pauling Sherington in the High Prairie Providence Hospital parking lot.

Sept. 25, 1985: South Peace News publishes the results of a community survey taken in 227 households in July. Priorities of the town include better recreation facilities, a covered swimming pool and a tidier town.

Sept. 25, 1991: South Peace News reports renovations are complete at IGA on the new deli and restaurant.

Sept. 25, 1994: Brian Thomas Halcrow, 30, of Grouard, dies after he falls from a truck and is hit by a second truck near the Highway 2 and Highway 750 intersection.

Sept. 25, 1996: The M.D. of Big Lakes unveils its new flag.

Sept. 29, 1996: Dustin Calliou, 9, of Sucker Creek dies of leukemia in an Edmonton hospital.

Sept. 25, 1997: The High Prairie Recreation Board agrees to install individual seats in the Sports Palace but the plan is eventually scrapped.

Sept. 25, 2000: Buchanan Lumber breaks ground on its hot water system heating facility to replace the controversial beehive burner. The system will handle all waste from the mill.

Sept. 25, 2000: High Prairie town council hears they owe just under $18,000 to the MITAA Centre in back rent due to a bookkeeping error.

Sept. 25, 2000: Curtis Roe and Maria Sloan bill High Prairie town council $250 for salt damage to their garden causing loss of vegetables.

Sept. 25, 2000: Premier Ralph Klein visits High Prairie to hear the concerns of 150 invited guests.

Sept. 25, 2000: A boy pleads guilty in High Prairie youth court to drunk driving after being stopped with three times the legal limit of alcohol in his blood.

Sept. 25, 2005: High Prairie COP organizer Brian Holmberg is named president of the Alberta COP program.

Sept. 25, 2007: Kristy Fudali starts Lunch Express from her High Prairie home. The business delivers lunch to businesses in town.

Sept. 25, 2017: Sgt. Warren Wright begins his job as High Prairie RCMP S/Sgt.

Sept. 25, 2017: Big Lakes County denies a request to forgive a $1,500 fine to the Triangle Pioneer Threshermans Association for not getting a proper development permit for their stage.

This Day in World History – September 25, 2019

1340 – England & France sign disarmament treaty.

1492 – Crewman on Pinta sights “land”.

1513 – Vasco Nunez de Balboa 1st European to see the Pacific Ocean.

1780 – Benedict Arnold joins the British.

1829 – Failed assassination attempt on Simon Bolívar.

1844 – Canada defeats USA by 23 runs in the 1st cricket international.

1878 – Dr. Charles Drysdale warns against the use of tobacco.

1911 – Groundbreaking begins in Boston for Fenway Park baseball park.

1915 – Battle of Loos begins: 85,000 die from chlorine gas.

1924 – Malcolm Campbell sets world auto speed record at 146.16 mph.

1926 – Henry Ford announces an 8 hour, 5-day work week.

1926 – NHL grants franchises to Chicago Black Hawks & Detroit Red Wings.

1926 – Mackenzie King is re-elected as Prime Minister of Canada.

1939 – Andorra and Germany sign a treaty ending WWI.

1954 – Francois “Doc” Duvalier wins Haitian presidential election.

1956 – 1st transatlantic telephone cable goes into operation.

1966 – Smallest Yankee stadium crowd, 413 see White Sox win 4-1.

1973 – 3-man Skylab 3 crew make safe splashdown in Pacific after 59 days.

1974 – Report: freon gases from aerosol sprays are destroying ozone layer.

1975 – Jackie Wilson suffers heart attack, lapses into 9-yr terminal coma.

1976 – Montreal Expos last game at Jarry Park.

1990 – Saddam Hussein warns that US will repeat Vietnam experience.

1992 – Opening of Main-Donau canal linking North Sea and Black Sea.

1992 – US Mars Observer launched from Space shuttle.

1992 – Gregory Kingsley, 12, wins right to divorce his parents.

1997 – Britain’s Andy Green sets jet-powered car record of 714 mph.

2015 – Singapore closes schools due to hazardous levels of air pollution.

2017 – 92% of Iraqi Kurds vote in favour of independence.

2018 – US fashion company Michael Kors buys Versace for $2.1 billion.

2018 – Instagram’s co-founders, Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger, resign.

