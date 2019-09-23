Today in High Prairie – September 24, 2019

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – September 24, 2019

CRC Parent n’ Tots at Grouard at 10 a.m.

Free Play at HP CRC Office at 1 p.m.

CRC Parent n’ Tots at Faust at 1 p.m.

Floor Curling at HP Golden Age Centre at 1:30 p.m.

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – September 24, 2019

Gordon Olson

Cort Bellerose

Keegan Willier

Ken Murdoch

Taylor Deynaka

Today’s Local Birthday – Faust – September 24, 2019

Alex Cardinal

Baby J.J. Sloat

Bill Berezowsky

Danielle Roe-Cook

Heaven Belcourt

Julia Smith

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – September 24, 2019

1564 – William Adams, 1st Western Samurai

1725 – Sir Arthur Guinness, Irish Brewer

1870 – Georges Claude, Neon Light Inventor

1896 – F. Scott Fitzgerald, Great Gatsby Author

1898 – Howard Florey, Purified Penicillin

1902 – Ayatollah Khomeini, Iranian Leader

1912 – Donald Porter, Gidget Actor

1918 – Audra Lindley, Three’s Company Actress

1931 – Anthony Newley, Goldfinger Theme Composer

1936 – Jim Henson, Muppets Creator

1941 – Linda McCartney, Wings Musician

1948 – Phil Hartman, Peewee’s Playhouse Actor

1959 – Steve Whitmire, Kermit the Frog’s Voice

1976 – Stephanie McMahon, WWE Executive

This Day in Local History – September 24, 2019

Sept. 24, 1915: A huge close out sale in Grouard begins for the Peace River Land and Trading Company, better known as Diamond P.

Sept. 24, 1958: Sylvester Shantz, of High Prairie, is appointed manager of the McLennan Co-op store.

Sept. 24, 1962: A certificate of incorporation is granted to the Pioneer Threshermen’s Association at Triangle.

Sept. 24, 1969: High Prairie’s Dr. J.B.T. Wood is elected president of the Alberta Medical Association.

Sept. 24, 1969: South Peace News reports Ike Lawrence is named NPHL commissioner and Al Adair secretary-treasurer and statistician at a meeting in Peace River. The NPHL also decided to operate with High Prairie, Peace River, Fairview, Grimshaw and Manning for the coming season.

Sept. 24, 1969: South Peace News reports Dr. Phil Rutter forms the High Prairie Judo Club for the coming fall and winter season.

Sept. 24, 1972: Ann Fulton is elected president of the newly-formed High Prairie Kennel Club.

Sept. 24, 1972: The Joussard Community Hall burns to the ground at 7:30 a.m. The hall was the social and cultural centre of the community. The hall is rebuilt.

Sept. 24, 1982: High Prairie’s first-ever trade show opens with over 50 exhibitors.

Sept. 24, 1984: The High Prairie Recreation Board gives approval to the Air Cadets to build a gun range under the southeast bleachers in the arena.

Sept. 24, 1988: Shirley and Russell Fjeld open the Triangle Pit Stop convenience store at Triangle Corner.

Sept. 24, 1996: Peace River Court of Queen’s Bench Justice V.M.W. Smith rules the Town of High Prairie election held in 1995 valid despite the Town’s violation of the Local Authorities Election Act. Resident Chris Clegg opposed the election in court.

Sept. 24, 2007: Quentin Guttinger wins a silver medal at the Peace Junior High Golf Zones in High Level. Guttinger’s Prairie River Junior High team wins the gold medal while St. Andrew’s wins bronze.

Sept. 24, 2008: An Atikameg School student is charged after discharging a fire extinguisher in the school gym.

Sept. 24, 2008: South Peace News reports on the one-in-a-million chance reunion of Yvonne Fornahl and her son, David Pfefferle, after 46 years apart.

Sept. 24-25, 2009: High Prairie author Burgel Mertens launches her new book ‘There is a Tomorrow: My Life’ at the High Prairie Municipal Library.

Sept. 24, 2010: Former High Prairie resident John R. Bissell passes away in White Rock, B.C. at the age of 88 years.

Sept. 24, 2011: High Prairie and area honours community icon Gordon Buchanan with a tribute and dinner at the arena that bears his name, the Gordon Buchanan Recreation Centre.

Sept. 24, 2012: High Prairie resident Craig Rederburg learns he is accepted into the 2013 world-famous Boston Marathon.

Sept. 24, 2012: The Prairie River Junior High School boy’s golf team wins silver medals at the Peace Zone Golf Tournament in Fairview. Team members are Blake Cisaroski, Cole Cross, Aaron Cunningham, Austin Guttinger and alternate Zale Zabolotkiuk.

Sept. 24, 2014: South Peace News features Janet Lemay, who is retiring from the High Prairie Municipal Library after 28 years of service.

Sept. 24, 2014: The M.D. of Big Lakes debates the possibility of elevating to county status.

Sept. 24, 2018: Northern Lakes College breaks ground on a new consolidated campus in the town’s east end. Lesser Slave Lake MLA Danielle Larivee is one of four to turn the sod.

This Day in World History – September 24, 2019

September 24

1493 – Christopher Columbus embarks on his 2nd expedition to the New World.

1657 – 1st autopsy and coroner’s jury verdict is recorded in Maryland.

1850 – Papal Bull issued, establishes Roman Catholic hierarchy in England.

1853 – 1st round-the-world trip by yacht.

1853 – France annexes New Caledonia.

1889 – Alexander Dey patents dial time recorder.

1927 – NHL’s Toronto St Patricks become Maple Leafs.

1935 – 1st rodeo held outdoors under electric lights in Mississippi.

1940 – Luftwaffe bombs Spitfire factory in Southampton.

1948 – The Honda Motor Company is founded.

1952 – KFC opens its first franchise in Salt Lake City.

1954 – “Tonight Show” premieres on NBC-TV.

1957 – Camp Nou, the largest stadium in Europe, opens in Barcelona.

1957 – “Jailhouse Rock” single released by Elvis Presley.

1960 – USS Enterprise, 1st nuclear power aircraft carrier, launched.

1964 – “The Munsters” starring Fred Gwynne premieres on TV.

1968 – “60 Minutes” premieres on CBS-TV.

1969 – 1st Elvis convention, 2,500 fans attend in Cincinnati.

1973 – Guinea-Bissau declares independence from Portugal.

1977 – 1st broadcast of “Love Boat” on ABC-TV.

1988 – Canada’s Ben Johnson runs drug-assisted 100m in 9.79 sec.

1990 – East Germany leaves Warsaw Pact.

1990 – Periodic Great White Spot observed on Saturn.

1995 – Emillio & Gloria Estefan’s boat hits & kills a jet skier.

1995 – Volcano Mount Ruapehu [North Island, NZ] erupts.

2007 – “The Big Bang Theory” created by Chuck Lorre premieres on CBS-TV.

2012 – Books by Japanese authors suspended by Chinese bookstores.

2015 – Pope Francis becomes the 1st pope to address the US Congress.

2017 – Plastic polystyrene rubbish found 1,000 miles from North Pole.

Today’s Horoscopes – September 24, 2019

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Today you might entertain a houseful of astrologers, with a few psychics and healers thrown in for good measure. Your head may spin as a result of all the concepts discussed, as if your brain can’t process the information quickly enough. Don’t despair. You’re absorbing more than you think you are. After everyone leaves, take a walk or you won’t be able to sleep.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – A lot of activity could take place in your neighbourhood today. If you live in a major city, perhaps a movie or news event is being filmed nearby and the crowds are gathering. Don’t be too shy to go out and see what’s going on. If you don’t live in a city, this could be something more innocuous. Either way, expect some excitement.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Making use of state-of-the-art technology to increase your income could take up your time and energy today. You might be starting a new business or enhancing the efficiency of a current one, but in order to do it your brain will have to process a lot of information. Don’t be intimidated by the technical stuff. Just take it step by step and you’ll catch on.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Adventure is always one of your main priorities. Today you might have your mind on a type of adventure that you’ve never tried before. You might consider climbing a mountain, exploring Rome, or visiting the South Pacific. Whatever it is you want to do, you’d better start making serious plans now or you’ll be too antsy for words.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – The study of astrology and psychic disciplines might be your primary focus today. You might even take a class in whatever subject interests you. You can also expect to meet some intriguing new people who may be a bit weird but nonetheless could become close friends. If it isn’t too dangerous, walk home after class. You’ll need to clear your head so you can sleep.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Friends, group activities, and social events could take up a lot of your time today, so expect to spend your day interacting with people. They could range from any kind of social, ethnic, educational, or national background. You’ll probably find the day interesting, entertaining, and gratifying. You could also make some new friends and meet at least one potential love partner.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – This could shape up to be a busy day. You’re concentrating on two things. The first is working with computers and other technology, possibly in a creative capacity. The second is interacting with a lot of new people. Your contact with these people could be very pleasant and quite stimulating, so make the most of the opportunities.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Today you should feel excited and enthusiastic about life in general. Your mind might jump from possible creative projects to philosophy, travel, distant places, and you may consider all of them to be the focus of potential future activities. Romance could also be on your mind, but not in an obsessive way. Entertain yourself in a lighthearted manner.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You might host a gathering of friends and neighbours interested in astrology, tarot, numerology, or other forms of psychic focus. You’ll probably enjoy yourself, both because of the information discussed and the camaraderie between you and your guests. This might have been planned as a one-time thing, but everyone will have so much fun that you’ll plan another meeting.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – This could prove a busy day for you. You may attend at least one party, or perhaps just meet with a group of friends for drinks or dinner. On this occasion you’re apt to find the banter and camaraderie shared with people you care about not only stimulating but also relaxing. You could also receive a lot of useful information.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Some extra income could come your way through the use of computers or other technology. You should have a busy day, but you’ll like what you do and be excited by the prospect of the extra money. Though you might not be thinking about it now, what you’re doing could develop into a lucrative business, eventually bringing you to the question, what do you really want to do with your life?

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Are you interested in video or computer games? If not, someone close to you may be, because all signs are that you might spend a lot of time now in the company of friends entertaining yourself with technology. This could be more enjoyable than you expect. You like being with these people and basking in their energy. The conversation will be interesting, too.