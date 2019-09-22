Today in High Prairie – September 22, 2019

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – September 22, 2019

Attend the church of your choice.

Grimshaw Gun Show.

Cribbage at HP Golden Age Centre at 1:30 p.m.

Saskatoon Pie Tea [admission by donation] at McLennan St. Paul’s Heritage House 2-4 p.m.

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – September 22, 2019

Claudia Matula

Joroel Cox

Sara Charles Anderson

Bart Kuefler

Landon Derzaph

Dawn Waikle

Today’s Local Birthday – Faust – September 22, 2019

Travis Smith

Dawn Waikle

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – September 22, 2019

1694 – Lord Chesterfield, Gregorian Calendar Inventor

1904 – Ellen Church, 1st Female Airline Stewardess

1909 – Allan Lane, Voice of Mr. Ed

1912 – Martha Scott, Ben-Hur Actress

1927 – Tom Lasorda, Los Angeles Dodgers Manager

1939 – Junko Tabei, 1st Female Everest Climber

1942 – David Stern, NBA Commissioner

1943 – Toni Basil, Mickey Singer

1945 – Paul LeMat, American Graffiti Actor

1949 – David Coverdale, Deep Purple Singer

1956 – Debby Boone, You Light Up My Life Singer

1958 – Joan Jett, I Love Rock ‘n Roll Singer

1960 – Scott Baio, Joanie Loves Chachi Actor

1976 – Ronaldo, Brazilian Soccer Player

This Day in Local History – September 22, 2019

Sept. 22, 1913: Grouard town council borrows $10,000 from the Royal Bank pending collection of taxes.

Sept. 22, 1962: The High Prairie Progress reports that Rev. T.J. Stainton, formerly of High Prairie, dies in Edmonton at the age of 75. He was the founder of High Prairie’s United Church Nurse Bone Memorial Building Fund.

Sept. 22, 1971: South Peace News reports building permits in town for the year so far are $482,600 including an addition to the Villa Motel and new Northern Lites Motel.

Sept. 22, 1978: The NPHL meets to plan for the coming season and hears that work on the new Peace River Kinsmen Sports Centre is proceeding well and that the arena will be ready for the coming season.

Sept. 22, 1978: The Kinuso boys sweep the E.W. Pratt Chargers 15-12, 15-10 in Smoky-Peace Volleyball League action. The Kinuso girls split their games winning 15-12 and losing 8-15.

Sept. 22, 1981: The NPHL holds an organizational meeting and accepts a bid from the McLennan Red Wings. The league also decides to increase the fee for protested games to $200, up from $25.

Sept. 22, 1985: Larry Brown, 38, of Enilda, goes missing on a hunting trip and finds his way out of the bush two days later.

Sept. 22, 1986: Thieves steal $200 worth of chocolate bars and potato chips at the High Prairie Bingo Barn.

Sept. 22, 1991: The High Prairie Recreation Board stands firm on its decision to not sell cigarettes at the Sports Palace arena. The board had not sold cigarettes at the arena for two years.

Sept. 22, 1993: South Peace News reports Shirley Matula and John E. Caudron open Rainbow Realty in the Prairie Flowers Building.

Sept. 22, 1999: The M.D. of Big Lakes writes the Alberta government asking for road authority. They say they can maintain secondary highways better than government.

Sept. 22, 2001: More than 100 people take part in the Walk for Justice from Grouard to Sucker Creek.

Sept. 22, 2001: The St. Andrew’s Saints men’s team wins the E.W. Pratt Invitational Volleyball Tournament after defeating Donnelly G.P. Vanier in the final.

Sept. 22, 2010: Over 80 skateboarders attend High Prairie town council’s meeting to demand answers on whether or not council will support building a new skateboard park.

Sept. 22, 2010: High Prairie Councillor James Waikle tells High Prairie town council that Loblaw is looking at a “three-year” window at building its store in High Prairie.

Sept. 22, 2010: Ryan Herben, co-owner of Shaw’s Point Resort, tells the M.D. council that the high taxes “are killing us”.

Sept. 22, 2010: The M.D. of Big Lakes promises a crackdown on the stray dog problem in Grouard.

Sept. 22, 2013: Three people die in an accident at Gift Lake including Lakeland Eagle Darcy McKenzie.

Sept. 22, 2015: Barry Sharkawi is recognized with an appreciation plaque by the High Prairie Regals for his efforts in supporting senior hockey.

Sept. 22, 2018: An appreciation night is held for Dr. Robin Laughlin, recognizing his decades of service to the region. Laughlin writes a letter to South Peace News saying he was “humbled” by the tribute.

This Day in World History – September 22, 2019

1499 – Switzerland becomes an independent state.

1692 – Last people [8] hanged for witchcraft in the US.

1699 – People of Rotterdam strike over high cost of butter.

1784 – Russian trappers establish a colony on Kodiak Island, Alaska.

1896 – Queen Victoria becomes longest reigning monarch in British history.

1903 – Italo Marchiony granted patent for ice cream cone.

1906 – In New Zealand, domestic workers call for a 68-hour working week.

1908 – Bulgaria declares independence from Ottoman Empire [Turkey].

1937 – 1st International Hobbit Day celebrated.

1946 – Canadian woman Evelyn Dick charged with butchering her husband.

1955 – Commercial TV begins in UK.

1958 – US nuclear submarine remains 31 days [a record] under North Pole.

1960 – Mali [formerly French Sudan] declares independence from France.

1966 – Surveyor 2 crashes on moon.

1971 – OPEC directs members to negotiate price increases.

1975 – World Football League folds.

1976 – TV drama “Charlie’s Angels” debuts.

1980 – Iraq invades Iran in an attempt to control waterway.

1982 – Sitcom “Family Ties” starring Michael J. Fox premieres on NBC-TV.

1983 – Everly Brothers reunite after 10 years.

1985 – 1st Farm Aid concert held.

1985 – French PM Laurent Fabius confesses they sank Rainbow Warrior ship.

1988 – Canada begins production of $5 silver Maple Leaf bullion coin.

1989 – “Baywatch” starring David Hasselhoff debuts on NBC-TV.

1993 – Supreme Soviet dismisses President Boris Yeltsin.

1994 – “Friends” TV sitcom starring Jennifer Aniston debuts.

1995 – Multiple bird strikes bring down plane in Alaska: 24 killed.

1997 – Elton John releases “Candle in the Wind 1997” in US.

2014 – NASA’s MAVEN space probe successfully arrives in orbit over Mars.

2015 – Volkswagen admits 11 million cars have been wrongly programmed.

Today’s Horoscopes – September 22, 2019

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Troubles in the family may have you toying with the idea of moving or at least making some changes in your household. Someone close to you hasn’t been honest with you, and that also has you feeling a bit down. Kick around as many ideas as you can, but don’t make any decisions today. It isn’t the time. Wait until you’re in a more positive and optimistic state of mind.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Your intuition and imagination are operating at a very high level today, and you may be inspired to write. However, you aren’t likely to have enough ideas or information to actually put pen to paper. There’s no rush, though. Take some time to allow the ideas to crystallize and set them down later. Someone in a bad mood may draw you into a quarrel. Brush it off and say you’re busy!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – There may be doubt about the outcome of a project that means a lot to you. It may involve financial problems or lack the support from others that you require in order to complete it. Your doubts are most likely groundless, but it doesn’t hurt to hedge your bets a little and seek what you need elsewhere. This is likely to be a temporary delay. All signs indicate success.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Your mind might be on power struggles that have caused quarrels among your friends, placing you in an uncomfortable position. Conflicting loyalties might come up when others draw you into the fray. Stay out of it! You could get angry, and this wouldn’t do you any good. Think of something else until you calm down and regain your perspective.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Daydreams and fantasies about faraway lands and exotic places might have you thinking about dropping everything and taking off for a while. You aren’t usually impulsive, but today you feel restless. If you have no obligations, and if weather permits, go someplace where you can experience a change of scenery. We all need it from time to time.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Sudden demands on your resources by others may have you feeling used. You may be asked for a loan. Your doubts about the person’s ability to repay might conflict with your sympathy for his or her situation. Your intuition is good today, so use it to read the true motives of those asking for favours. Grant only the ones you feel are appropriate.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Melancholy that doesn’t seem to have any basis in reality may plague you today, causing friends, family, and your partner to worry. On days like this, it’s best not to give in to gloom, but rather to throw yourself into work and projects you love. Even though you may not feel like socializing, the company of others can get your mind back on track.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Today, you may feel out of sorts. You probably aren’t ill, but you may be tired. You could also suffer from vague aches and pains that are most likely related to stress. Take the day off and relax. Soak in a tub and read a book. Your imagination is working overtime and you need to get your mind off your malaise. Fantasy novels may be your best bet!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Strange, exciting, and vivid dreams may inspire your creativity today. You might want to try a new art form or study the works of innovators. Romance and sex are especially important to you, though insecurities about a partner may restrain you from expressing your feelings. Take a chance – let the person know what you need right now. Your friend may be pleasantly surprised.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Concerns about your home or mother may mean you have to deal with some rather unpleasant or untrustworthy people. Lack of knowledge could have you in a quandary about how to address the situation. It would be a good idea to prepare by gathering all the facts you might need. Stay centered and focused, and use your inner strength to hold out for the best for all concerned.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Juicy but perhaps unkind gossip might reach you today. You may doubt the motives of a close friend. Examine any tips you receive and ascertain the true facts before you accept it as truth. Much of the information is likely to be wrong. Your imagination is flying high, so you might want to try writing or drawing.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Money matters may seem vague today. Uncertainty about how to manage your affairs might plague you throughout the day. Planning for the immediate future could also be difficult. You may be expecting some funds that may not come yet, or you might not be certain if you need to make a specific purchase. Keep occupied. You can’t rush it, and obsessing does no good.