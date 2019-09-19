Today in High Prairie – September 20, 2019

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – September 20, 2019

Prayer Shawl Knitting at HP St. Mark’s Anglican Church at 10 a.m.

Floor Curling at HP Golden Age Centre at 1:30 p.m.

HP Quilt Guild meets at St. Andrew’s School at 7 p.m.

AA meets at the HP Church of the Nazarene at 7:30 p.m.

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – September 20, 2019

Lyndi Cunningham

Ryan Herben

Charlene Johansson

Kevin Hopkins

Today’s Local Birthday – Faust – September 20, 2019

Caren Nagao

Valerie Wolff

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – September 20, 2019

1917 – Red Auerbach, Boston Celtics Coach

1918 – Margaret Phillips, ER Actress

1920 – Frances Heflin, All My Children Actress

1934 – Sophia Loren, Italian Actress

1941 – Sylvester, Looney Tunes Pussycat

1947 – Chuck Panozzo, Styx Rocker

1951 – Guy Lafleur, Montreal Canadien

1957 – Alannah Currie, Thompson Twins Vocalist

1975 – Juan Pablo Montoya, Colombian Racecar Driver

1990 – John Tavares, Toronto Maple Leaf

This Day in Local History – September 20, 2019

Sept. 20, 1915: S.L. Smith Ltd. in Grouard holds a close out sale.

Sept. 20, 1935: Father Constant Falher leaves St. Bruno Mission in Joussard and Father Paul Serrand replaces him to become the sixth director of the Mission. He served for 12 years.

Sept. 20, 1962: Edward Houssian celebrates the grand opening of Ed’s Men’s Wear in High Prairie.

Sept. 20, 1972: George Opryshko replaces Mike Crowson as the NDP candidate for Athabasca in the upcoming Oct. 30 federal election.

Sept. 20, 1972: South Peace News reports construction begins on the $180,000 Lawrence Apartments behind the Royal Bank.

Sept. 20, 1974: A substantial amount of cash is stolen during a break-in at McLean’s TV Centre. Beaver Lumber is also broken into.

Sept. 20, 1979: Clint Fystro, who resigned as NPHL president one week earlier, takes on the job of Peace River Stampeders president to try and keep the club alive in the NPHL.

Sept. 20, 1982: The High Prairie Recreation Board decides to attend the next town council meeting objecting to council’s proposed takeover of operation of the Sports Palace arena.

Sept. 20, 1988: A woman dies in an airplane crash at Salt Prairie.

Sept. 20, 1993: A proposed visit to High Prairie from the Norwegian National Hockey Team is turned down by the High Prairie Recreation Board. The team wanted a guarantee of $15,000 to come to High Prairie.

Sept. 20, 2000: ATCO Electric presents a proposal to High Prairie town council’s priority and policy committee meeting to purchase their gas distribution system.

Sept. 20, 2001: Operation Pisces comes to a close as 43 people are charged with various Fish and Wildlife crimes including poaching and trafficking wildlife and fish.

Sept. 20, 2001: The cement pad for the new Faust outdoor skating rink is completed. The first part of the pad was poured three days earlier.

Sept. 20, 2006: South Peace News reports gas prices reach the $1 per liter mark for the first time the previous week.

Sept. 20, 2007: The Alberta government announces it’s putting $29.2 million into its parks system. Winagami Lake Provincial Park will be getting $700,000 of the money.

Sept. 20, 2010: Peavine Grade 3 student Katrina Gauchier receives an Honourable Mention in the Government of Alberta’s Great Kids contest.

Sept. 20, 2016: The Mad Trapper author John Crawley visits the High Prairie Municipal Library to promote his new book.

Sept. 20, 2017: High Prairie mourns the loss of John Goede. The long-time Marigold Enterprises employee was well-loved in the community.

This Day in World History – September 20, 2019

451 – Roman General Flavius Aetius defeats Attila the Hun.

622 – Islamic Prophet Muhammed/Abu Bakr arrives in Medina.

1814 – The “Star Spangled Banner” published as a song.

1833 – Charles Darwin arrives in Buenos Aires.

1859 – George Simpson patents electric range.

1876 – Ottawa Football Club forms.

1884 – 6.2-mile Arlberg railroad tunnel completed in Austria.

1884 – Equal Rights Party nominates female candidates for US President.

1893 – 1st gasoline-powered car debuts in Springfield, Mass.

1904 – Orville & Wilbur Wright fly a circle in their Flyer II.

1926 – Bugs Moran attempts to assassinate Al Capone.

1932 – Gandhi begins hunger strike against treatment of untouchables.

1946 – Churchill argues for a ‘United States of Europe’.

1951 – 1st North Pole jet crossing occurs.

1951 – Swiss males votes against female suffrage.

1963 – JFK proposes a joint US-Soviet voyage to the moon.

1966 – US Surveyor B launched toward moon; crashed Sept. 23.

1967 – British liner Queen Elizabeth II launched at Clydebank Scotland.

1969 – Virtual band Archies’ single “Sugar Sugar” hits #1.

1970 – Soviet spacecraft Luna 16 lands on moon; drills core sample.

1973 – Billie Jean King beats Bobby Riggs in battle-of-sexes tennis match.

1980 – Spectacular Bid runs in Belmont Stakes alone as 3 horses drop out.

1984 – “Cosby Show” premieres on NBC-TV.

1985 – Walt Disney World’s 200-millionth guest arrvies.

1990 – Both East and West Germany ratify reunification.

1999 – “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” premieres on NBC-TV.

2011 – “Call Me Maybe” single by Canadian Carly Rae Jepsen, is released.

2015 – Pope Francis meets Fidel Castro in Havana, Cuba.

2015 – Turing Pharmaceuticals CEO confirms raising price of drug 5,000%.

Today’s Horoscopes – September 20, 2019

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Career matters might be very stressful today. Your generally penetrating mind is clouded by strong feelings about whatever you’re doing and confused by differences of opinion among your colleagues. This could drive you crazy. Relax! The world won’t come to an end if everything you need to do isn’t done today. Sometimes it’s easier to do something when it’s OK if you don’t do it!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Some new concepts involving the sciences that you’re trying to study may be difficult. You might be a little impatient with yourself, viewing this confusion as a symptom of mental dullness. These ideas could just be new to you. Don’t be afraid to ask someone to explain things. There are times when hearing it makes it more understandable than reading it.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Some vivid dreams could shed light on something you’ve been trying to find. This could be a lost object or an obscure piece of information. Whatever it is, you might wake up with some new ideas on where to look for it. Chances are it’s hidden in an obvious place full of similar things. Don’t hesitate because of the unorthodox source of your insight.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – A social event could put you in touch with a magnetic woman who has a lot of interesting stories to tell. She probably exaggerates, so don’t take every detail as fact, but you’ll enjoy meeting her anyway. Don’t commit to any proposal that you and she work on a project together. She can be very convincing, but you’ll need to think about it carefully before deciding.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Today you might be trying to do some in-depth research, but don’t be surprised if what you’re looking for proves difficult to find. You could get sidetracked by other interesting subjects related to what you’re doing. Don’t be upset with yourself. Finding what you need won’t be easy. Enjoy the side roads and go back to your search tomorrow.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – A decision may need to be made today that requires logic and practicality. You might find that your feelings get in the way. Don’t fight it. Sometimes it’s best to step back and discern why your emotions are interfering. Is there a hidden factor you may not be considering? Do you know all the facts? Consider all contingencies before committing.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Today a charismatic, artistic woman could visit your home. She could have a lot of ideas to discuss, perhaps proposing that you work on a project together. This might be a good idea, but don’t commit to it now. Your friend has a way of getting people all excited and clouding their judgment. Wait until she leaves and take some time to think. You’ll be in a better space then.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Stress could have you feeling a little out of sorts by the end of the days. You might have been considering going out for the evening, but it might be better if you put off those plans and stay home and rest. Take a walk to a takeout place and get some dinner, then relax with a funny video. This way you’ll able to release all the tension and sleep soundly.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Have you recently purchased something you wanted that’s more of a luxury than a necessity? Today you might feel guilty about it. It may have temporarily strained your budget. Don’t even think about taking it back! Sometimes luxury items can lift the spirits. Payday will be around again before you know it.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Attempts to balance emotions with logic may not succeed today, particularly where family is concerned. Members of your household may be upset, and you might not be able to cheer them up. Perhaps all you can do is leave them alone for a while to think. Only they can understand their feelings and discern the right way to proceed. Let them know you care, then back off.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You might do some writing today, perhaps creative or letters. Whichever it is, you might find that all that comes out are gloomy accounts of whatever’s happening now. This may not reflect your true state of mind. If you can’t come up with anything pleasant to write about, perhaps you’d better wait until later!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – A friend may have some outrageous, unworkable ideas for making money. No matter what they involve, you’ll probably start by listening just to be polite and then end up wondering if your friend is still on this planet. This isn’t a good day to get involved in anything risky. If asked, make your excuses. “Risky” is too mild a word for this proposal!