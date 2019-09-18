Today in High Prairie – September 19, 2019

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – September 19, 2019

Play & Learn at HP CRC Office 10 a.m.

HP & Area Chamber of Commerce meets at Amiro’s Steak House at noon.

CRC Baby & Me at Peavine at 1 p.m.

Football: HP Renegades at Cougars at 4 p.m.

Free Play at HP CRC Office 6-8 p.m.

HP Museum Board meets at the museum at 6:45 p.m.

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – September 19, 2019

Elana Badger

Today’s Local Birthday – Faust – September 19, 2019

Amery Willier

Avery Thera

Henry Budskin

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – September 19, 2019

1867 – Arthur Rackham, Rip van Winkle Illustrator

1882 – Christopher Stone, 1st DJ in United Kingdom

1898 – Ricardo Cortez, Maltese Falson Director

1902 – James Van Alen, Tennis Scoring Creator

1905 – Leon Jaworski, Watergate Scandal Prosecutor

1908 – Tatsuo Shimabuku, Isshinryu Karate Founder

1909 – Ferry Porsche, Automobile Pioneer

1911 – William Golding, Lord of the Flies Author

1926 – Duke Snider, Montreal Expos Broadcaster

1934 – Brian Epstein, The Beatles Manager

1940 – Paul Williams, American Composer

1940 – Sylvia Tyson, Canadian Songwriter

1941 – “Mama” Cass Elliot, Mamas & Papas Singer

1942 – Freda Payne, Band of Gold Singer

1964 – Trisha Yearwood, Country Singer

1974 – Jimmy Fallon, American TV Comedian/Host

This Day in Local History – September 19, 2019

Sept. 19, 1912: Entime Vendette, one of Grouard’s most prominent citizens, accidentally shoots himself and dies while returning home from the agricultural fair in High Prairie.

Sept. 19, 1914: The Grouard News reports that J.D. MacArthur is building a hotel at Round Lake in the new town of McLennan. They add 83 acres of forest will be cleared to make way for the new townsite.

Sept. 19, 1976: Tony Brochu wins barrel racing and senior pole bending, while Richard Brochu wins junior barrel racing at the Salt Prairie Amateur Rodeo.

Sept. 19. 1981: High Prairie town council refuses to accept Bill Henderson’s letter of resignation.

Sept. 19. 1983: Fred Dumont is acclaimed High Prairie’s mayor as he is uncontested in the municipal election.

Sept. 19, 1984: The Four Seasons flower shop opens with Wendy Blakely and Vivian Konschuck as owners.

Sept. 19, 1985: TV Bingo comes to High Prairie sponsored by the MITAA Centre.

Sept. 19, 1987: Lonnie Bellerose wins the bull riding title as Sucker Creek hosts its annual rodeo.

Sept. 19, 1988: High Prairie Minor Hockey representatives attend a recreation board meeting objecting to the 30 per cent increase in ice rental to $52 per hour from $40.

Sept. 19, 1988: The SRHL’s two-time defending champion Donnelly Cubs are accepted into the NPHL for the coming season at the league’s fall meeting in Grimshaw.

Sept. 19, 1991: Miss Canada Leslie McLaren visits schools in HPSD.

Sept. 19, 1994: The High Prairie Recreation Board officially passes its non-smoking policy in the Sports Palace arena.

Sept. 19, 2001: Don Ebbett and Al Noble are awarded Canadian Peacekeeping Service Medals at a ceremony at the High Prairie Royal Canadian Legion.

Sept. 19, 2007: Joussard Superette is the site of an early morning break-in. Once inside, thieves steal an ATM machine, which is recovered shortly afterwards.

Sept. 19, 2012: Former High Prairie Dr. Kendal Sunico Tang passes away at the age of 73 years.

Sept. 19, 2015: Kelly Cunningham aces the second hole and Quintin Guttinger the fourth hole at the Sucker Creek Capitals Legends four-ball best ball scramble at McLennan.

Sept. 19, 2015: POPS Home Hardware receives the Paul Straus Public Relations Award from among 1,100 Home Hardware stores across Canada. The award recognizes POPS for its outstanding commitment to public relations and community service and support.

This Day in World History – September 19, 2019

1838 – Ephraim Morris patents railroad brake.

1848 – Hyperion, moon of Saturn, discovered.

1849 – 1st commercial laundry established, in Oakland.

1854 – Henry Meyer patents sleeping rail car.

1876 – 1st carpet sweeper patented.

1888 – One of first known modern beauty contests held in Spa, Belgium.

1893 – New Zealand becomes 1st country to grant all women right to vote.

1922 – Queen Wilhelmina assumes Dutch throne with 119 word speech.

1944 – Armistice between Finland and Soviet Union is signed.

1945 – North Korean founder Kim Il-sung arrives in Wonsan, Korea.

1950 – UN rejects membership of China’s People Republic.

1952 – “Adventures of Superman” TV series premieres in the US.

1952 – The US bars Charlie Chaplin from re-entering the country.

1955 – Argentine President Juan Perón resigns & flees.

1959 – Nikita Khrushchev is denied access to Disneyland.

1960 – “LIFE” magazine puts Grandma Moses [100th birthday] on cover.

1960 – Chubby Checker’s “The Twist” hits #1.

1970 – “The Mary Tyler Moore” show premieres on CBS-TV.

1975 – “Fawlty Towers” starring John Cleese premieres on BBC2 in the UK.

1982 – Streetcars stop running on Market St., San Francisco after 122 yrs.

1984 – Proposed agreement completed to transfer Hong Kong to China by 1997.

1985 – 8.1 earthquake in Mexico City kills an estimated 10,000.

1991 – Otzi the Iceman, 3,300 BCE old mummy, discovered in Italian Alps.

1994 – “ER” premieres on NBC-TV.

2011 – Ashton Kutcher debuts on “Two and a Half Men”.

2015 – Japan 34, South Africa 32: biggest upset in Rugby World Cup history.

2017 – US Prez Donald Trump says in speech “totally destroy North Korea.”

2017 – New MLB record for most home runs in a season: 5,694.

Today’s Horoscopes – September 19, 2019

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Don’t spread the good news too quickly. As exciting as it is, nothing is confirmed yet. Keep the information under your hat until plane reservations have been made or you have the job offer in writing. Whatever the good news is, it’s exactly what the doctor prescribed to give your self-confidence a boost.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – If you receive a financial windfall, spend it wisely. Your tendency might be to buy gifts or treat a crowd to a lavish night on the town. But where is the enduring value? Invested carefully, a small chunk of money can grow into a much larger one, which will give you many more options. Be prudent.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You’re energetic and enthusiastic today, and those around you respond favourably. It seems everyone wants to be in your orbit. Work at home and the office goes quickly and smoothly. Because you have so much energy, why not take on a new project? Normally this would send you over the edge, but today you feel you could take on anything. Go for it.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – There’s tension all around you, so you’ll be happiest spending as much time by yourself as possible. If you must interact with people, keep your communication clear and concise. There’s room for misunderstanding, which could result in a major blowup over a minor event. It simply isn’t worth the trouble being with people today. Seclusion is the only place where you’ll find peace.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You’re ready for a change, there’s no doubt about it. As you grow older your interests broaden, and you’re considering pursuing some of these new interests in earnest. Perhaps school beckons, or some adult education courses. You’re ready to make a new place for yourself in the world. Go ahead and get started!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You’ve never looked better. Your partner notices, too, and showers you with extra affection and perhaps even an unexpected gift. This should put a smile on your face! At work, you may be given responsibilities beyond your usual job. Take care to do this special assignment well. If you do, other advancements are likely to follow.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Sometimes a little indulgence has value far beyond its price. A bubble bath in the middle of the day, a luxurious hour spent browsing in a bookstore, a special outfit you’ve wanted for a long time – these are a few of the ways you could perk up your spirits. Why not? You could use a boost.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You feel as though you’ve turned a financial and professional corner. Recent accomplishments have you feeling energized and on top of the world! You exude confidence. It’s a good feeling, isn’t it? Members of the opposite sex are especially attracted to you right now. And who could blame them? You’re looking great!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Who knew you were so talented? A creation done long ago suddenly takes on a life of its own. A short story written and submitted long ago is pulled from the bottom of the slush pile. Or a portrait you painted gets a second admiring look. Whatever the circumstances, you enjoy the recognition. Your work isn’t the only thing receiving admiring glances. Your partner appreciates you, too!

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Loving care is prescribed for someone in your family. Offer a bowl of soup and some tea, but beyond that try and stay out of the way. Sometimes uninterrupted quiet is the best cure of all. You could use a bit of this yourself. Why not curl up with a good book? Even if it’s the middle of the day, draw the shades and pretend it’s night.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – There’s tension in the air, but there’s little you can do about it. The harsh atmosphere is in stark contrast to the frivolity you felt over the last several days. It seems you received some good news. Perhaps you were finally recognized for your hard work? Don’t brag about your accomplishments. It would only exacerbate the situation. Be patient. Avoid confrontation.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You might be in a financial jam right now. The stress of the situation has you considering some radical solutions. Would it really benefit your family if you took a second job? Confide in a friend and see if he or she can help you find a more agreeable solution. Perhaps a relative could give you a low-interest loan.