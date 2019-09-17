Today in High Prairie – September 18, 2019

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – September 18, 2019

Free Play at HP CRC Office 10 a.m.-noon.

CRC Parents n’ Tots at Sunset House at 10 a.m.

Storytime for Kids 0-5 Yrs HP Library 10:30-11:30 a.m.

HP Marigold Farmer’s Market from 1-6 p.m.

Baby & Me at HP CRC Office at 1 p.m.

CRC Parents n’ Tots at Enilda at 1 p.m.

HP Curling Club AGM in lounge at 7 p.m.

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – September 18, 2019

Jeremi Guerin

Mike Falebrenza

Taytyn Welcher

Tyler Driscoll

Today’s Local Birthday – Faust – September 18, 2019

Claude Specht

Robert Dalke

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – September 18, 2019

1895 – John Diefenbaker, Prime Minister of Canada

1905 – Eddie Anderson, Jack Benny’s Rochester

1905 – Greta Garbo, Grand Hotel Actress

1920 – Jack Warden, Heaven Can Wait Actor

1933 – Scotty Bowman, NHL Hall of Fame Coach

1940 – Frankie Avalon, Venus Actor/Singer

1949 – Kerry Livgren, Kansas Guitarist

1950 – Mike Hossack, Doobie Brothers Drummer

1950 – Darryl Sittler, Toronto Maple Leaf

1954 – Murtaza Bhutto, Pakistani Politician

1962 – Joanne Catherall, Human League Vocalist

1971 – Lance Armstrong, American Cyclist

This Day in Local History – September 18, 2019

Sept. 18, 1912: The Lesser Slave Lake Agricultural Society hosts its third agricultural fair in High Prairie. It lasts three days.

Sept. 18, 1912: Mr. and Mrs. Ferguson arrive in Grouard with a second automobile.

Sept. 18, 1963: Harding’s Meats and Locker Ltd. celebrates the opening of their newly-expanded premises in High Prairie. Tom Harding started the business in August 1947.

Sept. 18, 1968: Five people file nominations for the town election for three vacant seats including Oliver Bell, William Ferris, Annah Holt, Phil Rutter and Dave Sandor.

Sept. 18, 1968: South Peace News reports K&L Tire manager Jack Daubert is building a $15,000 addition to his tire shop to house the wheel alignment service.

Sept. 18, 1973: Walter Kireychuk, 47, of Sunset House, dies after attempting to unplug his combine. Loss of blood is the cause of death.

Sept. 18, 1983: Melanie Gay McLean, 18, is killed after the truck she is in leaves the road and rolls three km east of High Prairie.

Sept. 18, 1990: HPSD Asst. Supt. Jon Ord predicts a $200,000 deficit for the current year.

Sept. 18, 1991: South Peace News reports the Town of High Prairie receives an out of court $232,000 settlement from J.R. Paine and Associates Ltd. of Edmonton from a 1985 paving contract.

Sept. 18, 1992: RCSSD holds a farewell night to honour Supt. Lionel Remillard.

Sept. 18, 1996: The newly-formed Joussard Metis Local elects its first officers.

Sept. 18, 1997: The Whitefish Inn celebrates its grand opening.

Sept. 18, 2001: For the first time in eight years, Faust holds Playschool classes under the direction of Lucille Baker.

Sept. 18, 2009: CCS holds an open house at its plant south of High Prairie to celebrate its recently completed expansion.

Sept. 18, 2009: Only one day after opening, the building where Wholesome Jo’s Restaurant is located suffers damage in a fire. The fire starts at an electrical box.

Sept. 18, 2010: An angry boy tosses a chair through a Youth Assessment Centre window and is later charged with mischief.

Sept. 18, 2013: HPSD approves a tender and says they are ready to break ground on their new $7.1 million bus garage and administration centre in the town’s east end.

Sept. 18, 2015: For the first time in eight years, the Alberta government increases funding to FCSS. Big Lakes FCSS director Louise Myre estimates they will receive about $10,000 more than the previous year.

This Day in World History – September 18, 2019

1502 – Christopher Columbus lands at Costa Rica on his 4th & last voyage.

1759 – Battle of Quebec ends, French surrender to British.

1769 – John Harris builds 1st spinet piano.

1812 – Great Fire of Moscow burns out after 5 days, 75% of city destroyed.

1848 – Baseball rules 1st baseman can tag base for out instead of runner.

1851 – New York Times starts publishing [2 cents a copy].

1885 – Riots break out in Montreal against compulsory smallpox vaccination.

1895 – Daniel David Palmer gives the first chiropractic adjustment.

1927 – CBS goes on the air with 18 stations.

1932 – Actress commits suicide by jumping from “H” in the Hollywood sign.

1942 – CBC authorized for radio service.

1945 – 1,000 whites walk out of Indiana schools to protest integration.

1947 – CIA officially comes into existence.

1951 – “A Streetcar Named Desire” starring Marlon Brando released.

1958 – The Fresno Drop: 1st credit card [later renamed VISA].

1963 – USSR orders 58.5 million barrels of cereal from Australia.

1964 – “The Addams Family” premieres on ABC-TV.

1965 – TV comedy “Get Smart” starring Don Adams premieres.

1965 – “I Dream of Jeannie” starring Barbara Eden premieres on NBC-TV.

1967 – Yellowknife replaces Ottawa as capital of NWT.

1971 – Momofuku Ando markets the first Cup Noodle.

1975 – Heiress-turned-bank robber Patricia Hearst captured by FBI.

1976 – Mao Zedong’s funeral takes place in Beijing.

1977 – US Voyager I takes 1st space photograph of Earth & moon together.

1981 – France abolishes capital punishment.

1983 – George Meegen ends 19,000-mile walk across Western Hemisphere.

1984 – Joe Kittinger completes 1st solo balloon crossing of Atlantic.

1990 – 500-lb Hershey Kiss is displayed at Times Square.

2009 – The 72-year run of the soap opera The Guiding Light ends.

2014 – Scotland votes to stay a member of the United Kingdom.

2015 – In India, 2.3 million people applied for 238 menial office jobs.

2016 – Earliest known fish hooks at 23,000 years old discovered in Japan.

Today’s Horoscopes – September 18, 2019

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You should feel optimistic today, with confidence in your ability to accomplish anything you set your mind to. If you’re working toward a specific goal [and you should be], something is likely to happen today that propels you that much closer to realizing your goal. What’s the next step?

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You can expect some big changes. All the hard work you’ve been doing to develop your confidence is showing, and this is attracting opportunities like bees to honey. On top of this, your passion is high right now, so set aside private time with your mate. Plan a romantic evening, open a bottle of wine, and celebrate!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Don’t overreact today. Your biorhythms are low. In fact, you may be feeling a bit under the weather. There’s no point in trying to keep up a cheerful front. People will see through your facade. You would be better served by spending time on solo activities. That way you can spend long stretches of time in bed, where you’re meant to be today.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – A long-term project reaches a positive conclusion, one that may have a dramatic impact on your finances. You’ve sold your manuscript to a publisher or successfully concluded a project that’s dear to your heart. This success should give you the confidence you need. Don’t forget to take time to celebrate!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Change is good, but it can be scary when it comes suddenly. That’s what you feel today when someone announces a major change without warning. You’re not sure how to react to the news and haven’t a clue how it affects you. All you can do now is wait. Try not to panic. In the end, you’ll see that these changes will benefit everyone, including you!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You’re eager for information on a particular subject and will go to great lengths to get it. Before heading off to the library, why not try an online search? You might find everything you need without leaving your chair. But your search might necessitate going to the primary source, so travel will be involved.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You may receive a windfall from an unexpected source. Perhaps an uncle died and remembered you in his will or an old legal settlement has finally come through. Whatever the source, the extra income is welcome now. Your vivid dreams of late may not seem related to this financial upswing, but they’re connected.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You receive some new insight about an important person in your life, and your relationship takes a dramatic turn for the better. You feel you now know this person completely, and your closeness borders on the profound. This new alliance could also have positive repercussions on your finances.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – When the thought of going to work makes it hard to get out of bed, know that the time has come to get another job. Alas, that’s probably not something you can do now. You can be extra kind to yourself. Give yourself a present. Find something you thoroughly enjoy that would perk up your spirits and cost little.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Romance is in the air and you must be breathing a lot of it today. Your blood is boiling, your passion surging, and a romantic dinner for two is in the cards. You’ll be inclined to shop for clothes, but curb your appetite for material goods. What you really want doesn’t come in a box, so why waste your money?

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You’ll be happiest away from prying eyes today. You’re not in the mood to be friendly or participate in idle gossip. It seems you’ve been having the same conversations with the same people for some time now. You’re feeling so bored you could scream. To avoid doing just that, spend quiet time alone today if you can.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Just when you thought things were settled, life takes another turn. Today brings yet another of those turns, so hold on. You may receive some information that has a dramatic impact on your life. Perhaps you’ll receive an opportunity to move to another state or country. Perhaps you’ll decide to get married. One thing is clear – your future looks promising!