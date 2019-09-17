Today in High Prairie – September 17, 2019

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – September 17, 2019

CRC Parents n’ Tots at McLennan at 10 a.m.

Free Play at HP CRC Office 1-3 p.m.

CRC Parents n’ Tots at Joussard at 1 p.m.

Floor Curling at HP Golden Age Centre at 1:30 p.m.

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – September 17, 2019

Sandford Gauchier

Richard McDermott

Rhonda Keay

Rachael Babcock

Cody Noskey

Today’s Local Birthday – Faust – September 17, 2019

Leigha Hunt

Nikki Kameka

Rick Malanowich

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – September 17, 2019

879 – Charles the Simple, King of France

1271 – Wenceslas II, King of Bohemia/Poland

1819 – Marthinus Pretorius, 1st South African President

1854 – David Buick, US Automobile Pioneer

1904 – Jerry Colonna, Alice in Wonderland Actor

1923 – Hank Williams, Hey Good Lookin’ Singer

1928 – Roddy McDowall, Planet of the Apes Actor

1931 – Anne Bancroft, The Graduate Actress

1939 – Lamonte McLemore, The 5th Dimension Vocalist

1945 – Phil Jackson, NBA Hall of Fame Coach

1947 – Jeff MacNelly, Shoe Cartoonist

1948 – John Ritter, Three’s Company Actor

1949 – Wile E. Coyote, Roadrunner’s Nemesis

1959 – Hank Ilesic, Edmonton Eskimo

1982 – Hope Larson, American Cartoonist

This Day in Local History – September 17, 2019

Sept. 17-18, 1913: Over $1,200 in prize money is awarded at the fourth annual Lesser Slave Lake Society Exhibition in High Prairie.

Sept. 17, 1951: Father Ferdinand Sauve succeeds Father Joseph Habay as director at Joussard’s St. Bruno Mission.

Sept. 17, 1969: South Peace News reports that Kay McLean is installed as Honoured Royal Lady, after the recent resignation of Celia Harris.

Sept. 17, 1971: Darlene Dupuis, of High Prairie, competes in the Northern Alberta competition in Edmonton for the right to compete in the Miss Canada Pageant. She places third out of 16.

Sept. 17, 1972: HP’s Jim Fisher wins seven of eight stock car races in Peace River.

Sept. 17, 1973: Provincial Building switchboard operator Linda Mullin uses the RITE line system for the first time.

Sept. 17, 1975: South Peace News reports that work is progressing well at Vic’s Super A, the High Prairie Day Care Centre and Peyre Farm Implements.

Sept. 17, 1986: South Peace News reports MP Jack Shields $8 million personal business fails.

Sept. 17, 1986: South Peace News prints photos of construction of the Collett Building, the Burger Baron, Polar Industrial, Fountain Tire and the new courthouse.

Sept. 17, 1989: Larry Adams wins the West End Stock Car and Demolition Club’s first demolition derby at Triangle.

Sept. 17, 1997: Kinuso residents vote 56-38 to maintain village status and not join the M.D. of Big Lakes.

Sept. 17, 1999: Tolko Industries submits a plan to the Alberta government for expansion of their High Prairie mill.

Sept. 17, 1999: Driftpile First Nation celebrates the opening of the Maggie Willier Wellness Centre.

Sept. 17, 2006: The High Prairie Native Friendship Centre is given the Award of Excellence for the annual Elder’s Banquet at a meeting in Pincher Creek.

Sept. 17, 2008: The Village of Kinuso officially notifies the Alberta government to begin a dissolution study.

Sept. 17, 2009: High Prairie Elementary School Grade 1 teacher Melissa Isaac is named the Peace Zone winner of the Edwin Parr Award.

Sept. 17, 2009: Jo Steinley opens Wholesome Jo’s Restaurant opposite the Park Theatre.

Sept. 17, 2010: Someone in Kinuso sets a dog free from its trap. The vandal then runs over the trap and destroys it.

Sept. 17, 2011: High Prairie Air Cadet Squadron Capt. Verna Ogg receives the Award of Excellence at Penhold for outstanding service to the program.

Sept. 17, 2012: The E.W. Pratt Women’s golf team wins zones at Chinook Valley near Rycroft. Team members are Janelle Carlson, Allyson Gauchier, Jackie Gauchier and Annika Sware. Later, they would place third at the ASAA tournament.

Sept. 17, 2013: Keith Gordon Daly and Richard Alan Daly are each fined $11,000 and banned from fishing for seven years after pleading guilty in Red Earth provincial court to illegal fishing.

Sept. 17, 2017: Pastor Terry Goerz is ordained as pastor of the High Prairie Redeemer Lutheran Church.

This Day in World History – September 17, 2019

1598 – Dutch sailors discover island of Mauritius.

1683 – Antonie van Leeuwenhoek 1st to report the existence of bacteria.

1778 – 1st treaty between the US & Indian tribes signed.

1789 – William Herschel discovers Mimas, satellite of Saturn.

1859 – Joshua Abraham Norton proclaims himself Emperor of the USA.

1872 – Phillip W. Pratt patents sprinkler system for extinguishing fires.

1900 – Commonwealth of Australia proclaimed.

1908 – Thomas Selfridge becomes first fatality of powered flight.

1916 – The Red Baron wins his 1st aerial combat near Cambrai, France.

1920 – NFL is born in Canton, Ohio; 12 teams pay $100 each to join.

1922 – Radio Moscow begins transmitting.

1931 – 1st LP record demonstrated by RCA Victor, venture failed.

1934 – RCA Victor releases 1st 33 1/3 rpm recording [Beethoven’s 5th].

1939 – Taisto Mäki is 1st man to run 10,000 metres in under 30 minutes.

1940 – Adolf Hitler indefinitely postpones invasion of Great Britain.

1949 – 128 die as fire guts Canadian passenger steamer Noronic in Toronto.

1953 – 1st successful separation of Siamese [conjoined] twins.

1954 – “Lord of the Flies” by William Golding is published.

1956 – TV is 1st broadcast in Australia.

1959 – Transit 1A, 1st navigational satellite launched; failed to orbit.

1964 – “Bewitched” premieres on ABC-TV.

1964 – Beatles are paid a then record $150,000 for a concert in Kansas.

1965 – CBS-TV premiere of WWII sitcom “Hogan’s Heroes”.

1966 – “Mission Impossible” premieres on CBS-TV.

1972 – “M*A*S*H” premieres on CBS-TV.

1975 – Rollout of 1st space shuttle orbiter Enterprise.

1977 – Fleetwood Mac’s “Rumors” album is #1 for 19th straight week.

1980 – South Korea opposition leader Kim Dae Jung sentenced to death.

1984 – Brian Mulroney sworn in as Canada’s 18th PM.

1991 – UN admits North Korea & South Korea.

1993 – Last Russian troops leave Poland.

2004 – Tamil is declared the first classical language in India.

2010 – The 54-year run of the soap opera As the World Turns ends.

2012 – Panasonic suspends operations at its three factories in China.

2015 – Report: 2015 Northern Hemisphere summer hottest on record.

Today’s Horoscopes – September 17, 2019

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Have you been doing a lot of walking lately? If so, your feet may be sore. This could affect your energy level considerably, not to mention your ability to get any work done. Concentrate on routine tasks that require little thought and can be done sitting down. Stay out of any squabbles! Relax in a hot bath tonight.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – An event could find a current or potential love partner paying a lot of attention to others. You might feel neglected and unloved, as though your friend is doing this to hurt you. This probably isn’t the case. Your partner is just trying to be sociable and doesn’t realize that it upsets you. Do some mingling. Your friend might have the same reaction as you and come running!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Do you sometimes go about things backward? Are you caught up in the rat race of trying to have more money and security with the idea that eventually you’ll earn the freedom to do what makes you happy? The happiness factor actually works in reverse. You must first be who you are and then take the necessary actions in order to have what you really want.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – An angry call from someone who lives far away might catch you off guard today. In your mind, the person has no reason to be angry and is blowing things out of proportion. They probably won’t listen to reason. Say as calmly as you can that you’ll get in touch tomorrow and then hang up. Give this person time to calm down before even trying to straighten things out.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Today you might spend a lot of time looking for a lost object. This item may only have sentimental value. Still, it’s important to you that you find it. This isn’t a good day to search. You’re in a rather frenzied state and could look right at it without seeing it. Wait until tomorrow to look. What you seek is probably nearby and just hidden in some way.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – A minor quarrel or separation could take place with a love partner, probably over something that seems trivial. It’s likely to get your dander up to the point where you may never want to see this person again. Go for a workout or brisk walk to clear your head, get the endorphins going, and view the situation more objectively. Then phone your friend and work it out.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Too much stress from overwork could have your nerves on edge today. When someone makes an offhand remark, you might see insult where none is intended. Don’t get so jumpy that you imagine traitors behind every door. Work alone if you can, and take a walk to clear your head. This will put you in a better frame of mind and a more relaxed space.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Squabbles may break out among members of your group. You might wonder what the big deal is since what they’re arguing over seems rather silly. Apparently it’s important to them! If you feel up to it, get your friends out of their emotional chaos and view the subject more objectively. It might not calm them down, but at least you’ll have done something!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Someone may skip out on responsibilities today, causing extra tasks to fall to everyone else, including you. This might stir up some anger and resentment and it’s definitely going to cause more stress. Delegate tasks if you can. Put yours in order of urgency and then take them one at a time slowly and carefully. If the less important ones have to wait until tomorrow, so be it!

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – If you’ve been planning to set off on a trip soon, make a list of what you need to do beforehand and check off each task as you complete it. Otherwise you might panic at the last minute because you’ve forgotten something important. Stay calm even if it seems impossible. You’re less likely to forget anything if you stay focused.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You may have been worried about money lately. Today a family member could make an expenditure that you view as unnecessary and irresponsible. Before you become angry know that all may not be as it seems! If you look at the situation objectively, you may see that you aren’t in dire financial straits and the expenditure didn’t take that much out of the family coffers.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Today you might find it necessary to turn down an invitation to a social event, and the host might for some reason seem offended. Your friend is probably overworked and stressed and apt to overreact to just about any situation. Relax a little. Explain things to your friend and then propose that you get together at another time. That’s all you can do now.