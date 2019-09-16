Today in High Prairie – September 16, 2019

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – September 16, 2019

Play & Learn at HP CRC Office at 1 p.m.

HP Community Band meets in PRJH band room at 6 p.m.

Floor Shuffleboard at HP Golden Age Centre at 7 p.m.

HP Ag Society meets at the HP Agriplex at 7 p.m.

AA meets at the HP Church of the Nazarene at 7:30 p.m.

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – September 16, 2019

No listings today!

Today’s Local Birthday – Faust – September 16, 2019

Christopher Biever

Madison Conrad

Sheron Dumont

Dianne Jones

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – September 16, 2019

1387 – Henry V, King of England & France

1875 – James Cash Penny, J.C. Penney Founder

1898 – H.A. Rey, Curious George Author

1910 – Erich Kempka, Adolf Hitler’s Chauffer

1914 – Allen Funt, Candid Camera Creator

1916 – Julius B. Richmond, Head Start Creator

1923 – Lee Kuan Yew, Singapore’s Founder

1924 – Lauren Bacall, American Actress

1925 – B.B. King, Blues Guitarist/Singer

1927 – Peter Falk, Colombo Actor

1930 – Anne Francis, Pancho Villa Actress

1941 – Joe Butler, Lovin’ Spoonful Vocalist

1950 – David Bellamy, Bellamy Brothers Musician

1956 – David Copperfield, Magician

1959 – Tim Raines, Montreal Expo

1963 – Richard Marx, Right Here Waiting Musician

1981 – Alexis Bledel, Gilmore Girls Actress

This Day in Local History – September 16, 2019

Sept. 16, 1915: The Grouard News reports Edgar Robertson is surveying 20 miles of road in the Salt Prairie area anticipating a rush of settlers. Father Giroux is instrumental in opening this area.

Sept. 16, 1968: In a rare conviction in High Prairie provincial court, Irene Brick pleads guilty to keeping and selling liquor in her home, contrary to the Liquor Act. She is fined $300 plus costs.

Sept. 16, 1969: Don McBride, of the Department of Indian Affairs, arrives at St. Bruno Mission School in Joussard and tells staff the building is a fire hazard, and that the expense to upgrade it is too costly to warrant its use as a boarding school. The school is closed and staff are dismissed or employed elsewhere.

Sept. 16, 1970: South Peace News reports on construction of the Public Housing project for High Prairie.

Sept. 16, 1970: High Prairie town council hires Al Weinhandl as industrial coordinator at a salary of $415 a month.

Sept. 16, 1973: The Peavine Rangers defeat Grouard 6-3 to win an all-native fastball tournament at High Prairie’s Jaycee Park.

Sept. 16, 1977: Whitefish Band Chief Fred Thunder pays the ceremonial block for a new recreational building at Atikameg.

Sept. 16, 1978: The High Prairie Regals host a farewell dinner and dance for Tom and Tanis Iannone.

Sept. 16, 1983: RCMP estimate 75 people become involved in a fight at the Park Hotel.

Sept. 16, 1983: The NPHL meets in Grimshaw and accepts the Rycroft Flames into the league.

Sept. 16, 1984: Four High Prairie golfers including Dave Temple, Leo Bonnar, Dave Baroldi and Ed Fudali, finish in second place in their respective flights at the CKYL Tournament of Champions.

Sept. 16, 1985: Court is held upstairs in the Sports Palace for the first time after the Provincial Building fire. Revenue from the rent was $37,200 per year. That night the recreation board met and a dispute arose. The I.D. approved a budget that included the revenue figure for the money to be spent through “usual channels” and “arena renovations.” The Town wanted the money put directly toward the debenture.

Sept. 16, 1988: Patricia Greentree, 28, of High Prairie, and Gwen Ward, 25, of Grande Prairie, die in a well explosion 17 km southwest of High Prairie.

Sept. 16, 1989: The Fairview Kings are accepted into the NPHL once again at the league’s organizational meeting. Fairview had left the NPHL for the CPHL.

Sept. 16, 1992: I.D. resident Dennis Cox circulates a petition opposing the I.D.’s plans to build a $1 million administration building.

Sept. 16, 1999: Ron and Sandra Marquardt open Beaumark Feed and Seed in the old Kozie’s Auction building.

Sept. 16, 2000: A Road Race Challenge organized by Gift Lake Metis Settlement members raises over $4,000 for walking trails in the community.

Sept. 16, 2005: E.W. Pratt High School raises more than $11,000 after several people shave their head to raise money for cancer.

Sept. 16, 2005: Driftpile celebrates the grand opening of their fitness centre.

Sept. 16, 2005: the Alberta government announces that two new schools will be built in East Prairie and Peavine. The Peavine School will cost $9.1 million, the East Prairie School $3.3 million.

Sept. 16, 2009: The High Prairie School Division board of trustees votes to disqualify Marilyn Willier from her trustee position citing her absence from the May, June and August meetings.

Sept. 16-19, 2010: A traffic–speed counter is set up on the Peavine Road which indicates 518 out of 750 vehicles were speeding.

Sept. 16, 2015: South Peace News features Samantha Stokes and her dream of competing and winning the Miss Rodeo Canada title, which she does two months later.

Sept. 16, 2016: Joussard School celebrates its official grand opening.

This Day in World History – September 16, 2019

1630 – Massachusetts village of Shawmut changes its name to Boston.

1795 – British capture Cape Town, South Africa, from the Dutch.

1810 – Mexico calls for the end of Spanish rule.

1859 – Lake Nyasa discovered by British explorer David Livingstone.

1901 – French painter Paul Gauguin settles in Marquesas Islands.

1906 – 3 claim to have discovered the Magnetic South Pole in Antarctica.

1908 – Carriage-maker, William C. Durant, founds General Motors.

1938 – George E.T. Eyston sets world auto speed record at 357.5 mph.

1940 – Luftwaffe attacks central London.

1945 – Barometric pressure at 25.55” off Okinawa a record low.

1947 – John Cobb sets world auto speed record at 394.2 mph.

1951 – Umpire Frank Dascoli clears Dodgers bench, ejecting 15 players.

1957 – LA City Council approves site in Chavez Ravine for Dodgers Stadium.

1960 – Amos Alonzo Stagg retires as a football coach at 98.

1963 – Federation of Malaysia formed.

1972 – 1st TV series about mixed marriage: “Bridgit Loves Bernie”

1974 – US grants conditional amnesty for US Vietnam War deserters.

1975 – Papua New Guinea gains independence from Australia.

1983 – Arnold Schwarzenegger becomes a US citizen.

1984 – 1st broadcast of “Miami Vice” on NBC-TV.

1988 – Jury awards Valerie Harper $1.6 million in dispute over TV series.

1990 – Iraq televises an 8-minute uncensored speech from George H.W. Bush.

1993 – “Frasier” starring Kelsey Grammer premieres on NBC-TV.

1997 – Apple Computer Inc names co-founder Steve Jobs interim CEO.

2012 – NHL locks out its players.

2015 – Report: 3 million people die each year of air pollution.

Today’s Horoscopes – September 16, 2019

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You may run into trouble if you penetrate too deeply today. Keep things light and energetic if you can. Ironically, the harder you push to get something done, the more roadblocks you’re apt to encounter. Things will flow easily if you’re willing to let them. Give up some control and let a more whimsical energy lead the way.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Give your adventuresome, world-traveling spirit room to soar. This is a good time to embrace and express your dreams. Write them down, talk to others, and say them out load. Communication and information are key elements today. Things may move quickly, so stay alert and tuned into the energy that’s buzzing all around you. The best things in life may come on a whim.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Stop planning and start doing. There may be pressure to leave your normal routine and do something on a whim. Although this may not be your usual way to do things, it certainly isn’t a reason not to. Let your mind explore new realms. Feel free to pick up loose pieces of an old dream that you left hanging in midair. Rekindle your passion for life.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – The answer for you today is “yes.” Explore, reach out, and expand your mind to the far corners of your world and beyond, Libra. There’s no need to be tied down to reality. Don’t restrict yourself to linear thinking. Take time out and enjoy the clouds. Information you receive should be extremely helpful in the pursuit of your wildest dreams.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Today you should take action in areas where you usually keep quiet. The more you explore your mind, the safer you’ll feel in your external reality. Be confident of your dreams. This is a day to connect with others about the things that feel most pleasurable. Indulge and enjoy. Take action. You have everything you need to make it all start working for you.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – There’s a light, uplifting flavour to the day, which you should latch onto and take charge of. You’ll find there’s a rather dreamy yet expansive quality to this energy that encourages you to soar higher and achieve more. Jump on opportunities, but be careful that you don’t act based on misguided information. Pipedreams will get you nowhere.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Try not to take things too seriously today. Realize the best plans are sometimes the ones that were never made in the first place. Keep the lines of communication open and don’t discount things that sound off the wall at first. Dream big and don’t restrict yourself by thinking that your radical ideas have no basis in reality.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – This is a tremendous day for you. You may find that dreams really can come true. Make sure you stay abreast of communication and periodicals. Let your fingers dip into many different pies and keep a notepad handy. Your brilliant strokes of inspiration may come on a whim, so be ready to receive them. The genius within you yearns to spring forth.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Don’t get discouraged if it seems like everyone but you is getting a piece of the pie. Your time will come, but it probably won’t be today. While you may want to sink into tender feelings and sensitivity, others may want to float on the surface and dabble in fantasy worlds. Feel free to escape in your own world for a while, but don’t be surprised if others don’t follow.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Make some room for long communications with good friends. This is an important day to get the word out to people you love. Keep things light and energetic, which you do well anyway. Express your showmanship and make sure your bright presence lights up every room you enter. The world is your stage, so act the role you enjoy the most – your true self.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You may be the party-pooper today unless you do something to remedy your serious tone. This is a day for light, social activities and fun-loving times with friends. Don’t worry if things don’t seem rational. Sometimes it’s the unlikeliest route that ends up being the best. Don’t discount the fanciful and bizarre. Take a walk on the wild side.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You’re the missing piece of the puzzle today. As a result, people will look to you for answers. The good news is that you’ll have them at the ready. Trust yourself. Information and new ideas may be flying around, and you may be called upon to make sense of it all. Don’t be afraid to err on the side of the fanciful. This may be exactly the answer needed.