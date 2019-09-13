Today in High Prairie – September 14, 2019

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – September 14, 2019

PR Miserable Miles Race: see www.miserablemiles.com

HP Open Horseshoe Tournament at GBRC [ends Sept. 15].

HP Golf Club Fall Cash Scramble starts at 9 a.m.

Football: HP Outlaws at Prospectors at 1 p.m.

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – September 14, 2019

Helen Henderson

Jake Badger

Robina Whang

Nathan Derzaph

Harry Jong

Dana Barrons

Today’s Local Birthday – Faust – September 14, 2019

Amy Gray

Gerrious Giroux

Kurt Ruecker

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – September 14, 2019

1388 – Claudius Clavus, Danish Geographer

1735 – Robert Raikes, Sunday School Pioneer

1737 – Johann Michael Haydn, Composer

1849 – Ivan Pavlov, Pioneer in Psychology

1864 – Lord Robert Cecil, League of Nations Co-Founder

1879 – Margaret Sanger, Birth Control Advocate

1891 – Hal Wallis, Maltese Falcon Producer

1910 – Jack Hawkins, Lawrence of Arabia Actor

1914 – Clayton Moore, The Lone Ranger Actor

1929 – Maurice Vachon, Canadian Wrestler

1932 – Harry Sinden, 1972 Team Canada Coach

1936 – Walter Koenig, Star Trek Actor

1945 – Martin Tyler, British Sports Broadcaster

1957 – Tim Wallach, Montreal Expo

1959 – Mary Crosby, Dallas Actress

1959 – Morten Harket, Take on Me Singer

1965 – Dmitry Medvedev, Russian Politician

This Day in Local History – September 14, 2019

Sept. 14, 1912: The Hudson’s Bay Company opens a store in Grouard.

Sept. 14, 1912: The Northern Light steamboat makes a record run from Soto Landing to Grouard in 16 hours.

Sept. 14, 1912: The Grouard News reports the town is 2 1/2 square miles in area and growing rapidly. Main Street lots sell for $1,500 to $2,000 and residential lots from $300 to $500.

Sept. 14, 1912: G. Butler Ltd. reports a $20 lot investment in Grouard in 1908 yielded $1,000 in August 1910. Similarly, a $75 investment in the fall of 1911 yielded $500 in February 1912; and a $4,000 investment in March 1912 yielded $13,500 in August.

Sept. 14, 1953: Joussard School opens with 70 pupils enrolling.

Sept. 14, 1962: The Independents win the High Prairie Intra-Town Men’s Fastball League with a 10-2-0 record.

Sept. 14, 1969: Two people are killed in a head-on motor vehicle collision near St. Albert but Arthur Wood of High Prairie survives. Jean McKeeman, a former nurse at Providence Hospital, dies in a car crash near St. Albert. She was 26.

Sept. 14, 1969: Four inches of snow blankets the Peace Country hampering the harvest.

Sept. 14, 1977: The Kinsmen announce plans to construct a $100,000 park on the north end of town consisting of race tracks, 11 exercise stations, picnic areas and temporary washrooms.

Sept. 14, 1979: The NPHL holds an organizational meeting and accepts the Manning Comets back into the league.

Sept. 14, 1980: The husband and wife team of Kenny and Jenny Gray sweep the club titles at the High Prairie Golf Club. Vern Walker wins the junior title.

Sept. 14, 1983: South Peace News reports Dr. Ray Howard is considering building a new clinic in town.

Sept. 14, 1986: Bruce Thompson and Kay Anderson win low gross scores as the men’s and women’s golf leagues conclude play for the season.

Sept. 14, 1987: Municipal Affairs says third party arbitrators may have to be brought in to resolve conflicts between High Prairie Mayor Don Lorencz and councillors.

Sept. 14, 1991: Inclement weather proves to be disastrous for the High Prairie Pigeon Racing Club. Snow and rain in the Swan Hills stop many of the birds from returning to High Prairie.

Sept. 14, 1994: South Peace News reports the Golden Walleye Classic is rated among the top 100 North American events by the American Bus Association and Destinations magazine.

Sept. 14, 2001: Health Canada charges Red Basket and an employee for selling cigarettes to minors.

Sept. 14, 2005: Plains Marketing Canada’s fractionation plant east of High Prairie opens.

Sept. 14, 2005: High Prairie Councilor Mike Daubert criticizes High Prairie’s profile but it later wins an AlbertaFirst.com award. Mayor John Brodrick takes the blame for any misunderstanding.

Sept. 14, 2006: The NPHL adopts the use of a shootout to decide games after their five-minute sudden death overtime if the score remains tied. Each team will choose five shooters, not three as the NHL does.

Sept. 14, 2010: The Peavine Canadians win the High Prairie Men’s Fastball League title after defeating the Driftpile Swingers 6-3 to complete the three-game sweep. The team dedicates the win in memory of longtime fastball fan Georgette Chalifoux.

Sept. 14, 2012: The M.D. of Big Lakes stands down the Joussard Fire Department after deciding that the training firefighters was receiving was unacceptable.

Sept. 14, 2012: The M.D. of Big Lakes hires Elias Cunningham as its new peace officer.

Sept. 14, 2016: The High Prairie Community Beautification Association agrees to revive the Community Christmas Card.

Sept. 14, 2017: The first truckload of logs arrives at the Tolko mill west of High Prairie in preparation for the re-opening.

Sept. 14-16, 2017: High Prairie hosts the Alberta 55-Plus Fall Games. About 300 seniors participate.

This Day in World History – September 14, 2019

1682 – Bishop Gore School, one of the oldest schools in Wales, founded.

1752 – Britain and the British Empire adopt the Gregorian Calendar.

1812 – Great Fire of Moscow begins as Napoleon approaches the city.

1814 – Francis Scott Key pens “The Star-Spangled Banner”.

1868 – Golf’s 1st recorded hole-in-one: Tom Morris at Prestwick.

1886 – George K. Anderson patents typewriter ribbon.

1899 – Henry Bliss becomes 1st automobile fatality in the USA.

1911 – Russian PM Peter Stolypin is assassinated in Kiev.

1930 – Nazis gain 107 seats in German election.

1939 – World’s 1st practical helicopter flies; designed by Igor Sikorsky.

1948 – Groundbreaking ceremony for UN world headquarters.

1949 – India’s Constituent Assembly adopts Hindi as an official language.

1953 – Nikita Khrushchev appointed First Secretary of the Communist Party.

1956 – 1st prefrontal lobotomy performed in Washington, D.C.

1959 – Soviet Union’s Luna-2 is 1st spacecraft to land on the moon.

1963 – South Dakota woman gives birth to US’s 1st surviving quintuplets.

1964 – Walt Disney awarded Medal of Freedom at White House.

1972 – “The Waltons” premieres on CBS-TV starring Richard Thomas.

1974 – Charles Kowal discovers Leda, 13th satellite of Jupiter.

1979 – Theodore Coombs completes 5,193 mile roller skate: LA-NY-Kansas.

1981 – Judge Wapner & People’s Court premiere on TV.

1981 – Entertainment Tonight premieres on TV.

1982 – Cindy Nicholas of Canada makes her 19th swim of English Channel.

1982 – Trevor Baxter sets skateboard high jump record of 5’7”.

1985 – “The Golden Girls” starring Bea Arthur debuts on NBC-TV.

1986 – Saskatchewan & Hamilton play 1st CFL regular-season OT game.

1987 – Toronto Blue Jays hit a record 10 HRs vs Baltimore Orioles.

1989 – Calgary Flames become 1st NHL team to play in USSR, win 4-2.

1999 – Kiribati, Nauru and Tonga join the United Nations.

Today’s Horoscopes – September 14, 2019

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You could receive a phone call from a friend or relative you haven’t seen in a long time. This person might announce a pending visit, and very soon! You and your household might go crazy trying to make the place presentable. You’ll probably enjoy the visit, but the announcement will cause some temporary chaos.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – News about changes in your neighbourhood could throw your community for a loop. This may involve new businesses, laws, or ordinances that don’t sit well with everyone. You can expect a lot of phone calls, impromptu meetings, and other community contact that could turn into heated quarrels. Be prepared, and stay focused.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Technology could set a personal or job-related project back for you today. Computers, telephones, or other important equipment could malfunction and necessitate calling in a repairperson. Too many people could vie for your attention and make demands on you, causing you to feel distracted. The temptation to lose your temper and walk out could be strong. Don’t do it.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Large social gatherings, perhaps group events or festivals, could put you in the middle of an agitated crowd. At first it could seem exhilarating, but after a while you could feel stifled. Still, you won’t want to miss anything, so you’ll be in a quandary. It’s OK to leave for a while and come back. The crowd should dissipate somewhat by the time you return.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Too many demands upon you could have you feeling a bit on edge today. If possible, this is a good day to get away by yourself for a while, as you might feel a strong need to get your head together. It’s a great day to go for a workout or get out in the open if weather permits. Take a book with you and gather your thoughts.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – A speech or lecture you hear or read could cause your way of thinking to be suddenly and drastically altered. Some radical information could overturn concepts you’ve embraced for years, and this might shock you. Consider it objectively and you’ll realize that it isn’t all that drastic a change. In the larger scope of things, all ideas stem from the same source.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Some rather shocking information could affect your current living situation and cause some upset in your household today. This might cause a lot of worry, although the situation probably isn’t as dire as it seems. Calm everyone down and view the situation objectively. It’s better to find solutions than to become angry.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – A phone call from another province or country could bring some astounding information your way today, awakening you to events and ideas you’ve never considered before. You might be in a daze for a while. You may want to run this by friends to see what they think. Some interesting discussions could result. By day’s end, you won’t be thinking the same way!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – If you’re trying to get your finances together, today might not be the best day for it. Put it aside for now. Indulge in the lighter side of life. Get family or close friends together and head outside. You can enjoy a day at the park or zoo. Share some laughs and grow closer. Those more serious matters will still be waiting for you tomorrow.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – A surprising phone call might come today from a close friend or business or romantic partner. This person might have encountered an unexpected upset and need to concentrate on getting it together again. An offer to help might meet with scant enthusiasm, as this person may prefer to take care of things alone. The trick is to be supportive and not take on the troubles as your own.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – An unexpected development could throw you into a tailspin. This could involve a new person in your life or the reappearance of someone from the past. This presence could incite either personal or professional changes. These could seem like a lot to handle, but could be positive over the long term. Stay calm, deal with issues one at a time, and keep your sense of humour.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Group activities could escalate almost to a frenzy. New short-term goals could necessitate a lot of work. You might get caught in a rush of phone calls and errands. This should prove very positive for the group’s goals in the long term, but for now it could drive everyone crazy. Try to stay focused and just do what you have to do.