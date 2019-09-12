Today in High Prairie – September 13, 2019

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – September 13, 2019

Prayer Shawl knitting at HP St. Mark’s Anglican Church 10-11:30 a.m.

Floor Curling at HP Golden Age Centre at 1:30 p.m.

AA meets at the HP Church of the Nazarene at 7:30 p.m.

Ol’ Tyme Family Night at McLennan Elks Hall.

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – September 13, 2019

Renee Rich

Treva Emter

Today’s Local Birthday – Faust – September 13, 2019

Geoff Grundy

Shawn Bigstone

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – September 13, 2019

1475 – Cesare Borgia, Italian Aristocrat

1660 – Daniel Defoe, Robinson Crusoe Author

1775 – Laura Secord, Canadian War Heroine

1831 – Andrew Noble, Science of Ballistics Founder

1851 – Walter Reed, Yellow Fever Discoverer

1857 – Milton S. Hershey, Hershey Chocolate Tycoon

1860 – John Pershing, American WWI General

1903 – Claudette Colbert, It Happened One Night Actress

1912 – Reta Shaw, Mary Poppins Actress

1924 – Maurice Jarre, Doctor Zhivago Composer

1925 – Mel Torme, American Singer

1926 – Emile “The Cat” Francis, New York Rangers Coach

1941 – David Clayton-Thomas, Joy to the World Singer

1944 – Peter Cetera, Chicago Lead Singer

1952 – Randy Jones, Village People Musician

1955 – Joni Sledge, We Are Family Singer

1957 – Vinny Appice, Black Sabbath Drummer

1975 – Rascal Flatts, County Singer

This Day in Local History – September 13, 2019

Sept. 13, 1913: The Grouard News reports 500 tons of freight destined for Groaurd is tied up between Mirror Landing and Athabasca Landing.

Sept. 13, 1913: The Northern Transportation Company issues a public challenge to race its Northern Sun against the Hudson Bay Company’s steamer Slave River from Shaw’s Point to the mouth of the Slave River. General manager C.D.A. Barber sends a cheque for $1,000 to the Grouard News in the winner-take-all event. Judges will accompany each ship to ensure they don’t exceed the registered steam pressure.

Sept. 13, 1915: Father Edward Petour O.M.I., is named as the first missionary for the High Prairie district by Bishop Grouard.

Sept. 13, 1969: The Royal Canadian Legion opens its new hall in High Prairie. Comrade Bill Gordon cuts the ribbon, assisted by Madam Joy Manuel.

Sept. 13, 1970: High Prairie’s Rogar Kosar reports to the training camp of the Philadelphia Flyers in Quebec City.

Sept. 13, 1978: South Peace News reports Robert Snow purchases R&S Electronics and renames it Snowflake Electronics.

Sept. 13, 1981: High Prairie is one of thousands of communities across Canada to take part in the first Terry Fox Run. The next day, over 500 students from St. Andrew’s School take part.

Sept. 13, 1982: Carol Beamish opens It’s a Small World Day Care.

Sept. 13, 1985: An NPHL entry bid from Slave Lake is approved by the NPHL, providing that they meet all the requirements of the league constitution.

Sept. 13, 1989: South Peace News reports that the High Prairie Pigeon Racing Club is formed.

Sept. 13, 1993: CH2M Hill Engineering arrives in Faust to begin the cleanup of the old Osmose site.

Sept. 13, 1994: The Driftpile Swingers win the men’s fastball league title by defeating Gift Lake 4-0 on pitcher J.R. Giroux’s three-hitter.

Sept. 13, 2000: The Peace River Stampeders are allowed back into the NPHL after one year’s leave of absence at the organizational meeting in Grimshaw.

Sept. 13, 2006: Peavine Metis Settlement announces it has purchased Arrow Energy.

Sept. 13, 2006: The M.D. of Big Lakes agrees to rezone property west of Joussard to accommodate Red Sky Grove’s plans to develop recreation lots.

Sept. 13, 2008: The Town of High Prairie hosts a ceremony to recognize the opening of Historic Prairie River Park.

Sept. 13, 2009: Only 10 people attend the annual Terry Fox Run in High Prairie.

Sept. 13, 2010: Peavine Metis Settlement chair Raymond Carifelle hands over the hospital land transfer during Premier Ed Stelmach’s visit to High Prairie.

Sept. 13, 2011: Pitcher Burton Auger tosses a no-hitter to lead the Gift Lake Sluggers to a 3-1 win and the championship in the High Prairie Men’s Fastball League.

Sept. 13, 2014: The High Prairie Renegades football team loses its first-ever game 36-8 at Grande Prairie to the St. Joseph’s Celtics.

This Day in World History – September 13, 2019

122 – Building begins on Hadrian’s Wall, Northern England.

1503 – Michelangelo begins work on his statue of David.

1759 – British beat French forces at Plains of Abrahams [Quebec].

1850 – The main-belt asteroid “12 Victoria” is discovered.

1881 – America Lewis Howard Latimer invents and patents electric lamp.

1899 – 1st ascent of 17,058 foot Mount Kenya.

1906 – 1st airplane flight occurs in Europe.

1922 – World record 136.4F in El Aziziyah, Libya

[in shade]

.

1931 – Capt. G.H. Stainworth flies world speed record 655 kph.

1955 – Swiss inventor George de Mestral granted a patent for Velcro.

1956 – IBM introduces the RAMAC 305 computer: weighs over a ton.

1959 – USSR’s Luna 2 becomes 1st probe to contact another celestial body.

1961 – Unmanned Mercury-Atlas 4 launched into Earth orbit.

1965 – Beatles release “Yesterday”.

1969 – “Scooby-Doo Where are You” debuts on CBS-TV.

1970 – IBM announces System 370 computer.

1971 – Nikita Khrushchev, Soviet premier, buried in Moscow.

1971 – World Hockey Association forms.

1974 – 1st broadcast of “The Rockford Files” on NBC-TV.

1977 – 1st TV viewer discretion warning for show Soap.

1977 – GM introduces 1st US diesel auto [Oldsmobile 88].

1983 – US mint strikes 1st gold coin in 50 years [Olympic Eagle].

1985 – Super Mario Bros. video game first appears.

1987 – Cesium-137 stolen from abandoned hospital in Rio de Janeiro.

1987 – Paul Lynch of Great Britain does 32,573 push-ups in 24 hours.

1990 – “Law and Order” 1st premieres on NBC-TV.

1991 – 55-ton concrete beam falls in Montreal’s Olympic Stadium.

1997 – Elton John releases “Candle in the Wind 1997”, a tribute to Diana.

1997 – Mother Teresa’s State Funeral held in India.

2012 – 33,000 people evacuated after Guatemala’s Volcano of Fire erupts.

2018 – Spanish parliament votes to exhume former dictator Francisco Franco.

Today’s Horoscopes – September 13, 2019

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Tempers could be short in a group with which you’re affiliated. What started as a meeting could end with disagreements. You might be tempted to chastise everyone, but that isn’t a good idea. You won’t stop the battle, and everyone involved will resent whatever you do. The best solution is to leave. The group probably won’t accomplish anything positive anyway.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Today’s energy might be especially draining for you. Your tasks could require more effort than usual, and you could be exhausted by midday. This isn’t the day to prove anything. Work according to your own strengths at your own speed. You’ll probably accomplish more this way than by pushing yourself. Take care and you’ll still have energy for a great evening.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Old emotions could well up from your unconscious today. Your nerves could be on edge. You might even lose your temper on occasion. Stop and take a look at why you’re upset. Consider what’s coming up from the past and then release it. You’ll be amazed at how quickly you return to normal. You might be able to get some work done!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Today you could visit a friend who’s recuperating from an illness or injury. This person may be bored and antsy, and you should be prepared to hear all about the frustrations. Your friend needs a sympathetic ear, so listen. Someday you might want someone to do the same for you! Be supportive without agreeing with every complaint. Your friend needs company, not coddling.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – A debate over a controversial subject involving politics or social issues could take place today. You might find the subject fascinating and learn a lot, but you’ll be less comfortable when the conversation changes from a discussion to a quarrel. At that point, you may want to walk away. You’re too sensitive, so don’t worry about being rude.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Today you might be required to fumble through a lot of paperwork in order to locate certain information. This might be a drag, and you might not find what you’re looking for in spite of it all. Before initiating another search, take a break. Get out in the fresh air and walk a few blocks. When you get back, don’t be afraid to ask for help.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Tempers could be on edge in conversations between you and some of your close friends. Even you, who are usually very laid back and easygoing, might be tempted to snap at people. There’s tension in the air and nerves are strained. Control the urge to lash out if someone says something insulting or otherwise inappropriate. You won’t want today’s stress to affect tomorrow.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Stress and strain could take their toll on you today. Your significant other might be in a foul humour. When the two of you get together, you might want to sit in companionable silence and not say much. Your beloved has had a rough day and is irritated at words and gestures that would be endearing at other times. You may feel a little tense, too. Single? Stay in and indulge in your favourite comforts.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Today you could spend a lot of time running errands. There might be delays due to circumstances beyond your control. You could experience that old mounting frustration. There’s no use fighting the invisible foe. Accept the fact that you may not be able to accomplish everything you’d set out to do. Treat yourself to a quiet evening.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – A lot of energy might be expended on an artistic project that you probably won’t like. You could get halfway through and then toss it away. This could be disheartening as you could lament the time and effort lost. But this happens to all great artists. Go ahead and start over. Maybe this time you’ll accomplish what you want. Don’t settle for mediocre. Go for the gold.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Family members might discuss a possible vacation today, but everyone wants to go to a different place! Arguments could occur, taking all the fun out of the discussion. Perhaps you should draw straws! A better solution might be to make a list of all the ideas, give copies to everyone, and think about it. Discuss the subject again in a few days.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Today it may appear that a lot of people are arguing over very strange things. Usually you can see both sides of a disagreement, but today you might wonder if there’s any side to what you’re hearing. Everyone’s making mountains out of molehills. Distance yourself and don’t try to mediate. You could upset everyone with your laughing!