Today in High Prairie – September 11, 2019

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – September 11, 2019

M.D. of Smoky River meets at 9 a.m.

Big Lakes County meets at 10 a.m.

Free Play at HP CRC Office 10 a.m.-noon.

CRC Parents n’ Tots at Girouxville at 10 a.m.

Storytime for Kids 0-5 Yrs HP Library 10:30-11:30 a.m.

CRC Bright Beginnings at Kinuso at 1 p.m.

Baby & Me at HP CRC Office at 1 p.m.

Stronger Together Family Night at HP CRC Office at 6 p.m.

HP Beautification meeting at Amiro’s at 6 p.m.

Missionaries visit HP Nazarene Church at 7 p.m.

Village of Girouxville council meeting at 7 p.m.

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – September 11, 2019

Morgan Beamish

Natasha Cunningham

Dickie Willier

Jayden Lochhead

Lee Hunt

Today’s Local Birthday – Faust – September 11, 2019

Lea Dashkewytch

Paula Cuthbert

Richard Collins

Ryan Roe

Valmont Bosse,

Wayne MacIntosh

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – September 11, 2019

1862 – O Henry, American Writer

1892 – Pinto Colvig, Voice of Pluto

1899 – Jimmie Davis, You Are My Sunshine Writer

1917 – Ferdinand Marcos, Philippines President

1921 – Edwin Richfield, The Avengers Actor

1924 – Tom Landry, Dallas Cowboys Coach

1943 – Mickey Hart, Grateful Dead

1943 – Raymond Villeneuve, Canadian Terrorist

1953 – Tommy Shaw, Styx Singer

1954 – Reed Birney, “Greatest Man in the World”

1957 – Jon Moss, Culture Club Drummer

1964 – Roxanne Biggs-Dawson, Star Trek Voyager Actress

1965 – Paul Heyman, WWE Manager

1980 – Mike Comrie, Edmonton Oiler

This Day in Local History – September 11, 2019

Sept. 11, 1972: Alberta Minister of Culture, Youth and Recreation Horst Schmidt visits High Prairie. Residents make their pitch for a swimming pool.

Sept. 11, 1972: Auctioneer Stan Kozie presents a $1,492.30 cheque to Mary Goede, president of the High Prairie Mentally Retarded Association, from proceeds raised at the Charity Auction.

Sept. 11, 1974: High Prairie town council’s plans to build a new airport six miles west of town is opposed by three area farmers.

Sept. 11, 1975: The new bridge spanning Highway 2 at Enilda is completed and a ribbon cutting ceremony held.

Sept. 11, 1976: Howard Lett is elected president of the High Prairie Regals.

Sept. 11-12, 1978: Premier Peter Lougheed and nine cabinet ministers visit High Prairie.

Sept. 11, 1985: South Peace News reports poor attendance and lack of leaders may cause Air Cadets to fold.

Sept. 10, 1988: Rick Czyz wins the men’s title and Dorothy Armstrong the women’s title as a record 35 players take part in the High Prairie Open Tennis Tournament.

Sept. 10, 1988: The CKYL Tournament of Champions is held in High Prairie for the first time. Former High Prairie resident Annette Reeder wins the women’s title while Al Stewart wins the men’s crown.

Sept. 11, 1995: Golden Walleye Classic chairperson Joel Lizee says the event can’t survive at Shaw’s Point. Owner Carson Porisky says the tournament committee is the cause of all the problems.

Sept. 11, 1996: South Peace News reports on the grand opening of the Family Inn Motel.

Sept. 11, 2001: The terrorist attacks in the USA put a halt to Buchanan Lumber orders as the economic effect is felt worldwide.

Sept. 11, 2005: Don McDermid wins a car after acing a hole in the Charrois Motor Products Golf Tournament at the High Prairie Golf Club. He’s the first person in the five-year history of the tournament to win the prize.

Sept. 11, 2013: A petition blocking Shadow Creek Resort’s plan to close a portion of Peace River Avenue is presented to the M.D. of Big Lakes. Shadow Creek owners proposed to close the road but build a new one around their resort citing safety. The plan is opposed in part for historical significance.

Sept. 11, 2013: High Prairie town council approves a tax incentive policy hoping to jump start development. The incentive waives the municipal portion of taxes for two years as long as the house is empty or not sold.

Sept. 11, 2013: High Prairie town council hears it could cost as much as $220,000 to fix the leaky roof at the indoor pool.

Sept. 11, 2013: High Prairie Councillor Barry Sharkawi says he is disgusted over the delay in restoring the Civic Park to its former state after the completion of fire hall renovations.

This Day in World History – September 11, 2019

1297 – Battle at Stirling Bridge, Scottish rebels defeat the English.

1541 – Santiago, Chile, is destroyed by indigenous warriors.

1773 – Benjamin Franklin writes, “There never was a good war or bad peace.”

1792 – The French Blue gem [later the Hope Diamond] is stolen.

1839 – 1st Canadian track & field meet held.

1847 – 1st singing of Stephen Foster’s “Susanna” in Pittsburgh.

1875 – 1st newspaper cartoon strip published.

1881 – Triple landslides bury Elm, Switzerland.

1883 – James Cutler patents postal mail chute.

1903 – 1st race at The Milwaukee Mile; oldest major speedway in world.

1914 – W.C. Handy publishes his famous composition “St. Louis Blues”.

1926 – Spain leaves League of Nation due to Germany joining.

1929 – SF Mayor Rolph inaugurates new pedestrian traffic light system.

1936 – FDR dedicates Boulder Dam, now known as Hoover Dam.

1940 – Buckingham Palace damaged by German bombs.

1940 – George Stibitz pioneers 1st remote operation of a computer.

1941 – Construction of the Pentagon begins.

1945 – 1st successful kidney dialysis using artificial kidney machine.

1946 – 1st mobile long-distance car-to-car telephone conversation.

1950 – 1st typesetting machine to dispense with metal type exhibited.

1950 – Dick Tracy TV show sparks uproar concerning violence.

1961 – Foundation of the World Wildlife Fund.

1962 – Beatles cut “Love Me Do”.

1965 – Beatles’ “Help!” album goes #1 & stays #1 for 9 weeks.

1965 – United States Army arrives in Vietnam.

1970 – The Ford Pinto is introduced.

1973 – Chilean President Salvador Allende deposed in military coup.

1978 – The last known person dies of smallpox.

1985 – Pete Rose of Cincinnati Reds gets career hit 4,192 – a record.

1998 – 16th Commonwealth Games open in Kuala Lumpur; 1st games in Asia.

2001 – 9/11 Attack on New York’s World Trade Towers occurs; 2,606 die.

2017 – 1 million march in Barcelona in support of Catalonian independence.

2017 – Hurricane Irma leaves 7 million US homes without power.

2018 – Russia launches its largest military exercise since 1981.

Today’s Horoscopes – September 11, 2019

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Some equipment at home you usually take for granted might go haywire today! More than one machine may not work as well as it usually does. This could prove frustrating, but don’t get impatient and fix it yourself. Call a professional or things could get even more fouled up than they are.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Your communications equipment may not be working well today. If you absolutely need to reach someone, perhaps the best course of action is to hop in the car and visit them if they live nearby. Otherwise, you may have to wait until everything’s working again. Hang in there, and don’t give up on technology.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Confusion surrounds financial matters today. Someone close to you could be hit with unexpected expenses, and this person might ask you for a loan. You’ll want to help out, but no matter what they say, it doesn’t look like their situation is going to improve anytime soon. If you decide to lend the money, accept that you won’t see it again for a while.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Today you could feel especially adventurous. You might be tempted to take part in risky adventures like hiking in the wilderness. This isn’t a good day for it. Plan a trip for the near future if you want to, but today it’s better to sublimate your adventurous nature by reading thrillers, watching spy movies, or exploring places close to home.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You may have been exercising too enthusiastically over the past few days, and today you might wake up with more than your share of muscle aches and pains. You should keep exercising, but tone it down. Forget jogging and aerobics. Go for a little yoga or tai chi, which will enhance fitness with minimal strain. If you can, soak in a warm tub later.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Disturbing occurrences regarding a friend might make you a bit confused. The situation isn’t anything you could have expected, so you and others will try to make sense of it. It should be resolved within the next few days. In the meantime, view it objectively. You might also want to get your mind on something else.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – There could be some confusion, discord, and upset in the air today. There may be arguments and misunderstandings among friends and family. Try not to add fuel to the fire. If a person is getting a little hot under the collar, just listen. Be understanding and empathetic instead of trying to prove that you’re right, especially if you are!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – This isn’t a good day to plan or start a trip by air. Wait a few days if you can. However, if you must confirm plans now, travel light, check all arrangements for accommodation and rental car before you leave, and collect phone numbers for those you intend to meet. Confusion, delays, and misplaced bags could otherwise result. Take a book, music, and chocolate!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Malfunctions on the part of computers, ATMs, and phone systems could interfere with financial transactions today. You might have to pay for purchases in the old-fashioned way – cash or cheques. This isn’t a good day to begin or complete any major financial transactions. There’s too much confusion right now. Wait a few days.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Today you may feel a powerful need to be with friends, but once you seek them out, you may not enjoy their company very much. Someone is in a bad mood, and being with this person could put a damper on your day. It might be better to take some time for yourself, perhaps go for a workout. This will enable you to get some exercise and increase your self-confidence as well.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Today family members might be less than honest with you, particularly regarding working around the house. Don’t be surprised if you hear excuses! This could be irritating, but don’t let it get to you. Let the chores go. Do something you enjoy. It’s more fun than taking out the trash.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You might want to start a new creative project, and several ideas may float through your head. However, you might not be able to decide which one you like the most or how to turn it into reality. Sit down and list the possibilities and then do something else. Think about it again tomorrow. It may be difficult to stay focused on anything right now.