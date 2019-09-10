Today in High Prairie – September 10, 2019

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – September 10, 2019

HP Aboriginal Interagency meets at Provincial Bldg at 10 a.m.

CRC Parents n’ Tots at Grouard at 10 a.m.

CRC Parents n’ Tots at Faust at 1 p.m.

Free Play at HP CRC Office at 1-3 p.m.

Floor Curling at HP Golden Age Centre at 1:30 p.m.

HP & Area Football Society meeting at Amiro’s 6:30 p.m.

HP town council meets at 7 p.m.

HP Royal Purple Elks meet at Elks Hall downtown at 7:30 p.m.

HP Elks meet at Elks Hall downtown at 8 p.m.

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – September 10, 2019

Jeff Hannem

Rose Toner

Pearl Vuong

Colette Caron

Today’s Local Birthday – Faust – September 10, 2019

Irene Chmilar.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – September 10, 2019

1638 – Maria Theresa, Spanish Queen

1914 – Robert Wise, West Side Story Director

1918 – Rin Tin Tin, German Shepherd Dog

1929 – Arnold Palmer, Golf Legend

1934 – Roger Maris, New York Yankee

1941 – Gunpei Yokoi, Video Game Designer

1942 – Danny Hutton, Three Dog Night Vocalist

1943 – Superstar Billy Graham, Pro Wrestler

1948 – Margaret Trudeau, Pierre E. Trudeau’s Wife

1950 – Don Powell, Slade Drummer

1950 – Joe Perry, Aerosmith Guitarist

1960 – Colin Firth, The King’s Speech Actor

1975 – Dan O’Toole, TSN Sports Anchor

This Day in Local History – September 10, 2019

Sept. 10, 1911: The first meeting is held to decide the location of what would become St. Bruno Mission School in Joussard.

Sept. 10, 1958: The High Prairie Progress reports citizens will be asked to vote on a $10,000 expenditure to pay off the arena. Town council will announce the date of the vote later.

Sept. 10, 1958: The High Prairie Progress reports that E.J. Becker was driving through town recently when the side window of his car is shattered by a bullet from a BB gun. Police say the shot was fired by a boy too young to realize what he was doing.

Sept. 10, 1962: J.R. Grant is named chief of police of the High Prairie Police Force.

Sept. 10, 1962: Glen Fraser is elected president of the High Prairie Optimists Club taking over from Russel Popel.

Sept. 10, 1969: South Peace News reports the new Kinuso Auction Market is open for business. Sales are the second Monday of each month under the direction of McLean Auction Service of Wabamum.

Sept. 10, 1969: South Peace News reports a 160-pound black bear is shot after wandering into McLennan. It was too big to net and deemed too dangerous.

Sept. 10, 1973: The foundation for High Prairie’s new swimming pool is poured.

Sept. 10, 1975: The Gift Lake Expos defeat the Peavine Rangers 5-4 to win the Men’s Fastball League final 3-1.

Sept. 10, 1976: Pleasantview Lodge celebrates the opening of a new wing on their building.

Sept. 10, 1990: Jeff Burgar takes over as interim president of the High Prairie Chamber of Commerce from David Crewe.

Sept. 10, 1996: Ron and Diane Keshen open Rodi’s Pool Hall and Arcade.

Sept. 10, 1997: A report released says High Prairie’s cost of living among six communities shows it has the lowest property taxes, among the lowest utility charges and lowest public swimming fees.

Sept. 10, 1998: Sharon Cox is appointed as chair of the Keeweetinok Lakes RHA for the third straight term.

Sept. 10, 1999: AVC-Lesser Slave Lake is renamed Northern Lakes College.

Sept. 10, 2005: A retirement party and celebration is held to honor Dan Vandermeulen, who retired as president of Northern Lakes College Aug. 31.

Sept. 10, 2008: South Peace News reports The Bargain! Shop president Michael Roellinghoff, who says they want to open their store in the former SAAN location before Christmas.

Sept. 10, 2008: M.D. of Big Lakes manager Gilles Lussier tenders his resignation effective Nov. 30.

Sept. 10, 2014: High Prairie town council considers raising water fees by 16 per cent and sewage fees by 60 per cent at its meeting. Council demands to see more information before proceeding.

Sept. 10, 2014: Tim Hortons rep Michelle Robichaud tells South Peace News it is considering a new location in town. At the local chamber’s meeting Sept. 3, two local businessman said the store was not proceeding.

Sept. 10, 2018: Another piece of High Prairie’s history comes tumbling down when the old Alberta Forestry building is demolished. For years, it was the home of the Northern Lakes College campus.

Sept. 10, 2018: Two men charged in connection of the death of Ryan Joseph Ellefson on July 29, 2017 plead guilty in High Prairie provincial court to manslaughter.

Sept. 10, 2018: Cole Harvey Hansen is sent to jail for 20 months for robbing and beating two elderly women on Nov. 7, 2016. Credited for 337 days already served in custody, Hansen only has 97 days left to serve.

This Day in World History – September 10, 2019

1547 – Battle of Pinkie, Midlothian: English beat the Scots.

1823 – Simón Bolívar named President of Peru.

1846 – Elias Howe takes out a US patent for a lockstitch sewing machine.

1858 – John Holden hits 1st recorded home run.

1858 – George Mary Searle discovers the asteroid 55 Pandora.

1869 – Baptist minister supposedly invents rickshaw in Yokohama.

1894 – London taxi driver 1st to be fined for drunk driving.

1910 – Great Idaho Fire destroys 3 million acres of timber.

1913 – Lincoln Highway opens as 1st paved coast-to-coast highway.

1919 – China becomes a member of the League of Nations.

1926 – Germany joins League of Nations.

1939 – Canada declares war on Germany.

1940 – Buckingham Palace hit by German bomb.

1942 – RAF drops 100,000 bombs on Dusseldorf.

1953 – Swanson sells its 1st “TV dinner”.

1955 – “Gunsmoke” premieres on CBS-TV.

1963 – Stan Musial hits a HR in his 1st at bat – as a grandfather!

1964 – Palestinian Liberation Army [PLA] forms.

1966 – Beatles’ “Revolver” album goes #1 and stays #1 for 6 weeks in UK.

1967 – Gibraltar votes 12,138 to 44 to remain British & not Spanish.

1972 – Emerson Fittipaldi is youngest to win auto race world title.

1974 – Portugal recognizes independence of Republic of Guinea-Bissau.

1974 – Teuvo Louhivouri sets cycling distance record of 515.8 mi in 24 hrs.

1975 – Rock band Kiss release their 1st live album “Alive!”

1977 – Last person to be executed by guillotine in France.

1980 – Montreal Expos Bill Gullickson sets rookie record: strikes out 18.

1984 – 1st episode of daily syndicated version of Jeopardy! airs.

1990 – 1st time since 1966 all 8 grand slam tennis champs are different.

1992 – Lucy in Peanuts comics raises her Pyschiatric Help to 47 cents.

2001 – Indian actor Amitabh Bachchan is awarded Actor of the Century honour.

2002 – Switzerland, traditionally a neutral country, joins the UN.

2013- 3 people die after Canadian Coast Guard helicopter crashes.

Today’s Horoscopes – September 10, 2019

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You may discover today that you have a talent for something you’ve never even thought about before. If you always stick to what you know, how will you ever experience anything new? Trying this unexplored area doesn’t mean you have to excel in it. As long as you’re completely absorbed and having fun, you’ll enjoy a positive experience. Don’t shy away from this. Go with it!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – It’s a new day, a good day to let your caring side show. Take the time to smile and chat with as many people as you can. They will be drawn to your friendly personality and you’ll all enjoy your time together. If someone is having a rough day, let him or her know you care. Spend a few minutes listening to the problem and show you really understand.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Today brings the opportunity to see things as they are and not as you’d like them to be. It’s easy to fool yourself sometimes, but you can only get away with that for so long before the truth comes out. There comes a time when you need to face things. Any time is an excellent time to start fresh. Take your time and trust in yourself.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Today your creativity might be stimulated by some free time. You can try and save it for later, but you may not feel the same way then. Try to apply your creativity to a faster or more efficient way to do a particular job or make a dull job more exciting. If you can’t give in to that urge now, write down your ideas and plan to return to them soon.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You probably have a knack for listening to other people and noticing when they need help or a shoulder to cry on. Today may be excellent for you to help another person out. Consider going the extra mile by lending a hand to those around you who are in need. Show your extraordinary caring ability and be a true friend. Make someone smile.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – It’s possible that someone will question your motives or wonder whether or not you’re genuine. Don’t take it the wrong way. You don’t take everything at face value either. Show your sincerity by following through and sticking by your word. If you can’t avoid going back on your word, explain the situation to the person involved. This will show that you’re sincere.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Today’s a good day to work toward the goals you’ve set. The aspect of the day influences your ability to focus on the necessary steps to achieve what you want. No goal is too big! Each step you take toward it will give you focus and improve your life. As time goes by, you’ll discover that what previously seemed out of reach is now within your grasp.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You may watch the clock today. It can be hard to focus on tasks when you’re thinking about relaxing, but do your best. You won’t get through your tasks any faster if you’re unfocused. You might even sabotage what you’re doing if you’re distracted. You don’t want to make more work for yourself than what you started with.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – If someone you know is going through a rough time, they could come to you for support or advice. People see you as genuinely concerned and a good friend, especially when times are tough. You’ve probably earned their respect through your caring and helpfulness. By being such a good friend, you’re surrounded by people who will be there for you when you need them.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – With some leisure time on your hands, you’ll find an opportunity to start fresh in some area that has challenged you. Find the courage to examine your attitudes toward adverse situations. Armed with your new knowledge, you might have a new insight that allows you to approach an old problem in a different way. You’ll discover that you have more power than you thought.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Today you might want to try something completely new. If you’ve never done this before, why not try expressing yourself through dance? Even if you’re convinced you have two left feet, you might be surprised. Whatever your style, there’s a type of dance you can do, whether it’s as simple as the twist or as flamboyant as flamenco. You’ll feel great, and it’s good exercise.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – If you’re not already so inclined, why not try expressing yourself through song? Even if you’re convinced you have a tin ear, you might be surprised at what happens if you just let yourself go. Do you feel silly singing out loud? Then be silly. Ham it up and have some fun. Even if you’re tone deaf, you’ll have a great time, and that sort of feeling is infectious.