Today in High Prairie – October 8, 2019

What’s Happening Today – October 8, 2019

HP Aboriginal Interagency meets at Provincial Bldg at 10 a.m.

Floor Curling at HP Golden Age Club at 1:30 p.m.

HP & Area Football Society meeting at Amiro’s 6:30 p.m.

HP Community Band meets in the PRJH Band Room at 7 p.m.

HP town council meets at 7 p.m.

HP Royal Purple Elks meet at Elks Hall downtown at 7:30 p.m.

HP Elks meet at Elks Hall downtown at 8 p.m.

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – October 8, 2019

Christopher Jarvis

Christopher Bissell

Floyd McDermott

Myrna Bissell

Today’s Local Birthday – Faust – October 8, 2019

Levi L.M. New.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – October 8, 2019

1889 – Collett E. Woolman, Delta Air Service Founder

1890 – Eddie Rickenbacker, “Ace of Aces” Aviator

1895 – Juan Peron, Argentine President

1934 – Doc Green, Drifters Rocker

1939 – Paul Hogan, Crocodile Dundee Actor

1943 – Chevy Chase, Caddyshack Actor

1950 – Robert Bell, Kool & The Gang Rocker

1965 – Matt Biondi, US Olympic Swimmer

This Day in Local History – October 8, 2019

Oct. 8, 1958: The first efforts in organizing a figure skating club in High Prairie occur as a meeting is held at the Sports Palace.

Oct. 8, 1969: Carol Doris is elected president of the High Prairie Catholic Women’s League at their annual meeting in the parish conference room.

Oct. 8, 1970: High Prairie Recreation Board chairman Phil Swan resigns.

Oct. 8, 1974: Two 14-year-old juveniles are caught after breaking into the High Prairie water treatment plant four days in a row to steal change from water taps.

Oct. 8, 1986: High Prairie town council passes a motion to put all money from provincial government rental of the Sports Palace into a capital reserve fund for arena improvements. The 1985 and 1986 debentures were also paid from this revenue.

Oct. 8, 1990: CKVH Radio confirms they will broadcast High Prairie Regals games. Robin Grant says broadcasts will begin in January but they never occur.

Oct. 8, 1996: Kenneth Kroetch, 71, is found dead near Winagami Lake after going missing five days earlier. He was pinned by a log while gathering firewood.

Oct. 8, 1999: Ron and Sandra Marquardt’s application to build a livestock auction mart on the town’s south end is quashed by the Municipal Planning Commission.

Oct. 8, 2008: South Peace News features a story on crop circles near Flatbush.

Oct. 8, 2011: The High Prairie Air Cadet Squadron wins two events at the Survivair Challenge in Calgary. The squadron wins Most Proficient Engineering and Most Proficient Snares.

Oct. 8, 2013: Kinuso resident John “Jack” Killeen passes away at the age of 84 years. He was a former HPSD trustee.

Oct. 8, 2014: High Prairie town council opposes a proposal from the Edmonton Police Commission that would have them pay for policing costs. Council writes the Alberta government and the Alberta Urban Municipalities Association with their concerns.

Oct. 8, 2015: The Town of High Prairie appoints Brian Martinson as its CAO.

This Day in World History – October 8, 2019

1604 – Supernova “Kepler’s nova” 1st sighted.

1769 – Captain James Cook lands in New Zealand at Poverty Bay.

1818 – Two English boxers are first to use padded gloves.

1822 – 1st eruption of Galunggung in Java sends boiling sludge into valley.

1856 – The Second Opium War [Anglo-Chinese War] begins.

1862 – Otto von Bismarck becomes Chancellor of the German Empire.

1871 – Forest fire destroys Peshtigo, Wisconsin, kills up to 2,500.

1871 – Great Fire of Chicago kills 200, destroys over 4 square miles.

1898 – 1st Canadian college football game: McGill beats Queen’s, 3-2.

1906 – Karl Nessler demonstrates 1st ‘permanent wave’ for hair in London.

1917 – Leon Trotsky named chairman as Bolsheviks gain control.

1927 – Comedians Laurel and Hardy appear in 1st film.

1939 – Germany annexes Western Poland.

1942 – Comedy duo Abbott and Costello launch weekly radio show.

1944 – “The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet” debuts on CBS radio.

1945 – Microwave oven patented.

1955 – World’s most powerful aircraft carrier, USS Saratoga, launched.

1962 – North Korea reports 100% election turnout.

1963 – Sultan of Zanzibar cedes his mainland possessions to Kenya.

1967 – Guerrilla leader Che Guevara is captured in Bolivia.

1978 – Ken Warby set world water speed record at 319.627 mph.

1982 – Poland bans Solidarity & all labor unions.

1991 – The Croatian Parliament cuts all remaining ties with Yugoslavia.

1992 – Ottawa Senators play 1st NHL game.

1992 – Pioneer Venus Orbiter [1st Venus orbiter-1978], crashes into Venus.

1993 – UN lifts remaining economic sanctions against South Africa.

2011 – Brendan Dolan plays 1st perfect 9 dart game on TV.

2018 – Report: Earth will warm 2.7F by 2040 with dire results.

Today’s Horoscopes – October 7, 2019

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Excitement mounts in your household when some new equipment comes into your possession. This could involve a computer, phone, or some other device. This could make a big different to everyone, but make sure you don’t treat it like a toy. You’ll want it to last a while!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Expect a full day of activity. You might spend a lot of time on the phone, perhaps making arrangements for a social event. There may also be a number of errands to run, though there could be some difficulty with them. Perhaps some items you need are out of stock. You’ll still feel productive by day’s end.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – This could be a lucky day as far as money matters are concerned. Perhaps a sum you were expecting and gave up on will arrive unexpectedly, or a chance to earn some extra income could come up. There might be paperwork involved, and the circumstances may be unusual, but don’t be intimidated. Think of this as the day you grabbed the gold ring!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You tend to be unconventional, but today you could outdo even you. A spiritual experience could be at the heart of it. You’re changing in ways that are obvious to everyone. Don’t worry if they’re confused. You’ll be confused, too. Think of yourself as a caterpillar becoming a butterfly! The transition may be strange, but the butterfly is far lovelier than the caterpillar!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Unusual dreams, visions, and audio phenomena may come to you today. You might think you’re hearing voices. Before jumping to conclusions, rule out any logical conditions. You’re not crazy. This probably indicates a growing psychic awareness. You should write down what you see, hear, or learn during this time. It could be valuable.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Some fascinating news could reach you today through a friend or group activity. This could involve something close to home or an intellectual subject, perhaps one discussed by the group. You’ll want to tell others as soon as you can. Make sure of your facts before you do. Some of them may be garbled.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Knowledge of a specialized nature could come into your possession today. At some point you could be the centre of attention. Everyone, including those with influence over your career, wants to know what’s going on. You’ll tell your story and everyone will be rapt, hanging on your every word, expecting answers without even knowing the questions.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – If you’ve wanted to take a class in astrology, science, or computers, it’s time to sign up. If you’re already taking such a class, expect a fascinating, stimulating discussion in connection with it. Make sure you take notes, as you won’t want to forget this information as soon as you hear it.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – If you’re trying to learn a computer program, you might obsess about it. In fact, it might even haunt your dreams. It could be frustrating, dreaming about math and computers when you’re more used to vivid images, but look at the dreams anyway. Should your mind be operating in a more scientific manner right now? Does something in your life not “add up”?

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – A social event today could put you in touch with fascinating new people in interesting fields. Intriguing discussions could take place throughout the evening. The only problem is if you go there with a partner, you probably won’t see much of him or her. You might get involved in separate conversations that last for hours. You’ll have a lot to share later!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Equipment you’ve come to depend on in your daily life might suddenly go down today. This might throw you into a panic, but don’t fall into this trap. Phone a friend who knows about these things or bring in a professional. At times like this, it’s best not to agonize over a malfunction but to just get it taken care of as quickly as possible.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Romantic matters suddenly take a turn for the better as a long, fascinating conversation takes place between you and your partner. This could involve a subject that intrigues you both, so let the information fly! The discussion could end with plans to dig up more facts on the subject. What you find will probably bring up more questions than answers!