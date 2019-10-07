Today in High Prairie – October 7, 2019

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – October 7, 2019

HP Community Band meets in PRJH band room at 6 p.m.

AA meets at the HP Church of the Nazarene at 7:30 p.m.

Triangle PTA monthly meeting at Triangle Hall at 7:30 p.m.

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – October 7, 2019

Carson Porisky

Brandyn Kuchuk

Today’s Local Birthday – Faust – October 7, 2019

Dwayne Davis

Hudson Seghers

Violet Freeman-Hunt

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – October 7, 2019

1885 – Niels Bohr, Expanded Quantum Physics

1887 – Jack Mulhall, Three Musketeers Actor

1900 – Heinrich Himmler, German Nazi, Gestapo Head

1905 – Andy Devine, Wild Bill Hickok Actor

1931 – Desmond Tutu, Nobel Peace Prize Winner

1935 – Thomas M. Keneally, Schindler’s List Author

1938 – Robert Drivas, Cool Hand Luke Actor

1939 – Colin Cooper, Climax Blues Band Rocker

1943 – Oliver North, US Colonel

1945 – Kevin Fodley, 10cc Rocker

1949 – Dave Hope, Kansas Bassist

1950 – Granny, Looney Tunes Character

1952 – Vladimir Putin, Russian President/PM

1953 – Tico Torres, Bon Jovi Drummer

1959 – Simon Cowell, American Idol Producer

1967 – Toni Braxton, American Singer

This Day in Local History – October 7, 2019

Oct. 7, 1915: The Alberta government gives the Town of Grouard 10 acres of land for park purposes on 21-75-15-W5.

Oct. 7, 1968: The First High Prairie Girl Guides hold their first meeting.

Oct. 7, 1970: Northland Painting Ltd. opens in High Prairie.

Oct. 7, 1981: Nick Mikoula opens a shoe repair shop in the former Medical Clinic building in High Prairie.

Oct. 7, 1984: St. Bernard’s Mission in Grouard is the site of the first Treaty Indian to be named a Roman Catholic priest when Stanley Alfred Fontaine is ordained.

Oct. 7, 1988: Doug Badger opens Carrie’s Diner in Sucker Creek.

Oct. 7, 1988: Pioneer Home Hardware celebrates its grand opening in its newly-expanded building.

Oct. 7, 1990: Three boys from YAC flee from their supervisor and later cause $20,000 in damages to cabins at Shaw’s Point Resort. They plead guilty in youth court Nov. 19 to various charges and are given either 30 or 15 hours of community service.

Oct. 7, 1992: Several High Prairie business owners ban students from their stores due to shoplifting. IGA says they caught 18 students in one noon hour alone one day.

Oct. 7, 1992: South Peace News reports the House of Fashion moves into the old Pegasus Books store.

Oct. 7, 1992: The Prairie Inn, formerly the Park Hotel built in 1954, burns during a spectacular evening blaze. The cause of the fire is never determined and deemed to be accidental.

Oct. 7, 1994: The House of Furniture holds a close-out sale at its old location before moving to the old Alberta Transportation office.

Oct. 7, 2000: Golf carts are vandalized at the High Prairie golf course to the tune of $8,000.

Oct. 7, 2009: South Peace News features a story on East Prairie’s Roseanne Supernault, 20, who has a role in the TV pilot Blackstone.

Oct. 7, 2009: The Lions announce they are cancelling this year’s Lions Radio/TV Auction because of a lack of volunteers and the poor economic situation.

Oct. 7, 2014: Carol Charrois opens Kitchen Chaos in the old Leonarda’s Beauty Salon location.

Oct. 7, 2015: South Peace News reports that the High Prairie and District Museum receives provincial accreditation, which gives it free training for tourism by Travel Alberta.

This Day in World History – October 7, 2019

1492 – Christopher Columbus misses Florida when he changes course.

1690 – English attack Quebec under Louis de Buade.

1714 – People riot due to beer tax in Alkmaar, Netherlands.

1737 – Cyclone kills estimated 300,000 in Calcutta, India.

1806 – Carbon paper patented in London by inventor Ralph Wedgwood.

1816 – 1st double decked steamboat, Washington, arrives in New Orleans.

1825 – Miramichi Fire – forest fire disaster in New Brunswick.

1886 – Spain abolishes slavery in Cuba.

1900 – The term “orienteering” is first used for an event.

1916 – Georgia Tech football team defeats Cumberland 222-0.

1919 – KLM, Royal Dutch Airlines, established [oldest existing airline].

1931 – 1st infra-red photograph taken.

1942 – US & UK government announce establishment of United Nations.

1944 – Field Marshal Erwin Rommel ordered to return to Berlin.

1949 – German Democratic Republic formed.

1950 – US forces invade North Korea by crossing 38th parallel.

1958 – US manned space-flight project renamed Project Mercury.

1959 – Far side of Moon seen for the 1st time [Russia provides photo].

1965 – Charles Linster does 6,006 consecutive push-ups.

1965 – 50 mph gust helps Robert Mitera ace 447-yd 10th hole.

1967 – Beatles turn down $1 million NY concert offer by Sid Berstein.

1971 – “The French Connection” starring Gene Hackman premieres.

1975 – US decides John Lennon won’t be deported due to UK pot conviction.

1981 – Hosni Mubarak becomes acting-president of Egypt.

1985 – Lynette Woodward chosen as 1st woman in Harlem Globetrotters.

1988 – Latvian flag raised in Riga for 1st time since annexation by USSR.

1990 – Israel begins handing out gas masks to its citizens.

1996 – Rupert Murdoch launches Fox News.

2008 – Spotify is launched by Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon.

2014 – Spanish nurse diagnosed with Ebola; 1st case outside west Africa.

2018 – China confirms it has detained Interpol chief Meng Hongwei.

Today’s Horoscopes – October 7, 2019

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – People will be focused on themselves, leaving you wondering what all the fuss is about. You have a strong desire to express your emotions. It may feel like you’re on stage in some way. You wish to be recognized and appreciated for your sensitive, devoted, and passionate nature. Speak up.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – The energy flows smoothly today. Obstacles seem to have dissolved. There’s a great deal of energy at your disposal. You have strong thoughts and powerful emotions backing you up. Work with partners and promote your ideas. Speak your passions out loud. Help your dreams manifest by writing them down.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – There’s a spark about to ignite inside you. Pay close attention to your emotions and take care of yourself physically, emotionally, and spiritually. Infuse your plans with passion. Breathe life into your dreams and act with confidence. The inner and outer aspects of your being are working in harmony.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Your emotions are piqued today. You’re spurred to take action. People might have a me-first attitude that may get on your nerves. You’re more interested in the collective and improving the situation for all. Someone may be working counter to this mode of action, causing friction in your dealings. Stick to your principles and act confidently.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Get off the couch and get into action. Come out of hiding and let others hear what you have to say. Let your emotions shine and don’t be concerned about what others think. Dance like no one’s watching. Passion will be the key to manifesting your dreams. This is a great day to act bravely toward those dreams.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – This is a fantastic day. Assert yourself with confidence and move toward your goals. Your emotions are working harmoniously with your outer-directed nature. You may want more attention from others today. Enjoy jovial times with friends and loved ones. Plan an activity with children if you can. Break free from your normal routine and create your own fun.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – People may seem a bit more stubborn and emotional than usual. Try not to contribute to it by being vain and stubborn. This isn’t the time to contemplate. It’s time to act. You have all the information you need. Make sure you’re actively getting the attention you deserve and you’re giving credit to the people who’ve helped you along the way.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – This is a very opportune day for you. Say hello to the stranger in line or follow through on a tip or comment. Opportunities are there. All you have to do is grab them. You’d do very well in a group situation today. In fact, you’d do well leading others. You understand the need for action. Be decisive and confident.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – People might step on your toes today, but try not to react. Go with the flow. This may be the only way they know how to act. Express your feelings. Open yourself up to the world. There are people who want to get closer to you, but they might feel too intimidated to do so. Take it one step at a time, but realize that you’re probably the one who needs to take the first step.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – This is a fantastic day for you, so celebrate. You’re the star of the show, and you’ll be up on stage more than usual. People will look up to you and respect you for your incredible leadership skills. Be confident and express yourself from your heart. Actions should run smoothly. You can accomplish quite a bit. Don’t waste this day. Do some creative work.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Something may get your dander up today. There are hot tempers and strong opinions right and left. Try to see the big picture. You’ll seek extra attention from others, especially when it comes to your needs and emotions. People will be irritable, but arguing will only make the situation worse. Give everyone some time and you’ll find that many issues work themselves out.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Co-operate today even if it seems easier said than done. People will have hot tempers and be very focused on themselves. There’s a me-first attitude around, and relations will be much better if you let people have their time in the spotlight. You might find that you have an important message to express. Make sure your voice is heard.