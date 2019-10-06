Today in High Prairie – October 6, 2019

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – October 6, 2019

Attend the church of your choice.

Cribbage at HP Golden Age Club at 1:30 p.m.

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – October 6, 2019

Cody Bellerose

Rosemarie Pratt

Amy Leung

Ben Leclair

Today’s Local Birthday – Faust – October 6, 2019

Jeremy Irla

Rochelle Matin

Serge Levesque

Vincent Collins

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – October 6, 2019

1744 – James McGill, Canadian Philanthropist

1824 – Henry Chadwick, Baseball Rule Book Writer

1846 – George Westinghouse, Air Brakes Inventor

1914 – Thor Heyerdahl, Kon Tiki Explorer

1935 – Bruno Sammartino, Italian Strongman/Wrestler

1950 – Thomas McClary, The Commodores Singer

1951 – Kevin Cronin, REO Speedwagon Vocalist

This Day in Local History – October 6, 2019

Oct. 6, 1962: The High Prairie Cafe reopens for business after a fire by offering free coffee.

Oct. 6, 1965: Peace River’s Cecil Swanson is elected NPHL president at the league’s organizational meeting at the Victory Hotel in Peace River.

Oct. 6, 1965: McLennan and Grimshaw are both welcomed back into the NPHL at the league’s organizational meeting at the Victory Hotel in Peace River.

Oct. 6, 1971: South Peace News reports on the Faust Community League meeting, which reports they are building a skating rink complete with lights and a caretaker to be hired. Albert Burger is president.

Oct. 6, 1973: A truck is stolen from General Service Garage after a break-in but the vandals are caught one block away.

Oct. 6, 1975: The MITAA Centre opens its doors with Donna Smith as director.

Oct. 6, 1982: South Peace News reports that Jim McLean is the new coach of the High Prairie Regals.

Oct. 6, 1982: South Peace News reports that Melanie Lidster is the new coach of the High Prairie Figure Skating Club.

Oct. 6, 1993: I.D. councillors vote unanimously to take a five per cent pay cut. Premier Ralph Klein asked Alberta government workers to do the same two days earlier.

Oct. 6, 1995: The Warm Hearts Kitchen feeds 20 in its first day of operation.

Oct. 6, 1997: Carman Moen purchases Rollie’s Sports Plus and moves into a building across from Flowers ‘n’ Things.

Oct. 6, 1998: After several years of losing money, the 1998 Golden Walleye Classic makes a profit of $14,000.

Oct. 6, 2016: Ron and Diane Ukrainetz retire and close ACE Hardware.

Oct. 6, 2017: St. Andrew’s students rally for the cause of fellow classmate Kelsi Smith during a fundraiser. Several activities are held to raise money for the cancer victim. At a presentation on Nov. 15, Smith accepts a cheque for $4,509.50.

This Day in World History – October 6, 2019

1762 – British troops occupy Manila, Philippines.

1783 – Benjamin Hanks patents self-winding clock.

1866 – 1st train robbery in US: Reno Brothers take $13,000.

1889 – Thomas Edison shows his 1st motion picture.

1890 – General Conference of the Mormon Church outlaws polygamy.

1893 – Nabisco Foods invents Cream of Wheat.

1917 – Battle of Passchendaele: Canadian troops capture Passchendaele.

1923 – US Lieut. Al Williams flies a record 392.2 kph.

1923 – USSR adopts experimental calendar.

1927 – “The Jazz Singer” starring Al Jolson is released.

1939 – Adolf Hitler denies he intends to go to war vs France & Britain.

1944 – Canadians free Austria.

1944 – Soviets march into Hungary & Czechoslovakia.

1949 – “Tokyo Rose” sentenced to 10 years and $10,000 fine.

1951 – Joseph Stalin proclaims Soviet Union has the atomic bomb.

1952 – Agatha Christie’s play “The Mousetrap” opens in London.

1956 – Dr. Albert Sabin discovers oral polio vaccine.

1958 – US nuclear sub remains a record 60 days under the North Pole.

1960 – “Spartacus” starring Kirk Douglas and Laurence Olivier premieres.

1961 – JFK advises Americans to build fallout shelters.

1965 – Supremes release “I Hear a Symphony”.

1966 – Partial meltdown at Detroit’s Fermi 1 nuclear reactor.

1976 – John Hathaway ends 50,600 mile bicycle tour of every continent.

1978 – Iraq declares Ayatollah Khomeini an undesirable person.

1978 – “Midnight Express” starring Brad Davis premieres.

1979 – Harry Drake set long distance footbow shot record of 2,006 yards.

1986 – Russian nuclear sub K291 sinks in Atlantic Ocean.

1995 – Colorado Avalanche [former Quebec Nordiques] play 1st game.

1995 – 51 Pegasi discovered as the 1st major star to have a planet.

2010 – Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger launch Instagram.

Today’s Horoscopes – October 6, 2019

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – People may be bearing down hard on you. They will have some facts to back themselves up. Your brain is like a computer storing bits of information to use at times like this. No one is safe against a mental and emotional arsenal like yours. If you’ve done your homework and prepared well, the challenges should prove to be no problem for you.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – This is a great day for you. You may feel like you can exercise more of your freedom. Break any shackles that seem to be holding you back. There’s no reason to feel hindered. Your adventuresome attitude is brave, and there’s a great deal of territory to conquer. Get focused and go. You have the green light.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You’re in a sticky emotional battle in which someone is trying to twist your words to make you look like the bad guy. As soon as you try to get a project started, someone moves counter to your aims. Perhaps this is all due to a misunderstanding. Take the time to clear the air in all your relationships.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Friendships go surprisingly well for you now, so look to them for the support you seek. Future plans may be uncertain, so don’t worry about them now. It’s important to bask in each moment and give thanks for every breath. You should feel good, so take aggressive action.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Lessons may come in odd shapes and sizes today, so don’t feel like you need to make immediate sense of every little thing. Instead of overanalyzing everything and becoming paralyzed by the emotions you feel, take decisive action and make mistakes. This is where the lessons come in. Let them teach you what you need to know.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You’re in for some unexpected surprises, but don’t worry, because most of them will be exciting and welcome. Prepare yourself by being open and accepting of other people and the new situations they bring. The path of least resistance will take you exactly where you need to go. Move toward people who radiate loving, positive energy.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You may feel like you’re driving on a highway and suddenly all the lanes merge. This bottleneck should cause you tension and difficulty. Your first reaction may be to let all the other people go by. Keep in mind that on a day like this, you’ll never get where you need to be unless you’re more aggressive.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You’ll be at an advantage if you can learn to distance yourself from the emotional crux of the matter. Maintain a neutral viewpoint. It will be important in order for you to conduct yourself in the way you need to in order to be successful. Great flashes of inspiration result as long as you can keep your mental processes running smoothly.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You may feel like a mouse trying to get the cheese in the middle of the kitchen floor. From your corner, you can see the cheese in the distance. Yet you know a cat lurks nearby. As soon as you step into the open and out of your protected spot, the cat will react quickly and with great force. You might just want to wait until another day before grabbing the cheese.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Your emotions receive a boost of support from those around you. Be careful that you don’t let this energy go to your head. This is a good day to sit back and gain perspective on things instead of assuming you have all the answers. Opportunities will come to you when you join a team of progressive thinkers who aren’t afraid to push beyond current boundaries.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Add a bit of spice in your life by engaging in spontaneous activities. It’s time to get out and enjoy more of the world. Explore those things that are inherently different from what you’d expect to find. Pick the closed door instead of the open one through which you can see to the other side.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – There may be some emotional strain and tension in your world, but this can be remedied when you look at things in perspective. Don’t get weighed down by passing moods that cripple your productivity. Focus on the things that are working well in your life and concentrate your energy on those. Your communication skills and humanitarianism will pull you out of your rut today.