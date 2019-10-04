Today in High Prairie – October 5, 2019

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – October 5, 2019

Enilda Farmer’s Market at Enilda W.I. Hall 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Football: Outlaws at Norsemen at 1 p.m.

REAC AGM [potluck] at 1008-14 Ave. SE in Slave Lake at 1 p.m.

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – October 5, 2019

Joe Elliott

Lloyd Severson

Cindy Vuong

Susan McDermott

Kashton Jarvis

Today’s Local Birthday – Faust – October 5, 2019

Dylan Bittman

George Dashkewtch

Joel MacIntosh

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – October 5, 2019

1792 – Joseph Crosfield, English Soap Manufacturer

1795 – Alexander Keith, Canadian Brewer

1864 – Louis Lumière, Created 1st Motion Picture

1902 – Ray Kroc, McDonald’s Founder

1919 – Allen Ludden, Password Host

1922 – Bil Keane, Family Circus Cartoonist

1923 – Glynis Johns, Mary Poppins Actress

1924 – Barbara Kelly, What’s My Line Actress

1943 – Steve Miller, Steve Miller Band Rocker

1947 – Brian Johnson, AC/DC Singer

1949 – Ralph Goodale, Canadian Politician

1950 – Jeff Conaway, Taxi Actor

1962 – Michael Andretti, Indy Racecar Driver

1964 – Mario Lemieux, Pittsburgh Penguins

1965 – Patrick Roy, Montreal Canadiens

1975 – Kate Winslet, Titanic Actress

1975 – Scott E. Weinger, Full House Actor

This Day in Local History – October 5, 2019

Oct. 5, 1912: The Grouard News reports revenue from the Dominion Land Office in September is $900 opposed to $114 last year. Homesteads filed increased to 68 from 10 the previous year.

Oct. 5, 1936: High Prairie’s new St. Mark’s Anglican Church is consecrated.

Oct. 5, 1969: The High Prairie Regals decide to become a farm team of the Calgary Centennials. The Calgary club agreed to send players and financial help to the Regals in exchange for the rights to any player who makes the team. Jim Kozie is named coach.

Oct. 5, 1977: South Peace News reports that work is progressing on High Prairie’s $1.5 million lagoon project.

Oct. 5, 1977: The High Prairie Recreation Board approves a motion for a 25 per cent increase in rates across the board for ice users. Later, in the same meeting, they decide to table the motion until the next meeting.

Oct. 5, 1988: South Peace News reports Time Air says they won’t be providing air service into High Prairie.

Oct. 5, 1988: The Northern Lites Motor Inn re-opens after extensive renovations.

Oct. 5, 1988: A survey by South Peace News reveals that High Prairie ice rates are the highest in the Peace Region for minor hockey users. The rate is $52 per hour.

Oct. 5, 1993: High Prairie resident Edith Guild’s book of poetry entitled Poetic Renderings, Volume I, hits the local book store shelves.

Oct. 5, 1999: Jim Tallman purchases High Prairie Turbo.

Oct. 5, 2005: High Prairie Anne Bankey expresses a desire to hold a first-ever Santa Claus Parade in High Prairie.

Oct. 5, 2007: A blockade closes Atikameg School. Former staff put up the blockade to protest severance packages offered after their dismissal.

Oct. 5, 2008: Just two of the seven candidates in the federal election attend an all-candidates forum at the Pomeroy Inn hosted by the High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce. Incumbent MP Brian Jean and Liberal candidate Job Webb attend.

Oct. 5, 2009: Crown prosecutors withdraw six charges against Tolko Industries and a single count against Valin Industrial Mill Installations. Both companies were charged after an incident involving the death of Heather Flaman May 30, 2006.

Oct. 5, 2009: High Prairie provincial court Judge G.W. Paul bans a boy from playing video games for one year after he pleads guilty to break and enter, not into a dwelling home.

Oct. 5, 2013: High Prairie RCMP abandons a high-speed chase near Enilda citing safety risks.

Oct. 5, 2015: The church bell at St. Bernard’s Church in Grouard is re-installed after extensive renovations.

Oct. 5, 2016: South Peace News publishes photos of the cleanup at the old Turbo gas station site.

Oct. 5, 2016: The High Prairie Regional Aquatic Centre receives two awards from the Canadian Red Cross. The first was for Largest Programming Growth in 2015-16, the second for Highest Sales in Swimming and Water Safety. Both are awarded in the under 5,000 population category.

Oct. 5, 2017: Driftpile First Nation and Tolko Industries sign an agreement for the band to operate logyard services.

This Day in World History – October 5, 2019

1143 – King Alfonso VII of Leon recognizes Portugal as a Kingdom.

1582 – Gregorian calendar introduced in Italy.

1796 – Spain declares war on England.

1864 – Most of Calcutta destroyed by cyclone, about 60,000 die.

1867 – Last day of Julian calendar in Alaska.

1892 – Dalton Gang ends in shoot-out in Coffeville, Kansas bank holdup.

1905 – Orville and Wilbur Wright’s “Flyer III” flight occurs.

1914 – World War I first aerial combat resulting in a kill.

1916 – Adolf Hitler is wounded in the left thigh by an exploding shell.

1919 – Norwegian population agrees to prohibition.

1924 – 1st Little Orphan Annie comic strip appears.

1931 – 1st nonstop transpacific flight, Japan to Washington, occurs.

1932 – Detroit Falcons officially change name to Detroit Red Wings.

1953 – 1st documented recovery meeting of Narcotics Anonymous is held.

1956 – “The Ten Commandments” starring Charlton Heston opens.

1961 – “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” starring Audrey Hepburn opens.

1962 – The Beatles release their 1st record, “Love Me Do”.

1965 – Chuck Linster performs 6,006 consecutive push-ups.

1965 – Man stays aloft almost 12 hours in a kite pulled by speedboat.

1969 – Monty Python’s Flying Circus begins airing on BBC-TV.

1972 – Herbert Mullin 1st kills, claiming it was to prevent earthquakes.

1976 – MLB expansion draft: Toronto Blue Jays pick Bob Bailor.

1978 – “The Boys from Brazil” debuts.

1982 – Unmanned rocket sled reaches 9,851 kph.

1983 – Pole Lech Walesa wins Nobel Peace Prize.

1988 – Chile votes 56-44 against extending Augusto Pinochet’s regime.

1991 – USSR reduces nuclear weapons arsenal.

1993 – Last honour guard at Lenin’s mausoleum.

2003 – Chicago Cubs win their first MLB postseason series since 1908.

2005 – Wayne Gretzky makes coaching debut for the Phoenix Coyotes.

2018 – Most expensive whisky ever sold at auction for $1.1 million.

Today’s Horoscopes – October 5, 2019

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Your mood should turn toward getting things underway. This may mean that you need to get certain things out of your way, including people. Don’t be afraid to take action as necessary in order to get your point across. Deeds will speak louder than words. If you feel like time is passing you by, rip up the calendar and enjoy every moment as it comes.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You’re on an emotional high. You feel like a soaring eagle. Your behaviour may seem rather primal and animalistic, but this is fine. See where this instinct takes you. Raw passion is the fuel that lights your fire. Don’t deny this internal flame. Move forward with your dreams, especially in love and romance.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You may be asking, “Why me?” in almost every realm of your life today. For some reason it seems that everyone but you has exactly what they want. Perhaps you’re just being too picky. Your standards are high, and this is fine. It’s easy to reach small goals. You’ve picked the largest mountain to climb. Be patient.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Draw your strength from your sense of self. There isn’t another person like you, so capitalize on this and move forward in the way that only you can. There’s a great deal of bravery in your heart asking you to take risks that you may not have considered before. There are opportunities just waiting for you and no one else.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – At first you may be taken aback by someone’s aggressive approach to people and situations, but then you may see that really, this person has something important you can learn from. Study this way of going about things and realize that you need to adopt more of this assertive manner in order to be successful. This is especially true in matters of love and romance.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Gifts of pleasure could be bestowed upon you with little or no effort on your part. Regardless, it may be hard for you to sit still, since just about everything seems to be going your way, especially in matters of the heart. Although your approach to love is aggressive, it also involves tenderness and sensitivity.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You might be put off by other people’s comments. You’ll find their behaviour rude. You may break from your normal good manners and start to lash out at people around you. It could be the result of pent-up energy with no positive outlet. Be careful about exhibiting the behaviour that you abhor in others.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Get things started. You have many fantastic ideas. Really, the hardest thing for you now is to choose which one to pursue first. Activities that engage your creativity and sensitivity are most appealing now. Give some strength to your heart, which is normally seen as being tender and overly sensitive. Know that you’re brave and go for the gold.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Your heartstrings may not feel particularly strong, and this situation isn’t likely to get any better today when you find that people are insensitive to your situation. This isn’t a good time to rely on others to pick you up. Put on your protective armour before you go out the door. The forecast calls for pushy moods and hostile attitudes.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – The fog has finally lifted and you’re able to see clearly again. Make sure you’re awake and alert, because the gun is about to go off and the starting gates are about to open. You have the ability to take the lead, especially when it comes to matters involving love and romance. Your creativity is strong, and you’ll lead the pack almost effortlessly.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Light a candle and make a wish. See the flame as a symbol of the transformation and passion within you. Your heart may feel restless. The flame flutters as a result of the passing wind. As the flame dances, you may remember the dances that you perform in an attempt to draw attention away from an issue that you know you must face. The time is now.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – This is a climactic time for you, and you may feel like your world is caving in. You may desperately try to hold the keystone in place so that the whole structure doesn’t fall. Somehow you feel solely responsible for holding together everything in your world. Remember that partnership means that there is someone else who needs to uphold his or her end of the bargain.