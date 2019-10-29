Today in High Prairie – October 30, 2019

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – October 30, 2019

Free Play at HP CRC Office 10 a.m.-noon.

Storytime for Kids 3-5 Yrs HP Library 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Baby & Me at HP CRC Office at 1 p.m.

Marigold Farmer’s Market from 1-6 p.m.

Whist & Potluck Supper at HP Golden Age Club at 6 p.m.

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – October 30, 2019

Ward Ayles

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – October 30, 2019

Bumpy Churchill

Darlene Lightning-Mattson

Gus Jadischke

Jacob Anthony Davis

Spencer Nygaard

Terri Naf

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – October 30, 2019

1451 – Christopher Columbus, Discovered “New World”

1896 – Ruth Gordon, Rosemary’s Baby Actress

1939 – Grace Slick, Jefferson Airplane Vocalist

1945 – Henry Winkler, “The Fonz” on Happy Days

1947 – Timothy Schmidt, Eagles Rocker

1949 – David Green, Air Supply Bassist

1953 – Charles Martin Smith, American Graffiti Actor

1960 – Diego Maradona, Argentine Soccer Great

1970 – Ben Bailey, Cash Cab Host

1973 – Adam Copeland, “Edge” Canadian Wrestler

This Day in Local History – October 30, 2019

Oct. 30, 1961: HPSD board chairman Gunnar Wahlstrom tells Kinuso village council that a $750,000 vocational-technical school will be built in the village.

Oct. 30, 1963: The High Prairie Booster reports that the $1.5 million has been invested so far in academic and vocational programs at Grouard.

Oct. 30, 1963: The High Prairie Booster reports on the formation of a badminton club in town, under the direction of Art Foulston.

Oct. 30, 1972: The PCs sweep Alberta in the federal election including Paul Yewchuk in Athabasca. The Liberals are returned to power.

Oct. 30, 1974: High Prairie town councillors express their desire to close local bars if they are found to be serving intoxicated people.

Oct. 30, 1975: A meeting is held in High Prairie to discuss the possibility of forming a cross-country ski club.

Oct. 30, 1981: LJ’s Fashions celebrates its grand opening with owners Donna Cox and Sandra Quist.

Oct. 30, 1985: High Prairie Mayor Fred Dumont is awarded the Order of Canada.

Oct. 30, 1985: South Peace News reports that the Grimshaw Huskies may fold for the coming NPHL season. As a result, the NPHL schedule is not finalized.

Oct. 30, 1990: The Alberta Sport Council awards the 1991 Alberta Northwest Summer Games to High Prairie.

Oct. 30, 1990: Peerless Lake I.D. Councillor Wilfred Cardinal resigns. Both sides refuse to disclose reasons.

Oct. 30, 1995: Alberta Power reaches an agreement with Marigold Enterprises allowing customers to pay bills at the non-profit agency. High Prairie town council follows suit Dec. 13 allowing their customers to also pay bills at Marigold.

Oct. 30, 1996: South Peace News reports Leonarda’s Beauty Salon moves to a new location next to Flowers ‘n’ Things.

Oct. 30, 1997: Senator Walter Twinn dies of a heart attack after attending a ceremonial sweat lodge in Slave Lake.

Oct. 30, 2006: The St. Andrew’s Saints lose both finals in junior high school districts at hometown Donnelly. The G.P. Vanier Viper girls win 25-14, 25-21 while the boys win 25-21, 25-17.

Oct. 30, 2007: High Prairie Subway re-opens after being closed from Oct. 22-29 for renovations.

Oct. 30, 2007: Peavine Bishop Routhier School staff and students raise $4,744 after staying on the rooftop overnight as part of their Terry Fox Run fundraising efforts.

Oct. 30, 2009: The M.D. of Big Lakes celebrates the grand opening of their municipal services facility in Grouard.

Oct. 30, 2013: Ken Matthews is elected reeve of the M.D. of Big Lakes at is organizational meeting.

This Day in World History – October 30, 2019

1485 – Henry VII of England crowned at Westminster Abbey.

1503 – Queen Isabella of Spain bans violence against Indians.

1772 – Captain James Cook arrives with ship Resolution in Cape Town.

1866 – Jesse James’ gang robs bank in Missouri of $2,000.

1873 – P.T. Barnum’s circus “”Greatest Show on Earth” debuts in NYC.

1888 – John J. Loud patents ballpoint pen.

1894 – Daniel Cooper patents time clock.

1922 – Benito Mussolini forms government in Italy.

1938 – Mass panic occurs after H.G. Wells’ “The War of the Worlds” airs.

1940 – Abbott and Costello’s film debut: “One Night in the Tropics”.

1944 – Anne Frank is deported from Auschwitz to Belsen.

1944 – Last transport for Auschwitz arrives in Birkenau.

1945 – Branch Rickey signs Jackie Robinson to a Montreal Royals contract.

1945 – US government announces end of shoe rationing.

1948 – 20 die & 6,000 made ill by smog in Donora, Pennsylvania.

1952 – Clarence Birdseye sells first frozen peas.

1954 – 1st use of 24-sec shot clock in pro basketball.

1957 – Soviet Union launches Sputnik II, carrying a dog named Laika.

1960 – Michael Woodruff performs the 1st successful kidney transplant.

1961 – Soviet Union tests a 58-megaton hydrogen bomb; most powerful ever.

1961 – Resolution OKs removing Stalin’s body from Lenin’s tomb.

1973 – The Bosphorus Bridge in Istanbul opens: Europe and Asia connects.

1974 – “Rumble in the Jungle”: Muhammad Ali KOs George Foreman in Zaire.

1974 – “The Texas Chain Saw Massacre” horror film premieres.

1975 – Boston’s John Bucyk becomes 7th NHLer to score 500 goals.

1989 – Smith Dairy makes largest milkshake: 1,575.2 gallons.

1990 – Britain and France complete “Chunnel” under English Channel.

1995 – Quebec votes in a referendum to remain part of Canada.

2012 – Walt Disney purchases rights for Star Wars and Indiana Jones.

2016 – Canada and the EU sign free trade deal after opposition by Belgium.

2018 – Report: 60% decline in all wildlife between 1970-2014.

Today’s Horoscopes – October 30, 2019

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – The next task on your road to success may be a pill that’s hard to swallow. Perhaps it involves interacting with someone you don’t want to deal with. You know that you have to adopt some sort of false persona in order to get what you want. You’re sensitive to this dilemma, and you may feel emotional about it, making you hesitate to go through with the plan.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Debilitating indecision may plague you. You’ve been coasting along letting your good luck see you through to prosperity. It’s like you’re tied to a rope and constantly testing its limits. Unfortunately, you could hit a snag and feel you can go no further. Emotional issues suggest that you didn’t take your feelings into account. It’s time to reevaluate your approach.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You may feel like you’re doing all the work in a project or relationship and if you pull out for even a minute, the whole thing will fall apart. Be careful of putting so great a burden on yourself that you grow resentful of everyone else. You’re good at criticizing other people’s actions, but maybe the person you need to talk to about these issues is you.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – It’s important to remain flexible, but not so much that you can’t make a decision about anything. Your head says one thing while your heart says another. When you give both of them free rein in an effort to be as flexible as possible, they go in opposite directions. Postpone making any important decisions until your path becomes clearer.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You feel emotionally strong, even though certain people may be getting in the way of your plans. You can accomplish a great deal. You’re only responsible for yourself. You feel a drive to work harder than usual. Even though you may be working very hard, your general mindset is good. You should enjoy your day regardless of the circumstances.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You may feel like there’s a big opportunity waiting for you but your head is too muddled to take advantage of it. Perhaps you’re afraid that if you accept this offer now, you’ll miss an even better one later. Don’t delay. Change is progress. Go after the things that catch your eye and draw you in. These opportunities won’t last forever. Stop dreaming and start doing.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Your sensitive nature is attractive. People who come to you for advice and guidance aren’t disappointed. You have a solid, practical perspective, yet you’re also receptive and understanding. People with flashy ideas and a reckless way about them might try to sell you a pig in a poke. Don’t be thrown off. Stay strong within yourself and confident about what you believe in.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You may feel like you’re riding a fast train to success. Success can be measured in different ways. Today it’s important that you consider your emotional success and how your feelings fit into your life. You may discover that the train you’re on isn’t the train you should be on. Don’t be afraid to get off at the next station and transfer to a different line.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You may feel like a snail emerging from its shell. When no one is looking, you slowly and cautiously stick your head out and put up your antennae to take a reading on the outside world. When you see a creature like you, you feel comfortable and come out of your shell a bit more. Be careful about letting your defenses down too much, because a big, hungry bird may be looking for dinner.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Your boisterous, generous attitude is inspiring and welcomed by others. There are also some people who consider your behaviour ostentatious or arrogant. You may wonder how this is possible, since your intentions are good. You want people to share in the love and good times. You’re attentive to others’ feelings. Sit down and talk with people one-on-one to understand how they feel.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Just as soon as you taste success, something comes along to make you feel badly about it. Perhaps another person is jealous of you, and so does or says things that make you feel uncertain. Perhaps the doubt comes from an internal source that says that you don’t deserve prosperity. Don’t be thrown off course by this. Move forward with your plans.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – In order to maintain peace and harmony, you may wear many different masks. By doing this, you may forget your inner truth and what it is you truly believe. Friction between your lively, communicative outside and your soft, vulnerable inside may make it difficult for you to find the solution you seek. You have the answers you need. Trust yourself when you find them.