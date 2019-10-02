Today in High Prairie – October 3, 2019

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – October 3, 2019

Play & Learn at HP CRC Office at 10 a.m.

CRC Baby & Me at Peavine at 1 p.m.

Football: Titans at Renegades at E.W. Pratt Field at 4 p.m.

Free Play at HP CRC Office at 6-8 p.m.

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – October 3, 2019

Barbara Henderson

Duane Nichols

Dylan Barrons

Today’s Local Birthday – Faust – October 3, 2019

Bill Sheets

Ella Stukings

John Astle

Megan Piercy

Suzanne Yellowknee

Taryn Courtoreille-Twin

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – October 3, 2019

1803 – John Gorrie, Refrigeration Inventor

1890 – Henry Hull, High Sierra Actor

1924 – Harvey Kurtzman, Mad Magazine Founder

1926 – Marques Haynes, World’s Greatest Dribbler

1931 – Glenn Hall, Butterfly Goalie Inventor

1940 – Jean Ratelle, New York Ranger

1941 – Chubby Checker, The Twist Singer

1947 – Fred DeLuca, Subway Restaurants Co-Founder

1949 – Lindsey Buckingham, Fleetwood Mac Singer

1951 – Kathryn Sullivan, 1st Woman to Walk in Space

1959 – Jack Wagner, General Hospital Actor

1962 – Tommy Lee, Motley Crue Musician

1969 – Gwen Stefani, No Doubt Vocalist

1981 – Amanda Walsh, Canadian Actress

This Day in Local History – October 3, 2019

Oct. 3, 1914: The Grouard News reports the town was left without a doctor for four days after all were away visiting and on business.

Oct. 3, 1962: Rene Boisson opens the High Prairie Meat Market in the building where Feren’s Meat Market had operated for 28 years.

Oct. 3, 1969: E.W. Pratt opens E.W. Pratt High School named in his honour. Alberta Minister of Education Robert Clark attends to open the $2.25 million school.

Oct. 3, 1969: The High Prairie Curling Club holds its annual general meeting and elects officers Brian Bliss, Murray Couch, George Halldorson, Ken Hendry, Alex Komisar, Fred McCuaig, Reg Morin and Art Smith. A later meeting will be held to elect a president. Jack Evans is rink manager assisted by Bill Smith.

Oct. 3, 1974: High Prairie banks rule out a six-day work week at a meeting of the Retail Merchants’ Association. Banks announce they will not open Saturdays much to the chagrin of local businessmen.

Oct. 3, 1979: South Peace News reports that a crater is found on Claude and Joe Turcotte’s farm near McLennan. A silvery residue is left at the site.

Oct. 3, 1979: South Peace News reports that for the second year in a row there will be no champion declared in the High Prairie Men’s Fastball League. Bad weather and lack of commitment is cited.

Oct. 3, 1984: South Peace News reports the High Prairie Curling Association is considering scrapping curling for the coming winter. The dispute revolves around the High Prairie Recreation Board’s decision to charge the club 35 per cent of ice making fees.

Oct. 3, 1991: Thomas Goodson is appointed Alberta’s first native judge and is stationed in High Prairie.

Oct. 3, 1992: Both E.W. Pratt Charger volleyball teams win first at their Invitational Tournament. The women defeat Slave Lake in the final while the men defeat High Level.

Oct. 3, 1995: Harold David Smith, 51, and James Kenneth Randall, 47, both of High Prairie, die in a boating accident on Snipe Lake.

Oct. 3, 1997: Mike Poulter celebrates the grand opening of Ampersand, formerly Cathy’s Cottage.

Oct. 3, 2006: Ken Matthews wins an M.D. of Big Lakes byelection in Gilwood, Triangle after defeating Susan Richter 36-19.

Oct. 3, 2008: Heritage Trees of Alberta executive director Libby Fairweather stops in High Prairie to promote a book and place a plaque on a tree kitty corner to the High Prairie Christian Centre.

Oct. 3, 2009: Another piece of High Prairie’s history comes tumbling down as the old Turbo gas station is demolished by HAZCO of Edmonton.

Oct. 3, 2012: High Prairie Mayor Rick Dumont resigns saying the recently released report from Alberta Municipal affairs has left him with the ability to govern crippled.

Oct. 3, 2012: High Prairie town council denies a request from Councillor Barry Sharkawi to change meeting times to 10 a.m. from 7:30 p.m. Among councillors opposed is James Waikle, who says he has lost vehicle sales at Big Lakes Dodge because of meetings.

Oct. 3, 2015: West Fraser celebrates 60 years of operations. High Prairie Forest Products celebrates with an employee family fun day and an open house and mill tours on Oct. 2.

Oct. 3, 2018: High Prairie RCMP are busy investigating a theft at the Bell store in town. A lone male breaks the front window but flees before taking any merchandise.

This Day in World History – October 3, 2019

2333 BC – State of Gojoseon [Modern-day Korea], founded by Dangun Wanggeom.

52 BC – Vercingetorix, leader of the Gauls, surrenders to Julius Caesar.

1283 – 1st person executed by being hanged, drawn and quartered.

1778 – Captain James Cook anchors at Alaska.

1789 – Washington proclaims 1st national Thanksgiving Day on Nov. 26.

1888 – Explorer Fridtjof Nansen ends 1st crossing of Greenland interior.

1899 – J.S. Thurman patents motor-driven vacuum cleaner.

1904 – France & Spain sign treaty for Morocco Independence.

1908 – Pravda newspaper founded by Leon Trotsky and others.

1920 – NFL [then American Pro Football Association] plays 1st games.

1922 – 1st facsimile photo sent over city telephone lines, Washington, D.C.

1929 – Kingdom of Serbs, Croats & Slovenes changes name to Yugoslavia.

1932 – Iraq gains full independence from Britain, joins League of Nations.

1941 – Adolf Hitler says Russia “already broken and will never rise again.”

1945 – Elvis Presley’s 1st public appearance at the age of 10.

1947 – 1st telescope lens 200” [508 cm] in diametre completed.

1952 – 1st video recording on magnetic tape.

1954 – “Father Knows Best” premieres.

1955 – “Captain Kangaroo” premieres on CBS.

1955 – “Mickey Mouse Club” premieres.

1960 – “The Andy Griffith Show” premieres on CBS.

1961 – “The Dick Van Dyke Show” premieres on CBS.

1961 – TV sitcom “Mr. Ed” premieres on CBS.

1967 – King Boudouin inaugurates world’s biggest floodgate at Antwerp.

1971 – Billie Jean King became 1st female athlete to win $100,000.

1974 – Pele retires as soccer player.

1974 – Watergate criminal trial begins.

1976 – Hank Aaron singles in his last at bat.

1981 – Montreal Expos clinch their 1st-ever postseason berth.

1982 – Scott Weiland runs Detroit marathon backwards in less than 5 hours.

1990 – Reunification of East and West Germany.

1992 – Sinead O’Connor rips up a picture of Pope John Paul II on SNL.

1992 – Toronto Blue Jays win AL East title.

1994 – Gary Larson, announces he is retiring from doing “Far Side” cartoon.

1995 – O.J. Simpson found not guilty of the murder of Nicole Simpson.

1997 – Japan’s maglev train breaks world speed record at 280.3 mph.

Today’s Horoscopes – October 3, 2019

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Social events, especially those unrelated to business, could bring exciting new contacts. Relationships with partners should be mutually beneficial, particularly when the people you’re dealing with are friends. If you’ve been considering entering a new business partnership, this is the day to start discussing it seriously. Romantic partnerships begun or moved forward now should also go very well.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Your efficient and practical abilities are operating at a very high level. A long-term goal that you’ve been working toward could finally be reached today, bringing good fortune and open acknowledgement. Your efforts may be so appreciated that you could be asked to continue doing what you’re doing. In other words, major advancement could be in the works.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Your strong business head and practical skills couple with imagination and innovation to bring advancement your way. Information received from far away could prove especially valuable now. Relationships with friends and neighbours should be warm, cordial, and cooperative. Love relationships also prove rewarding. This evening blow off a little steam by going out.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Business colleagues or prospective partners could visit today. The meeting promises to be cooperative, rewarding, and fruitful. Any partnership formed now shows promise of being a step in the right direction. You might fantasize about how you’re going to spend all the money you’re going to make. This is fine as long as you postpone actually spending it until you have the money in your hands.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – A social event in your neighbourhood, perhaps in your home, could bring practical information your way that you can put to use to advance your business. You could meet some valuable contacts. Information received from neighbours can prove enlightening. You should feel optimistic, enthusiastic, and motivated. Whatever you start now should bring success and good fortune your way.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Your business and financial interests could suddenly take a turn for the better. Any difficulties you’ve been having may disappear as if by magic. Whatever your work, either related to career or projects of your own, it should suddenly run a lot more smoothly. You should be feeling physically strong and energetic. Optimism and enthusiasm permeate your thoughts.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You feel mentally and physically great, and your business and financial interests may take a sudden turn for the better. A contract could be involved. Love matters should also be going very well, and children could bring you great pleasure. This is a good time to make future plans and pursue your most cherished ambitions.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You can overcome difficulties with business and money through the help of someone older. Helpful advice makes a future course of action seem clearer and more practical than before. Your practical abilities are heightened. You’re less likely than usual to let strong emotions interfere with using them. A previously unused intuitive ability could also help you now.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Today a piece of information for which you’ve been searching could suddenly become known. You might use your business and money-management skills to help a friend or a group with which you’re affiliated. You’ll have some good pointers to impart. Gratitude, if not financial compensation, should be forthcoming. Put your nose to the grindstone and get going!

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Efforts to advance your career that you’ve made over the past few weeks could finally bear fruit. Success and good fortune are strongly indicated where business and money are concerned. Worries over finances disappear. You could receive public recognition of some kind, particularly from higher-ups. Some benefit through contracts or legal papers is also indicated. This is a satisfying, profitable time.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – A long-awaited vacation or move you’ve been hoping to make could finally be possible today. Before you go, there may be some paperwork to take care of. Thoughts of business advancement may play in your mind, and you might consider taking a course or two to increase your marketability and help you get closer to achieving your goals.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Heightened imagination and ingenuity could bring new ideas for advancing yourself in money and business affairs. Practical information attained from outside sources merges with insights to bring useful information your way. Consider everything carefully before taking action. Be open to the advice of others. Whatever you do, today shows promise of being successful and fortunate.