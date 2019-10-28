Today in High Prairie – October 29, 2019

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – October 29, 2019

Free Play at HP CRC Office 1-3 p.m.

Floor Curling at HP Golden Age Club at 1:30 p.m.

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – October 29, 2019

Abby Cunningham

Candis Haire

Kyle Shantz

Alyssa Deynaka

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – October 29, 2019

Jennifer Churchill

Khloe Scotton

Sophie Matin

Steve Fedoruk

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – October 29, 2019

1891 – Fanny Brice, Baby Snooks Radio Voice

1911 – Phillip Oppenheimer, Famous Diamond Trader

1921 – Bill Mauldin, World War II Cartoonist

1923 – Carl Djerassi, Father of Contraceptive Pill

1925 – Robert Hardy, Harry Potter Actor

1944 – Denny Laine, Moody Blues Guitarist

1944 – Claude Brochu, Montreal Expos President

1946 – Peter Green, Fleetwood Mac Rocker

1947 – Richard Dreyfuss, Jaws Actor

1948 – Kate Jackson, Charlie’s Angels Actress

1949 – Paul Orndorff, “Mr. Wonderful” Wrestler

1953 – Denis Potvin, New York Islander

1955 – Kevin DuBrow, Quiet Riot Singer

1957 – Dan Castellaneta, Voice of Homer Simpson

1971 – Winona Ryder, Edward Scissorhand Actress

This Day in Local History – October 29, 2019

Oct. 29, 1958: The Prairie Echo Community League is formed.

Oct. 29, 1969: Jim Ireland’s home is destroyed by fire. Electrical wiring short-circuiting is the cause.

Oct. 29, 1969: South Peace News reports that 416 acres have been leased near the Smoky River Bridge to build a ski hill. A meeting is called for Nov. 12 at Falher to kick-start the project. A group of Falher citizens launched the project in 1968. An opening of the new ski hill was estimated to be December 1970.

Oct. 29, 1969: South Peace News publishes photos of the new $171,000 High Prairie water treatment plant, soon to open.

Oct. 29, 1973: Construction of the new Boyt Department Store is delayed as material is not arriving in time, says manager Carl Boytinck.

Oct. 29, 1982: Brian Hill scores four goals in Jim McLean’s first-ever game as coach of the High Prairie Regals, who humiliate the Valleyview Jets 17-5 in exhibition play.

Oct. 29, 1993: Freson IGA is chosen as High Prairie’s Small Bbusiness-of-the-Year.

Oct. 29, 1994: Atikameg wins the third annual Charles Dumont Junior High Volleyball Tournament at St. Andrew’s School.

Oct. 29, 2001: General Service Garage officially becomes Charrois Motor Products in a new location in High Prairie’s east end.

Oct. 29, 2001: Keeweetinok Lakes RHA is informed by the Alberta government they have to slash their budget by $413,000.

Oct. 29, 2001: Red Basket Food Store is fined $805 by Judge Thomas Goodson for selling cigarettes to minors on Sept. 14.

Oct. 29, 2005: The High Prairie Aquatic Centre opens for the first public swim to huge crowds.

Oct. 29, 2009: The High Prairie Regals open their season on home ice and are blasted 9-1 by the visiting Falher Pirates. It’s their most lopsided win in High Prairie since records were kept in 1989.

Oct. 29, 2012: A fire destroys the Wapiti News and Used building. The cause is unknown. Fire chief Ken Melnyk says firefighters had to tip the building over to extinguish the blaze, thus destroying potential evidence.

Oct. 29, 2013: Former High Prairie resident Frieda Spendiff passes away at the age of 89 years from cancer. She worked at ATB, Peyre Farm Equipment and the Feeder Co-op.

This Day in World History – October 29, 2019

1390 – 1st trial for witchcraft in Paris.

1552 – Tsar Ivan IV escapes back to Moscow after battle.

1618 – Sir Walter Raleigh is beheaded for allegedly conspiring vs king.

1863 – International Committee of Red Cross forms.

1872 – J.S. Risdon patents metal windmill.

1889 – Stanley Park dedicated in Vancouver.

1942 – Alaska Highway completed.

1945 – 1st ballpoint pen goes on sale, manufactured by Biro.

1947 – Belgium, Luxembourg & Netherlands form Benelux Union.

1955 – Belgium signs accord for 5 day work week [45 hours].

1957 – Hand grenade explodes in Israel’s Parliament.

1958 – Dr. F. Mason Sones is 1st doctor to perform a coronary angiogram.

1964 – Star of India & other jewels are stolen in New York.

1966 – Lunar Orbiter 1 crashes on moon.

1975 – ‘Yorkshire Ripper’ Peter Sutcliffe kills 1st victim, Wilma McCann.

1983 – 550,000 Dutch demonstrate against cruise missile.

1988 – China announces a herbal male contraceptive.

1988 – 1st scheduled Soviet shuttle launch [postponed].

1998 – Mitch, 2nd deadliest Atlantic hurricane in history, makes landfall.

1998 – John Glenn, 77, oldest person to go into space aboard Discovery.

1999 – Deadliest Indian Ocean super cyclone hits India; winds 300 mph.

2004 – Arabic news network airs Osama bin Laden taking credit for 9/11.

2008 – Delta Air Lines merges with Northwest Airlines.

2011 – Snowstorm in NE USA leaves nearly 2 million without power.

2012 – Publishing companies Penguin and Random House merge.

2015 – China announces the end of their one-child policy after 35 years.

2018 – Istanbul opens mega airport: expected to handle 90 million yearly.

2018 – Japanese Princess Ayako marries commoner; gives up royal status.

2018 – Nigel Richards [NZ] wins 4th World Scrabble Championship.

2018 – Storms flood 75% of Venice.

Today’s Horoscopes – October 29, 2019

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Be careful about taking everything as a personal offense. Others’ inconsiderate actions may hurt you emotionally, but they don’t have to. As long as you’re able to maintain a healthy perspective on the situation, you’ll see that many of the behaviours that upset you result from someone else’s insecurities as opposed to their lack of affection for you.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Difficult tension may be frustrating for you to handle. You may wonder why everyone can’t just get along. The answer may seem simple to you, with your easygoing attitude. Unfortunately, there are big egos and unrealistic attitudes involved that make it difficult for other people to see things so simply. You may find that the best you can do is take a step away from the fire.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Tension may arise among friends when someone suddenly feels like an ignored third wheel. People tend to pair up. Do what you can to stay on topics to which everyone can contribute equally. Staying united is key. Together you’re extremely powerful allies, while divided you’re each other’s worst enemies.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Your lively, imaginative spirit is in tune with the collective. The need for a worldly consciousness and evolving humanity has become more obvious to you as time goes by. These issues come up today, but don’t be surprised if you get a reality check. Your dreams may be unrealistic. Someone could try to burst your bubble, so be careful. Don’t lose sight of your goals.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Just when you slow down, simplify and plan, things start to pick up again. Your imagination starts to fly. Stabilization hinders your creative spirit. The last thing your artistic mind wants to do is slow down. Resolving this inner conflict may be hard, but it’s possible. These two sides are on the same team, not opposing ones. If they work together, you can both achieve both goals.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Your sense of play might get you into trouble. This sort of attitude could run up against someone who’s trying to stay on task and take things seriously. It may be difficult for you to know how far to push a situation. You may want to force the other person to join your escapades, but you also see the need to settle down and get serious.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Gadgets and new devices that are supposed to make it easier to accomplish certain tasks may actually cause more confusion. You’re often a big fan of doing things the old-fashioned way. Even though people may laugh at you, you tend to insist that the old way is the best way. Take your time to complete chores and tasks today.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Be careful about going overboard with your sarcasm. Some people take your comments seriously. Not everyone understands your humour. This could make communication unclear at times. Deliver a straight story without exaggeration or embellishment thrown in to make things juicier. Don’t just tell the truth – tell the whole truth. You’ll feel better about the situation.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Self-image could be a difficult issue for you. Perhaps you’ve painted a false picture of yourself lately. In an effort to cover your insecurity, you may not have expressed how you feel to some people. When you look in a mirror, you may find that the person you see is quite different than the person other people see. This conflict may put you in some uncomfortable situations.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You may feel like there’s absolutely nowhere to turn. Reality is a scary thing to face. The last thing you want to do is be serious. But you’re finding it difficult to get satisfaction from your fantasy world. Your dreams beckon to you, but you’re afraid to give in to that temptation because you feel a strong sense of duty to other people and places.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You have a strong sense of self. You take charge of situations instead of letting them take charge of you. But this sense of independence and self-confidence may threaten other people. There are some who feel secure knowing that you rely on them. This is one of those days when you may feel a few growing pains as shifting personalities clash with comfortable behaviour patterns.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You may feel like a mediator between two camps, or you may be the one in a struggle that needs mediation. The big problem with the tension today is that one side could be headstrong and bound to the facts and the truth, while the other is bound to a broader perspective, not necessarily a realistic one. Facts could get twisted in all directions depending on who’s delivering them.