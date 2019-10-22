Today in High Prairie – October 23, 2019

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – October 23, 2019

Big Lakes County meets at 10 a.m.

Free Play at HP CRC Office at 10 a.m.-noon.

CRC Bright Beginnings at Girouxville at 10 a.m.

Storytime for Kids 3-5 Yrs HP Library 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Baby & Me at HP CRC Office at 1 p.m.

CRC Parent n’ Tots at Kinuso at 1 p.m.

CRC Stronger Together Family Night at HP CRC Office 6-8 p.m.

Author Visit – Chris Connell at HP Library at 7 p.m.

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – October 23, 2019

No listings.

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – October 23, 2019

Alex Grace Labby

Gary Ruecker

Jamie Donald

Shannelle Bosse

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – October 23, 2019

1868 – Frederick Lanchester, Built 1st English Petrol Auto

1869 – John Heisman, Heisman Trophy Named for Him

1888 – “Gummo” Marx, Marx Brothers Actor

1910 – Hayden Rorke, I Dream of Jeannie Actor

1917 – Robert Bray, Lassie Actor

1925 – Johnny Carson, The Tonight Show Host

1940 – Pele, Brazilian Soccer Great

1942 – Michael Crichton, The Andromeda Strain Author

1954 – Ang Lee, Brokeback Mountain Filmmaker

1956 – Dwight Yoakam, Honky Tonk Man Singer

1959 – Weird Al Yankovic, American Parody Singer

1962 – Doug Flutie, CFL Quarterback Great

1986 – Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones Actress

1998 – Amandal Stenberg, Hunger Games Actress

This Day in Local History – October 23, 2019

Oct. 23, 1911: Father Jean Baptiste Giroux, Brother Dumas and Indians cut down the trees for the future mission which they wanted to call St. Raphael but is called St. Bruno in Joussard.

Oct. 23, 1960: The NPHL hears at its organizational meeting that Fairview leaves the league to join the rival SPHL. Ronan Brown is elected as the new league president. The league entry fee and bond rises to $100, up from last year’s $75.

Oct. 23, 1963: Ed Houssian, Carson Porisky, Don Powell, Russell Popel and Ike Lawrence are re-elected on the executive of the High Prairie Regals.

Oct. 23, 1972: High Prairie Mayor Fred Dumont reports the town’s proposal for a rapeseed crushing plant grant has been turned down by the federal government. The issue is now dead despite a rallying cry one week later from Councillor Rollie Johnson.

Oct. 23, 1974: Plans are announced to turn over the Central Alberta Land Use Co-operative Building in Faust to the Faust Community League for use as a community hall.

Oct. 23, 1987: The Sacred Heart Health Centre in McLennan celebrates its grand opening.

Oct. 23, 1989: The Whitefish Indian band votes in favour 94 per cent on a $19 million land claim. They also agree it paves the way for a $3 million chopstick factory to be built.

Oct. 23, 1990: HPSD Acting Supt. Jon Ord tells the board of trustees they have to consider closing Carole Bannister School in Faust due to low enrolment.

Oct. 23, 1991: South Peace News reports KFC announces Ed Cunningham begins work as store manager in High Prairie.

Oct. 23, 1992: In a recount of the Oct. 19 municipal election, Albert Burger wins the Faust I.D. seat over Ethel Ruecker 86-85. Three days earlier Ruecker had won 84-82.

Oct. 23, 1993: MITAA opens in its new location in the old Group Home Building.

Oct. 23, 1996: South Peace News reports Scott Wellicome purchases The Cresting Factory from Ed Wilks.

Oct. 23, 1996: A bomb threat forces the evacuation of 600 students at St. Andrew’s School.

Oct. 23-24, 1999: A rescue operation to save thousands of walleye in the Heart River concludes.

Oct. 23, 2001: West End HPSD trustee Marco Gervais is unanimously elected chair of the HPSD at its organizational meeting.

Oct. 23, 2013: POPS Home Hardware receives the 2013 Outstanding Retailer Award in Toronto for Best Building Supply/Home Centre under 25,000 square feet.

Oct. 23, 2013: High Prairie trustee Joyce Dvornek is re-elected chair of HPSD at its organizational meeting.

Oct. 23, 2015: South Peace News receives the Public School Boards Association of Alberta 2015 Media Award for Special Contribution to Public School Education.

Oct. 23, 2018: Big Lakes County elects Joussard Councillor Richard Simard as its new reeve.

Oct. 23, 2018: South Peace News launches NPHL.com to promote the senior hockey league.

This Day in World History – October 23, 2019

42 BC – Brutus’s army is decisively defeated by Mark Antony and Octavi-an.

1091 – Tornado destroys old wooden London Bridge.

1694 – Americans, led by Sir William Phipps, fail to seize Quebec.

1812 – Failed coup against emperor Napoleon.

1814 – 1st plastic surgery is performed in England.

1911 – 1st aerial reconnaissance mission is flown during Italo-Turkish War.

1917 – Lenin speaks against Kamenev, Kollontai, Stalin & Trotsky.

1933 – John Dillinger and his gang rob bank in Indiana and take $75,000.

1935 – Mackenzie King is elected PM of Canada for the 3rd time.

1941 – Walt Disney’s animated film “Dumbo” released.

1945 – Jackie Robinson signs Montreal Royal contract.

1954 – Britain, France & USSR agree to end occupation of Germany.

1958 – USSR lends money to UAR [Egypt] to build Aswan High Dam.

1958 – The Springhill Mine Disaster in Nova Scotia: 74 die.

1958 – The Smurfs first appear.

1964 – Time Magazine uses term “op art” for 1st time.

1970 – Gary Gabelich sets auto speed record 622.4 mph.

1975 – Women take the day off: Iceland shuts the country down for a day.

1977 – Discovery of old one-celled fossil, the earliest life form, occurs.

1978 – China & Japan formally ends 4 decades of dissension.

1983 – 400,000 demonstrate in Brussels, against cruise missile.

1989 – Hungary proclaims itself a republic, declares communist rule ended.

1992 – Akihito becomes 1st Emperor of Japan to stand on Chinese soil.

1993 – Toronto Blue Jays win 2nd World Series.

1998 – Britney Spears releases her debut single “Baby One More Time”.

2001 – Apple releases the iPod.

2015 – “Hello” is 1st song with more than 1,000,000 downloads in 1st week.

2018 – World’s longest sea-crossing bridge [55 km] opens in China.

2018 – World’s oldest intact shipwreck [2,400 years] found in Black Sea.

Today’s Horoscopes – October 23, 2019

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You’re swamped with paperwork regarding financial affairs. Bills need to be paid and cheques deposited. There may also be a legal paper of some kind to deal with. Basically, everything looks great regarding money, so this is certainly welcome. Your circle of acquaintances may widen. Tonight you may receive an invitation to a social event that you choose not to attend.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Have you been thinking about working toward a career as a writer or teacher? If so, this is the day to start. Perhaps you need to sit down and start writing, or you want to take some courses to improve your skills. A number of communications from out of state or even distant lands could come your way from people with information that might change your life in some way.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Being around others should be especially gratifying for you today. Most people should be friendly, and you’ll enjoy their company. The downside is that your psychic faculties are acute, so you might pick up some unsettling feelings from those you talk to. You’re likely to find that many smiles hide turmoil inside.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – A group with which you’ve been involved could receive recognition for good work that you may have spearheaded. Or a friend could receive some sort of public acknowledgment that reflects on you. Long-term goals may suddenly come together for you, winding up months of hard work, bringing you well-earned success and recognition.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – The current aspects indicate success. This might relate to your romantic life or to a creative project that you’ve been working on for a long time. Whichever it is, it comes at just the perfect time when your enthusiasm and optimism are at a peak. You’ll be able to make the most of the fortunate event that comes your way.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Today might mark a milestone for you in the form of public recognition. Your clear, quick thinking and powers of observation have impressed others, and you could reap the benefits of your hard work. These events might encourage you to seek other methods of advancing yourself, perhaps by taking a few courses or moving where there are more opportunities in your field.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – A letter or phone call concerning potential positive changes in your financial situation could have your mind buzzing over possibilities for the future. You might be a bit worried about being able to make the most of this break, but your practicality should enable you to face it objectively and efficiently. There’s no need to worry. Give it some thought and make your decision when it all comes through.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Someone that you don’t really know well may corner you at a social occasion and try to talk you into something. Get all the facts before you commit to anything. Your persuasive powers are high. If you have a project to pitch to someone, this is the day to do it, or at least map out your strategy. Success is strongly indicated for any project you start today.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Your writing and speaking abilities are operating at a high level today. If you’ve been thinking about pursuing either of these avenues, starting now gives you an advantage toward attaining success. Make a start and get your ideas down on paper, however rough they may be. The only downside is the stress that might result from the sudden stimulation.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Success in a creative field and possible public acknowledgment could come your way. Close friends and romantic partners will be very happy for you and might even throw a little celebration of some kind. Phone calls with congratulations may come from distant states or even foreign countries. This could be something you’ve been working toward for a long time, so relax and enjoy it.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Good news about career success may have your home in an uproar. Visitors, particularly men and young people, could be in and out all day, and warm and loving calls could come periodically. You may want to do some work on your home, perhaps clean, decorate, or even minor repairs, but the interruptions may get in your way. Enjoy the company. You can always do what’s necessary tomorrow!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Celebrating coming milestones could have you running around paying visits, shopping, or consulting with others. You might have some interesting news to tell that others enjoy hearing. There might be some changes coming in your area. Perhaps new neighbours or businesses are moving in, or a get-together is planned. This promises to be a busy but satisfying day.