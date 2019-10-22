Today in High Prairie – October 22, 2019

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – October 22, 2019

Baby & Me at HP CRC Office at 10 a.m.

CRC Parent n’ Tots at Grouard at 10 a.m.

CRC Parent n’ Tots at Faust at 1 p.m.

Floor Curling at HP Golden Age Club at 1:30 p.m.

HP town council meets at 7 p.m.

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – October 22, 2019

Jenna Douglas

Joanne Huculak

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – October 22, 2019

Ashleigh Nygaard

Ashton Abel

Michael Bittman

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – October 22, 2019

1807 – Magnus Huss, First to Use Word Alcoholism

1811 – Franz Liszt, Hungarian Composer/Pianist

1844 – Louis Riel, Canadian Metis Hero

1896 – Charles Glenn King, Discovered Vitamin C

1902 – Frank Spedding, Helped Build 1st Atom Bomb

1903 – Curly Howard, Three Stooges Actor

1920 – Mitzi Green, Little Orphan Annie Actress

1973 – Ichiro Suzuki, Seattle Mariner

This Day in Local History – October 22, 2019

Oct. 22, 1969: South Peace News reports that Walker Apartments will soon be torn down in High Prairie to make room for the Royal Bank addition.

Oct. 22, 1969: Hubert Vallan, 18, of High Prairie, slips near the train tracks and loses his right foot after it’s cut off by a moving train near the station.

Oct. 22, 1971: Norman Cox is elected leader of the Prairie Echo 4-H Beef Club.

Oct. 22, 1975: Norma Henry, 22, formerly of Enilda and living in Sherwood Park, is featured in a story competing for Miss Rodeo Canada. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Gene Smith.

Oct. 22, 1979: Houssian and Barry Sharkawi open the Family Inn Restaurant in High Prairie.

Oct. 22, 1990: The High Prairie Recreation Board meets and formally agrees to send its bid in for the 1991 Alberta Northwest Summer Games.

Oct. 22, 1992: High Prairie celebrates the official opening of the $7 million Provincial Building and Moostoos Building.

Oct. 22, 1999: The extension of the High Prairie Airport runway is celebrated with a grand opening.

Oct. 22, 2008: Hendry’s Accounting celebrates its 25th year in business.

Oct. 22, 2009: Archie Grover is hired as the Town of High Prairie’s interim CAO until a full-time CAO is hired.

Oct. 22, 2010: Driftpile’s Kyle Willier and his brother, Sheldon Willier, receive the Lifesaving Medal of Merit from the Life Saving Society of Edmonton for saving the life of a man off Spruce Point Park June 28, 2009.

Oct. 22, 2011: Joe Deynaka passes away at the age of 78 years. He worked in the farming and lumber industries all his life.

Oct. 22, 2011: Peavine resident Clint Cunningham passes away at the age of 44 years. The journeyman plumber had a great love for al sports and was a star pitcher for Peavine.

Oct. 22, 2014: South Peace News reports on the construction of the new Lakeshore Regional Police building at Driftpile.

Oct. 22, 2014: The M.D. of Big Lakes council decides it is willing to take a potential $28,000 loss on a land deal west of town. Previous plans for development fell apart and council decided to let its option to buy expire on Jan. 31, 2015.

Oct. 22, 2015: Lesser Slave Lake MLA Danielle Larivee is appointed Alberta Minister of Municipal Affairs. The news pleases Town of High Prairie Mayor Linda Cox and Big Lakes County Reeve Ken Matthews.

Oct. 22, 2018: A psychiatric assessment for Christoper A. Trindle deems him criminally responsible for setting fires to two High Prairie businesses Aug. 15, 2017. The case is put over to Nov. 19 for possible resolution.

This Day in World History – October 22, 2019

362 – The temple of Apollo at Daphne is destroyed in a mysterious fire.

794 – Emperor Kanmu relocates Japanese capital to Heiankyo [now Kyoto].

1721 – Tsar Peter the Great becomes “All-Russian Imperator”.

1797 – Andre-Jacques Garnerin makes 1st parachute descent from a balloon.

1844 – Millerite Adventists wait for appearance of Jesus.

1861 – 1st telegraph line linking West & East coasts completed.

1879 – Thomas Edison perfects carbonized cotton filament light bulb.

1884 – Greenwich Mean Time adopted worldwide, creating 24 time zones.

1897 – World’s 1st car dealer opens in London.

1906 – Henry Ford becomes President of Ford Motor Company.

1907 – Ringling Brothers buys Barnum & Bailey Circus.

1924 – Toastmasters International is founded.

1926 – J. Gordon Whitehead sucker punches magician Harry Houdini.

1934 – Bank robber Charles “Pretty Boy” Floyd shot and killed by FBI.

1938 – Chester Carlson demonstrates 1st Xerox copying machine.

1939 – NBC becomes 1st network to televise a pro football game.

1954 – West Germany joins North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

1962 – Cuban missile crisis occurs; US imposes naval blockade on Cuba.

1963 – 225,000 students boycot Chicago schools in Freedom Day protest.

1964 – EMI rejects audition by “High Numbers”; they become The Who.

1966 – USSR launches Luna 12 for orbit around moon.

1969 – Paul McCartney denies rumours of his death.

1975 – Soviet spacecraft Venera 9 soft-lands on Venus.

1975 – Venera is 1st lander to return pics from surface of another planet.

1975 – World Football League disbands during 2nd season.

1978 – Pope John Paul II is inaugurated as Pope.

1979 – Deposed Shah of Iran arrives in NYC for medical treatment.

1979 – Walt Disney World’s 100-millionth guest.

1981 – US national debt tops $1 trillion.

1988 – Elton John sells out Madison Square Garden for record 26th time.

1991 – General Motors announces 9 month loss of $US 2.2 billion.

2005 – Most active Atlantic hurricane season on record: 22 storms.

2008 – India launches its 1st unmanned lunar mission Chandrayaan-1.

2008 – Google Play is launched.

2016 – AT&T buy Time Warner for $85.4 billion.

Today’s Horoscopes – October 22, 2019

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You’re competing with someone today as you fight for dominance in a situation. The unspoken battle has begun, and the war won’t end until you’ve successfully claimed your victorious position as ruler of the mountain. Defend your territory if you feel that someone is stepping on it. If you don’t make it known that you’re the boss, someone else surely will claim that spot.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Don’t hesitate to dive into whatever project or situation suits your fancy today. Your luck will make you victorious in whatever game you choose. Happiness is almost inevitable. Don’t be afraid to share your enthusiasm with others. Your confidence is incredibly inspiring. Others are lucky to be on your team.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Don’t blow things out of proportion today. You’re apt to have a tendency to exaggerate everything to such a degree that you completely lose touch with the true reality of the situation. You could be painting a terrible scene in order to elicit pity from others. Be honest about the situation before you create more enemies than friends.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Your emotions are dynamic and extreme today. They’re apt to control every action you take whether you realize it or not. Be aware that it’s best to realize it so you can then control these volatile feelings instead of being controlled by them. This doesn’t mean you should try to ignore them by pretending they don’t exist.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – There’s an inspirational quality about you today that you should make more public. Instead of shrinking into your imagination, you should expand your energy outward to the people around you. Your heart is caring and sensitive. It’s time to earn some public recognition for its loyalty and loving nature. Stand up and take a bow for all the incredible things you do for others.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – In many respects, the energy of the day can’t get much better for you. It’s up to you to direct this energy into action that will nourish your soul. There’s a great deal of power and strength behind your emotions. You should make sure that you carry this good feeling with you into every situation from now on.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Consider cooking dinner for a large group tonight. Ask everyone to pitch in some money and you’ll be surprised at the fantastic masterpiece you can create with just a small amount of effort on your part. Set the table with candles and add good music in the background. Even if a dinner party doesn’t sound like a fun idea now, take a leadership role in whatever events come your way.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Once you take the first step today, the rest of the way will be a piece of cake. Before you know it, you’ll have completed the entire marathon with very little sweat on your brow. The one thing to watch out for is that you don’t run over anyone in your dash to the finish line. Be careful of the runners beside you and treat them as friends and supporters instead of opponents.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You could feel a great deal of pressure from the people around you to join in their festivities. Perhaps you’re being lured into the frenzy of activity. Don’t feel like you have to be a part of the party if you don’t want to be. The worst thing for you to do would be to pretend that you’re interested when you aren’t.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You may have so much fun today that you forget to check on the happiness of the people around you. You should feel quite a surge of strength because of the energy of today, but realize that other people may have a hard time keeping up with your fantastic pace. Stop and take a break in order to allow other people to catch up.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You may not be terribly impressed with the activity going on around you, but that doesn’t mean you have to be miserable because of it. This isn’t the time to sit back and let others take the lead. If you see something you don’t agree with, step up and make it known. Do what you can to change the course of events by letting your powerful voice be heard.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – There’s a trajectory of truth to maintain today. If you try to go against the flow, you’ll have a difficult time achieving your goals. You’re much better off setting your sights on something downstream so that you can utilize the incredible force that already has a great deal of momentum behind it. There’s no need to reinvent the wheel on a day like this.