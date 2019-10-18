Today in High Prairie – October 18, 2019

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – October 18, 2019

E.W. Pratt Invitational Volleyball Tournament [Day 1]

ASQ Clinic & Free Play at HP CRC Office 10 a.m.-noon.

Prayer Shawl Knitting at HP St. Mark’s Anglican Church at 10 a.m.

Off to a Good Start at HP CRC Office at 1 p.m.

Floor Curling at HP Golden Age Club at 1:30 p.m.

Cats at Renegades at E.W. Pratt Field at 4:30 p.m.

HP Quilt Guild meets at St. Andrew’s School at 7 p.m.

AA meets at the HP Church of the Nazarene at 7:30 p.m.

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – October 18, 2019

Carol Lawrie

Donna Geertsma

Quintin Guttinger

Stan Shaw

Today’s Local Birthday – Faust – October 18, 2019

Calvin Collins

Kayla Garrick

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – October 18, 2019

1595 – Edward Winslow, Plymouth Colony Founder

1898 – Lotte Lenya, From Russia with Love Singer

1913 – Evelyn Venable, Death Takes a Holiday Actress

1919 – Pierre E. Trudeau, Canadian Prime Minister

1922 – Little Orphan Annie, Comic Strip Character

1925 – Chuck Berry, Guitarist/Singer/Songwriter

1927 – George C. Scott, Patton Actor

1928 – Keith Jackson, ABC Sportscaster

1935 – Peter Boyle, Everybody Loves Raymond Actor

1938 – Dawn Wells, Gilligan’s Island Mary Ann

1939 – Lee Harvey Oswald, JFK Assassin

1949 – Gary Richrath, REO Speedwagon Guitarist

1951 – Pam Dawber, Mork & Mindy Actress

1956 – Martina Navratilova, Tennis Pro

1960 – Erin Moran, Happy Day Actress Joanie

1960 – J.C. Van Damme, Double Impact Actor

1972 – Alex Tagliani, Canadian Racecar Driver

1984 – Lindsey Vonn, American Alpine Skier

This Day in Local History – October 18, 2019

Oct. 18, 1958: Farmers Union of Alberta president Arnold Platt comes to High Prairie to speak to a crowd at the Park Hotel.

Oct. 18, 1962: Falher and McLennan announce they will amalgamate teams for entry into the NPHL for the coming season. The team will be nicknamed the Combines.

Oct. 18, 1970: High Prairie’s Lief Jacobsen and Tom Lysiak report to the training camp for the Medicine Hat Tigers.

Oct 18, 1971: Gerald Doerksen is appointed mayor of Kinuso by the three elected members of the village council.

Oct. 18, 1973: An oil spill dumps an estimated 30,000 gallons onto the ground. A bullet hole causes the spill on the pipeline, located northeast of High Prairie near the Heart River.

Oct. 18, 1981: Margaret Berry, 50, of High Prairie, is killed in a motor vehicle accident near McLennan. Her husband Oscar, 66, dies on Dec. 3.

Oct. 18, 1988: Ernie Amerasinghe’s St. Andrew’s School team wins the High Prairie School Divisional junior high school soccer title defeating Donnelly 2-1 in the final.

Oct. 18, 1988: Over 60 people attend a meeting in Joussard to express support for a new $2 million marina.

Oct. 18, 1991: High Prairie resident Jim McLean is appointed to serve on the Alberta Sport Council.

Oct. 18, 1993: The High Prairie Recreation Board considers a request to host the 1995 Alberta Northwest Summer Games. They table the matter to the next meeting. Eventually, the board decides to decline.

Oct. 18, 1996: Dan Seals performs at St. Andrew’s School.

Oct. 18, 1998: High Prairie businessman Danny Kachnic dies of a heart attack in Edmonton at the age of 45 years. He owned or co-owned Schell’s Carpets, the Roxy Theatre, the Entertainment Centre and KBS-TV.

Oct. 18, 2006: High Prairie trustee Joyce Dvornek is re-elected chair of High Prairie School Division at its organizational meeting.

Oct. 18, 2007: Dr. Robin Laughlin tells the High Prairie Community Health Council Physician Retention Committee there is a critical shortage of physicians and nurses at the High Prairie Hospital.

Oct. 18, 2008: The High Prairie Golf Course suffers damage after someone drives a vehicle on fairways and greens thus ripping up turf. Damage is estimated at $10,000.

Oct. 18, 2008: Thelma Dobson reads from her book ‘The Way it Was’ at the High Prairie Museum in which she tells stories of her mother’s adventures teaching in one-room schools.

Oct. 18, 2010: Rick Dumont is re-elected mayor of High Prairie in the municipal election. Dumont receives 277 votes to Linda Cox’s 258, Rollie Johnson’s 123 and Dave Vanderwell’s 108.

Oct. 18, 2010: High Prairie provincial court Judge Thomas Goodson says after testimony that, “This is the wildest story I’ve heard in a long time” before sentencing Terrance R. Willier, 29, to 15 days in jail for obstructing or resisting a police officer.

This Day in World History – October 18, 2019

1356 – Earthquake destroys Basel, Switzerland.

1648 – 1st labour organization forms in NA: Boston Shoemakers.

1685 – French King Louis XIV cancels rights of French Protestants.

1855 – Franz Liszt’s symphonic poem “Prometheus” premieres.

1860 – The Second Opium War ends at the Convention of Peking.

1867 – US buys Alaska from Russia for $7.2 million.

1878 – Edison makes electricity available for household use.

1892 – 1st commercial long-distance phone line opens [Chicago-NY].

1918 – Czechoslovakia declares independence from Austro-Hungarian Empire.

1922 – British Broadcasting Company [BBC] founded, later BB Corporation.

1929 – Women are considered “Persons” under Canadian law.

1930 – Joseph Sylvester becomes 1st jockey to win 7 races in 1 day.

1931 – American gangster Al Capone convicted of tax evasion.

1950 – Connie Mack retires as manager of Philadelphia A’s after 50 years.

1952 – Date of the 1st Mad Magazine issue.

1954 – Texas Instruments Inc. announces the 1st transistor radio.

1955 – Track & Field names Jesse Owens all-time track athlete.

1961 – “West Side Story” starring Natalie Wood is released.

1962 – US launches Ranger 5 for lunar impact; but misses moon.

1967 – Soviet Venera 4 becomes 1st probe to send data back from Venus.

1967 – Walt Disney’s “Jungle Book” film is released.

1968 – Circus Circus hotel opens in Las Vegas.

1974 – Chicago Bull Nate Thurmond is 1st in NBA to score quadruple double.

1979 – Iran’s Ayatollah Khomeini orders mass executions to stop.

1988 – “Roseanne” TV comedy starring Roseanne Barr premieres on ABC-TV.

1992 – 1st non-US team wins a World Series Game; Toronto 5, Atlanta 4.

1995 – Winnipeg Jets sold to Americans who plan to move them to Phoenix.

2007 – After 8 years in exile, Benazir Bhutto returns to Pakistan.

2013 – Saudi Arabia becomes 1st country to turn down a seat on the UN.

Today’s Horoscopes – October 18, 2019

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – A very loving message could come to you from a woman, possibly your mother. If this is a letter, it may go on for several pages. If it’s a phone call, the conversation could last for a long time. Try to schedule some free time during the day. Whoever this person is, this contact is going to make a very positive difference in your relationship.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – A small sum of money could come today, possibly through the efforts of a woman. You may have been waiting for this for a long time, so expect to feel relieved. You may have some definite plans for the money. Perhaps it’s meant for a specific purpose, or maybe you’ll invest it. Whichever it is, you’ll want to celebrate.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Today’s energies will bring good fortune and success. New opportunities to increase status and income could come your way. You could make some new friends at the same time, including someone older than you who could be a potential love partner. This should prove to be a fortunate day for you, from friendship to romance to education to business.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Today your imagination should be flowing freely. You could channel this into creative work, or you could come up with some ingenious ways to advance your business interests. The next few days could find your mind in overdrive and working on whatever ideas you come up with today. Write them down. You’ll want to remember them all.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Today you could meet with a female acquaintance that you know through a group. By the end of the day, this person could turn from casual acquaintance to firm friend. You’ll find that this woman is not only a warm and kindhearted person but also that your backgrounds and interests dovetail closely. The only caution is that this person is tough where business is concerned!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Don’t be surprised if you feel a powerful affection for someone you’ve met at work. This could be a friendly affection or it could be stronger than that. If the latter, it might not be a good idea to express this emotion overtly. The feeling could pass as quickly as it came, or the person might be emotionally unavailable. Be discreet!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – A powerful feeling of love for someone from far away could strike you today. This might be someone you’re involved with professionally. If this is a romantic attraction, the person probably reciprocates your feelings though is too reserved to express them. Don’t push. Let things develop as they will. The relationship might prove to be lasting if you’re careful!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Love and passion may be on your mind. If you aren’t currently involved, you might be attracted to someone you know through business, so a little caution is advised. Suggest a professional lunch or dinner and then see where it goes. You might not get what you want today, but you could create new potential for tomorrow!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – If you’re single, you might long for a romantic partner today. If you’re attached, you might think of making your commitment more permanent. If you’re married, children might be on your mind. Whatever your situation, and whatever it is you’re searching for now, look your best when encountering current or potential partners. You’ll probably get the response you want!

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Have you been thinking about adopting a pet? If so, today is a great day to go to the shelter and rescue one. You’ll know which one to choose, as the animal will probably choose you! If this is what you want, don’t let minor objections get in the way. A pet can be a wonderful source of companionship, entertainment, and unconditional love.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Someone you love dearly could provide inspiration for creative activity of some kind. You might write a song or poem about your friend, draw or paint a portrait, or cook a special meal. Don’t hesitate out of shyness or embarrassment. Your friend will be touched. Your efforts will be appreciated and contribute a great deal to the permanence of your friendship.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – A forthcoming social event that you’re planning to host in your home could inspire some minor redecorating today. You might decide to repaint or add some new plants or pictures. Your aesthetic sense is good, so don’t put it off. Do it while your imagination is flowing freely. You’ll be very happy with the results, and they won’t be lost on your guests!