Today in High Prairie – October 10, 2019

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – October 10, 2019

Play & Learn at HP CRC Office 10 a.m.-noon.

CRC Baby & Me at East Prairie at 1 p.m.

Free Play at HP CRC Office 6-8 p.m.

All-Candidates Forum at HP GBRC at 7 p.m.

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – October 10, 2019

Alex Guerin

Chris Pardell

Lorraine Wilton

Fred Keay

Alyssa Keay

Today’s Local Birthday – Faust – October 10, 2019

Carolyn Ruecker.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – October 10, 2019

1731 – Henry Cavendish, Discovered Hydrogen

1892 – Earle Dickson, Band-Aid Inventor

1909 – Florida Friebus, Bob Newhart Show Actress

1911 – Clare Hollingworth, 1st to report WWII

1923 – Nicholas Parsons, “Ultimate Quiz Show Host”

1947 – Alan Rachins, LA Law Actor

1954 – David Lee Roth, Van Halen Singer

1958 – Tanya Tucker, Country Singer/Actress

1963 – Anita Mui, “Madonna of the East”

1969 – Brett Favre, Green Bay Packers

1972 – Mario Lopez, Saved by the Bell Actor

1974 – Chris Pronger, Edmonton Oiler

1974 – Dale Earnhardt Jr., Racecar Driver

This Day in Local History – October 10, 2019

Oct. 10, 1914: The Grouard News reports the ED&BC Railroad has reached Swan River, 50 miles to the east of Grouard, where they are busy building a bridge across the river.

Oct. 10, 1914: The Grouard News reports the public school may close due to financial hardships.

Oct. 10, 1915: Grouard’s William Freeman returns home with injuries marking the first man to return from the war. He was injured in the Battle of Givenchy. It’s the same battle where Grouardites Roy Flaherty and Lee Smith died. Freeman suffered wounds to his legs and sides from shrapnel and was discharged as unfit for service.

Oct. 10, 1933: The RCMP closes their Grouard detachment and move it to High Prairie. RCMP set up in a building owned by C.V. Johnson.

Oct. 10, 1956: The first day of the two-day Sixth Annual Convention of the Alberta Indian Teachers’ Convention is held at Joussard.

Oct. 10, 1973: High Prairie town council decides to proceed with a new $500,000 paved airstrip.

Oct. 10, 1990: South Peace News reports that Dion Willier, of Sucker Creek, is rated among the top 25 best junior baseball players in Alberta.

Oct. 10, 1994: The newly-formed Lakeland Eagles announce that Jim McLean and Rondy Gauchier will coach the club for the coming season.

Oct. 10, 2000: Mike Daubert takes over as High Prairie and District Chamber of Commerce president from Mike Poulter.

Oct. 10, 2007: South Peace News publishes photos of the intersection improvements on Highway 750 leading into Grouard.

Oct. 10, 2007: South Peace News reports that Driftpile is forming its own B-MAD chapter.

Oct. 10, 2009: Titen Badger wins a pomegranate eating contest held at High Prairie Freson IGA.

Oct. 10, 2013: Police seize about $20,000 worth of cocaine during a drug bust – one of the largest in High Prairie’s history.

Oct. 10, 2014: Six combines gather at the field of Jim Stokes near Enilda to complete his harvest.

Oct. 10, 2017: Northern Lakes College board chair Dan Vandermeulen attends a High Prairie town council meeting and tells council to support their plan to build near High Prairie Elementary School or risk losing funding.

Oct. 10, 2018: Big Lakes County presents a cheque for $15,000 to the High Prairie and District Health Foundation. The money was raised at the Big Lakes Charity Golf Tournament Aug. 16. Cheques of $5,000 are also presented to the Stollery Children’s Hospital and the Alberta Heart and Stroke Foundation.

This Day in World History – October 10, 2019

1375 – Westfriese sea wall breaks flooding northern Netherlands.

1780 – Great Hurricane kills 20,000 to 30,000 in Caribbean.

1845 – Naval School [now called US Naval Academy] opens at Annapolis.

1846 – Neptune’s moon Triton discovered by William Lassell.

1865 – John Wesley Hyatt patents the billiard ball made from celluloid.

1868 – 1st written account of a Canadian football game.

1886 – 1st tuxedo worn to autumn ball at Tuxedo Park, NY.

1899 – Issac R. Johnson patents the bicycle frame.

1904 – Boston pitchers achieve 148 complete games – an AL record.

1911 – Sun Yat-sen’s revolutionaries overthrow Manchus.

1928 – Chiang Kai-shek becomes Director of the State Council of China.

1932 – Dniper Dam in USSR put into operation [world’s biggest].

1933 – 1st synthetic detergent “Dreft” by Procter & Gamble, goes on sale.

1954 – Ho Chi Minh enters Hanoi after withdrawal of French troops.

1956 – Movie “Giant” starring Elizabeth Taylor, Rock Hudson, premieres.

1957 – World’s first major nuclear plant accident at Cumbria, England.

1959 – Pan Am begins regular flights around the world.

1961 – Variety TV show “The Bob Newhart Show” premieres on NBC.

1964 – 18th Summer Olympic Games open in Tokyo.

1969 – “Jesus Christ Superstar” soundtrack album by recorded.

1970 – Fiji gains independence from Britain.

1973 – US Vice President Spiro Agnew resigns, guilty of tax fraud.

1975 – Israel formally signs Sinai accord with Egypt.

1976 – Greece’s Dimitrion Yordanidis, 98, oldest man to run in marathon.

1979 – Panama assumes sovereignty over Canal Area.

1981 – Anwar Sadat’s funeral service held in Cairo.

1986 – Shimon Peres resigns as Prime Minister of Israel.

1995 – Most Dutch telephone numbers increase to 10 digits.

2010 – The Netherlands Antilles are dissolved.

Today’s Horoscopes – October 10, 2019

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – A social event involving business associates and friends could bring fresh ideas your way, pointing you in a new direction. Your material and spiritual goals might come under discussion and open your eyes to previously unnoticed opportunities. Communication is clearer than usual. This may prove beneficial. Increased understanding brings you closer to others.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You’re likely feeling alert, strong, and full of energy and stamina. Your sense of adventure is high. You may be exploring the possibility of an interesting vacation – rafting, backpacking, or some other adventure. This is a good idea. This trend in your physical condition should continue for a while. Get some travel brochures and look into it!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Intimate relationships gather steam as increased involvement in each other’s life brings you closer. Relationships grow through enhanced communication and shared dreams, goals, and ideals, not to mention physical passion! You should feel strong and confident today, especially as your material success continues. Travel, a new car, and a few luxury items might be on your agenda.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Happiness reigns in the home as your household continues to experience success. Someone new may come to visit. Expect a lot of comings and goings, plus an impromptu party or two. Meditation and contemplation could provide inspiration for new projects, and you might spend some time writing down ideas and brainstorming ways to approach them.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – A lot of interesting letters and calls could come your way today. Or you might have business to transact, perhaps involving paperwork, and spend a lot of time out in the community running errands. Group activities could also take place in your neighbourhood, bringing you and your friends closer together. The only caution is that you shouldn’t try to do too much.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You’re likely to be doing so well financially that you might be a little complacent. With all the hard work you’ve been doing, you might feel that you deserve some rewards and decide to go shopping. Don’t throw caution to the winds, however. You’re doing well, but you don’t want your house cluttered with items you don’t want or need.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Your energy and enthusiasm are elevated as you approach yet a higher level of accomplishment. This could inspire you to channel most of your energy into more work and climb yet higher. You might even be thinking in terms of expanding all your horizons – professional, intellectual, and spiritual. Travel could also be in the offing. Consider your options carefully. There might be too many choices.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Today you might experience a bit of restlessness, perhaps because you feel there’s something you ought to be doing but you aren’t sure what. Your mind is sharp, intuitive, and logical, but too many options could be on the horizon. You might find it difficult to choose among them. Once you decide, you’ll charge ahead and make a success of whatever you try.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You might consider entering a business partnership of some kind with friends. This is a good time because your communication is especially good. Details of each person’s role can be worked out clearly. Though it’s admittedly going to take some effort, success is indicated for just about any goal.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Have you been working toward public acknowledgement of some sort? If so, you may receive it today. You’ve been working hard and produced results that aren’t likely to go unnoticed. Expect some compliments, a lot of praise, and maybe even a moment of fame. Needless to say, this is going to give your self-confidence a boost.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – All should be going well for you – love, money, and career. Still, you seek other goals, and today you might be thinking of educational, intellectual, and spiritual matters that you’ve always wanted to pursue. Don’t be surprised if you’re preoccupied with trying to sort it all out. And don’t feel you have to rush to make a decision. Give it some time.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Today you might decide to do some intense research regarding economics, stocks, or land investments and see how it applies to your current financial situation. You’ve been doing well and should continue doing so. You’ll want to find ways to make your money grow. Books, magazines, and newspapers can help your quest, as can consultations with professionals.