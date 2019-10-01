Today in High Prairie – October 1, 2019

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – October 1, 2019

CRC Parent n’ Tots at McLennan at 10 a.m.

Free Play at HP CRC Office at 1-3 p.m.

CRC Parent n’ Tots at Joussard at 1 p.m.

HP Library Board meeting at library at 5:30 p.m.

Ukrainian Cultural Soc. of HP meets at Nazarene Church at 7 p.m.

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – October 1, 2019

Alex Charrois

Brittany Friesen

Marissa Sutherland

Robert Buchan

Trent Meyaard

Tom McDermott

Karen Waikle

Michael Dube

Today’s Local Birthday – Faust – October 1, 2019

Roberta Hunt

Rylan Dashkewytch

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – October 1, 2019

1207 – Henry III, King of England

1881 – William Boeing, Boeing Company Founder

1909 – Everett Sloane, Citizen Kane Actor

1910 – Bonnie Parker, Outlaw [Bonnie and Clyde]

1920 – Walter Matthau, The Odd Couple Actor

1921 – James Whitmore, Shawshank Redemption Actor

1924 – Jimmy Carter, Former US President

1927 – Tom Bosley, Happy Days Actor

1928 – George Peppard, A-Team Actor

1935 – Julie Andrews, Sound of Music Actress

1943 – Jim Martini, Sly & Family Stone Rocker

1950 – Randy Quaid, Midnight Express Actor

1951 – Brian Greenway, April Wine Guitarist

1956 – Theresa May, English PM

This Day in Local History – October 1, 2019

Oct. 1, 1913: Grouard town council hires Dr. E. Boissoneault as the new health officer.

Oct. 1, 1915: The Peace River Land District is split into two offices, one in Peace River Crossing and one in Grouard. The Grouard Land District is formed and comprises 6.360 million acres.

Oct. 1, 1949: Construction concludes and the gym at St. Bruno Mission School in Joussard is opened.

Oct. 1, 1954: High Prairie RCMP move their detachment to a house on Fevang Street owned by Frank Squires.

Oct. 1, 1962: The High Prairie Progress increases its subscription rates to $3 per year from $2.50.

Oct. 1, 1972: Jeremy Gaucher, of Sucker Creek, is killed after being hit by a police car driven by Const. T.H. Harris.

Oct. 1, 1972: The stars of Stampede Wrestling perform at the High Prairie Sports Palace in front of 750 fans.

Oct. 1, 1973: Alberta’s minimum wage increases to $1.95 from $1.75 per hour.

Oct. 1, 1973: The last wing of the old High Prairie Providence Hospital is torn down to make way for the new wing.

Oct. 1, 1979: The High Prairie Youth Assessment Centre celebrates its grand opening.

Oct. 1, 1983: The new High Prairie UGG elevator is opened with John VandenBerg as manager.

Oct. 1, 1985: Wapiti Aviations stops flights in High Prairie without giving any notice. Lack of passengers is cited as the reason.

Oct. 1, 1988: George Larocque opens a car wash beside Turbo.

Oct. 1, 1992: Evelyn opens The Cutting Edge in the SAAN Mall.

Oct. 1, 1994: Carman Moen opens Workmaster’s Safety and Workwear in his Baron Oilfield Supplies building.

Oct. 1, 1994: Brenda Langevin begins her job as executive director of Keeweetinok Lakes RHA.

Oct. 1, 1994: Mike Choi sells the New Orion Restuarant and Northern Lites ending 17 years of ownership.

Oct. 1, 1995: Ernie Amerasinghe retires from teaching and opens Ernie’s Tours.

Oct. 1, 1996: The Burger Baron opens for breakfast for the first time.

Oct. 1, 1996: Linda Sutherland opens Sweetbriar Salon in her home in High Prairie’s east end.

Oct. 1, 1998: Minimum wage in Alberta increases by 40 cents to $5.40 per hour.

Oct. 1, 2007: Adam Efram begins operation of Adam’s Taxi Service in High Prairie.

Oct. 1, 2008: Gift Lake Metis Settlement sells the High Prairie Inn for an undisclosed figure to Shemina.

Oct. 1, 2008: South Peace News features a story on the High Prairie MITAA Centre and the expansion of its treatment programs.

Oct. 1, 2010: Peavine Metis Settlement holds a celebration to announce they are taking over sole ownership of the Pomeroy Inn and Suites, to be renamed Peavine Inn and Suites.

Oct. 1, 2010: High Prairie Municipal Library librarian Janet Lemay wins the 2010 Excellence in Librarianship Award for public libraries.

Oct. 1, 2014: South Peace News reports on the Edmonton Police Commission’s desire to have all towns in Alberta charged for policing. The move would cost High Prairie over $500,000 per year. Mayor Linda Cox, unaware of the proposal, calls it “devastating” to the town.

Oct. 1, 2014: Bethel Baptist Pastor Eric Kregel announces he is leaving for Edmonton just before Christmas.

Oct. 1, 2016: After 20 years, the High Prairie and District Children’s Resource Council opens a facility it can call its own in the former House of Furniture building.

This Day in World History – October 1, 2019

1653 – Russian parliament accepts annexation of Ukraine.

1661 – Yachting begins in England; King Charles II beats his brother James.

1800 – Spain cedes Louisiana to France in a secret treaty.

1814 – Europe’s political map redrawn after the defeat of Napoleon.

1843 – News of the World begins publication in London.

1847 – Maria Mitchell discovers a non-naked-eye comet.

1867 – Karl Marx’s “Das Kapital” is published.

1868 – “Little Women” by Louisa May Alcott is published.

1869 – 1st postcards are issued in Vienna, Austria.

1888 – National Geographic magazine publishes for the 1st time.

1890 – Congress establishes Yosemite National Park.

1903 – 1st Baseball World Series game: Pittsburgh beats Boston 7-3.

1908 – Henry Ford introduces the Model T car [costs $825].

1914 – The 1st division of Canadian troops, 33,000 sail for Britain.

1934 – Adolf Hitler expands German army, violating Treaty of Versailles.

1946 – 12 Nazi war criminals sentenced to death in Nuremberg.

1947 – 1st helicopter air mail & express service in Los Angeles.

1949 – People’s Republic of China proclaimed by Mao Zedong.

1949 – Republic of China [Taiwan] forms on island of Formosa.

1950 – South Korean troops cross the 38th parallel into North Korea.

1952 – 1st ultra high frequency [UHF] TV station opens at Portland, Oregon.

1958 – US space agency NASA begins operations.

1961 – Beach Boys record debut single “Surfin”; new music style starts.

1961 – East & West Cameroon merge as Federal Republic of Cameroon.

1962 – Johnny Carson hosts his 1st “The Tonight Show”.

1962 – The Lucy Show premieres.

1969 – Concorde 001 test flight breaks sound barrier.

1971 – Walt Disney World opens in Bay Lake, Florida.

1974 – “The Texas Chain Saw Massacre” horror film premieres.

1975 – “The Thrilla in Manila”; Muhammad Ali defeats Joe Frazier.

1980 – Cosmonauts Ryumin & Popov break space endurance record of 176 days.

1982 – EPCOT Center opens in Orlando, Florida.

1982 – Sony CDP-101 [1st commercially released CD player] released.

1988 – Mikhail Gorbachev becomes head of state of the Soviet Union.

1990 – Meteorite explodes above Pacific Ocean.

1994 – NHL owners begin lockout of players lasting 103 days.

1999 – Edmonton Oilers retire Wayne Gretzky’s No. 99.

2015 – NY Yankees record the 10,000th win in franchise history.

Today’s Horoscopes – October 1, 2019

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Usually you trust your instincts about money, but today you should believe even more strongly in your financial sense. Unconventional ideas for increasing your income might come up. While your instincts might say go for it, your logic could tell you no. Help yourself by consulting professionals who know what’s happening. If they agree with your instincts, go for it!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – A friend or group could be transforming not only your personality but also your life. The changes could be taking place at a very deep level, so you might not be aware of them. You could be surprised, but don’t be upset. Everyone changes. For you, this transmutation will prove positive. You may not have planned it, but it’s happening.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Have you been thinking about changing jobs or taking up a new profession? If you have, now’s the time to lay the groundwork. If you haven’t considered it, a new opportunity may take you by surprise. You may go from a behind-the-scenes career like banking to a very public profession like acting. Don’t hesitate because of insecurity. If you like what’s happening, go for it.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – A radical transformation of your daily routine is definitely in the wind. You may decide to get an advanced degree or move to a foreign country or become more involved with a group. Even for someone as adventurous as you, this particular change might seem outrageous. Don’t worry about it. Follow your heart. Such opportunities often arise only once in a lifetime!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Your values might be under attack. Perhaps someone connected with your job is doing things that seem unethical and you don’t want to be associated with him or her. Whatever the situation, dealing with it may be too difficult. You might even consider leaving your field. Think carefully first! Whatever you decide, you’ll want to be sure that it’s right for you.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Expect to channel a lot of energy into partnerships today. Whether the partnership is new or long term, business or personal, it requires extra effort to maintain now. Perhaps you and your partner need to communicate more. Share your concerns or brainstorm some plans for the future that are a bit different from what you usually do. Make the effort.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Delving into the more obscure areas of your work could be your focus today. This could involve some in-depth research, exploring possibilities for new enterprises, or something as mundane as cleaning out files. Intense conversations concerning these matters could take place. Don’t be surprised at anything you turn up. Strange objects or information are definitely in the wind.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Are you currently involved in a creative enterprise with a partner? If so, expect a burst of energy to be directed to completing that project. You might make more progress today than you have in several weeks, though you may be surprised at the direction the enterprise takes. In the evening, schedule a date with a love partner. You’ll have a lot to report!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Some work on your house’s infrastructure might be needed today. The plumbing or electricity might be giving you problems, but you’ll be glad when the repairs are done. Your house will probably run more efficiently. For this reason, it’s best not to try to make the repairs yourself. Even if you’re somewhat skilled in this area, call a professional.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Creative writing or speaking projects might take up a lot of your time today. You could channel not only your mind but also your very being into your work. You’ll probably be so caught up in what you’re doing that you have difficulty returning to the real world when you’re done. Never mind. You’ll probably be pleased with the results.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Family values that you’ve embraced could be challenged today. You might consider some friends to be your true family, or think that an unconventional household works better for you than a traditional one. So what if you prefer a commune to a nuclear family? Don’t let the concerns of relatives cause you to hold back.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Some books that you find fascinating are changing your life in subtle ways. They may involve new lifestyles or ancient mysteries coming to light or new scientific discoveries. This isn’t likely to be just a passing interest. What you’re learning could well become part of your being. You’ll want to read everything pertaining to the subject.