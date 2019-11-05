Today in High Prairie – November 6, 2019

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – November 6, 2019

HP Interagency meeting at Provincial Building at 9 a.m.

Storytime for Kids 3-5 Yrs HP Library 10:30-11:30 a.m.

PRJH Fundraising Supper at 6 p.m.

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – November 6, 2019

Shawn Gibb

Matthew Marquardt

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – November 6, 2019

Helmut Wolff

Keith Abel

Allan Duchesneau

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – November 6, 2019

1771 – Alois Senefelder, Inventor of Lithography

1796 – George Back, Northern Canadian Explorer

1814 – Adolphe Sax, Inventor of Saxophone

1851 – Charles Dow, Co-Founder of Dow Jones

1861 – James Naismith, Inventor of Basketball

1887 – Walter Johnson, “The Big Train” Pitcher

1906 – James Norris, Chicago Blackhawks Owner

1914 – Jonathan Harris, Lost in Space Actor

1916 – Ray Conniff, American Bandleader

1921 – James Jones, From Here to Eternity Author

1931 – Mike Nichols, The Graduate Director

1944 – Bill Henderson, Chilliwack Vocalist

1946 – Sally Field, Forrest Gump Actress

1946 – George Young, AC/DC Guitarist

1946 – Fred Penner, Children’s Entertainer

1948 – Glenn Frey, Eagles Vocalist

1949 – Brad Davis, Midnight Express Actor

1955 – Maria Shriver, American newscaster

1957 – Lori Singer, Fame Actress

1976 – Catherine Clark, Canadian Journalist

1988 – Emma Stone, Amazing Spider-Man Actress

This Day in Local History – November 6, 2019

Nov. 6, 1971: Adult education classes are held for the first time at Joussard School. The classes include sewing, bookkeeping, math and English, are sponsored by the Joussard Chamber of Commerce.

Nov. 6, 1974: High Prairie merchants talk about restricting the sale of glue to area youth to combat a serious glue sniffing problem in the area.

Nov. 6, 1982: Jim McLean coaches his first regular season game in the NPHL and wins 6-3 over the visiting Manning Comets. Six different Regals score during the win. In other NPHL opening games, visiting Peace River defeated Falher 7-6, Grimshaw defeated visiting McLennan 11-5 and Fairview whipped visiting Valleyview 10-5.

Nov. 6, 1987: Sucker Creek welcomes the arrival of its first fire truck.

Nov. 6, 1991: South Peace News reports the Town of High Prairie will submit a bid to become Alberta’s 1993 forest capital.

Nov. 6, 1991: South Peace News reports eight communities including Slave Lake and Kinuso submit bids for the Midnight Twilight Tourist Association’s head office.

Nov. 6, 1991: Faust I.D. Coun. Albert Burger tells council he will not take part in any debates except for those concerning Faust.

Nov. 6, 1991: The High Prairie hospital board reports that theft at the hospital is at a record high. About $4,000 was stolen the last three months.

Nov. 6, 1993: John Rose scores 12 seconds into overtime to give the visiting High Prairie Regals a 5-4 win at Fairview as the NPHL season opens.

Nov. 6, 2000: Hardy Fuhrman is sentenced to eight months in prison after appearing for sentencing in High Prairie provincial court on kiddie porn charges. The sentence outrages parents wanting better protection for children.

Nov. 6, 2001: Dan McNaughton starts his new job as High Prairie RCMP S/Sgt.

Nov. 6, 2005: Charles Dube shoots an impressive set of antlers. Unofficially, the rack is the firth best ever recorded in Alberta.

Nov. 6, 2009: High Prairie loses one of its finest citizens as Fred Spendiff passes away at the age of 87 years.

Nov. 6, 2017: The High Prairie Medical Clinic opens in the R/X Drug Mart building in downtown.

Nov. 6, 2017: High Prairie Girl Guides purchase $400 worth of pet food for In the Woods Animal Shelter. The $400 value is raised by collecting Freson Bros. stamps.

Nov. 6, 2018: RCMP arrest two people after a firearms theft at Kinuso Merchantile earlier in the day. The arrests are made at Barrhead.

This Day in World History – November 6, 2019

1572 – Supernova is observed in constellation known as Cassiopeia.

1813 – Chilpancingo congress declares Mexico independent of Spain.

1844 – Spain grants Dominican Republic independence.

1879 – Canada celebrates 1st Thanksgiving Day.

1903 – USA recognizes independence of Panama.

1918 – Republic of Poland proclaimed.

1923 – USSR adopts experimental calendar, with 5-day “weeks”.

1928 – Colonel Jacob Schick patents 1st electric razor.

1928 – Swedes start a tradition of eating pastries to commemorate the king.

1936 – RCA displays TV for press.

1941 – Japanese fleet readies assault on Pearl Harbor.

1941 – USA lends Soviet Union $1 million.

1943 – Stalin says, “The issue of German fascism is lost.”

1945 – The 1st landing of a jet on a carrier occurs on USS Wake Island.

1947 – NBC’s “Meet the Press” debuts – US’s longest running TV show.

1961 – US government issues a stamp honoring Canadian James Naismith.

1962 – Saudi Arabia proclaims abolition of slavery.

1967 – US launches Surveyor 6; makes soft landing on moon Nov. 9.

1975 – 1st performance of the Sex Pistols.

1978 – Shah of Iran places Iran under military rule.

1979 – Ayatollah Khomeini takes over in Iran.

1985 – Exploratory well in Texas, blows out, spilling 24,000 m3 of crude.

1991 – Keck II, biggest telescope in use at Mauna Kea, Hawaii.

1991 – Russian President Boris Yeltsin outlaws Communist Party.

1991 – Last oil fire in Kuwait set by Iraqi troops is extinguished.

1999 – Australians vote to keep British monarch as their head of state.

2005 – “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire” premieres in London.

2018 – Colorado elects USA’s 1st openly male gay governor.

Today’s Horoscopes – November 6, 2019

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Money matters may need attention today. Bills need to be paid, cheques deposited, or contracts executed. The relief you get from handling this should lift your spirits considerably. Get out in the fresh air, take a walk, and work off some of your energy. Get the endorphins going. Phone a friend and spend the evening on the town. You’ve worked hard and you deserve it.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You’re in a great mood, and you’re raring to go at just about anything. Your physical energy is high, so some exercise is indicated, possibly sports. You might want to take a short trip out of town or embark on a new course of study or try your hand at writing. Your enthusiasm and optimism are high, so the sky’s the limit.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Today you might feel a strong psychic link with a friend who lives far away that you haven’t seen for a long time. You might wonder what this person is up to and this could be a bit worrying. Don’t be shy. Call! One way or another, you should know what’s happening. It could be that your friend is just having a bad day. Provide a sympathetic ear!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Group activities or meetings could prove fraught today as those around you get pulled into discussions about which they feel strongly and on which they don’t all agree! This isn’t a good day to get involved in heated discussions even if you find the idea tempting. Stay out of it! Find someone who’s also staying out of it and talk to that person.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – The possibility of impending changes in your personal or professional life could have you feeling worried and insecure. Don’t be. If anything, you’ll benefit from these changes. There could be a lot of tension and stress in the air, and it will be hard to avoid picking up on this energy. Try to relax! Let yourself be carried along by the current.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You may have been making plans to take a long trip or return to school for an advanced degree. Until now you may have put it off. You’ve finally stepped over the line and made the decision to do it. There’s no stopping you! You may spend a lot of time on the phone gathering information and making preliminary arrangements.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Legal papers regarding money that you may have been working on for a while should finally be done today. This should lift your spirits if for no other reason than to have it all out of the way! You should feel especially talkative, enthusiastic, and passionate. You may want to schedule a romantic evening with your partner. Have fun!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Some bad experiences regarding career, family, travel, or education could have a friend, colleague, or love partner in an explosive mood today. This person could be unpredictable now – happy one minute and in the depths of gloom the next. Don’t try to give advice or cheer up him or her. It will only result in anger. Stay out of the way and let your friend work through it.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Job stress might be getting to you. Drinking a lot of water would be a good idea. Moderate amounts of exercise and rest are also indicated. Don’t eat very spicy foods. This is a good day to catch up on reading, studying, or research. Your physical self may not be what it should be, but your brain is sharp.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Today you should feel romantic and passionate and want to get together with your love partner. You’ll probably do that, but it may be difficult and only arranged at the last minute. Don’t panic if you can’t reach your friend during the early part of the day. Don’t give up. You’ll have a great evening.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – A woman, perhaps a colleague who’s very bright and sometimes annoying, could visit you today. If you aren’t careful, this person could goad you into a heated discussion or arouse your insecurity. Try to distance yourself. This person has issues of her own to deal with that have little if anything to do with you. Be polite and understanding and then show her the door!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – A lot of calls could come your way today. Some involve people who live far away, some are from friends with heavy emotional difficulties, and one could come from a romantic partner with whom you’re very anxious to get together. You might hop in the car to meet this person somewhere familiar in your community. Don’t wear your voice out talking on the phone!