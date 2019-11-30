Today in High Prairie – November 30, 2019

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – November 30, 2019

E.W. Pratt Basketball Tournament [Day 2 of 2]

HP Wilderness Camp Fundraiser [Bob Cates] at 6:30 p.m.

Falher Enchanted Christmas Fundraiser at 6:30 p.m.

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – November 30, 2019

Christopher Breau

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – November 30, 2019

Cathy Bittman

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – November 30, 2019

1667 – Jonathan Swift, Gulliver’s Travels Satirist

1810 – Oliver Winchester, Winchester Rifle Maker

1835 – Mark Twain, Tom Sawyer Author

1872 – John McCrae, In Flanders Fields Author

1874 – Winston Churchill, British Prime Minister

1874 – Lucy Maud Montgomery, Anne of Green Gables Author

1918 – Efren Zimbalist Jr., FBI Actor

1926 – Richard Crenna, Rambo Actor

1927 – Robert Guillaume, Benson Actor

1929 – Joan Ganz Cooney, Sesame Street Founder

1929 – Dick Clark, American Bandstand Host

1931 – Bill Walsh, San Francisco 49ers Coach

1945 – Roger Glover, Deep Purple Bassist

1949 – Margaret Whitton, Major League Actress

1954 – George McArdle, Little River Band Bassist

1954 – June Pointer, Pointer Sisters Singer

1954 – Simonetta Stefanelli, The Godfather Actress

1955 – Billy Idol, White Wedding Singer

1957 – John Ashton, Psychedelic Furs Guitarist

1968 – DuShon Brown, Chicago Fire Actor

1981 – Rich Harden, Canadian Baseball Pro

1985 – Kaley Cuoco, The Big Bang Theory Actress

This Day in Local History – November 30, 2019

Nov. 30, 1962: Henry Peter Walker, 50, of Uranium City, Sask., is killed after being stuck by a vehicle while standing on a highway. His car had gone into the ditch near High Prairie and he was awaiting help.

Nov. 30, 1974: The High Prairie Vet Clinic [Animal Hospital] celebrates its grand opening.

Nov. 30, 1977: Teams from High Prairie, Falher, McLennan, Valleyview and Manning agree to form the Smoky River Minor Hockey League.

Nov. 30, 1985: Zone 5 of the Metis Association of Alberta forms its own Regional Council and elects a board of directors.

Nov. 30, 1988: South Peace News reports HPSD won’t close schools in Joussard and Girouxville despite low enrolment.

Nov. 30, 1991: The E.W. Pratt Chargers men’s volleyball team loses a one-game playoff to Pigeon Lake 15-6 and fails to qualify for the playoff round at the 2A provincials in Sedgewick.

Nov. 30, 1994: Don MacKay retires as High Prairie town manager.

Nov. 30, 1994: A huge auction sale is held at Bissell Brothers Lumber to sell equipment from the mill.

Nov. 30, 2005: High Prairie resident Mel Adrian writes a letter to the editor touting a home lottery to raise money for the second ice surface, gymnasium facility.

Nov. 30, 2007: Golden Age Club seniors hold a benefit breakfast for Jean Reid, who lost her home in a fire Nov. 21. Just over $1,800 is raised.

Nov. 30, 2007: Wildrose Furniture closes its doors. Along with Peking Restaurant and Washboard Laundry, it’s the third business to close in the block within six months.

Nov. 30, 2009: M.D. of Big Lakes CAO Jeff Renaud resigns after exactly one year on the job.

Nov. 30, 2014: Rev. Sharon McRann presides over her last service at the High Prairie United Church. She served for 14 years.

Nov. 30, 2018: Lynn Herben is awarded a Lifetime Membership in the High Prairie Community Beautification Association for her past work and dedication in starting the celebration.

This Day in World History – November 30, 2019

1487 – 1st German Beer Purity Law: beer brewed from water, malt & hops.

1630 – 16,000 inhabitants of Venice died this month of the plague.

1678 – Roman Catholics banned from English parliament.

1731 – Beijing hit by an earthquake; about 100,000 die.

1803 – Spain cedes her claims to Louisiana Territory to France.

1872 – 1st international soccer game, Scotland draws with England 0-0.

1876 – Heinrich Schliemann finds the gold Mask of Agamemnon in Greece.

1886 – 1st commercially successful AC electric power plant opens.

1900 – A German engineer patents front-wheel drive for automobiles.

1907 – Pike Place Market dedicated in Seattle.

1922 – Hitler speaks to 50,000 national-socialists in Munich.

1924 – 1st photo facsimile transmitted across Atlantic by radio.

1928 – Vladimir K. Zworykin receives patent on Iconoscope TV system.

1942 – U-boats sink and damage 142 Allied ships this month.

1950 – US President Harry Truman threatens China with atom bomb.

1954 – Ann Hodges is 1st person to be struck by meteor; receives bruises.

1956 – 1st use of videotape on TV.

1960 – French Senate condemns building own nuclear weapons.

1961 – USSR vetoes Kuwaits application for UN membership.

1964 – USSR launches Zond 2 towards Mars; no data returned.

1969 – CFL Grey Cup in Montreal: 1st game played entirety on Sunday.

1974 – Most complete early human skeleton discovered in Ethiopia.

1982 – Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” album released.

1982 – “Gandhi” starring Ben Kingsley premieres in New Delhi.

1983 – Police free kidnapped beer magnate Alfred Heineken in Amsterdam.

1983 – Radio Shack announces Tandy Model 2000 computer.

1988 – Soviets stop jamming Radio Liberty; 1st time in 38 years.

1988 – Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. buys Nabisco for $25.07 billion.

1994 – Beatles’ 1st album in 25 years, “Live at the BBC”, is released.

1995 – Official end of Operation Desert Storm.

2004 – “Jeopardy!” champ Ken Jennings loses: still wins $2.52 milloion.

2005 – John Sentamu becomes the 1st black archbishop in Church of England.

2006 – American folk artist Grandma Moses painting sells for $1.3 million.

2014 – Australia experiences its hottest spring November on record.

2016 – UNESCO adds Belgian beer to its Cultural Heritage List.

2017 – World’s longest recorded rainbow: 8:58 in Taipei.

2018 – Marriot Hotels reveal massive breach: 500 million guests affected.

Today’s Horoscopes – November 30, 2019

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You deserve a day off. Why not play hooky from your duties and surround yourself with beautiful works of art? Better yet, try to create some yourself. Admit it, you’ve been hankering to try a creative endeavour. Why not begin today? Your creativity and intuition are at an all-time high. The combination might produce something of real merit.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You have an exciting, intense day in store. Your curiosity is at a peak, and today it combines with a vivid imagination. This makes you ideally suited for medical research projects, as it gives you the ability to make connections among seemingly disparate themes. Regardless of your profession, you can expect to see the world in an entirely new way today.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – It’s likely that you’ve been working too hard and too long. Don’t you think the time has come for a bit of a break? Even if you manage to drag yourself out of bed, you’re unlikely to accomplish much. When your heart isn’t in it, it’s difficult for your mind to work. A few days of rest and relaxation will rejuvenate you. Perhaps you should take a short jaunt out of town.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – It’s time to expand your horizons. No more waiting around for events to change of their own accord. You’ve grown up enough to realize that if change is going to happen, you have to make it happen. As a result, today is busier than most as you begin to execute all those ideas you’ve been thinking about.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – As much as you want to change your financial situation, don’t act rashly. If there are several options to choose from, you’re advised to refrain from making any decision until your thoughts have crystallized. If you feel in a hurry to make progress, you can record your options so you have them to review in the light of a clearer day.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Try as you might, you may spend the better part of the day with your foot in your mouth. It’s one of those days when anything you say to clear up the confusion only confuses matters more. You want to spend a fun evening with friends but fear you’ll only make matters worse. Your friends love you even on days when your social skills aren’t at their peak!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Just because you’re stressed now doesn’t mean that you need to be stressed tomorrow, or the rest of the day for that matter. There are steps you can take to soothe your troubled soul. Stop, close your eyes, and relax into some deep breaths. You’ll be surprised by how refreshing these few moments can be. Why not try it?

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Your tendency is to rush headlong into a new project. Not everyone is caught up in your enthusiasm. Be careful not to steamroll over those you care about most. Your partner, especially, feels a bit miffed and left out at the moment. Do what you can to soothe any ruffled feathers. It might be time to set aside your project in favour of a romantic outing.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Out with the old and in with the new! That seems to be your mantra for the day, especially where your home is concerned. Your energy and motivation are high. If anyone can execute a complete one-day redecoration, you can. But even you can get hurt when trying to move a sofa by yourself. Enlist help, but be careful not to work them too hard. Not everyone has your energy!

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Don’t look a gift horse in the mouth, as the saying goes. You’re likely to receive some good news today. Don’t second-guess it, or worry if you’re worthy of it. Accept it for what it is, though it might be worth taking some time to consider why you feel unworthy in the first place.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Are you one of those people who thinks that your bank account can’t be overdrawn as long as you still have cheques in your chequebook? As bad as you think your financial situation is, your problems are easily reconciled. It’s not that you’re spending more money than you have, but that you’re not keeping track of what you spend. Better recordkeeping will help ease your anxiety.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Today is good for relationships. Regardless of whether it’s personal or professional, you can expect good things to happen. You may be called upon to participate in an unusual group project and strike up some potentially beautiful friendships. At home your mate may be especially thoughtful and demonstrative. You radiate an aura of love and warmth, and people respond in kind.