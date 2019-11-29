Today in High Prairie – November 29, 2019

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – November 29, 2019

HP Light-Up.

HP CRC Little Elves Christmas Party at 10 a.m.

Prayer Shawl Knitting at HP St. Mark’s Anglican Church at 10 a.m.

Pleasantview Lodge Christmas Bazaar at 1:30 p.m.

HP Light-Up Chili Cookoff at Victory Centre 4-8 p.m.

HP Light-Up – Marigold Sale at downtown Elks Hall 4-9 p.m.

HP Light-Uo – HP Museum open all day for old toy exhibits.

HP Light-Up – HPFC Soup & Bannock 5-8 p.m.

HP Light-Up – Santa Claus Parade at 6:45 p.m.

HP Light-Up – Opening Ceremonies at 7 p.m.

HP Light-Up – Celebrity Outdoor Hockey Game 7:15-9 p.m.

HP Light-Up – Children/Youth Games at Marigold Lot 7:15-9 p.m.

HP Light-Up – HP & Area C0fC free hotdogs, hot chocolate at Marigold games site.

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – November 29, 2019

No listings today!

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – November 29, 2019

Dave Cook

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – November 29, 2019

1803 – Christian Doppler, Founder of Doppler Effect

1832 – Louisa May Alcott, Little Women Author

1849 – Ambrose Fleming, Inventor of the Diode

1898 – C.S. Lewis, Mere Christianity Author

1898 – Rod La Rocque, Ten Commandments Actor

1917 – Merle Travis, 16 Tons Singer

1927 – Vin Scully, LA Dodgers Broadcaster

1941 – Dennis Doherty, Mamas & Papas Rocker

1949 – Garry Shandling, Garry Shandling Show

1949 – Jerry Lawler, WWE Wrestler/Announcer

1951 – Barry Goudreau, Boston Guitarist

1955 – Howie Mandel, Deal or No Deal Host

1960 – Cathy Moriarty, Raging Bull Actress

1961 – Kim Delaney, NYPD Blue Actress

1967 – John “Bradshaw” Layfield, WWE Wrestler

1969 – Jonathan Knight, New Kids on the Block Singer

1969 – Mariano Rivera, New York Yankee

1971 – Gena Lee Nolin, Baywatch Actress

1979 – Jayceon Taylor, American Rapper

1983 – Pamela Brown, CNN Reporter

1988 – Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawk

This Day in Local History – November 29, 2019

Nov. 29, 1913: The Grouard News reports the Hudson’s Bay Company promises faster steamboat service on Lesser Slave Lake next year.

Nov. 29, 1913: The Grouard News publishes four letters to the editor from angry ratepayers complaining of high taxes.

Nov. 29, 1955: A separate school district is formed at a public meeting; St. Andrew’s School is later built.

Nov. 29, 1967: South Peace News publishes a photo of the construction of the new High Prairie Curling Rink, expected to cost $67.000. Expected opening is January.

Nov. 29, 1975: Prairie Automotive celebrates its grand opening.

Nov. 29, 1986: The Big Meadow Hall celebrates its official opening with a dine and dance.

Nov. 29, 1986: The St. Andrew’s girl’s volleyball team wins the 1J Northwest Zone title defeating Grimshaw Holy Family 15-10, 15-7 in the final.

Nov. 29, 1989: South Peace News reports Carol Kihn opens Window Wonders.

Nov. 29, 1989: South Peace News reports construction is proceeding well on the new High Prairie golf course clubhouse.

Nov. 29, 1991: Jodi Goodrich and Stan Sware celebrate an open house after purchasing Flowers ‘n’ Things.

Nov. 29, 1995: South Peace News reports Const. Kathe Deheer is trying to form a Victim Services group in town.

Nov. 29, 2007: Alberta Health and Wellness Minister Dave Hancock confirms space will be provided in the new High Prairie Hospital for the Cat Scan machine, cancer and dialysis treatment at a cost of $8.4 million.

Nov. 29, 2013: Don and Carol Charrois donate $2,500 to the High Prairie and District Sports Complex Society for the building of a new skateboard park. It’s one of their last acts as owners of Charrois Motor Products.

Nov. 29, 2017: South Peace News reports that while STARS is pleased a designated landing space has been provided at the new High Prairie Health Complex, they still seek a permanent helipad.

Nov. 29, 2017: Lesser Slave Lake MLA Danielle Larivee presents a $125,000 Community Facility Enhancement Program grant to Whitefish Lake First Nation. The money will be used to build a new playground.

Nov. 29, 2017: Big Lakes County hears that 20 fields in the area test positive for the highly infectious clubroot disease in canola.

Nov. 29, 2017: Big Lakes County decides to reinstate the Shelterbelt Program after an absence of about five years.

This Day in World History – November 29, 2019

526 – Possible date for the Antioch earthquake which killed 200,000.

1775 – Sir James Jay invents invisible ink.

1812 – Napoleon’s Grand Army crosses Berezina River in retreat from Russia.

1870 – Compulsory education proclaimed in England.

1877 – Thomas Edison demonstrates his hand-cranked phonograph for 1st time.

1897 – 1st motorcycle race occurs in Surrey, England.

1924 – Montreal Forum opens.

1929 – Richard E. Byrd says he has reached South Pole. [He was wrong.]

1932 – France & USSR sign non-aggression pact.

1933 – Japan begins persecution of communists.

1943 – US aircraft carrier Hornet launched.

1944 – John Hopkins hospital performs 1st open heart surgery.

1944 – 1st surgery [on a human] to correct blue baby syndrome.

1961 – Mercury-Atlas 5 carries a chimp [Enos] to orbit.

1962 – Great Britain & France decide to build Concorde airliner.

1963 – “I Want to Hold Your Hand” single released by the Beatles.

1964 – Roman Catholic Church in US replaces Latin with English.

1965 – Dale Cummings does 14,118 consecutive sit-ups.

1972 – Co-founder of Atari, Nolan Bushnell, releases Pong.

1974 – Coco the Clown’s special memorial service held.

1975 – Kilauea Volcano erupts in Hawaii.

1989 – India president Rajiv Gandhi resigns.

1994 – Seoul, Korea, celebrated the 600th anniversary of its founding.

2017 – Bosnian war criminal Slobodan Praljak commits suicide by poison.

Today’s Horoscopes – November 29, 2019

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Something may be distracting a close friend or love partner so much that this person isn’t very good company. Nor will your friend want to share the source of their preoccupation. Don’t try to have a long conversation about it. Back off and let your friend come to terms with it alone. Sometimes that’s all you can do.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Your thoughts and feelings may be vague today, and you could be preoccupied. People might talk to you but you won’t hear much of what they say, and you’ll remember even less. This is a temporary condition. Don’t worry that people think you’re rude. The ones that count know you’re not. Spend the day reading escapist novels. It won’t matter if you can’t remember those!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Romantic matters should be going very well now, although today you might have some doubts. Your loved one may be quiet and preoccupied. Don’t let your insecurities get the better of you! What’s probably going on with your friend has little if anything to do with you and more to do with money matters. Your partner will tell you when the time is right.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Today you may have so much to do around the house that you don’t know where to start. Family members aren’t much help. Don’t throw up your hands and let it all go. Look around the room, find something that needs to be done, and handle it. Keep doing this and then stop when you’re tired. There’s no need to work yourself to exhaustion even if you expect visitors. Their homes get messy, too!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Today the paranormal could be on your mind. Books on related subjects may capture your interest, so you’ll probably want to spend the day reading. Some of the concepts might seem strange even to you, but don’t write them off yet. The important thing now is to keep an open mind. Strange things are discovered every day.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – A strong bond of loyalty that you feel for a friend might propel you into a touchy situation today. Your friend may ask you to do a favour that’s difficult if not impossible. Look into the situation and see if there’s some way you can help. If not, you’ll have to try to make it up later. Sometimes that’s all you can do.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Confusion may reign today, particularly if you’re intuitive. You may pick up strange vibes that could be unsettling. Don’t try to make sense of them. Your ESP may be a bit off, or those people whose feelings you’re sensing are stressed and lacking direction. Or it could be both. Either way, you should be back to normal tomorrow.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Some bizarre dreams or visions could come to you today. Don’t put too much stock in them. You might find that the images are partly scenes from your past, partly information you’ve received lately, and partly your own fears about the future. If you view them this way, you should be able to see what they’re telling you. They aren’t prophesies for the future.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Information you receive from friends could have you worrying a little about your financial security. You may be trying to reach a goal that seems to be in jeopardy – if the news you’ve heard is true. It may not be! Check the facts before jumping to conclusions and panicking. You could find that there’s nothing to worry about.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Usually you have a strong intuitive bond with those close to you, but today you might feel like that part of your brain has shut down. You could get confusing messages, or you could pick up nothing at all. You haven’t lost your gift so don’t worry about it. You’ll have to rely on words for now!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – It may be difficult to focus on household chores today. Your mind is on more exalted matters, such as spiritual and intellectual interests and you feel lazy. It’s OK to do nothing. You don’t have to knock yourself out every day! Relax at home, read, watch TV, and cook if you must do something. Your chores can wait until you feel more energetic.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Creative ideas may elude you today. You may have a hankering to do something artistic but with only a few vague notions, and you may not like those. This is a good day to work with others’ ideas. Read, play music by a great composer, copy a painting by a master. This way you’ll keep the impulses going without trying to force new ideas that won’t come.