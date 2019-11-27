Today in High Prairie – November 28, 2019

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – November 28, 2019

Play at Learn at HP CRC Office at 10 a.m.

Bright Beginnings at East Prairie at 1 p.m.

Free Play at HP CRC Office 6-8 p.m.

Pratt Alumni Basketball Food Drive at 6 p.m.

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – November 28, 2019

Brad Mertz

Bill Cowell

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – November 28, 2019

Taylor Malanowich

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – November 28, 2019

1650 – John Palfijn, Inventor of Forceps

1820 – Freidrich Engels, Karl Marx’s Collaborator

1927 – Chuck Mitchell, Porky’s Actor

1929 – Berry Gordon, Motown Record Co. Owner

1931 – Hope Lange, Peyton Place Actress

1940 – Clem Curtis, The Foundations Singer

1943 – Randy Newman, Short People Singer

1946 – Joe Dante, Twilight Zone Director

1948 – Beeb Birtles, Little River Band Guitarist

1949 – Paul Shaffer, David Letterman Band Leader

1959 – Judd Nelson, Breakfast Club Actor

1962 – Davey Boy Smith, WWE Wrestler

1984 – Marc-Andre Fleury, Las Vegas Golden Knight

This Day in Local History – November 28, 2019

Nov. 28, 1912: The ED&BC railroad announces it will build the first 70 miles of new track by the end of December.

Nov. 28, 1914: The Grouard News reports ice boating is the area’s newest and most popular sport.

Nov. 28, 1961: Canadian Propane in High Prairie is broken into and robbed of $300 in cash. During the week, High Prairie Clinic, the Acme Department Store, Beaver Lumber, the Farmer’s Trading Company and the Maple Leaf Bulk Station are also vandalized.

Nov. 28, 1969: Premier Harry Strom attends the Farmers Union of Alberta Local banquet and dance.

Nov. 28, 1973: Northwestern Utilities is successful in getting 10 per cent of High Prairie citizens to sign a petition forcing a Dec. 27 vote on purchase of the gas system.

Nov. 28, 1979: South Peace News reports 169 residents sign a petition condemning the North Road.

Nov. 28, 1979: High Prairie town council passes a bylaw prohibiting the operation of snowmobiles in town.

Nov. 28, 1979: High Prairie town council proceeds with renovations to the Sports Palace costing $400,000. Work will include direct access to the curling rink and arena, six dressing rooms and a new culture room.

Nov. 28, 1980: Echo Valley Enterprises of High Prairie officially begins work on a $3 million Lesser Slave Lake stabilization project five kilometres east of Slave Lake. Echo Valley’s part of the project is $500,000. MLA Larry Shaben breaks ground on the project.

Nov. 28, 1981: Paul Gardner, Kelly Halcrow and Arthur Willier all win medals at the Alberta Bronze Gloves Boxing Championships in Drayton Valley.

Nov. 28, 1985: The Harlem Comedy Clowns come to High Prairie and defeat the High Prairie All-Stars 73-58.

Nov. 28, 1986: Cecile and Priscilla Bachand celebrate the grand opening of Pat-Ce’s Variety Hut in High Prairie.

Nov. 28, 1990: South Peace News reports Jack and Mike Daubert take over as managers of the High Prairie Mohawk gas station.

Nov. 28, 1992: The E.W. Pratt Lady Chargers win the gold medal at the 2A girl’s volleyball provincials at Three Hills. They defeat the host team 15-8, 8-15, 15-12 in the final.

Nov. 28, 1992: A total of 21 goals are scored on only 70 shots as the visiting High Prairie Regals defeat Spirit River 12-9.

Nov. 28, 1997: Steve and Bernadette Loyst purchase Tony’s Country Corner in Joussard from Roger and Anita Houle.

Nov. 28, 1997: Dawn Konelsky celebrates the grand opening of Re/Max Realty.

Nov. 28, 2009: Jim Badger wins the election for chief at Sucker Creek. Elected to council are Thomas Willier, George Prince Sr., William Terry Calliou, Lavern Willier, Matthew Willier and David Prince.

Nov. 28, 2015: Driftpile resident Billy-Ray Belcourt is awarded a Rhodes Scholarship. He is only one of three at the University of Alberta, and one of 11 in Canada to receive the scholarship. He is also the inaugural First Nations recipient of the scholarship.

Nov. 28, 2015: Former MLA Pearl Calahasen is given a special “Spirit of Strength” award at the High Prairie Native Friendship Centre’s Elder’s Banquet.

Nov. 28, 2018: South Peace News reports in the HPE School News that teacher Magalie Frechette wins the Pierre and Madeleine Monod French Language Award for teaching the previous week.

This Day in World History – November 28, 2019

1520 – Portuguese navigator Ferdinand Magellan begins crossing Pacific.

1717 – Blackbeard attacks La Concorde, renames it as Queen Anne’s Revenge.

1814 – London Times 1st printed by automatic, steam powered presses.

1821 – Panama declares independence from Spain.

1843 – Ka Lahui: Hawaiian Independence Day.

1893 – Women vote in a national election for 1st time, in New Zealand.

1907 – Scrap-metal dealer Louis B. Mayer opens his first movie theatre.

1916 – 1st German air attack on London.

1922 – Capt. Cyril Turner gives 1st skywriting exhibition in New York.

1925 – Grand Ole Opry premieres as WSM Barn Dance on WSM Radio, Nashville.

1929 – Richard E. Byrd makes his 1st South Pole flight.

1932 – Groucho Marx performs on radio for the 1st time.

1948 – “Hopalong Cassidy” premieres on TV.

1958 – Chad becomes an autonomous republic.

1958 – US reports 1st full-range firing of an Intercontinental missile.

1960 – Mauritania gains independence from France.

1963 – Beatles “She Loves You” unusually, returns to No. 1 in UK charts.

1964 – Mariner 4 launched; 1st probe to fly by Mars.

1967 – 1st radio pulsars detected at Cambridge University.

1974 – John Lennon’s last concert appearance at Madison Square Garden.

1975 – Bobby Orr plays his last game for the Boston Bruins.

1986 – Hilbert van der Duim skates record 39.4928 km in one hour.

1988 – Picasso’s “Acrobat & Harlequin” sells for $38.46 million.

1989 – Romanian gymnast Nadia Comaneci flees to Hungary.

2004 – Male Po’o-uli dies of Avian malaria making bird species extinct.

Today’s Horoscopes – November 28, 2019

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You’ve allowed money issues to become too prominent. It’s true that your financial picture isn’t as rosy as you’d like it to be, but whose is? Try to put your troubles in perspective. There’s no need to let these worries impact your relationships with friends and family. Ask for help if you feel you need it.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Your body, which usually runs at warp speed, is telling you to slow down. You need to take a break from time to time. Eating a big bowl of caramel popcorn while watching TV won’t send you into a downward spiral from which you’ll never emerge. On the contrary, such an indulgence may leave you feeling refreshed and even giddy. Why not try it?

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Today is a day to rest on your laurels, literally. You’ve achieved a tremendous amount in the last few days. You’ve earned some time off. Call in sick and go see a movie in the middle of the day. Take yourself out to lunch and order a glass of the best champagne. Take this day to reflect on your accomplishments before you set your mind on the next project.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Flowers and fresh plants can perk up your mood as well as your home. You may feel your abode is looking a bit shabby. Simple tricks to improve its appearance will do wonders for your outlook. Go to a kitchen store and splurge on a few new items. Put a pot of herbs in a window. You’ll be amazed at the change in your mood and in the room!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You’re in a spiritual state of mind today. Your dreams are vivid and you’re sure they’re trying to tell you something specific. It’s hard to dispel the urge to travel. In particular, you’re drawn to someplace where you can study a different culture. Such a trip might not be practical now, but you can manage some online research on the subject!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – It’s important to confront your troubles head on, but not at the expense of putting your life on hold. An important person, someone who acted as your touchstone, no longer figures prominently in your life. This is a difficult adjustment for you. Make an extra effort not to turn inward as is your tendency in times of trouble. Force yourself to socialize and you may find a new friend.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Looking good is the best revenge. If you’re trying to get over a failed relationship, the best way to pull yourself out of a depression is to look your very best. Get up early and go for a run or an exercise class. Buy some new clothes and take extra care with your grooming. You’ll lift your spirits and attract a new, more fitting partner.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – As much as you enjoy being out with people, tonight is a good evening for rest. If you can, try taking the afternoon off. Curl up in your favourite chair with a good book, take a slow walk through a garden, or putter in the kitchen and cook something fabulous. You need some time to refuel your soul. You’ll tackle your projects tomorrow, relaxed and rejuvenated.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You’re especially attuned to the feelings of others. This gift is more blessing than curse, yet there are times when it’s hard not to take on the troubles of others. Today a close friend may unload his or her burdens on you. Listen kindly, offer advice, but don’t offer to do more than is realistic. After all, this isn’t your problem.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Delays seem to rule the day, and there’s no getting around them. Traffic snarls plague the commute and calls don’t get returned. You feel as though you’re spending the day stuck in a revolving door, whirling around but getting nowhere. Take heart and do your best to get through with some of your humour intact. Chocolate helps. Tomorrow will be better!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – The bubble you’ve been living in for a long time may burst today. You could face some real disappointments. Try not to let this get you down. Keep the big picture in mind as best you can. Remind yourself that trips or meetings or fun days out can always be rescheduled, and then you’ll have the pleasure of looking forward to these events all over again.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – This is a day to be directed inward rather than outward. It’s a good thing, too, because the outer world isn’t too pleasant. Nothing seems to be going right. Cheques aren’t arriving and calls aren’t returned. You’re feeling ineffective at best. Take heart. It has nothing to do with you and everything to do with the planets. The mood will pass. Meanwhile, do something fun by yourself.