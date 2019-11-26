Today in High Prairie – November 27, 2019

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – November 27, 2019

Big Lakes County meets at 10 a.m.

Free Play at HP CRC office 10 a.m.-noon.

CRC Parent n’ Tots at Girouxville at 10 a.m.

Storytime for Kids 3-5 Yrs HP Library 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Donor Fair at HP Hospital 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

HP Marigold Farmer’s Market from 1-6 p.m.

Baby & Me at HP CRC Office at 1 p.m.

CRC Parent n’ Tots at Kinuso at 1 p.m.

CRC Stronger Together Night at HP CRC Office at 6 p.m.

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – November 27, 2019

Darrel Cunningham

Tracey Baker

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – November 27, 2019

Phoenix Dean Wolff

Weston Shewchuk

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – November 27, 2019

1701 – Anders Celsius, Developed Celsius Scals

1843 – W.C. Van Horne, CP Railway Builder

1894 – Forrest Shaklee, Shaklee Products Founder

1912 – David Merrick, Hello Dolly Producer

1912 – Connie Sawyer, “Clown Princess of Comedy”

1916 – Chick Hearn, Called 3,338 LA Lakers Games

1917 – Buffalo Bob Smith, Howdy Doody TV Host

1935 – Al Jackson Jr., Booker T & MGs Drummer

1940 – Bruce Lee, Martial Arts Movie Actor

1941 – Eddie Rabbitt, I Love a Rainy Night Singer

1942 – Jimi Hendrix, Purple Haze Guitarist

1945 – Barbara Anderson, Ironside Actress

1945 – Randy Brecker, Blood Sweat & Tears Rocker

1948 – Dave Winthrop, Supertramp Saxophonist

1952 – Sheila Copps, Canadian Liberal Politician

1952 – Daryl Stuermer, Genesis Guitarist

1954 – Patricia McPherson, Knight Rider Actress

1954 – Kimmy Robertson, Twin Peaks Actress

1955 – Bill Nye, The Science Guy TV Host

1959 – Charlie Burchill, Breakfast Club Guitarist

1962 – Calvin Hayes, Johnny Hates Jazz Rocker

1976 – Jaleel White, Family Matter Actor – Urkel

This Day in Local History – November 27, 2019

Nov. 27, 1913: Grouard town council buys two single 60-gallon chemical fire engines with 100 feet of extra hose.

Nov. 27, 1914: The ED&BC railway reaches the East Prairie River Crossing.

Nov. 27, 1949: The new hall at Joussard’s St. Bruno Mission opens to serve as the site for extra-curricular activities of the school.

Nov. 27, 1960: The NPHL holds its first referee’s school in the North Peace. The school, held to attract new referees, attracts 22 people.

Nov. 27, 1978: The NPHL suspends Falher coach Bruce Hutton for 15 games for pulling his team off the ice during an 8-5 loss at Fairview Nov. 21. The teams voted 3-3 in favour of the suspension but NPHL president Clint Fystro breaks the tie.

Nov. 27, 1985: South Peace News reports the High Prairie and Area History Book Society receives its certificate of incorporation.

Nov. 27, 1985: High Prairie town council decides to write a letter to the Canada Transport Commission asking they revoke Wapiti Aviation’s licence to fly to High Prairie.

Nov. 27, 1987: A renovated Gift Lake Community School opens.

Nov. 27, 1991: The I.D. council approves a 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew bylaw in Enilda effective Jan. 1, 1992.

Nov. 27, 1993: A Driftpile grandmother, Laura Giroux, wins $968,965.90 in the Lotto 6/49 draw.

Nov. 27, 1997: Canadian figure skating champ Susan Humphreys visits St. Andrew’s School.

Nov. 27, 1999: Premier Ralph Klein attends the MLA Pearl Calahasen Roast in High Prairie recognizing her 10 years of service as MLA.

Nov. 27, 2000: Canadian Alliance candidate Dave Chatters wins the Athabasca constituency in the federal election but Jean Chretien’s Liberal government attains another majority.

Nov. 27, 2000: High Prairie fire chief Bill Eckel is honoured by Alberta Lt-Gov. Lois E. Hole at a ceremony in Edmonton. Eckel receives his Fire Services 40-Year Bar.

Nov. 27, 2007: Kenny Lloyd Smith dies at the age of 61. A long-time resident of the area, he loved rodeo and hockey. He was an active member of the Enilda Fire Department and drove bus for EDSRC.

Nov. 27, 2011: The Lakeshore Motor Sports Association donates $2,000 to the High Prairie Sports Complex Society for their proposed skateboard park.

Nov. 27, 2015: The Town of High Prairie declares Nov. 27 Miss Rodeo Canada Samantha Stokes Day. She receives a plaque from Mayor Linda Cox.

This Day in World History – November 27, 2019

1807 – Portuguese Royal Family leaves Lisbon to escape Napoleonic troops.

1826 – John Walker invents friction match in England.

1885 – 1st photograph of a meteor taken.

1895 – Sweden’s Alfred Nobel’s will establishes Nobel Prize.

1911 – Vegetables thrown at actors for 1st recorded time in US.

1920 – “The Mask of Zorro” – 1st American superhero film – debuts.

1934 – Bank robber Baby Face Nelson dies in a shoot-out with the FBI.

1941 – USSR begins a counter offensive, causes Germany to retreat.

1948 – Honda 1st opens in America.

1951 – 1st rocket to intercept an airplane.

1951 – Cease-fire signed in Panmunjon, Korea.

1960 – Gordie Howe becomes 1st NHLer to score 1,000 points.

1962 – 1st test flight of the Boeing 727 occurs.

1970 – Pope Paul VI wounded in chest during a visit to Philippines.

1971 – Soviet Mars 2 becomes 1st spacecraft to crash land on Mars.

1972 – Pierre Trudeau forms Canadian government.

1978 – SF Mayor George Moscone and supervisor Harvey Milk assa ssinated.

1987 – Young man survives 7 attempts at suicide in England.

2001 – Hydrogen atmosphere discovered on the extrasolar planet Osiris.

2005 – 1st partial human face transplant is completed.

2011 – Roger Federer claims a record 6th ATP World Tour tennis title.

2013 – “Frozen” – highest-grossing animated film of all time, released.

2014 – Stephanie Gilmore wins her 6th women’s world surfing title.

2017 – North Korean ghost ship washes up on Japan: 8 skeletons on board.

2017 – Bangkok says it had 31,801 call outs this year to deal with snakes.

2017 – 8 donkeys freed from jail after 4 days for eating plants.

Today’s Horoscopes – November 27, 2019

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Emotions might run high with today’s astral energies. Your friends may be snapping at each other and even getting into quarrels. Stay out of it! It’s best to concentrate on getting the problem taken care of and take away the reason for the tension rather than try to control it. Hang in there.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Some people with whom you spend a lot of time could get into a debate over spiritual or metaphysical concepts. This could make you and everyone else very uncomfortable. This isn’t the time to try to mediate. Both parties involved are too attached to their points of view. It’s best just to nip it in the bud and ask them not to discuss it now. Change the subject!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Disagreements and hot tempers could hinder the completion of an important project. There may be a detail to the plan that some people just can’t agree on. It’s best to attempt to rework it rather than try to bring everyone around to the current point of view. Everyone is too tense to listen to reason. Instead, hear what they have to say and act accordingly. Remain objective!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You might have gotten home later last night than is good for you, and you may feel a little tired and dragged out. Take your vitamins and don’t use coffee as a stimulant. Take a brisk walk to clear your head and get the endorphins going. It will lift your spirits. This will enable you to function as sharply as you normally do. Watch out that those late nights don’t become a habit!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Your emotions may cloud your intuition today. You might not pick up on the thoughts and feelings of others the way you normally do, and you could feel at a disadvantage. This is only a temporary condition. Today you’ll just have to rely on logic. This could be helpful in the end. Intuition is at its most useful when it’s combined with intellect.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Today you might feel especially passionate and desirous of some time alone with your significant other. However, your partner may be detained by other responsibilities or might not be in the mood. This could be frustrating, but don’t get angry. You aren’t being rejected, although it might seem that way. Make a date for tomorrow. Better late than never!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Your significant other may be expected at your house tonight but not show up, and may not even communicate with you. This might cause you to be understandably worried. Don’t make yourself crazy. All signs are that your partner is OK. Traffic is the likeliest culprit keeping the two of you apart. Your friend may show up a lot later than expected.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Someone you need to contact for information may be temporarily unavailable. You might have to try to find whatever you need somewhere else. This could be difficult. You could go in circles as you’re referred to someone who refers you back to the person you can’t reach. You might have to put off this problem and work on something else.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You’re probably doing better financially than you have for a long time, but you still might not have reached some of the monetary goals you’d set. This could be on your mind today. If you aren’t careful, you could work yourself into a frenzy. It might be more productive to calmly find a way to progress more quickly. You can do it.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Your parents or another couple close to you may be quarreling, and you might be expected to take sides. Don’t do it! It’s better to stand aside and let them work it out for themselves while reminding them that you care for them both. The best you can do under these circumstances is try to help mediate a compromise, but finding a win/win situation could be hard.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Someone you know well could be saying one thing to you while your intuition tells you another. Your friend is probably troubled by something embarrassing. Don’t press for information. It will come out in good time. If you want to help, distract your friend by taking him or her out to dinner or a movie. This should take your minds off the trouble for a while.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – A female friend may seem to be upset with you and might not admit it. If you ask what’s wrong, she’ll probably say, “Nothing.” Use your intuition to deduce what’s bothering her and then try to make it up to her in some way. You might want to reevaluate your friendship. She may be too uncommunicative. The term “acquaintance” might suit her better than “friend.”