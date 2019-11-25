Today in High Prairie – November 26, 2019

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – November 26, 2019

CRC Parent n’ Tots at Grouard at 10 a.m.

Free Play at HP CRC Office 1-3 p.m.

CRC Parent n’ Tots at Faust at 1 p.m.

HP town council meets at 7 p.m.

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – November 26, 2019

Jodi Sware

Ryan Zahacy

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – November 26, 2019

Veronica Karpa

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – November 26, 2019

1607 – John Harvard, Harvard University Founder

1754 – Georg Forster, Voyage Round the World Author

1853 – Bat Masterson, Wild West Gunfighter

1876 – Willis Carrier, Air Conditioning Developer

1895 – Bertil Lindblad, Milky Way Rotation Theory

1895 – William Wilson, AA Co-Founder

1899 – Bruno Hauptmann, Charles Lindbergh Kidnapper

1902 – Alberto Morin, Rio Grande Actor

1910 – Cyril Cusack, Day of the Jackal Actor

1922 – Charles M. Schulz, Peanuts Cartoonist

1927 – John Carter, Scarface Actor

1927 – Ernie Coombs, CBC’s “Mr. Dressup”

1938 – Rich Little, Impressionist/Actor

1939 – Tina Turner, Private Dancer Singer

1942 – Olivia Cole, Roots Actress

1944 – Jean Terrell, Supremes Rocker

1945 – John McVie, Fleetwood Mac Bassist

1980 – Jessica Quinn, Dr. Quinn Actress

1983 – Chris Hughes, Facebook Co-Founder

This Day in Local History – November 26, 2019

Nov. 26, 1912: The Peace River and Great Western Railway Company promises it will build a short line railway into Grouard.

Nov. 26, 1933: Fire destroys the hospital, laundry, milk house and schools in Grouard. The same year, the Hudson’s Bay store burns and is not rebuilt.

Nov. 26, 1962: Alberta Minister of Lands and Forests, Norman Willmore, comes to High Prairie and officially opens the new $110,000 water treatment plant.

Nov. 26, 1962: The High Prairie Hockey Association is formed with Ike Lawrence as chairman and Terry Anderson as general chairman.

Nov. 26, 1969: South Peace News reports that Del Bacon is president of the High Prairie Optimist Club.

Nov. 26, 1971: The Alberta Crimes Compensation Board awards John Courtrie, of Gift Lake, $2,370 as a result of injuries sustained Feb. 4.

Nov. 26, 1980: A $1.139 million contract is awarded to an Edmonton firm for base course on Highway 749, or the North Road.

Nov. 26, 1989: The official dedication occurs of the newly-constructed Church of the Nazarene in High Prairie.

Nov. 26, 1992: SAAN celebrates its store’s 4,000 square foot expansion with a grand opening.

Nov. 26, 1992: St. Mark’s Anglicans celebrate the $150,000 addition to their church.

Nov. 26, 1994: The E.W. Pratt Lady Chargers lose in the quarter-finals at Provincials in Sundre to Calgary Christian 15-13, 15-8.

Nov. 26, 1996: A proposal by HPSD to eliminate Grades 7-12 at Kinuso School dies.

Nov. 26, 1997: The M.D. of Big Lakes commits $100,000 to the proposed Performing Arts Centre at St. Andrew’s School. It is never built.

Nov. 26, 2001: HPSD refuses to allow bank machines in its schools.

Nov. 26, 2007: Long-time High Prairie resident Sam Stout dies at the age of 98 years. A strongly religious man known for a tough work ethic, he was one of the area’s more colourful characters.

Nov. 26, 2008: Alberta Premier Ed Stelmach promises an extra $10 million for the new High Prairie Hospital after being questioned by Liberal Leader Kevin Taft in the Alberta Legislature.

Nov. 26, 2009: High Prairie’s Anita Fisher wins a Yard Man lawnmower from POPS Home Hardware in the Ultimate Backyard Makeover Contest. Fisher is one of 12 winners from across Canada.

Nov. 26, 2011: The hometown Spirit River Rangers hand the High Prairie Regals their worst defeat in history 31-1 in Spirit River. The Regals send only seven skaters and the Rangers showed no mercy. Jordan Hack scores 11 goals in the win.

Nov. 26, 2011: Robert Goulet wins Male Elder-of-the-Year and Lily Freeborn Female Elder-of-the-Year at the High Prairie Native Friendship Centre Elders Banquet.

Nov. 26, 2011: The High Prairie Bingo Association meets and decides to dissolve, due to dwindling revenues. A decision is made to sell all equipment it possesses.

Nov. 26, 2014: South Peace News reports that the High Prairie and District Children’s Resource Council buys the former House of Furniture building.

Nov. 26, 2014: High Prairie town council agrees to buy half the administration building they share with HPSD for $376,750 plus GST.

This Day in World History – November 26, 2019

1716 – 1st lion exhibited in America in Boston.

1778 – Captain James Cook 1st European to visit Hawaii.

1789 – 1st national Thanksgiving in America.

1835 – HMS Beagle leaves Tahiti for New Zealand.

1865 – “Alice in Wonderland” by Lewis Carroll is published.

1867 – Refrigerated railroad car patented.

1917 – NHL forms with 5 teams participating.

1917 – The new government of Russia offers an armistice to Germany.

1922 – Howard Carter opens Tut’s virtually intact tomb in Egypt.

1924 – Mongolian People’s Republic proclaimed.

1940 – Nazi Germany began walling off the Jewish Ghetto in Warsaw.

1941 – Japanese naval carrier force leaves base toward Pearl Harbor.

1942 – “Casablanca” starring Humphrey Bogart premieres.

1948 – 1st polaroid camera sold for $89.75.

1950 – China enters Korean conflict, sends troops across Yalu River.

1952 – 1st 3D feature film “Bwana Devil” premieres.

1956 – “The Price Is Right” debuts on NBC-TV.

1962 – Fab Four have their first recording session under name The Beatles.

1965 – France launches 1st satellite.

1966 – 1st major tidal power plant opens in France.

1976 – Sex Pistols release their debut single “Anarchy In The UK”.

1979 – Int’l Olympic Committee votes to readmit China after 21 years.

1983 – World’s greatest robbery; 26 million pounds stolen in England.

1984 – US & Iraq re-establish diplomatic relations.

1985 – Random House buys Richard Nixon’s memoires for $3 million.

1990 – Matsushita purchases MCA for $6.6 billion.

1990 – Russian leader Mikhail Gorbachev tells Iraq to get out of Kuwait.

2000 – B.C. Lions win Grey Cup; 1st team with losing record to win.

2003 – India accepts Pakistan’s offer of a ceasefire in Kashmir.

2003 – Supersonic airplane the Concorde makes last flight.

2012 – Cost of Hurricane Sandy to New York estimated at $32 billion.

2018 – NASA’s InSight mission lands on Mars after a 7-month voyage.

Today’s Horoscopes – November 26, 2019

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Some good news on the financial front could open a world of possibilities today. Perhaps you’ll decide to spend some money sprucing up your home. Or maybe this is the financial cushion you need to start your business. You’re energetic and enthusiastic about your new ventures, but make sure to pace yourself for the long haul.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – This is bound to be an exciting day. Certainly it will be busy. You’re in the mood to do something different, as your sense of adventure is heightened. Why not invite some friends to go out with you this afternoon? You could catch a movie or go for a walk through the park. You’re sure to enjoy the change of pace.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Keep your wits about you today. You could be privy to some important information. You might get a good investment lead or a hot tip on the stock market. Even though it seems that your finances are about to take a marked upturn, don’t plunge rashly into anything. Haste makes waste!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Friends are an important part of your life. As you get older you’ll find that they become even more so. Today you may enlarge your circle of friends by one or many. Perhaps you’ll join a group with similar interests to yours. Perhaps you’ll be introduced to someone with whom you feel an immediate connection. Whatever it is, this person or persons will greatly enrich your life.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You’re feeling conflicting emotions today. It’s possible that you enjoy your activities but feel that you aren’t good enough to stick with one in particular. What you have is a confidence problem, not a competence problem. You may have an experience today that shows you just how competent and intelligent you are. Seize any opportunity presented to you!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Pursue the topics that interest you. No matter how esoteric or strange, give yourself the luxury of following interest that could turn into a passion. It’s possible that your studies will lead you to join a group of like-minded people. Some of them may become lifelong friends.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Answer your phone and open all mail today, because money may come your way from an unexpected source. This could be a real windfall that utterly changes your life. With this money you could start a business or give your family some advantages you never dreamed you could afford. It’s bound to be a great day.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Travel to distant lands is a possibility. While you’re ready for a change, don’t jump at the first opportunity that comes along. What you’re being offered is a long-term commitment, if not a lifelong one. Think twice before you say yes. However, even if you do say yes, you won’t regret your decision.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Expect to get some fabulous news today. You’ll finally get your due. It may be a promotion, raise, challenging new project, or some combination of these. You could also receive good news in the romance department. You have certainly made the effort, some of it superhuman. Now you’ll be rewarded. Accept with your usual aplomb and style any gifts the day brings.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – It’s time to brush up on your computer skills. Technology is here to stay, so you might as well embrace it rather than resist. Your mind is eager to absorb new information. This means that you can learn the more intricate aspects of computer technology. Once you do, you’ll enjoy browsing websites, shopping online, and emailing your friends near and far.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Your home life may be hopping today. Visitors will stop by unexpectedly, houseguests will move in or out, or workmen will swarm the place doing repairs. It’s a bit chaotic to be sure, but also somewhat exciting to have so many people in your home. Just because the day is hectic doesn’t mean that it won’t be satisfying and fun.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Today you may receive some interesting news. It could come in the form of a call or e-mail and will be from someone close to you. Whatever the news, it may spur you to action, necessitating lots of errands and pulling a project together quickly. You’re happy, energetic, and certainly up to the task!