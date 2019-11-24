Today in High Prairie – November 25, 2019

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – November 25, 2019

Play at Learn at HP CRC Office at 10 a.m.

HP Community Band meets in PRJH School Band Room from 6-7:15 p.m.

AA meets at the HP Church of the Nazarene at 7:30 p.m.

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – November 25, 2019

Beth Cunningham

Pat Billings

Robert Goulet

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – November 25, 2019

Deana Jean

Gerald Giroux

Lisa Sloan

Rebecca Roe

Zane Fillion

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – November 25, 2019

1566 – John Heminges, Edited Shakespeare’s Folio

1787 – Franz Xaver Gruber, Silent Night Author

1835 – Andrew Carnegie, Steel Tycoon

1844 – Karl Benz, German Auto Designer

1899 – William R. Burnett, Little Caesar Author

1902 – Eddie Shore, Boston Bruin

1914 – Joe DiMaggio, New York Yankee

1915 – Augusto Pinochet, Chilean Dictator

1920 – Ricardo Montalbán, Star Trek II Actor

1920 – Noel Neill, Adventures of Superman Actor

1929 – Jack Hogan, Adam 12 Actor

1933 – Rene Enriquez, Hill Street Blues Actor

1940 – Percy Sledge, Soul Singer

1947 – John Larroquette, Night Court Actor

1952 – Ernest Harden Jr., The Jeffersons Actor

1960 – Amy Grant, Gospel/Rock Singer

1968 – Jory Husain, Head of the Class Actor

1969 – Jillian Hennessy, Law & Order Actress

1971 – Christina Applegate, Married With Children Actress

1972 – Alessandro Michele, Gucci Fashion Designer

1986 – Katie Cassidy, American Singer/Actress

This Day in Local History – November 25, 2019

Nov. 25, 1915: The Grouard News ceases publication after 3 1/2 years in business. Editor/publisher Roy S. Burns cites financial hardships as the reason and says when times are better he might reopen. He writes, “…we were most loyally supported, and even right to the finish, a few (advertisers) have stuck, even knowing their advertising was giving them scant returns.” The price of a single copy of the Grouard News was five cents, a year’s subscription $2. Ironically, on page 3 an ad asks patrons to “subscribe to the News.”

Nov. 25, 1940: The McLennan School District No. 48 is formed reaching from Joussard to Girouxville.

Nov. 25, 1970: The High Prairie Regals introduce the “Kid Line” featuring Peavine brothers Arnold, Rodney and Terry Gauchier.

Nov. 25, 1970: High Prairie town council begins the process of introducing a new bylaw to limit the use of snowmobiles in town between the hours of 10:30 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Nov. 25, 1974: Larry Shaben wins the Lesser Slave Lake PC nomination in Kinuso. Over 1,000 attend the nomination meeting.

Nov. 25, 1985: Martin and Lynn Herben open Lyn-Mar Travel in the Realty World Building.

Nov. 25, 1987: South Peace News reports Mohawk has a new manager, Merle May, and undergoes extensive renovations.

Nov. 25, 1987: South Peace News reports construction of 26 new units at the Raven Inn is proceeding well.

Nov. 25, 1988: The Whitefish Lake Indian Band and federal negotiators reach a settlement on a land claim that would see the band receive 5,500 acres and $19 million.

Nov. 25, 1992: HPSD reveals plans for the expansion of the gym at E.W. Pratt High School adding the project will go to tender early in the new year.

Nov. 25, 1996: Barry’s Restaurant and the Rose Garden Dining Lounge open.

Nov. 25, 1998: South Peace News reports I&P Automotive Mechanical Services opens.

Nov. 25, 2005: Over 1,000 people attend High Prairie Light-up ceremonies. The event also features the first-ever Santa Claus Parade, the dream of South Peace News employee Anne Bankey.

Nov. 25, 2006: A power outage at the High Prairie Aquatic Centre causes the basement to flood, where all the water recycling equipment is located. Recreation director Paul Cowell says the basement is submerged in 12 feet of water.

Nov. 25, 2006: Travis Cunningham scores his historic 500th NPHL goal in a game in Valleyview against the Jets as a member of Horse Lake. Junior Anderson records the lone assist.

Nov. 25, 2013: M.D. of Big Lakes councillors decline to abolish their several package policy which pays them $100 per month upon their retirement or defeat in an election.

Nov. 25, 2015: South Peace News features several pages and stories on Samantha Stokes’ rise to the Miss Rodeo Canada title.

Nov. 25-27, 2015: The E.W. Pratt Men’s volleyball team places fourth at Provincials in Okotoks. The team is undefeated in round-robin play but lose the semi-final 25-18, 25-21 to Calgary Christian.

Nov. 25, 2018: Pat Rehn wins the United Conservative Party nomination for Lesser Slave Lake. Numbers are not announced, but Rehn wins decisively as a second vote is not required.

This Day in World History – November 25, 2019

1491 – The siege of Granada, last Moorish stronghold in Spain, begins.

1667 – Deadly earthquake rocks the Caucasus, killing 80,000 people.

1715 – 1st English patent granted for processing corn.

1792 – Benjamin Banneker 1st publishes his Farmer’s Almanac.

1817 – 1st sword swallower in US performs.

1839 – Cyclone slams southeastern India: estimated 300,000 die.

1867 – Swedish chemist Alfred Nobel patents dynamite.

1884 – John B. Meyenberg patents evaporated milk.

1905 – Telimco advertises for a radio set, cost is $7.50.

1912 – Socialist International rejects that world war is coming.

1930 – Ito, Japan records 690 earthquake shocks in 1 day.

1940 – Woody Woodpecker debuts.

1940 – 1st flight of the de Havilland Mosquito.

1947 – New Zealand becomes a dominion.

1949 – “Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer” appears on music charts.

1950 – UN gives Eritrea to Ethiopia.

1953 – Earthquake and tsnunami strike Honshu, Japan.

1960 – “Amos ‘n’ Andy” makes its last broadcast on CBS-Radio.

1960 – CBS-Radio ends last 4 radio soap operas.

1973 – Bloodless military coup ousts Greek President George Papadopoulos.

1973 – US cuts maximum speed limit cut to 55 mph.

1977 – David Steed balances stationary on a bike for 9:15.00 seconds.

1979 – Pat Summerall and John Madden broadcast game together for 1st time.

1983 – Soyuz T-9 returns to Earth, 149 days after takeoff.

1988 – Convention on exploitation of Antarctic mineral resources signed.

1990 – Lech Walesa wins Poland’s 1st popular election.

1996 – After 24 years, Disneyland Main Street Electrical Parade, ends.

2009 – Storm brings 3 years worth of rain in 4 hours in Saudi Arabia.

2017 – Longest known frozen embryo to be successfully born: 24 years.

Today’s Horoscopes – November 25, 2019

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Today someone might ask what you’re thinking about. You often think about things that are inaccessible to others. Today it will be like you’ve gone inside yourself on your quest for answers to spiritual questions or the secrets of life. Just tell him or her you’re trying to rest, as they probably won’t understand what you’re thinking about anyway.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You love to have very serious discussions about important issues well into the night. You rebuild the world the way you’d like to see it with your friends. But now you start yawning around 10 and are in bed within the hour. This is true today, too. Are you tired or do you need to be alone to think about things?

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Do you often act as if the world is static and nothing ever changes? Sometimes you may think that humankind is a certain way, the world is a certain way, and so this is what you’re going to do. Have you ever heard of evolution? The human race is constantly evolving, and so is the world. Look around!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Today let your emotions mingle with your thoughts. What good is telling yourself that you must like something if you really can’t stand it? What good are grand principles if your heart isn’t in them? Take the time to put your head in sync with your heart today.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Today you may feel like going into your past. One half of you feels nostalgia for the “good old days.” The other half lives for the future and is unafraid to project into the unknown. Even though this sounds a bit contradictory, both these sides of you help the world move forward. Think about this today.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You’re sensitive to the world around you. It’s like you’re thinking with your heart. It’s possible you’ll be more impressionable and less objective when your emotions get the better of you in your relationships. If you’d hoped to hide something from someone, it won’t work. Even if you say nothing, it’s written on your face.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – If you had to take a test today and had a choice between poetry and physics, you wouldn’t hesitate. Poetry! Today is about interpretation, not analysis. A change in the atmosphere over the next few days is going to affect your thinking. You should expect some confusion in your contact with the people closest to you.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Today let your emotions mingle with your thoughts. What good is telling yourself that you must like something if you really can’t stand it? What good are grand principles if your heart isn’t in them? Take the time to put your head in sync with your heart today.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You have a pleasant day ahead. People may be a little less playful, but they’ll be all the more caring in their relationships. That’s just how you like them! Everything is on your side for you to express your feelings to someone close. Do it now! This atmosphere will only last a few days.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You should expect to feel warmth in your contact with other people today. Your relations will have something particularly tender and caring about them. It’s like people are suddenly much more attentive and sensitive. The universe is like one big, happy family. You can confide in other people. Don’t be afraid to talk about your most intimate feelings with a friend.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You won’t be disappointed today. Over the next few days you’re going to put your analytical way of thinking aside and let your feelings guide you. You’ll be attentive to the people you love. If someone needs your help, you can be counted on to come to the rescue. You’ll spare them the lecture about what they’ve done wrong!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Today is great for creativity, especially the kind that shows your special style. You’re productive, although what you’ve been creating is just a reflection of the latest fashions. This is one of your drawbacks, as it keeps you from being true to your special style. Today you should use your feelings as your inspiration.