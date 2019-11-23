Today in High Prairie – November 24, 2019

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

This Day in Local History – November 24, 2019

Nov. 24, 1957: The NPHL meets in Fairview and admits the High Prairie Regals for the coming season. Peter Beheils, of McLennan, is elected the league’s new president.

Nov. 24, 1967: J.B. Peyre is named High Prairie’s “Outstanding Farmer” by the FUA at their banquet. The award is presented to the farmer who, “had made a success in farming; pioneered to a certain extent and had contributed something other than material things to the community as a whole.”

Nov. 24, 1981: High Prairie’s first set of traffic lights is turned on.

Nov. 24, 1983: Imperial Oil’s plans to close Bob Jordan’s Kinuso bulk station are placed on hold following a public meeting.

Nov. 24, 1990: A Buchanan Lumber logging camp located on the Lubicon Lake Indian Band’s land is vandalized causing over $20,000 in damages.

Nov. 24, 1999: High Prairie town council hears Freson IGA is proceeding a with a $1.3 million expansion.

Nov. 24, 2001: The Bawlf Wildcats win the Alberta Schools’ Athletic Association 2A Men’s Volleyball Championships held in High Prairie. The host Chargers fail to win a match while the St. Andrew’s Saints win one of four matches.

Nov. 24, 2005: Lance Gauchier scores the 200th goal of his NPHL career as the visiting High Prairie Regals defeat the Manning Comets 12-5.

Nov. 24, 2007: Shane Flett wins the High Prairie Regals Frisbee toss for a record fifth time. This time he wins $1,205.

Nov. 24, 2007: Guy farmer and High Prairie resident Rene Stanley Dlugosz dies at the High Prairie Hospital at the age of 73 years.

Nov. 24, 2009: Blackstone premieres on APTN with East Prairie’s Roseanne Supernault, 20, starring in one of the roles.

Nov. 24, 2012: The High Prairie Regals win at Grimshaw 15-3 on the night the Huskies choose to retire the No. 7 of Glen Paul. It’s the largest margin of victory for the Regals in Grimshaw since at least the 1980s.

This Day in World History – November 24, 2019

1434 – River Thames in London freezes over.

1639 – 1st observation of transit of Venus.

1642 – Dutch explorer Abel Tasman discovers Tasmania.

1655 – English Lord Protector Oliver Cromwell bans Anglicans.

1715 – London’s Thames River freezes over.

1759 – Destructive eruption of Vesuvius.

1835 – Texas Rangers formation authorized.

1859 – Charles Darwin publishes “On the Origin of Species”.

1874 – American inventor Joseph Glidden patents barbed wire.

1903 – Clyde Coleman patents automobile electric starter.

1922 – Italian parliament gives Mussolini dictatorial powers “for 1 year”.

1932 – FBI Scientific Crime Detection Laboratory opens.

1938 – National Semi-Pro Basketball Congress authorizes yellow basketball.

1950 – UN troops begin an assault intending to end Korean War.

1958 – Mali becomes an autonomous state within French Community.

1966 – 1st TV station in Congo begins broadcasts.

1966 – 400 die in New York City due to smog.

1966 – “One Million Years B.C.” starring Raquel Welch, is released.

1971 – Dan [D.B.] Cooper parachutes from plane with $200,000.

1974 – SALT-2 treaty signed: US and USSR agree to limit nuclear weapons.

1979 – US admits troops in Vietnam were exposed to toxic Agent Orange.

1981 – 1st air-launched cruise missile tested.

1985 – CFL Grey Cup: final CFL game played with 25-yard long end zone.

1989 – Communist Party resigns in Czechoslovakia.

1991 – US 75th manned space mission launched.

1992 – Boeing 734 crashes into mountain in China, kills 141.

1993 – End of world, according to Ukrainian sect White Brotherhood.

1993 – Two Brits, aged 11 years, convicted of the murder of boy, 2.

1995 – Ireland votes to end 58-year-old amendment on divorce.

2012 – Gangnam Style now most viewed Youtube video: 808 million views.

2018 – Taiwan votes against referendums to legalize same-sex marriage.

