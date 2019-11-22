Today in High Prairie – November 23, 2019

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – November 23, 2019

Falher Christmas Expo & Santa Day at Chevaliers Hall 10-4 p.m.

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – November 23, 2019

Darryl Scott

Joey Milner

Monique Cote

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – November 23, 2019

Chadd Malanowich

Christine Matin

Emerie Willier-Jean

Marilynn McDonald

Miranda Okimaw

Shaun Twin

Sheri Greene

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – November 23, 2019

1859 – Billy the Kid, American Outlaw

1887 – Boris Karloff, Frankenstein Actor

1888 – Harpo Marx, Marx Brothers Comedian

1912 – George O’Hanlon, George Jetson Actor

1928 – Jerry Bock, Fiddler on the Roof Composer

1930 – Robert Easton, “Man of a Thousand Voices”

1942 – Susan Anspach, Play It Again Sam Actress

1945 – Steve Landesberg, Barney Miller Actor

1951 – David Rappaport, Famous 3’11” Actor

1954 – Bruce Hornsby, Bruce Hornsby & The Range

1969 – Jonathan Seet, Canadian Singer

1992 – Miley Cyrus, Hannah Montana Actress

This Day in Local History – November 23, 2019

Nov. 23, 1968: Brian Drapier makes 58 saves as the hometown High Prairie Regals upset Fort St. John 2-1. Alvin Cyr and Doug Meneice score for the Regals.

Nov. 23, 1972: The NPHL opens its season as Manning wins 5-3 at Peace River and High Prairie wins at Grimshaw 6-3. Because of the unbalanced schedule, Grimshaw gets three points for the win.

Nov. 23, 1974: The NPHL opens its season with High Prairie’s Larry Shaben as president. Manning defeats visiting Peace River 5-3 while visiting Falher whips Fairview 8-2 and hometown High Prairie whips Grimshaw 7-2 on the strength of two goals from Roy Gladue.

Nov. 23, 1976: The hometown High Prairie Regals open the NPHL season by blasting the Grimshaw Huskies 14-2.

Nov. 23, 1978: Ron Rose is injured during a gas explosion while working for the Town of High Prairie.

Nov. 23, 1981: Northland School Division No. 61 is dissolved by Education Minister Dave King.

Nov. 23, 1983: High Prairie Councilor Don Lorencz says in South Peace News that Metis Colonies and Indian Reserves residents should pay their fair share for recreation services. Sucker Creek Band Councilor Fred Willier says the town doesn’t understand how much money residents spend in town.

Nov. 23, 1983: Faust forms its own community development corporation.

Nov. 23, 1985: The Prairie River boy’s and St. Andrew’s girl’s volleyball teams each win silver medals at the Divisional volleyball tournament. Girouxille wins both titles.

Nov. 23, 1989: The High Prairie Regals limit the visiting Donnelly Cubs to only 12 shots during a 17-2 win.

Nov. 23, 1991: The E.W. Pratt Chargers men’s volleyball team qualifies for the 2A provincials in Sedgewick after winning five of six matches at zones in Sexsmith. The Chargers defeat Fairview in the final 15-8, 15-13.

Nov. 23, 1991: The E.W. Pratt Lady Chargers volleyball team records a 1-2 record at provincials in Sedgewick and fails to win a medal.

Nov. 23, 1998: Alberta Report reports the Crazy Horse Saloon and Liquor Corral are sued for $1.29 million. The lawsuit is later dropped.

Nov. 23, 2000: A boy takes an axe to the Christmas light display and tourist booth in the town’s civic square. He is later charged and convicted.

Nov. 23, 2005: South Peace News reports that Terry Rosser receives a 2005 Youth Justice Committee volunteer award for her six years of service to the local youth justice committee.

Nov. 23, 2007: ATB Financial celebrates 50 years of service in High Prairie.

Nov. 23, 2010: The DVD Store opens in High Prairie in the old Movie Gallery location with Bianca Mullenders as manager.

Nov. 23, 2013: Edmonton Oilers’ alumni Dave Lumley attends the grand opening of Revolution Motors.

This Day in World History – November 23, 2019

1783 – Annapolis, Maryland, becomes US capital [until June 1784].

1835 – Henry Burden patents horseshoe manufacturing machine.

1863 – Patent granted for a process of making colour photographs.

1868 – Louis Ducos du Hauron patents trichrome colour photo process.

1889 – Debut of 1st jukebox.

1892 – Pierre de Coubertin launches plan for modern Olympic Games.

1897 – Andrew J. Beard invents “jerry coupler” to connect railroad cars.

1897 – Pencil sharpener patented by J.L. Love.

1909 – Wright Brothers form million dollar corp. to build airplanes.

1923 – Cecil B. DeMille’s 1st version of “The Ten Commandments” premieres.

1936 – 1st issue of Life picture magazine published.

1939 – Nazi Polish Gov. Hans Frank requires Jews to wear a blue star.

1942 – Chinese steward Poon Lim begins 133 days adrift after ship sinks.

1945 – Most US wartime rationing of foods, including meat & butter, ends.

1948 – Dr. Frank G. Back patents lens to provide zoom effects.

1963 – Debut of “Doctor Who” the long-running British sci-fi series.

1974 – 60 Ethiopian government officials executed.

1979 – Pink Floyd’s “The Wall” released, 6 million copies sold in 2 weeks.

1983 – USSR leaves weapon disarmament talks.

1985 – 58 die as Egyptian commandos storm hijack Egyptair jet in Malta.

1988 – Wayne Gretzky scores his 600th NHL goal.

1991 – Freddie Mercury, 45, confirms he has AIDS the day before he dies.

1991 – Sacramento Kings ends NBA’s longest road losing streak: 43 games.

1992 – 10,000,000 cellular telephone sold.

2004 – World of Warcraft video game released, world’s most subscribed game.

2005 – Liberia elects 1st woman to lead an African country.

2007 – Cruise liner sinks in Antarctic Ocean after hitting an iceberg.

2017 – Brazilian footballer Robinho jailed 9 years for rape in Italy.

Today’s Horoscopes – November 23, 2019

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – A joint endeavor with a partner could lead to imaginative and creative opportunities. You feel energized and ready to take on just about anything. Whatever you start today, especially creative projects, should succeed in spite of any obstacles that come up. Relations with partners and others should be recharged by the day’s activities.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Today, you might have an irresistible impulse to put your home in order. You want to give it a thorough cleaning, do a little decorating, or perhaps make some minor but necessary repairs. A new object, either a sculpture or painting, might inspire this desire. Your place should look fabulous by the time you’re done. Go for it!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – A specific task or goal could have you making a lot of calls, writing a lot of letters, or doing a lot of running around in the car. You’re feeling especially determined. You’ll succeed at this or anything else you try today. Conversations will be productive and could spur you on to new projects.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – If you’ve been thinking about working out of your home, this is the time to put your plans into action. Anything regarding money or the home could succeed now. All signs indicate that your hard work and determination will bring the results you want. An older visitor might drop by, perhaps with advice or ideas you’ll want to consider.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Although you occasionally want to spend a whole day alone, this isn’t the time. You have a lot of specific goals in mind that you want to take care of today, perhaps involving writing or speaking. There won’t be any question of putting them off. This is a great time to start almost any kind of project. The planets indicate success at whatever you try.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Unknown skills or talents that you didn’t know you had might set you on a course that leads to increased income, if you’re willing to put in some hard work. This will undoubtedly lead to heightened self-image and self-confidence, setting off a domino effect that makes your future brighter. Whatever comes up today, strange as it may seem, go with the flow!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – An unwitting communication from a friend could set you off on a path that changes your life. This could involve business opportunities, or you could discover a new interest or group you’d like to join. Whatever it is, it may capture your attention and keep your energies focused for a long time. This should be a positive development.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Whatever difficulties may have arisen over the past few days, you have the power to overcome them, gain new strength, and move on. Your physical energy is good – you won’t wear out. You’ll probably push on and take care of each chore as it comes up. If you’ve been thinking of starting a new project, this is the day to do it. Obstacles won’t stop you.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Your association with a group could enable your spiritual progress today. Past emotional issues could come up, but don’t despair. Look at it as an opportunity to release old traumas that have limited you. Transcending limitations of any kind – emotional, spiritual, or physical – is an especially productive approach. You’ll release a lot and come out of the experience with new focus.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Money or other resources could be made available to you today so you can increase your career prospects or advance in your occupation. You’ll find this very encouraging, as you’ll throw a lot of energy into this interest. This is the time to be ambitious. You have what it takes to push forward with just about anything you want to do.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Doubts about a romantic or business partnership could have an energizing effect on you today. You’re determined to resolve any problems or disagreements you may have with your partner. You’ll probably do it, as success through determination and hard work is strongly indicated. You might also make an advantageous new friend.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Uncertainty about your financial future might have you developing some sort of savings or investment plan to give you more security. You’ll probably find the help you need, as today’s planets show that you should succeed at anything you try. A slight malaise could cause you to turn to vitamins, herbs, yoga, or some other sort of healing method that can put you back on your feet.