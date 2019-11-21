Today in High Prairie – November 22, 2019

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – November 22, 2019

Prayer Shawl Knitting at HP St. Mark’s Anglican Church at 10 a.m.

Play & Learn at HP CRC Office at 1 p.m.

HP Library Christmas Party 6-8 p.m.

AA meets at the HP Church of the Nazarene at 7:30 p.m.

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – November 22, 2019

Mackenzie Kasinec

Christopher Strebchuk

Duane Cunningham

David Anderson

Brock Johansson

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – November 22, 2019

Tim Raho

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – November 22, 2019

1511 – Erasmus Reinhold, Calculated Planetary Table

1877 – Joan Gamper, FC Barcelona Founder

1888 – Tarzan, Movie Character

1890 – Charles de Gaulle, President of France

1899 – “Hoagy” Carmichael, American Composer

1901 – Lee Patrick, Maltese Falcon Actress

1921 – Rodney Dangerfield, Caddyshack Actor

1922 – Eugene Stoner, Inventor of the M16

1939 – Allen Garfield, Beverly Hills Cop II Actor

1940 – Terry Gilliam, Monty Python Actor

1941 – Ron McClure, Blood, Sweat & Tears Rocker

1942 – Steve Caldwell, Orleans Rocker

1943 – Billie Jean King, Tennis Pro

1943 – Floyd Sneed, Three Dog Night Drummer

1943 – Yvan Cournoyer, Montreal Canadien

1959 – Jamie Lee Curtis, Halloween Actress

1966 – Brian Robbins, Head of the Class Actor

1967 – Boris Becker, Tennis Pro

1973 – Cassie Campbell, Female Hockey Icon

1984 – Scarlett Johansson, Avengers Actress

This Day in Local History – November 22, 2019

Nov. 22, 1913: A gasoline lamp explodes and burns Northern Merchantile Store in Grouard causing $15,000 in damages. The company promises to rebuild.

Nov. 22, 1967: The HP Bay’s grocery manager, H. Peter von Lipinsky, receives a bronze plaque in Edmonton for Outstanding Merchandizing during the Canada-wide July is Salad Month. It’s one of only three prizes awarded in the Prairie Provinces.

Nov. 22, 1970: Marilyn Porisky is crowned CWL Queen at the annual bazaar. Last year’s queen, Lorraine Patenaude, hands the crown over.

Nov. 22, 1978: A fire at an old apartment building in High Prairie leaves 15 homeless. Arson is the cause.

Nov. 22, 1978: Peavine Metis Settlement celebrates the 40th anniversary of the Metis Betterment Act.

Nov. 22, 1978: The Country Burger snack bar opens in Vic’s Mall with Lorrie Shantz as manager.

Nov. 22, 1979: Fire destroys the Marczyk Lumber Mill 10 miles north of High Prairie.

Nov. 22, 1980: Gift Lake Junior High School boy’s and girl’s volleyball teams win first place at a tournament in Grouard.

Nov. 22, 1986: The St. Andrew’s Saints men’s and ladies volleyball teams win the Divisional tournament at Girouxville.

Nov. 22, 1990: Bus driver Joan Wilson is acquitted of a charge in High Prairie provincial court of driving without due care and attention in regard to a school bus accident June 4 that sends three children to hospital.

Nov. 22, 1995: High Prairie town council says they are concerned about the number of residential acreages being built near town.

Nov. 22, 1999: Striking Agricore employees picket the elevator in town.

Nov. 22, 2000: High Prairie town council decides against garbage pick-up at residences’ front doors.

Nov. 22, 2001: Jonathon Beaudry, 18, of Joussard, dies in a three-vehicle accident on Highway 2 just east of Enilda.

Nov. 22, 2005: Chris Lamouche is named Gift Lake Metis Settlement’s Community Member of the Year at their annual Recognition Night.

Nov. 22, 2006: South Peace News features three pages of coverage as Travis Cunningham approaches 500 goals for his NPHL career.

Nov. 22, 2006: Red Sky reports lots at its development on Joussard’s west end are selling for up to $150,000.

Nov. 22, 2007: High Prairie RCMP are looking for a male suspect after the Centre 750 Store in Grouard is robbed.

Nov. 22, 2008: The Prairie Echo Community League celebrates its 50th anniversary.

Nov. 22, 2011: Driftpile’s Kyle Willier and his brother, Sheldon Willier, receive a bravery medal from the Royal Canadian Humane Association from the Edmonton Police Service for saving the life of a man off Spruce Point Park June 28, 2009.

Nov. 22-23, 2014: The High Prairie and District Children’s Resource Council nets $11,500 during its annual radio auction.

Nov. 22, 2016: Councillor Arlen Quartly proposes a one-way street to alleviate the traffic problems at the High Prairie Post Office.

Nov. 22, 2016: High Prairie’s Jess Verstappen wins the Canadian National 4-H and Youth Judging Competition at the Canadian Western Agribition. She wins the honour to judge the First Lady Classic female all-breed beef show for her efforts.

Nov. 22, 2016: ATCO Electric tells High Prairie town council that the first LED streetlights will be installed in 2017.

This Day in World History – November 22, 2019

1492 – Pinta separates from Christopher Columbus’s fleet.

1542 – Spain delegates “New Laws” against slavery in America.

1794 – Strasbourg Alsace-Lorraine prohibits wearing of beards.

1809 – Peregrine Williamson of Baltimore patents a steel pen.

1842 – Mount St. Helens in Washington erupts.

1910 – Arthur Knight patents steel shaft golf clubs.

1927 – 1st snowmobile patent granted.

1932 – Pump patented that computes quantity and price delivered.

1934 – “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town” 1st heard.

1942 – Hitler orders Rommel’s Africa Korps to fight to the last man.

1950 – Lowest NBA score: Fort Wayne Pistons 19, Minneapolis Lakers 18.

1955 – RCA Records pays $35,000 to Sun Records for Presley’s contract.

1967 – BBC unofficially bans “I Am the Walrus” by Beatles.

1967 – Silver hits record $2.17 an ounce in New York.

1968 – 1st interracial TV kiss [Star Trek – Captain Kirk and Uhura].

1972 – US ends 22 year travel ban to China.

1974 – UN General Assembly recognizes Palestine right to sovereignty.

1976 – Comic strip “Cathy” by Cathy Guisewite debuts.

1977 – Regular Concorde passenger service between NY and Europe begins.

1986 – Mike Tyson, 20, becomes youngest heavyweight champ in history.

1986 – Wayne Gretzky, Edmonton, became 13th NHLer to score 500 goals.

1989 – Conjunction of Venus, Mars, Uranus, Neptune, Saturn and the moon.

1990 – Margaret Thatcher announces her resignation as British PM.

1996 – O.J. Simpson wrongful death trial: O.J. says, “Absolutely not true.”

2005 – Angela Merkel becomes the 1st female Chancellor of Germany.

2008 – YouTube hosts the largest ever live broadcast.

2017 – Ratko Mladic the “Butcher of Bosnia” is convicted of genocide.

2017 – Uber admits hackers stole personal information affecting 57 million.

2018 – Leaning Tower of Pisa’s tilt reduced by 4 cm.

Today’s Horoscopes – November 22, 2019

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – New learning and improved communication with friends and family add greatly to your sense of self-esteem. A task into which you’ve put some effort over the past several weeks has been completed successfully. You’re now basking in the glow of others’ admiration. You may even have a few extra dollars to spend. You’ve worked hard for this and deserve it.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – An improvement in your relations with a love partner or close friend has you feeling optimistic about the future and even more so about the present. Your sense of self-worth is strong and you’re formulating positive ideas about your life in the months ahead. Don’t make any definite plans now. Write them down and go back to them later when the rosy glow has faded a little.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – An unexpected raise could have you feeling especially generous toward those you love. Your gifts will be appreciated, but take care that you don’t wipe out all you’ve gained. Romantic ideals could permeate your consciousness, and you’ll be thinking wonderful thoughts about a passionate encounter with your love partner. Go for it. Hang onto the memory in the days and weeks to come.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Falling in love at first sight is something you never thought would happen, but it could happen today. A romantic involvement may follow or not, but the high you get from meeting a new person will make you feel better about yourself and life. A sense of adventure may have you longing to take a trip to a distant land. If you’ve wanted to plan a vacation, do it today.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Movies that involve a lot of special effects might be especially appealing to you now. You may decide to learn more about how such effects are produced. You might also want to try your hand at computer graphics. The far reaches of your imagination might surprise you. Have fun with this. You could make it work for you in the future.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Life is an adventure. At least, that’s the attitude you take today. Flush with past success and basking in the affection of friends, you’re feeling especially confident and enthusiastic. You’ll consider if not adopt any possible option for your future, even if it involves taking off for an exotic land! It will involve learning and meeting new people who share your interests.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – A new unity and purpose could create a more positive atmosphere regarding your career. Recognition and an increased income are just over the horizon. Don’t be surprised if changes lie in store. You could end up in an entirely different profession! The support and affection of friends can see you through the transition.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Optimism and excitement permeate any get-togethers that you’re involved in today. You and those around you tend to see only positive trends for the future – success with few obstacles. You need to hang onto that attitude because there are always obstacles. You might forge a new support group with some of these upbeat individuals. Make the most of it!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Today you might be in the right mood to organize. High-tech equipment may be of help in this project, and so could the help of friends. An optimistic, enthusiastic attitude will sustain you through any tasks. You will be more than happy with what you’ve accomplished by day’s end. Treat yourself. Go out and celebrate – you deserve it!

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You could feel especially amorous today. If you’re romantically involved, you could have an overwhelming urge for an intimate dinner with your significant other. If you’re uninvolved, expect that status to change shortly. A new person could cross your path and sweep you off your feet. Or you could see an old friend in a new light. Be prepared for anything.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Necessary cleaning or repairs in the home could inspire you to go a bit further and do some redecorating. Get rid of old furniture or other castoffs to make room for new objects that make your home look more attractive. Friends and your special someone could volunteer to help you. Make a party of it! Everyone will have a good time.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Important new information could come your way, perhaps through classes, books, or conversations with friends. This might open new personal and professional doors for you. You could learn new skills with technology, enhance your artistic ability, or both. Whichever you choose, this is a great day to train your talents. In doing so, you could form some powerful new friendships.