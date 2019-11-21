Today in High Prairie – November 21, 2019

What’s Happening Today – November 21, 2019

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

Play at Learn at HP CRC Office at 10 a.m.

HP & Area C of C meets at Amiro’s at noon.

CRC Baby & Me at Peavine at 1 p.m.

Free Play at HP CRC Office 6-8 p.m.

HP Museum Board meets at the museum at 6:45 p.m.

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – November 21, 2019

Jason Kachnic

Chase Zahacy

Terry McRee

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – November 21, 2019

Karen McLaughlin

Thomas Ball

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – November 21, 2019

1694 – Voltaire, Philosopher/Playwright

1785 – William Beaumont, Father of Gastric Surgery

1824 – Hieronymus Richter, Founder of Indium

1834 – Henrietta Green, “Witch of Wall Street”

1860 – Tom Horn, Old West Outlaw

1902 – Foster Hewitt, Hockey Night in Canada Icon

1920 – Stan Musial, St. Louis Cardinal

1942 – Tweety, Looney Tunes Bird

1944 – Harold Ramis, SCTV Actor

1945 – Goldie Hawn, Private Benjamin Actress

1948 – Lonnie Jordan, War Vocalist

1951 – Nick Gilder, Hot Child in the City Singer

1952 – Deborah Shelton, Dallas Actress

1957 – Jim Brown, UB40 Red Red Wine Singer

1963 – Nicollette Sheridan, Knots Landing Actress

1965 – Bjork, Icelandic Singer

1969 – Ken Griffey Jr., Seattle Mariner

1985 – Carly Rae Jepson, Call Me Maybe Singer

This Day in Local History – November 21, 2019

Nov. 21, 1962: Dannie Fournier, of Sunset House, suffers second-degree burns to her hands, arms, legs and face after the dry cleaning fluid she is using explodes in her home. The force of the blast blows out windows in her home.

Nov. 21, 1970: Jim McLean scores twice to led the hometown High Prairie Regals to a 5-4 win over Fairview. It’s their first win of the season in six games.

Nov. 21, 1971: Rev. Canon George Anthony Crawley dies at the age of 67 years.

Nov. 21, 1973: About 250 people attend a performance of the Alberta Ballet Company at E.W. Pratt High School.

Nov. 21, 1981: The E.W. Pratt Lady Chargers lose to Spirit River 15-12, 15-10 in the 3A Zone playoffs for the right to advance to provincials.

Nov. 21, 1988: PC Jack Shields wins the Athabasca riding and Brian Mulroney forms the new federal government.

Nov. 21, 1990: South Peace News reports the Grouard Indian Band is looking for land near The Narrows for recreational purposes.

Nov. 21, 2006: The High Prairie Drug Coalition holds its first meeting at the Provincial Building.

Nov. 21, 2007: Triangle senior Jean Reid loses her home to fire. A woodstove in the basement is the suspected cause.

Nov. 21, 2008: Lesser Slave Lake MLA Pearl Calahasen says there is no need to worry over delays in the new High Prairie Hospital construction. The job to install pilings had to be tendered again prompting the government to review the entire project.

Nov. 21, 2010: High Prairie loses one of its community icons with the passing of William Edwyn Marx. He was 63. Among many accomplishments, Marx was an author, former M.D. of Big Lakes councillor and former High Prairie School Division trustee.

This Day in World History – November 21, 2019

1620 – Pilgrim Fathers reach America: Provincetown Harbor, Mass.

1783 – 1st manned free balloon flight in a Montgolfier balloon.

1834 – HMS Beagle anchors at Bay of San Carlos, Chile.

1837 – Thomas Morris of Australia skips rope 22,806 times.

1871 – Moses F. Gale patents a cigar lighter.

1871 – The first human cannonball, Emilio Onra, is fired.

1905 – 1st game ever played in the Australian Tennis Open.

1917 – Maxim Gorky calls Vladimir Lenin a blind fanatic.

1933 – 1st US ambassador to USSR, W.C. Bullitt, begins service.

1940 – Nazi occupiers forbid building schools in Netherlands.

1946 – “The Best Years of Our Lives” is released.

1959 – Jack Benny [violin] & Richard Nixon [piano] play famed duet.

1964 – Verrazano-Narrows Bridge opens in New York

[world’s longest]

.

1967 – Phillip & Jay Kunz fly a kite a record 28,000 feet.

1976 – “Rocky” starring Sylvester Stallone premieres in New York.

1977 – First flight of Concorde, London to New York.

1980 – Dallas’ “Who Shot JR?” broadcast.

1981 – 400,000 demonstrate in Amsterdam against cruise missiles.

1989 – Law banning smoking on most domestic flights in US signed.

2004 – Dominica hit by the most destructive earthquake in its history.

2013 – Alabama parole board grants posthumous pardons to 3 Scottsboro boys.

2017 – Zimbabwe’s Robert Mugabe’s resigns after 37 years in power.

Today’s Horoscopes – November 21, 2019

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Love and romance are in your favour even though roadblocks may keep you from taking full advantage of the situation. You’re being much too picky about the type of person you seek. Love isn’t meant to be a set of desired qualities on a shopping list. You can’t realistically create a scenario of how things will work out. Let things proceed naturally.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – If things begin to stir, change, or fluctuate in love and romance, your first impulse is to overreact. This is probably the opposite of what you should do. Instead of quickly jumping to conclusions, you should sit back and let things slowly unfold. Resist the urge to make a move today just because your emotions are in an uproar.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – When it comes to topics of love and romance, your feelings continue to be intercepted by words and opinions from others. What you want to keep private is suddenly made more public by mouths that just don’t stop talking. Relax into the sensual element of love instead of getting caught up in more political aspects of the situation.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Certain areas of your life are expanding rapidly, causing you to lose touch with the more romantic aspects. The more you reach out in one direction, the more deprived you feel in the opposite direction. Perhaps you need more input as to where you put your energy. It’s time to focus your attention on things that are working well instead of dwelling on things that are going nowhere.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – The time has come for you to take charge in matters of love and romance. This isn’t often the case for you who normally like to let others take the lead in this department. A new phase has begun in your love life. You should think about expanding outward into new realms with new people and new circumstances, or both. It’s time you were in charge.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You may be taking a back-seat approach when it comes to love and romance. This isn’t necessarily a bad thing. In fact, this kind of attitude works to your advantage. By going with the flow and waiting for another to make the first move, you can spend more time on you instead of sending your energy outward toward others.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Love may become more sensual. You should consider new ways in which to pamper your special someone. There may be gossip associated with your relationship that turns you off at first, but don’t let that get in the way of expressing your true feelings. Real communication about this partnership will be primarily nonverbal.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Your mind may be in an expansive mode now. Many things should be working for you. Your flexibility and ability to juggle many things at once should make tasks that require these talents a breeze. Unfortunately, they may not help too much when it comes to love and romance. You may not have the communication you desire with a close partner. You could find it easier to communicate with strangers!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Don’t give up on finding the romantic partner of your dreams, because now is your chance. Talk is spurring you to take action. Don’t be surprised if a bit of friction keeps you from jumping into the situation with both feet. Hang in there. Once you get below the surface, you’ll find that there’s much more to this person than first meets the eye.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Be careful about declaring your love for someone when you haven’t spent enough time with him or her to make that call. You may base this impulse on superficial encounters and brief conversations. You may not have the long history or deep discussions needed to know if this person is as ideal for you as you think. Don’t be fooled by fast talk and high fashion.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Issues of love and romance may be climactic now. You may be in a relationship phase approaching a major turn in the road. Perhaps there’s a sudden breakdown in communication. Perhaps you realize that you rely much more on this person than you first thought. If you aren’t intimately involved with someone, you should probably consider this a good situation for now.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You may be drawn to someone because of the things you share in common. You both appreciate art, music, and romantic dinners, but this person may not be a good permanent mate for you. He or she is unwilling to take the first step, or is indecisive about important issues. If you’re uninvolved now, look for someone who challenges your quick wit and isn’t afraid to make the first move.dfs.