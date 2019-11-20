Today in High Prairie – November 20, 2019

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – November 20, 2019

Free Play at HP CRC office 10 a.m.-noon.

CRC Parent n’ Tots at Sunset House at 10 a.m.

Storytime for Kids 3-5 Yrs HP Library 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Poverty Simulator at HP Elks Hall Downtown at 1 p.m.

HP Marigold Farmer’s Market from 1-6 p.m.

Baby & Me at HP CRC Office at 1 p.m.

CRC Parent n’ Tots at Enilda at 1 p.m.

HP Golden Age Club monthly meeting at the centre at 1:30 p.m.

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – November 20, 2019

Lynn Smith.

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – November 20, 2019

Ian Churchill

Kelby Chmilar

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – November 20, 2019

1620 – Peregrine White, 1st Born Aboard Mayflower

1838 – William Painter, Invented Cork Bottle Cap

1841 – Wilfrid Laurier, 7th Canadian PM

1866 – Kenesaw Landis, 1st Baseball Commissioner

1889 – Edwin Hubble, Discovered Galaxies

1890 – Robert Armstrong, King Kong Actor

1891 – Reginald Richmond, Cat Ballou Actor

1900 – Chester Gould, Dick Tracy Cartoonist

1908 – Alistair Cooke, Masterpiece Theatre Host

1916 – Robert A Bruce, Exercise Cardiology Expert

1921 – Daniel Frazer, Kojak Actor

1925 – Robert F. Kennedy, Assassinated US President

1927 – Estelle Parsons, Bonnie 7 Clyde Actress

1928 – Franklin Cover, The Jeffersons Actor

1932 – Richard Dawson, Family Feud 1st Host

1939 – Dick Smothers, Smothers Brothers Comedian

1942 – Bob Einstein, “Super Dave Osborne”

1942 – Norman Greenbaum, Spirit in the Sky Singer

1943 – Veronica Hamel, Hill Street Blues Actress

1946 – Duane Allman, Allman Brothers Guitarist

1947 – Joe Walsh, Eagles Guitarist

1948 – Richard Masur, One Day at a Time Actor

1956 – Bo Derek, “10” Actress

1960 – Marc Labrèche, Canadian TV Host

1965 – Mike Diamond, Beastie Boys Rapper

1974 – Marissa Ryan, Major Dad Actress

This Day in Local History – November 20, 2019

Nov. 20, 1912: The ED&BC railroad announces it will build 300 miles of railway from Edmonton to Dunvegan. It’s expected to be completed in three years. The route map will be filed with the Alberta government by the end of the month.

Nov. 20, 1914: The first train arrives in Sucker Creek.

Nov. 20, 1945: A new school at St. Bernard’s Mission is blessed by Father Floc’h.

Nov. 20, 1959: The High Prairie Regals announce that Reg Bentley has agreed to come and help the club in its operations.

Nov. 20, 1969: An accident at the Wagner Mill near Enilda claims the life of Sheldon Peever, 30. He is struck by a log after it jumps the carrier in reverse.

Nov. 20, 1972: Darlene Dupuis competes and loses in her bid for Miss Edmonton title for the right to advance to the Miss Canada Pageant.

Nov. 20, 1974: The High Prairie Daycare Society is formed.

Nov. 20, 1987: Father Elphege Fillion, 69, dies in an accident near Westlock. He served the Lesser Slave Lake area for over two decades.

Nov. 20, 1990: HPSD trustees vote to close Carole Bannister School in Faust due to a low enrolment of only 29 students.

Nov. 20, 1991: HPSD tells Faust Councilor Albert Burger they will not intervene in his efforts to keep Carole Bannister School open by asking Northland School Division to take over the facility.

Nov. 20, 1991: The High Prairie School Division agrees to kick in $20,000 toward construction of a track facility at E.W. Pratt High School.

Nov. 20, 1995: Keith Martin opens Pharmasave drug store.

Nov. 20, 1999: Rev. Canon James Alfred Hoskin dies after a brief illness at the age of 88 years.

Nov. 20, 1999: Country music star Duane Steele performs at the High Prairie Agriplex.

Nov. 20, 1999: Donna Smith is awarded the Nichi Medal of Distinction posthumously in Edmonton. The founding member of MITAA received the award for her work on addictions awareness, healing and treatment.

Nov. 20, 2006: Peter and Mary Zahacy celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary.

Nov. 20, 2009: Myrtle Cook passes away at the Grey Nuns Hospital in Edmonton at the age of 62 years.

Nov. 20, 2010: The High Prairie Scorpions Taekwondo Club wins 14 medals at the 2010 Alberta Junior/Senior Provincial Taekwondo Team Trials and Colour Belt Tournament in Whitecourt. The Scorpions win four gold, five silver and five bronze medals.

Nov. 20, 2011: Long-time Peavine resident Nora Cunningham passes away at the age of 99 years.

Nov. 20, 2014: Author Larry Loyie unveils his newest book, Residential Schools with the Words and Images of Survivors, at the local library.

Nov. 20, 2014: Ronald Boyd Torrens passes away in High Prairie at the age of 80 years. A long-time farmer, he was also an avid fishermen.

This Day in World History – November 20, 2019

1431 – 1st meeting of Order of the Golden Fleece.

1521 – Arabs attribute shortage of water in Jerusalem to Jews making wine.

1805 – Ludwig van Beethoven’s “Fidelio”, his only opera, premieres.

1866 – Pierre Lallement patents rotary crank bicycle.

1888 – Willard Bundy patents timecard clock.

1902 – Tour de France bicycle race created.

1917 – 1st successful tank use in battle, at the Battle of Cambrai.

1923 – Garrett Morgan patents his traffic signal design.

1923 – Rentenmark replaces Papiermark as the official currency of Germany.

1940 – World War II: Hungary, Romania and Slovakia join the Axis Powers.

1942 – NHL abolishes regular season OT until WW II is over.

1944 – 1st Japanese suicide submarine attack.

1945 – The Nuremberg trials begin as 24 Nazi leaders are put on trial.

1947 – 1st permanent TV installed on seagoing vessel.

1948 – US balloon reaches record height of 42.7 km.

1949 – Jewish population of Israel reaches 1 million.

1953 – Scott Crossfield in Douglas Skyrocket, 1st to break Mach 2.

1966 – Men in Zurich vote against female suffrage.

1969 – Alcatraz Island off SF, is seized by Native Americans.

1969 – Brazilian soccer icon Pele scores his 1,000th goal.

1970 – UN General Assembly accepts People’s Republic of China.

1979 – US’s 1st artificial blood transfusion occurs.

1980 – Steve Ptacek makes 1st solar-powered flight.

1982 – Drew Barrymore, 7, hosts “Saturday Night Live”.

1983 – 100 million watch ABC-TV movie “The Day After” about nuclear war.

1984 – McDonald’s makes its 50 billionth hamburger.

1984 – Search for ExtraTerrestrial Intelligence is founded.

1985 – Microsoft Windows 1.0 is released.

1986 – WHO announces first global effort to combat AIDS.

1992 – Queen Elizabeth’s home Windsor Castle catches fire.

1995 – FDA approves new therapy for use as an initial AIDS treatment.

1995 – Princess Diana admits she cheated on Prince Charles.

1998 – 1st module of the International Space Station, Zarya, is launched.

2012 – Toshiba unveils a robot designed to help in nuclear disasters.

2015 – Report: more than half of all trees in Amazon at risk of extinction.

2017 – Investment corporation Tencent’s market value hits $511 billion.

2017 – Georgia Dome, once the world’s largest covered stadium, destroyed.

Today’s Horoscopes – November 20, 2019

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Newspapers may bring knowledge of strange events that capture your imagination. You might want to learn more about the stories and similar events. Your mind is sharp enough to grasp it all, yet there will still be hidden elements that render it that much more fascinating. The human mind and its dark side might be especially interesting to you today.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – A heightened sense of ambition might have you developing your writing skills today. This could mean learning technical or creative writing. Either way, if you’ve been thinking about it, this is an excellent time to take a course or jump in and do it. Books on the subject as well as talks with those experienced in these matters could help.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – A letter or other communication serves as a sort of wake-up call today. A long-term goal is finally going to be reached. Your ambition should take on a new dimension, possibly going for a second career either in addition to or instead of the one you have. You might not be sure where you want to take it, but it’s worth pursuing.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – A letter or call from someone you know who’s ill and confined to the hospital or home might come today. You might decide to pay this person a visit. You may not know him or her well, but your humanitarian instincts are awakened. Take care of business that needs to be handled and then go see this person. You’ll feel better for it.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Letters and calls pertaining to your long-term goals or those of a group you’re affiliated with could take up a lot of your time today. You might have to deal with paperwork at some point, and you might not understand some of it. Ask for help if you need it. You might not be familiar with the material, and the matters involved are too important to take a chance on getting it wrong.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – A lot of paperwork might need doing today. You’ll feel mentally sharp and able to take care of it easily, though some of what needs to be done may momentarily elude you. Communications from neighbours or other acquaintances might seem suspect. You may feel they have their own agendas. Don’t repeat anything you hear.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Recognition could finally come for hard work and goals reached. You’re feeling very good about the situation. Your self-confidence and mental strength are high. You’ll receive a lot of letters or calls, some from far away. Don’t be surprised if you spend most of the day talking.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Information on psychology, particularly dreams, could capture your imagination. You could decide to collect as much information as you can. The dark side of the personality may be especially appealing. You’ll remember anything you read or hear today, as your mind is particularly retentive. This includes financial trends and ways to increase your income.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Short trips and long talks with your special someone are on the agenda today. You may decide to drive into the country, perhaps to visit quaint shops and rustic restaurants. A confusing call could come from an acquaintance this evening. The person won’t seem to be telling you anything yet expect some kind of feedback. Don’t be afraid to ask for an explanation!

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – A lot of paperwork that you need to complete could have you nervous and stressed. You might experience some headaches. Don’t sacrifice your well-being for this. You won’t lose your focus if you have to put off some tasks until tomorrow. Calls or visitors could also get on your nerves. Turn off the phone and tell people you’ll visit later. They’ll understand.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Ideas you read could inspire you to develop some new ideas of your own. You might want to write these down or share them with others. Some of the ideas you explore might be unclear in some way, but you’ll enjoy digging into them. The dark side of life might hold a special fascination for you now, too.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – The presence of children in your home could arouse your nurturing instincts today. You might want to read to them or tell them stories. Stay away from any particularly gruesome fairy tales. The atmosphere may be a bit gloomy, and the macabre may have too powerful an effect on them and you. In the evening, plan a private, intimate evening with your special someone.