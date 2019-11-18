Today in High Prairie – November 19, 2019

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – November 19, 2019

CRC Parent n’ Tots at McLennan at 10 a.m.

Free Play at HP CRC office 1-3 p.m.

CRC Parent n’ Tots at Girouxville at 10 a.m.

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – November 19, 2019

Michelle Olanski

Patty Milner

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – November 19, 2019

Jarad Hunt

Logan Garrick

Norma Klyne

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – November 19, 2019

1834 – Georg H. Quincke, Quincke’s Test Discoverer

1864 – George Barbier, Tarzan’s Revenge Actor

1875 – Hiram Bingham, Re-discovered Machu Piccu

1885 – Erskine Sanford, Citizen Kane Actor

1890 – George Regas, The Mark of Zorro Actor

1904 – Nancy Carroll, Aldrich Family Actress

1917 – Indira Gandhi, PM of India

1919 – Angus Young, Voice of Mr. Ed

1924 – William Russell, The Great Escape Actor

1933 – Larry King, American TV Host

1934 – Dave Guard, The Kingston Trio Singer

1935 – Jack Welch, General Electric CEO

1938 – Hank Medress, Lions Sleeps Tonight Singer

1938 – Ted Turner, CNN Founder

1939 – Warren Moore, Miracles Singer

1941 – Dan Haggerty, Grizzly Adams Actor

1942 – Calvin Klein, US Fashion Designer

1944 – Dennis Hill, Chicago Blackhawk

1953 – Robert Beltran, Star Trek Voyageur Actor

1960 – Matt Sorum, Guns n’ Roses Drummer

1960 – Miss Elizabeth, Randy Savage’s Manager

1961 – Meg Ryan, When Harry Met Sally Actress

1978 – Matt Dusk, Canadian Jazz Musician

1983 – Adam Driver, Star Wars Actor

This Day in Local History – November 19, 2019

Nov. 19, 1913: G.T. Johnson is elected president of the Grouard Rink Association at a meeting at Maurice’s Hall. They also agree to build a rink at a cost of $500.

Nov. 19, 1960: The High Prairie Progress reports that Martin Lonfat, of McLennan, is elected president of the Grouard Social Credit Association at a meeting in High Prairie.

Nov. 19, 1969: South Peace News reports Sanford Cox wins the title of 1969 Canadian Amateur Rodeo Champion.

Nov. 19, 1969: South Peace News reports AGT announces a $409,600 program around High Prairie to install cable and equipment underground during the summer of 1971.

Nov. 19, 1970: The High Prairie Shutterbugs hold their first meeting with Sharron Nelson as president.

Nov. 19, 1975: South Peace News reports the NAR station is torn down the previous week.

Nov. 19, 1983: High Prairie town council celebrates the official opening of the new fire hall.

Nov. 19, 1986: South Peace News reports Ed Tudor and Mike Redlak open Ed’s Mechanical Service next to the Bottle Depot.

Nov. 19, 1991: High Prairie Chamber of Commerce vice-president Diana Oliver tells NADC in a meeting at Peavine the town got a “snow job” after a biologist is placed in Slave Lake instead of High Prairie.

Nov. 19, 1995: One of a train’s wheels malfunctions causing a derailment at Faust. Nine cars of a 98-car westbound CN train leave the tracks prompting a small evacuation.

Nov. 19, 1997: A postal strike grips the South Peace area.

Nov. 19, 2009: Just over 50 people participate in the annual National Addictions Awareness Week Walk held in town from the MITAA Centre to the Provincial Building.

Nov. 19-21, 2009: Warehouse One rents space near the post office to test its products in the High Prairie market. The moves angers some people who view it as a cash grab by the company before Christmas.

Nov. 19, 2011: Five High Prairie Scorpions win medals at a Whitecourt taekwondo tournament including Amira Sharkawi, Kamoule Sharkawi, Alexa Doan, Tara Halcrow and Julia Isaac.

Nov. 19, 2011: The first High Prairie Oilmen’s Bonspiel concludes after two days of action. Winning the A Event was Steven Petite’s rink while the B Event winner was Brent Douglas and the C Event winner Karen Gray.

Nov. 19, 2012: Meghan Payne is elected president of the High Prairie Agricultural Society at their annual general meeting. At the same meeting, Rudy Lubeseder steps down after 39 years of service.

Nov. 19, 2013: Simon Tremblay arrives in town to begin his job as Royal Bank manager.

This Day in World History – November 19, 2019

1493 – Christopher Columbus discovers Puerto Rico, on his 2nd voyage.

1620 – The Mayflower reaches Cape Cod & explores the coast.

1805 – Lewis & Clark expedition reaches the Pacific Ocean.

1861 – 1st petroleum shipment [1,329 barrels] from the U.S. to Europe.

1863 – US President Abraham Lincoln delivers Gettysburg address.

1872 – 1st U.S. patent for calculator awarded.

1893 – 1st newspaper colour supplement published in New York World.

1895 – American inventor Frederick E. Blaisdell patents the pencil.

1916 – Samuel Goldwyn and Edgar Selwyn establish Goldwyn Pictures.

1919 – US Senate rejects Treaty of Versailles & League of Nations.

1926 – Leon Trotsky is expelled from the Politburo in the Soviet Union.

1932 – Shaft & Thyssen demand Adolf Hitler become German chancellor.

1933 – Women allowed to vote in Spain.

1947 – 200” mirror arrives at Mt. Palomar.

1949 – Prince Rainier III coronation as 30th ruling Prince of Monaco.

1952 – F-86 Sabre sets world aircraft speed record, 1,124 kph.

1952 – Scandinavian Airlines opens commercial route from Canada to Europe.

1959 – Ford Motors cancels its poorly received Edsel model.

1962 – Fidel Castro accepts removal of Soviet weapons.

1965 – Kellogg’s Pop Tarts pastries created.

1967 – 1st wireless commercial TV station opens in Hong Kong.

1973 – New York stock market takes sharpest drop in 19 years.

1975 – “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” starring Jack Nicholson released.

1976 – Patty Hearst is freed on $15 million bail.

1979 – Chuck Berry released from prison on income tax evasion.

1980 – CBS-TV bans Calvin Klein jean ad featuring Brooke Shields.

1985 – Ronald Reagan & Mikhail Gorbachev meet for 1st time.

1985 – Pennzoil wins $10.53 billion judgment against Texaco.

1990 – Greyhound files reorganization so they can be traded publicly.

1995 – CFL Grey Cup: Baltimore Stallions become only US team to win.

1996 – Canada’s 12.9-km long Confederation Bridge opens.

1997 – McCaughey septuplets born: 1st set of septuplets to survive infancy.

1998 – van Gogh painting sells for $71.5 million.

1999 – People’s Republic of China launches its 1st Shenzhou spacecraft.

2010 – “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1” released.

2017 – Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe refuses to resign.

2017 – Oumuamua 1st detected by scientists; possible alien origin.

2018 – Nissan chair Carlos Ghosn arrested in Japan, financial misconduct.

Today’s Horoscopes – November 19, 2019

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Love and romance are going marvelously well today. If you’re attached, affection continues to grow between you and your partner. A strong sense of unity could lead to a firm commitment. If you aren’t currently involved, don’t be surprised if someone you like but don’t know well suddenly seems attracted to you.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You tend to be intellectually inclined. Today you might put some of your knowledge to work in a creative way. Your intuition and imagination are working overtime. If you’ve been thinking about starting a new project, this is the day to do it. The only downside is that you could get so obsessed with your work that you can’t concentrate on anything else. Pace yourself so you don’t burn out.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – A loving, supportive letter or call from a close friend could be just what the doctor ordered today. You may feel overworked and a little pessimistic about any plans you’ve made. Your friend should lift your spirits and motivate you to push on ahead in spite of whatever obstacles you encounter. Remember this kindness. Your friend may need the same from you sometime in the future.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Today you may come up with some attractive new ideas to advance your career and increase your income. The only question is whether or not you can follow through. Some of them may be workable and some may not, but if you’re serious, you should do some research to figure that out. The future looks good if you take the necessary steps to turn your ideas into reality.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Today you might experience a rush of spiritual insights. Whatever comes to you seems clear and right, and it could inspire music, poetry, or painting. The only problem might be that these insights may disappear if you don’t write them down right away. Visions from the other side can be ephemeral. If you like what’s coming to you, keep a record of it. You’ll be glad you did.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Today you could receive some unexpected good news regarding the impending arrival of money that you’ve anticipated for a long time. This will be very welcome news and worthy of a celebration, although you still might not believe it. Believe it! Your long wait is over. Now you have to resist the temptation to spend it all in one place.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – A social event today could put you in contact with some old friends who mean a great deal to you. The occasion will be very warm and friendly, though you may feel a little subdued. Never mind! Sometimes companionable silence is preferable to forced talk. Just bask in the presence of cherished companions and listen to what others say. You’ll enjoy yourself that much more.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Working closely with someone might bring up some strong, warm affection between you. It may or may not be a romantic attraction, but if it is, don’t read too much into it now. The situation is creating the emotions. There’s the chance that the attraction could pass by tomorrow. But you’ve probably found someone with whom you can collaborate harmoniously. That’s important!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Love, affection, and romance seem to be all around you. Strong unity with close friends, family members, and your romantic partner may well up throughout the day. You can also expect a rush of imagination and artistic inspiration, perhaps generated by the support of those around you. Any relationships formed now will last a long time. Recall this day when times get tough.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Strong psychic impressions about absent friends or family members may come to you today. All are apt to be positive, though you might find it disconcerting. You might even think it more so if you learn your intuition was right! This tendency may continue for a while. Your sensitivity to others’ thoughts and feelings is increasing. It can contribute to your understanding of them. Make the most of it.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Today you could intuit powerful feelings of affection from someone you might be romantically attracted to. You could feel a rush of exhilaration from this experience before your skeptical side kicks in to say it’s all wishful thinking. A little skepticism is healthy, but don’t let it overpower your positive impression. All signs say that what you sense is true. Follow your heart.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Your kindness and good manners could pay off today. Someone who respects you a great deal might offer you an opportunity to advance that increases your income. You may have known this person for a long time, and the two of you work well together. This opportunity should be welcome and not intimidating. Go for it! If you do, the future will be rosy.