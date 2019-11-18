Today in High Prairie – November 18, 2019

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – November 18, 2019

Play & Learn at HP CRC Office at 1 p.m.

HP Community Band meets in PRJH School Band Room from 6-7:15 p.m.

HP Ag Society meets at the HP Agriplex at 7 p.m.

AA meets at the HP Church of the Nazarene at 7:30 p.m.

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – November 18, 2019

Hazel Hannem

James Holler

Matheau Neill

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – November 18, 2019

Fred Dumont

Jessica Lukan

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – November 18, 2019

1860 – Ignacy Jan Paderewski, 1st Premier of Poland

1874 – Carrie White, Oldest US Woman – 116

1881 – Percy Lesueur, Invented Large Goalie Glove

1900 – George Kistiakowsky, Helped Develop 1st Atom Bomb

1901 – George Gallup, Gallup Poll Inventor

1904 – Jean Paul Lemieux, Quebec Painter

1909 – Johnny Mercer, Moon River Lyricist

1912 – Arthur Peterson, Mission Impossible Actor

1923 – Alan Shepard, 1st American in Space

1928 – Mickey Mouse, Cartoon Strip Character

1939 – Brenda Vaccaro, Paper Dolls Actress

1939 – Margaret Atwood, Canadian Author/Poet

1941 – Peter Pocklington, Edmonton Oilers Owner

1942 – Linda Evans, Dynasty Actress

1942 – Susan Sullivan, Dharma & Greg Actress

1945 – Wilma Mankiller, 1st Female Cherokee Chief

1956 – Warren Moon, Edmonton Eskimo

1960 – Kim Wilde, Kids in America Singer

1962 – Kirk Hammett, Metallica Guitarist

This Day in Local History – November 18, 2019

Nov. 18, 1912: Citizens present a petition to the Grouard School Board asking for a temporary school immediately and a permanent school by next summer.

Nov. 18, 1970: South Peace News reports on the construction of Denny’s Drive-Inn and the opening of the Economy Shop, managed by Andy Tomnuk, and High Prairie Bakery, managed by Pierre Lamour.

Nov. 18, 1970: South Peace News reports that building permits in High Prairie top the $1 million mark in 1970. Published are photos of construction of public housing, Denny’s Drive Inn and the Royal Bank.

Nov. 18, 1973: A fire at AVC-Grouard leaves the centre without power for three days.

Nov. 18, 1973: Jacqueline Verreault, 7, dies apparently of shingella, a form of bacterial dysentry. The girl’s father blames poor drinking water from Gift Lake. An inquest is scheduled for April 18 of the following year.

Nov. 18, 1982: High Prairie merchant Bernard Fevang, 54, is killed in a head-on collision near Legal. He owned Bishop Ford Sales.

Nov. 18, 1985: High Prairie Recreation Board chairman Ken Matthews resigns over constant in-fighting between the I.D. and Town of High Prairie.

Nov. 18, 1989: The St. Andrew’s Saints boy’s volleyball team goes undefeated at Divisionals in Donnelly.

Nov. 18, 1998: The High Prairie Vet Clinic reports the first case of rabies in the area in over 30 years.

Nov. 18, 2009: High Prairie’s economic development pursuit committee admits the No Frills store planned for High Prairie is on hold until economic conditions improve.

Nov. 18, 2012: The two day Radio/TV Auction concludes at the High Prairie Legion Hall. For the first time, the High Prairie and District Children’s Resource Council holds the auction, after the dissolution of the High Prairie Lions Club.

Nov. 18, 2013: The Smoky River Junior High School Basketball League decides to rename its championship trophies in honour of league founder Darrell Willier.

Nov. 18, 2015: Jacob Donahue assumes ownership of the Honda Shop from Gabe Tutila.

Nov. 18, 2017: The hometown High Prairie Regals whip the Manning Comets 9-3 to end a 15-game losing streak dating back to 2007.

Nov. 18, 2017: Salt Prairie trapper Clarence Cardinal snares a cougar on this trapline near Salt Prairie.

This Day in World History – November 18, 2019

326 – Old St. Peter’s Basilica consecrated in Rome.

1307 – William Tell shoots apple off his son’s head.

1477 – 1st English dated printed book published by William Caxton.

1497 – Navigator Vasco da Gama reaches the Cape of Good Hope.

1626 – St. Peter’s Basilica is consecrated, replacing 1st basilica.

1820 – Antarctica sighted by US Navy Capt. Nathaniel B. Palmer.

1872 – Suffragette Susan B. Anthony is charged with illegally voting.

1883 – Standard time zones formed in US & Canada.

1902 – Teddy bear created after US President Teddy Roosevelt.

1903 – Hay-Bunau-Varilla Treaty gives US exclusive canal rights in Panama.

1916 – 1st Battle of the Somme ends; over 1 million killed or wounded.

1918 – Latvia declares independence from Russia.

1928 – Walt Disney’s “Steamboat Willie” released; 1st Mickey Mouse sound.

1929 – Atlantic earthquake breaks transatlantic cable in 28 places.

1932 – “Flowers & Trees” receives 1st Academy Award for a cartoon.

1943 – 1st US ambassador to Canada, Ray Atherton, nominated.

1950 – South Korea President Syngman Rhee forced to end mass executions.

1956 – Morocco gains independence.

1959 – “Ben-Hur” starring Charlton Heston premieres.

1960 – Copyright office issues its 10 millionth registration.

1961 – JFK sends 18,000 military advisors to South Vietnam.

1961 – US Ranger 2 launched to Moon; failed.

1963 – Bell Telephone introduces the touch-tone telephone.

1966 – US Roman Catholic bishops ends rule against eating meat on Fridays.

1970 – Russia lands self propelled rover on moon.

1976 – Spain’s parliament establishes democracy after 37 years.

1978 – In Jonestown, Guyana 918 members of the Peoples Temple die.

1982 – Boxer Duk Koo Kim dies after beign KOed by Ray Mancini Nov. 13.

1991 – France deports Marlon’s daughter Cheyenne Brando to Tahiti.

1993 – USA passes North American Free Trade Agreement.

1993 – North Siberia record cold for November [-55°C].

1993 – WWF boss Vince McMahon charged with steroid distribution.

1997 – Rare black pearl necklace auctioned for record $902,000.

2011 – Video game Minecraft is officially released.

2017 – Shawn Mendes is 1st singer under 18 to get three No. 1 singles.

Today’s Horoscopes – November 18, 2019

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – An unexpected sum of money could cause chaos in your home, but it’s an exciting, pleasant sort of pandemonium! Perhaps this makes it possible for you to make some necessary changes or buy some new equipment, furniture, or appliances. Phone some friends and give them the good news. You might want to host a celebration!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Information received today might make it possible for you to change your job, residence, or at least the way you think or operate. You might feel nervous at the prospect, but you’ll pull it off all right. Don’t be afraid to go with the flow and make changes. This is only one hurdle in the course of your personal development.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – An increase in your technical skills could bring you a new job or an increase in income. You may have felt a bit nervous and stressed lately, but this should balance out now. You feel focused and you’re aiming carefully toward your goals. You’ll succeed if you keep going as you are.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – If you aren’t romantically involved, expect that status to change today. You could meet more than one attractive person! A new person could come into your life or an old friend could suddenly seem more appealing than you thought. If you’re involved, expect the energy around your partner to change. He or she could seem happier, funnier, stronger, so much so that you fall in love all over again.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Idealism and some intriguing mystical revelations could make you want to spread your ideas. You may want to invite some friends over to talk. For the most part, people will be interested in anything you say. Don’t force the issue on those with doubts. They’ll have to make up their own minds and will do it in their own time.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – The hopes and goals of a group with which you’re associated inspire you. You might make personal sacrifices in order to assure their success. These sacrifices are temporary, for you’ll share in the group’s good fortune. Personal success is also in the stars, but it may require disruptive change. Go with the flow and don’t let self-doubt hold you back.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Sudden, unexpected success could result in an equally unexpected raise. Friends may have pointed you in the direction that put you in the right place at the right time. Don’t be surprised if this catapults you into entirely different life circumstances. Make the most of this break. Don’t rest on your laurels or your success could disappear as fast as it came.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – A rush of optimism and enthusiasm could propel you into a more positive frame of mind, and you could accomplish wonders. Your circumstances may be turned upside down. A move is possible, as is a change in your work. Don’t cling to the shore – flow with the current. Success and good fortune are on the way as long as you let them happen!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Sudden insights and revelations could enable you to make some long-desired changes. A lucky break might bring an unexpected sum of money your way. Unusual dreams could amuse you during the night. Keep track of them as they might contain messages that can help you accomplish whatever you want to do. This is a day of fortunate developments and pleasant surprises.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – An old friend you haven’t seen in a long time could suddenly reappear. You’ll be surprised by this person’s achievements. This meeting or the circumstances surrounding it could mark a turning point for you. Perhaps this person inspires you, or people you meet through him or her make a difference to you. This is going to be a strange, significant day. Make the most of it!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – A sudden but fortunate change of job circumstances could take place today. Perhaps you suddenly get promoted or transferred. Perhaps an important piece of information comes your way that leads to advancement. Technology and data exchange could also play a role in events. Friends or colleagues may be involved. Whichever way you look at it, this could be an auspicious day.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – A close friend or your partner could propose an impromptu trip and you might decide to go. You’re restless for adventure. You may have been considering several options, but your friend’s idea seems the most appealing. If this is a trip to a foreign country, you might want to study the language. You’ll be surprised at how quickly you learn it!