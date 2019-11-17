Today in High Prairie – November 17, 2019

Today in High Prairie! See what's happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope.

What’s Happening Today – November 17, 2019

Attend the church of your choice.

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – November 17, 2019

Shaun Guerin

Jaret Kuchuk

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – November 17, 2019

Austin Bellefeuille

Ernie Malanowich

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – November 17, 2019

1502 – Atahualpa, Last Inca Emperor

1752 – Nicolas Appert, Inventor of Food Canning

1865 – John S. Plaskett, Plaskett’s Star Founder

1877 – Frank Calder, 1st NHL President

1897 – Eddie Baker, A Man About Town Actor

1897 – Frank Fay, God’s Gift to Women Actor

1900 – Marcel Dalio, Casablanca Actor

1902 – Eugene Paul Wigner, Atom Bomb Physicist

1906 – Soichiro Honda, Honda Motor Company Founder

1917 – Jack Lescoulie, Jackie Gleason Show Host

1919 – Hershy Kay, Olympic Hymn Composer

1925 – Rock Hudson, A Farewell to Arms Actor

1928 – Rance Howard, A Beautiful Mind Actor

1938 – Gordon Lightfoot, Sundown Singer

1941 – Gene Clark, The Byrds Vocalist

1942 – Bob Gaudio, Four Seasons Rocker

1942 – Martin Scorsese, Raging Bull Director

1944- Danny Devito, Taxi Actor

1944 – Tom Seaver, New York Met

1945 – Roland Joffe, Killing Fields Director

1951 – Nasty Canasta, Looney Tunes Character

1966 – Sophie Marceau, Braveheart Actress

1975 – Lord Infamous, American Rapper

1976 – Brandon Call, Baywatch Actor

This Day in Local History – November 17, 2019

1558 – Elizabeth I, 25, ascends English throne.

1558 – The Church of England is re-established.

1831 – Ecuador and Venezuela separated from Greater Colombia.

1855 – David Livingstone is 1st European to see Victoria Falls.

1869 – Englishman James Moore wins 1st bicycle race.

1869 – Suez Canal in Egypt opens, linking Mediterranean and Red seas.

1873 – Rival cities of Buda & Pest unite to form the capital of Hungary.

1913 – The 1st ship sails through the Panama Canal.

1914 – US declares Panama Canal Zone neutral.

1917 – Lenin defends “temporary” removal of freedom of the press.

1922 – The Ottoman Empire ends when last sultan Mehmed VI is expelled.

1926 – Chicago Black Hawks play their 1st game.

1928 – Boston Garden officially opens.

1933 – United States recognizes Soviet Union, opens trade.

1940 – Green Bay Packers become 1st NFL team to travel by plane.

1945 – New world air speed record 606 mph achieved.

1959 – De Beers firm of South Africa announces synthetic diamond.

1966 – Leonids meteor shower peaks at 150,000+ per hour.

1967 – Surveyor 6 becomes 1st man-made object to lift off moon.

1968 – NBC cuts to show “Heidi” and misses Raiders rally to beat Jets.

1970 – British newspaper Sun puts 1st pinup girl on page 3.

1970 – Russia lands unmanned remote-controlled vehicle on moon.

1970 – Douglas Engelbart receives patent for 1st computer mouse.

1973 – US President Richard Nixon tells AP “Well, I’m not a crook.”

1977 – Egypt’s Anwar Sadat formally accepts invitation to visit Israel.

1977 – Miss World Contest – Miss UK wears $9,500 platinum bikini.

1983 – Harm Wiersma retains checkers world championship.

1987 – George Bell is 1st Blue Jay ever to win the AL MVP.

1991 – Detroit Lion Mike Utley is paralyzed in a game vs LA Rams.

1992 – Erling Kagge begins successful exploration at South Pole.

2004 – Kmart Corp. announces it is buying Sears for $11 billion.

2005 – Italy’s choice of national anthem becomes official after 60 yrs.

2015 – Actor Charlie Sheen confirms that he is HIV-positive.

2015 – Ireland’s 1st same-sex wedding takes place.

Today’s Horoscopes – November 17, 2019

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Valuable tips to increase your income could come your way today, possibly from a close friend or colleague. You should feel well and look particularly attractive. Your approach to others may be more outgoing than usual. Pets could be a source of joy. Enjoy it while you can! In the evening, indulge your artistic streak.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Romance and art are the keys today. You could feel spiritually inspired by great music, paintings, poetry, or drama. You might want to share these feelings with a special someone. Children could also be a source of pleasure. Their innocence make you feel young again. In the evening, write your impressions of the day.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Today you won’t be indifferent to anything. Good news could elevate you to near ecstasy. Bad news could send you to the depths of despair. Visitors provide a welcome distraction, while spiritual pursuits may be your favourite topic of conversation. This isn’t going to be a predictable day, but it will be wonderful.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – A desire to learn through a group activity – a lecture or workshop, perhaps – might put you in the middle of a crowd. You’ll find it exhilarating. If you’re planning to attend such an event, don’t go alone. Your enjoyment will be heightened by the presence of a close friend or your partner.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You’ve had recent success in your profession. You’ve worked hard and learned things, and this hasn’t been lost on those above you in the hierarchy. You have earned new respect for yourself and your skills. You might want to put one of your gifts to work. This could be an artistic talent or the gift of healing. Make the most of it!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Today should be very fortunate, particularly where love is concerned. Relations with your special someone could be closer than ever. You might even feel warm and loving toward everyone, even strangers. Your spiritual beliefs could have as much to do with this as anything else. You should feel especially intuitive. Optimism and enthusiasm rule, but don’t forget to be realistic!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You should feel especially romantic and sexy today. Tonight should be wonderful if you can spend it in the company of your significant other. Some vivid dreams could haunt your sleep tonight, almost to the point where you don’t want to wake up. Write them down and try to figure out what they mean later.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Social events could take up a lot of your time tonight, and you may enjoy being in contact with friends you haven’t seen for a while. Conversations should be fascinating. You may even discover a new interest. An encounter with your partner could prove more passionate than usual. This should be a thoroughly enjoyable day as long as you conserve your energy.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Work and career matters could finally bring you the success and good fortune you’ve been hoping for. This may be acknowledgement for effort and dedication as well as hard work. Expect a raise, and increased respect and status among friends and co-workers. Don’t celebrate so much that you suffer the effects of overindulging!

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Love of someone from far away could be very much on your mind today, and perhaps love for the place where the person lives. You may be bored with your routine and anxious to embrace adventure. This is a good time to plan a vacation, particularly if accompanied by a partner or close friend. Your artistic instincts could also be inspired by geniuses from other cultures.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – A number of interesting visitors could show up today. Perhaps you’re having a party or hosting an activity. These callers could include people in the sciences, or people who deal with money, such as bankers, investment counselors, or real estate brokers. Listen to what they have to say. You could learn something that boosts your financial standing.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Publications could bring some fascinating new knowledge your way. You’ll want to discuss it with friends. Conversations about any subject should be informative and beneficial since your mind is so perceptive and retentive. Affection for friends, relatives, and your special someone should fill your heart today. An intimate evening with your partner will be especially fulfilling.