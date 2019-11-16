Today in High Prairie – November 16, 2019

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – November 16, 2019

Jamboree at Triangle Hall 15 km west of HP 7-11 p.m.

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – November 16, 2019

Sharlynn Hannem

Phillip Rose

Vicki Calhoon

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – November 16, 2019

Brittany McLaughlin

Jesse Klyne

Michael Fedoruk

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – November 16, 2019

1873 – W.C. Handy, “Father of the Blues”

1977 – Halliwell Hobbes, Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde Actor

1907 – Burgess Meredith, Rocky Actor

1916 – Daws Butler, Voice of Yogi Bear

1925 – Michel Jouvet, Discovered REM Sleep

1944 – Joanna Pettit, Knots Landing Actress

1967 – Lisa Bonet, Cosby Show Actress

This Day in Local History – November 16, 2019

Nov. 16, 1912: The Grouard News publishes its first photograph.

Nov. 16, 1912: Preparation for building the Grouard skating rink begins.

Nov. 16, 1958: The NPHL votes to join the Alberta Amateur Hockey Association at its organizational meeting. Grimshaw’s Paul Mercier is elected league president.

Nov. 16, 1969: The High Prairie Regals defeat Grimshaw 12-1 in their first exhibition game of the season. John Davidson plays goal for the Regals. He would go on to a broadcasting career with Madison Square Gardens Network that covers the New York Rangers, plus GM of several NHL clubs.

Nov. 16, 1974: High Prairie residents are furious after reading an Edmonton Journal article saying that liquor is the root of all the town’s problems. Two days later, Councillor Phil Rutter demands all three bars in town close for one month.

Nov. 16, 1974: Falher teams win the girl’s and boy’s titles at a junior high school volleyball tournament held in High Prairie.

Nov. 16, 1977: South Peace News reports that the provincial government is trying to purchase land around Shaw’s Point in order to create a provincial park. MLA Larry Shaben confirms that plans are underway.

Nov. 16, 1981: Floyd Smith, known in the High Prairie area for his artistry in painting poetic pictures, dies at the age of 75.

Nov. 16, 1983: Gift Lake receives $500,000 for water and sewage projects in the community.

Nov. 16, 1990: The I.D. council gives the Smoky River recreation board $20,000 for snow making equipment at the Little Smoky Ski Hill.

Nov. 16, 1991: Damage is estimated at $150,000 after a fire occurs at the Little Smoky Ski Hill’s rental hut.

Nov. 16, 1991: The E.W. Pratt Chargers girl’s team wins five of six matches and qualifies for the 2A Girls Volleyball Provincials at Sylvan Lake.

Nov. 16, 1994: HPSD promises they won’t close schools in Kinuso and Joussard despite low enrolment numbers.

Nov. 16, 1999: Ron and Sandra Marquardt celebrate the grand opening of Beaumark Feed and Seed.

Nov. 16, 2006: Lesser Slave Lake MLA Pearl Calahasen says hospital construction can’t wait while the government decides whether or not to fund the Northern Lakes College portion of the complex. “We can’t lose a year on the hospital,” says Calahasen. “It’s still a top priority.”

Nov. 16, 2010: High Prairie farmer Stan Peacock meets in Edmonton with Alberta government officials about his proposed biodiesel plant. Discussions are termed “optimistic” by all parties.

Nov. 16, 2016: South Peace News reports that the Alberta 55-Plus Games are coming to High Prairie Sept. 15-17, 2017.

Nov. 16, 2016: Sucker Creek Fire Tack Crew receives their medallions and certificates from the Alberta government at a ceremony for their efforts in fighting the Fort McMurray wildfire.

Nov. 16, 2017: The visiting High Prairie Regals end a 31-game losing streak dating back to 2014 after defeating the Grimshaw Huskies 7-4. It also ends a 12-game losing skid to the Huskies.

This Day in World History – November 16, 2019

1380 – French King Charles VI declares no taxes forever.

1532 – Francisco Pizarro captures Inca Emperor Atahualpa.

1581 – Tsar Ivan the Terrible attacks his son and heir

[later dies]

.

1840 – New Zealand officially becomes a British colony.

1841 – Life preservers made of cork are patented.

1849 – Russian court sentences Fyodor Dostoevsky to death.

1875 – William Bonwill patents dental mallet to impact gold into cavities.

1901 – Fastest speed by auto: 1 mile driven in 51.8 seconds.

1920 – Australia’s Qantas airways founded.

1933 – Brazilian President Getulio Vargas declares himself dictator.

1938 – LSD is 1st synthesized.

1939 – Al Capone freed from Alcatraz jail.

1945 – Founding of UNESCO.

1945 – Two new elements discovered: americium and curium.

1947 – 15,000 demonstrate in Brussels against mild sentence of Nazis.

1955 – 1st speed-boat to exceed 200 mph.

1957 – US murderer and bodysnatcher Ed Gein kills his last victim.

1961 – UK limits immigration from Commonwealth countries.

1965 – Venera 3 launched, 1st to land on another planet [Venus].

1965 – Walt Disney launches Epcot Center.

1969 – 1968 My Lai massacre in Vietnam 1st reported.

1973 – Construction of the Alaskan pipeline granted.

1973 – Skylab 4 launched into Earth orbit.

1974 – 1st intentional interstellar radio message sent.

1974 – ABBA begin their first tour of Europe.

1976 – René Levesque’s Parti Québécois wins elections in Quebec.

1988 – Robin Givens sues Mike Tyson for $125 million for libel.

1990 – Manuel Noriega claims US denied him a fair trial.

1993 – Russian President Yeltsin shuts Lenin Museum.

2010 – Engagement announced: Prince William and Catherine Middleton.

2012 – “Call of Duty: Black Ops 2” grosses $500 million in 24 hours.

2015 – Largest diamond discovered in more than a century: 1,111 carats.

2017 – 19 countries pledge to phase out coal at UN Climate Summit.

