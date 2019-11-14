Today in High Prairie – November 15, 2019

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – November 15, 2019

Prayer Shawl Knitting at HP St. Mark’s Anglican Church at 10 a.m.

Free Play at HP CRC Office at 10 a.m.

HP Quilt Guild meets at St. Andrew’s School at 7 p.m.

AA meets at the HP Church of the Nazarene at 7:30 p.m.

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – November 15, 2019

Kanaan Halcrow

Rene Abubo

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – November 15, 2019

Justin Malanowich

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – November 15, 2019

1738 – William Herschel, Discovered Uranus

1891 – Erwin Rommel, German Field Marshal WWII

1899 – Iskander Mirza, 1st President of Pakistan

1919 – Carol Bruce, WKRP in Cincinnati Actress

1919 – Joseph Wapner, People’s Court Judge

1928 – John Orchard, MASH Actor

1929 – Edward Answer, Mary Tyler Moore Actor

1930 – Whitman Mayo, Sanford & Son Actor

1931 – John Kerr, Peyton Place Actor

1932 – Clyde McPhatter, Drifters Singer

1932 – Petula Clark, Downtown Singer

1937 – Jimmy Ellis, Disco Inferno Singer

1940 – Sam Waterston, Law & Order Actor

1945 – Anni-Frid Lyngsdtad, ABBA Rocker

1952 – Randy Savage, “Macho Man” Wrestler

1954 – Ab Bryant, Chilliwack Bassist

1955 – Joe Leeway, Thompson Twins Songwriter

1969 – Helen Kelesi, Canadian Tennis Pro

This Day in Local History – November 15, 2019

Nov. 15, 1913: The Grouard News reports Jack Russell buys the assets of Tom McMullan’s blacksmith shop in Grouard.

Nov. 15, 1913: A.J. Willie buys the Grouard Livery Barn from Harry Chritchley.

Nov. 15, 1956: Winagami Lake Provincial Park is established.

Nov. 15, 1964: The newly-formed Manning Comets and Fairview are accepted into the NPHL at their organizational meeting. McLennan says they will not ice a team if the two clubs are allowed in.

Nov. 15, 1964: High Prairie’s Ike Lawrence is elected NPHL president at the league’s organizational meeting.

Nov. 15, 1972: South Peace News publishes a photo of fire chief Bill Eckel with the Fire Prevention Award, presented by the National Fire Protection Association.

Nov. 15, 1974: High Prairie School Division Supt. Merv Kurtz resigns.

Nov. 15, 1975: Roger Monahan takes over as owner of HP Red Rooster.

Nov. 15, 1990: Diane Will purchases Leonarda’s Beauty Salon.

Nov. 15, 1994: Fraser Berg scores twice to lead the hometown High Prairie Regals to a 7-5 win over Falher.

Nov. 15, 2000: Tracy Pratt takes over ownership of The Hair Garage in Enilda from Phyllis Riddle.

Nov. 15, 2001: Country music superstar George Fox performs at the High Prairie Agriplex in support of 4-H.

Nov. 15, 2005: A piece of High Prairie’s history goes down in a heap of rubble as the old outdoor swimming pool is demolished.

Nov. 15, 2006: High Prairie CAO Larry Baran tells South Peace News an extra $2 million will be needed to complete the Gordon Buchanan Recreation Centre.

Nov. 15, 2006: Allan Lamouche is presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award at Gift Lake Metis Settlement Recognition Night.

Nov. 15, 2008: High Prairie author Larry Loyie officially launches his new book, ‘Goodbye Buffalo Bay’.

Nov. 15, 2013: Three people are charged with various drug crimes after a raid at 4613 59 Avenue. Police seize cocaine, marijuana, firearms, digital scales and other accessories in the raid. Names are not released.

Nov. 15, 2014: Rod Marx’s rink wins the High Prairie Oilmen’s Bonspiel. Karen Gray wins the B Event and Mike Belyan the C Event.

This Day in World History – November 15, 2019

1492 – Christopher Columbus notes 1st recorded reference to tobacco.

1532 – Pope Clemens VII tells Henry VIII to end affair with Anne Boleyn.

1835 – Charles Darwin reaches Tahiti on board HMS Beagle.

1837 – Isaac Pitman introduces his shorthand system.

1889 – Dom Pedro II, Emperor of Brazil, deposed; republic proclaimed.

1899 – Morning Post reporter Winston Churchill captured by Boers in Natal.

1904 – King C. Gillette patents the Gillette razor blade.

1911 – Proclamation sets designs for Canadian $5 & $10 gold coins.

1920 – League of Nations holds 1st meeting in Geneva.

1948 – Mackenzie King retires after 22 years as PM of Canada.

1948 – Louis St. Laurent is sworn in as the 12th PM of Canada.

1954 – 1st regularly scheduled commercial flights over North Pole begin.

1956 – “Love Me Tender” film with Elvis Presley in his debut premieres.

1961 – UN bans nuclear arms.

1965 – Craig Breedlove sets land speed record of 600.6 mph.

1969 – 1st Jackson Five record to enter top 100 [I Want You Back].

1969 – Wendy’s Hamburgers founded by Dave Thomas.

1971 – Intel advertises 4004-processor.

1979 – Iran cancels all contracts with U.S. oil companies.

1982 – Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev’s funeral.

1990 – Producers confirm Milli Vanilli didn’t sing on their album.

1993 – 13 Cuban refugees land in Florida after stealing a crop-duster.

1994 – Helmut Kohl elected German Chancellor by a single vote [341-340].

2000 – New state of Jharkhand comes into existence in India.

2005 – Boeing formally launches the stretched Boeing 747-8.

2012 – Deep Horizon Oil Spill: British Petroleum settles for $4.5 billion.

2013 – Sony launches the Playstation Four, selling one million 1st day.

2017 – Argentine submarine San Juan goes missing in the Atlantic.

2017 – Isabel Dos Santos, Africa’s richest woman, fired as Sonangol head.

2017 – Leonardo da Vinci painting sells for $450.3 million.

2017 – Pakistan unveils remains of 1,700 year-old sleeping Buddha.

2018 – Art experts authenticate Michelangelo’s only surviving bronze works.

Today’s Horoscopes – November 15, 2019

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Your emotions might be raw today, and you may act rashly because of the way you feel. Realize that some people may not appreciate this behaviour. Let your emotions be an asset that helps fuel your passion, but don’t let them rule you entirely. Temper your actions with self-restraint and you’ll get through the day.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You may feel out of your league today. The good news is that thanks to your flexible, adaptable nature, any league can always become yours after you take the steps to work the crowd. Have patience and understanding as you learn a new set of rules and a new group of people with their own habits and behaviours.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – All of a sudden you may experience a burst of emotional energy that throws a monkey wrench into your plans. Don’t be surprised if you suddenly burst into tears over something that normally wouldn’t even faze you. Sometimes it’s important to let the emotions flow. Feel free to share your feelings. Don’t try to hide them.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Sit back and receive instead of trying to make things happen by imposing your will. You’re always taking action and directing your energy outward. Think about ways you can direct your energy inward and watch how this draws people to you. If nothing else, you’ll learn something about yourself by being more attentive to your thoughts and emotions.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – There’s a unique combination of energies in the air urging you to combine your psychic powers with your ability to organize. Your business sense is keen, and you understand people and their general tendencies. You instinctively know motives behind actions, so use this to your advantage to make things work effectively for you.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Everyone around you may be taking the initiative to start something new, and you get the feeling that you want to join the cause. Be careful about getting something going just because everyone else is. You have a tendency to act hastily in an effort to prove that you’re on top of the situation. Life isn’t a popularity contest or race to the finish line. Take your time.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Your masculine and feminine sides may be saying completely different things today, but this situation isn’t necessarily bad. You can learn a lot from both sides of your being. Take the most useful aspects of each and put them toward achieving your goals. A delicate balance of give and take needs to happen.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Turn one part of the project over to someone you feel is more qualified to handle it. There’s no sense trying to do everything yourself when you know someone out there is better suited to the task. Today calls for a steady and patient hand. If you don’t think you have the skills, admit it. You’ll gain more respect by delegating than by trying to muddle through.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You may feel emotionally good but the more you express yourself the more critical others become of your sensitivity. Unfortunately, you may clam up under such circumstances. Hang onto the fact that you have something valuable to teach, but other people aren’t ready to learn. Try not to take it personally.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Tap into your internal resources. Listen to your deepest, strongest feelings and take things slowly. Plan your actions and consider the emotions of others before you take the first step. Take advantage of the pauses in your day. Enjoy the rest and use the time to plan ahead instead of acting rashly and running full throttle to the next task.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Things should come together nicely as long as you’ve done the necessary prep work to make it successful. The burners are hot and it’s time to add the ingredients. If you’ve done the preliminaries, the next step will be easy. If you’ve neglected to take care of these details, you’ll scramble to do many different things at once.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Your witty, social attitude may not be appreciated, given the emotional and sober mood of the day. You adjust your outfit to reflect current weather patterns. If you dress in silk, you won’t be too happy when it rains and you have no umbrella. Consider such things when you walk into a room full of people today. What is the mood? How can you fit in with it and lift it?