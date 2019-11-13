Today in High Prairie – November 14, 2019

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – November 14, 2019

Play at Learn at HP CRC Office at 10 a.m.

Baby & Me at HP CRC Office at 1 p.m.

Free Play at HP CRC Office 6-8 p.m.

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – November 14, 2019

Bob Winterburn

Dorothy Johansson

Michael Boisson

Tyson Strebchuk

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – November 14, 2019

Adrian Plante

Alice Waikle

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – November 14, 2019

1660 – William III, William of Orange

1765 – Robert Fulton, Steamboat Inventor

1776 – Henri Dutrochet, Named Process of Osmosis

1863 – Leo Baekeland, Invented Bakelite Plastics

1889 – Jawaharlal Nehru, 1st PM of India

1891 – Frederick Banting, Co-Discoverer of Insulin

1895 – Louise Huff, What Women Want Actress

1900 – Aaron Copland, Billy the Kid Composer

1904 – Dick Powell, Phillip Marlowe Radio Voice

1907 – Astrid Lindgren, Pipi Longstocking Author

1907 – William Steig, Shrek Cartoonist/Author

1916 – Sherwood Schwartz, Gilligan’s Island Creator

1921 – Brian Keith, Family Affair Actor

1927 – McLean Stevenson, MASH Actor

1931 – Terence Marsh, Spaceballs Producer

1948 – Prince Charles, Prince of Wales

1948 – James Young, Styx Guitarist

1951 – Alec John Such, Bob Jovi Bassist

1973 – Moka Only, Canadian Singer

This Day in Local History – November 14, 2019

Nov. 14, 1914: The Grouard News reports lots in McLennan are on the market with a large number of them already reserved.

Nov. 14, 1914: The Town of Grouard registers 116 resident voters.

Nov. 14, 1915: The Royal Bank, which closed its Grouard branch on Oct. 28, threatens the Town of Grouard with a $10,000 lawsuit for loans made to the Town during the time of the fight to secure the railway. The bank loaned the Town $5,366 in the fall of 1913 and $5,000 in 1914 for street improvements.

Nov. 14, 1971: Hunters Frank Darr and Harold Oliver find Doug Botfield, a former resident of High Prairie, unconscious in his camper. He was overcome by gas fumes from a propane heater and transferred to an Edmonton hospital and listed in serious condition.

Nov. 14, 1984: The High Prairie Youth Assessment Centre officially re-opens.

Nov. 14, 1984: An eight-ender is scored at the High Prairie curling rink as a rink skipped by Laurie Savill records the feat against Denis Roy.

Nov. 14, 1985: I.D. No. 17 Central dogcatcher Herman Arthur Schultz, is acquitted on a charge of cruelty to animals after a 3 1/2 hour trial in High Prairie provincial court.

Nov. 14, 1986: The High Prairie and District Association for the Handicapped celebrates the opening of Marigold Enterprises in the Town and Country Mall.

Nov. 14, 1988: Slave Air begins providing service into High Prairie.

Nov. 14, 1992: The E.W. Pratt Lady Chargers qualify for provincials after sweeping all their matches at the qualifying tournament in Valleyview.

Nov. 14, 2001: South Peace News reports that local merchant Barry Sharkawi is seeking public support to build a casino in High Prairie.

Nov. 14, 2001: HPSD treasurer Laurie Marston announces he is leaving HPSD for Lethbridge to work for the Palliser Regional School Division ending over 20 years of service.

Nov. 14, 2007: The M.D. of Big Lakes officially rezones land northeast of High Prairie paving the way for the sale of the land and construction of HPSD’s new bus garage.

Nov. 14, 2011: For the second time in three nights, the High Prairie Regals suffer the worst home loss in their history as the visiting Grande Prairie Athletics crush the Regals 22-5. Two nights earlier, the visiting Falher Pirates won 19-4.

Nov. 14, 2016: Bradley Grant Brazeau, of Slave Lake, is sent to prison for four years after appearing for sentencing on a charge of robbery at the Mac’s convenience store Oct. 20, 2014.

Nov. 14, 2018: Joussard School News reports a duck was found outside in the cold. It is taken to the school and later given to a family for safe keeping.

Nov. 14, 2018: Kapawe’no First Nation and the Government of Canada sign a Memorandum of Understanding on Advancing Self-Determination. The agreement sets in motion steps toward self-government.

This Day in World History – November 14, 2019

1380 – King Charles VI of France crowned at age 12.

1524 – Francisco Pizarro begins his 1st great expedition, near Colombia.

1666 – Samuel Pepys reports on 1st blood transfusion – between dogs!

1680 – Gottfried Kirch discovers the Great Comet of 1680 [Kirch’s Comet]

1732 – 1st pro librarian in North America hired, Louis Timothee, in Philly.

1792 – Capt. George Vancouver is 1st Englishman to enter San Francisco Bay.

1832 – 1st streetcar [horse-drawn] debuts in New York.

1834 – William Thomson enters Glasgow University at 10 years, 4 months.

1851 – “Moby Dick” by Herman Melville 1st published.

1883 – “Treasure Island” by Robert Louis Stevenson is 1st published.

1896 – Power plant at Niagara Falls begins operation.

1908 – Albert Einstein presents his quantum theory of light.

1910 – 1st airplane flight from deck of a ship, Norfolk, Virginia.

1922 – BBC begins daily radio broadcasts.

1927 – World’s largest gas tank in Pittsburgh explodes; 28 die.

1935 – FDR proclaims Philippine Islands a free commonwealth.

1959 – Kilauea’s most spectacular eruption in Hawaii occurs.

1964 – Detroit Red Wings Gordie Howe scores NHL record 627th goal.

1965 – US government sends 90,000 soldiers to Vietnam.

1968 – 1st European lung transplant.

1968 – Yale University announces it is going co-educational.

1973 – Canada begins production of Olympic coins.

1981 – 2nd Space Shuttle Mission – Columbia 2 – returns to Earth.

1982 – Polish Solidarity chairman Lech Walesa freed.

1993 – Puerto Rico votes against becoming the 51st US state.

1994 – 1st trains for public run in Channel Tunnel under English Channel.

1997 – Canadian and Colorodo Rockie Larry Walker wins NL MVP.

2002 – Argentina defaults on an $805 million World Bank payment.

2002 – “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets” is released.

2012 – CFBDSIR 2149-0403 is discovered, closest rogue planet to Earth.

2016 – 7.8 earthquake in New Zealand, raises sea bed by 4 meters.

Today’s Horoscopes – November 14, 2019

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Your competitive side may be a strong force in today’s activities. Before you get too emotional about any situation, use logic and cold, hard facts to defend your position. Well thought out arguments presented clearly and concisely will be more effective than an emotional explosion full of tears and harsh words.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Finding the answers you seek is easier when you take a more adamant position about where you stand now and where you want to be later. If you continue to be uncertain and relaxed about which way to proceed, others may take advantage of you. You have the strength and power to fuel your desires. It’s time to put these into effect.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You’ve almost reached an important finish line. Don’t give up. This is the time to kick into high gear and get moving even more quickly than before. Your emotions may remain out in left field as they merge with your most active fantasies. Do your best to stay on track by looking forward instead of behind you. You can always change course after you reach this finish line.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – This is a good time to make decisions that bring together your need for practicality as well as desire for emotional freedom. It’s important for your mental health to have faith in your fantasies and your ability to see them through to fruition. There’s a special portal open for you today with your name on it.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You’re apt to feel support, though it might be hidden in unexpected places. Don’t discount anyone. Even the most caustic remarks have a touch of sensitivity and progressive thought that can help you a great deal. There’s strength in emotional truth even if you don’t want to hear it. Bitter pills may be hard to swallow, but they can be good for you.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – It may be hard for anything to hold your attention today. Your mind may drift easily, and you may not have the patience to deal with situations that come your way. Do your best to wait until someone is finished talking before you jump in with your two cents. Be polite and respectful of others and they’ll be more respectful of yours.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You’re trying to protect and shelter a certain part of yourself from others. This special spot in your soul that you hide from others is probably the most beautiful, since you nurture it so carefully. Don’t give up this piece of yourself too easily. Save this pristine, delicate place for someone most deserving.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Although some people may think of you as a space cadet when it comes to decisions and commitments, they may see a different side of you today. Don’t be surprised if others come around to your camp once they hear your side of the story. Somehow all the pieces are fitting into place just like you knew they would. Those who doubted you will be pleasantly surprised.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – It may be hard to find your mental and physical home base. Your mind could be wrapped in a cloud or some sort of imaginative time warp, so be careful how you proceed. Your head is in another dimension and you aren’t paying nearly enough attention to the road ahead of you. Get off the highway and let your mind wander in a place where it’s safe to do so.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You like to recycle in your home and your workplace. Be a part of the solution instead of the problem by picking up after yourself and making sure that you aren’t leaving a mess wherever you go. The state of the environment is more of a concern every day. It’s up to each individual to make a difference.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – The source of your frustration may be people who seem to be sensitive and honest yet act abrasively and speak aggressively. Try not to be fooled by those who continuously offer one image while delivering another. Keep your guard up. Don’t waste your time giving people more chances than they deserve.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Have fun with people today. Talk about the fantasies you dream about coming to fruition in the coming years. Your emotions are strongly tied to your imagination. You could become defensive when someone starts to poke holes in your dreams. Use your intellect to defend yourself and the ideals you wish to live by in the future.