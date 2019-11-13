Today in High Prairie – November 13, 2019

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – November 13, 2019

M.D. of Smoky River meets at 10 a.m.

Big Lakes County meets at 10 a.m.

Free Play at HP CRC office 10 a.m.-noon.

CRC Parent n’ Tots at Girouxville at 10 a.m.

Storytime for Kids 3-5 Yrs HP Library 10:30-11:30 a.m.

HP Marigold Farmer’s Market from 1-6 p.m.

CRC Bright Beginning at Kinuso at 1 p.m.

Baby & Me at HP CRC Office at 1 p.m.

CRC Stronger Together Night at HP CRC Office at 6 p.m.

HP Beautification meeting at Amiro’s at 6 p.m.

Village of Girouxville council meeting at 7 p.m.

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – November 13, 2019

Fred Winterburn

Rick Quartly

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – November 13, 2019

Aaron Cook

Chris Campiou

Cole Campiou

Ella Wild

Parker Nadon

Remy Sloan

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – November 13, 2019

1715 – Dorothea Erxleben, 1st Female German Doctor

1850 – Robert L. Stevenson, Treasure Island Author

1859 – Georg Knorr, Train Brake System Inventor

1926 – Don Gordon, Papillon Actor

1932 – Richard Mulligan, Soap Actor

1933 – Adrienne Corri, Doctor Zhivago Actress

1934 – Garry Marshall, Happy Days Director

1949 – Roger Steen, The Tubes Guitarist

1950 – Gilbert Perreault, Buffalo Sabre

1954 – Chris Noth, Law & Order Actor

1955 – Whoopi Goldberg, Color Purple Actress

1967 – Jimmy Kimmel, American TV Host

This Day in Local History – November 13, 2019

Nov. 13, 1972: The High Prairie Fire Department receives an award from the National Fire Protection Association.

Nov. 13, 1972: Donald Fevang tells South Peace News he was “disillusioned” with events occurring in the education field, as his reason for resigning as an HPSD trustee. Ann Chemerenski and Larry Shaben view for the vacant seat in the upcoming Nov. 22 byelection. Fevang also cites workload on the farm as a reason.

Nov. 13, 1974: Contractor Dennis Basarab breaks ground on a new store that would later be Red Rooster.

Nov. 13, 1975: The Alberta Liquor Control Board suspends the liquor licence of the Kodiak Lounge in Kinuso from Nov. 17-29.

Nov. 13, 1985: High Prairie town council agrees to join the Peace Region Co-operative Library Project.

Nov. 13, 1985: South Peace News reports that two major figure skating competitions slated for High Prairie are moved to Peace River because of lack of hotel accommodations.

Nov. 13, 1988: The visiting High Prairie Regals give the Donnelly Cubs a rude awakening into the NPHL as they win 13-1. The Regals outscore the Cubs 12-0 and outshoot them 51-16 in the final two periods.

Nov. 13, 1990: Vincent Rice, 69, and wife Sally, 61, both of Kinuso, die when their car is hit by a tractor trailer 22 km east of Slave Lake.

Nov. 13, 1991: South Peace News reports parent councils at E.W. Pratt High School and Prairie River Junior High School are proposing to build a track and field facility.

Nov. 13, 1997: A crowd brawl halts the game in Spirit River between the Rangers and Lakeland Eagles.

Nov. 13, 1999: Randy and Crystal Winterburn celebrate the grand opening of R.J.’s Meats in High Prairie.

Nov. 13, 1999: Roger William Capot, 37, of Grouard, and Douglas Raymond Hansen, 34, of Sherwood Park, die after their Honda Accord slides through the intersection at Hilliard’s Bay and Highway 750.

Nov. 13, 2000: A federal election forum is held at the High Prairie Inn. Sparks fly when Liberal candidate Harold Cardinal calls Canadian Alliance candidate David Chatters “a right-wing nut.”

Nov. 13, 2001: Keeweetinok Lakes RHA chair Sharon Cox officially hands over her duties to new chair Marian Wolitski, of Wabasca.

Nov. 13, 2006: M.D. of Big Lakes CAO John Eriksson wins the R.W. Hay Award given each year to a rural administrator for excellence in his job performance.

Nov. 13, 2006: Former Town of High Prairie Public Works Supt. Steve Blonsky passes away from cancer at the age of 66 years.

Nov. 13, 2010: Eight High Prairie Tiger Taekwondo members win medals at the Tiger Challenge Taekwondo Tournament in Edmonton. In all, the Tigers win one gold, three silver and six bronze medals.

Nov. 13, 2011: East Prairie actress Roseanne Supernault wins her third major award after receiving the Best Supporting Actress Award from the American Indian Film Festival in San Francisco for her role in Every Emotion Costs.

Nov. 13, 2015: High Prairie’s Samantha Stokes wins the title of Miss Rodeo Canada in Edmonton at the Canadian Finals Rodeo, proving that dreams can come true.

Nov. 13, 2018: The Buchanan Family Foundation donates $240,000 to the High Prairie Healthcare Auxiliary.

This Day in World History – November 13, 2019

1775 – American Revolutionary forces capture Montreal.

1789 – Ben Franklin writes, “Nothing . . . certain but death & taxes.”

1841 – James Braid begins study he eventually calls hypnosis.

1843 – Mt. Rainier in Washington State erupts.

1851 – Telegraph connection between London-Paris linked.

1907 – French cyclist Paul Cornu flies 1st helicopter

[twin rotor]

.

1921 – US, France, Japan and British Empire sign a Pacific Treaty.

1940 – “Fantasia” animated film by Walt Disney is released.

1942 – Minimum draft age lowered from 21 to 18 in the USA.

1946 – 1st artificial snow produced from a natural cloud.

1952 – False fingernails 1st sold.

1964 – Pope Paul VI gives tiara to poor.

1971 – Mariner 9, 1st to orbit another planet [Mars].

1977 – Final Al Capp comic strip of “Li’l Abner” [1934-77].

1980 – US spacecraft Voyager 1 sends back 1st close-up pictures of Saturn.

1982 – Ray Mancini KOs boxer Duk Koo Kim, who dies 5 days later.

1985 – Nevado del Ruiz volcano erupts in Colombia, killing 25,000.

1987 – 1st condom commercial on British TV.

1993 – 7.1 seaquake east of Kamchatka.

1994 – Sweden agrees to join European Union.

1997 – “Lion King” opens.

1997 – UN pulls out arms inspection teams from Iraq.

1999 – “Toy Story 2” starring Tom Hanks and Tim Allen, premieres.

2012 – 3 Syrian tanks enter the demilitarized zone of Golan Heights.

2017 – Italy fails to qualify for World Cup [first time since 1958].

2017 – World’s earliest wine-making uncovered from 6,000 BC.

2017 – 1st Barbie doll to wear a hijab, modeled.

Today’s Horoscopes – November 13, 2019

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Romance is at the top of your priority list today. A deep conversation may take place with your partner, perhaps to sort out your feelings about the relationship. Other matters of interest to you both could come up, and this bodes well for your future. Don’t give in to the temptation to point out your partner’s faults. Just say quietly what it is that you need.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Young visitors bring out the best in you today. Have you prepared some delicious food for your guests? When you want to, you can be a great host, keeping guests entertained and even enthralled. In return, they’re thoroughly enjoyable company. This should be a happy interlude for you since you like being sociable. You may receive a welcome delivery some time during the day, too.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Today an organization dedicated to spiritual pursuits may open its doors in your neighbourhood. This might be of special interest to you and your partner. You might want to go and check the place out. You could meet some interesting new people, hear about some fascinating ideas, and perhaps discover some new books. Be prepared for a fun evening.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Today you need to address financial issues. You may have to find a bit of extra money in your bank account or budget. Chances are this isn’t a large sum, but enough to make a difference to you now. Take care of it and then settle down for a peaceful evening at home. You won’t feel like going out, but you’ll enjoy your evening.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Good news may come today. Whatever it is should make you very happy and cause you to be too hyper to sit still. You’ll probably want to take a quick walk around the neighbourhood to work off some of the energy. This could put you in an optimistic space, looking forward to the future. Enjoy your evening.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Your imagination might soar into the wild blue yonder today. You may envision wonderful new plans for your future. Some money may be coming your way. There’s the possibility of a pending raise. Let your imagination roam freely. Over the next day, make a list of your options. Weed out the unworkable ones. Don’t rush to decide.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Your mind could be of service to others today. You’ve been doing very well for yourself, and you’re thinking in terms of sharing your good fortune somehow. A friend may have ideas for groups that you could get involved with. Before you commit to anything, make sure you really want to do it. You don’t want to be entrusted with a cause and then let others down.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Career matters are probably going well for you, but you might be unsure if you want to continue along this track. You might consider other options, perhaps some you’ve always wanted to try but have never been in a position to do. Don’t feel you have to decide now. You have plenty of time. Don’t make a move until you’re sure.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Are you planning to attend a lecture or workshop? This is a good day for it. Your mind and emotions are working together to bring insights your way. Your common sense is operating at a very high level, so this is also a good day to make practical decisions. Communication with those who share your interests should be both gratifying and enlightening.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Inspiration and insights that come through dreams could give you the boost you need to get your career on track. You may have been kicking different ideas around for a while, but what you realize today could motivate you to act. Formulate a strategy before you begin. As long as you make the effort to stay focused, efficient, and practical, whatever you decide today might work.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Communication with your romantic partner could be more psychic than verbal today, although the conversation should be heartfelt, honest, and gratifying. You’ll share your feelings as well as ideas gained from reading. The subject of traveling together may come up. A stronger sense of unity and understanding could result. Make the most of it.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Ideas for creative projects that might earn more money could buzz through your mind. There might be so many that you have to scramble to write them down so you don’t forget any. Discussions with friends or your partner could give you even more ideas instead of paring down the list. Let them come for now. You can make sense of them later. What’s important now is to get them in writing.